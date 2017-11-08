Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Lower 48 production is expected to average at another all-time high this week.

Weather has shifted bullish helping push prices higher, but fundamentals have also been strengthening for now.

We noted last week that price risk was heavily skewed to the upside.

A storage report of +14 Bcf would be compared wit +54 Bcf last year and +45 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +14 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Nov. 3.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +14 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Nov. 3. A storage report of +14 Bcf would be compared to +54 Bcf last year and +45 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We made no changes to our forecast from last Friday. Our estimate is also in line with the ICE settlement report.

Natural gas prices have materially reversed from their slump last week. We wrote in our last week's recap that the selling was due to technical factors and not backed by the fundamental developments. The quick price reversion somewhat validates that. As we noted in our NGD on Oct 31:

The market has effectively given the verdict that winter will be warm with Jan/Feb contracts trading right around $3.10/MMBtu. We think otherwise. Price risk is now heavily skewed to the upside.

For those following natural gas, the weather has been shifting bullish for the next 15 days. On a HDD basis, Nov 2017 is currently on track to be cooler than normal:

This has resulted in our revised storage forecast to 12/1 looking like this:

This bodes well for prices given that heating demand is expected to accelerate upwards, and other structural demand factors remain strong, such as LNG and Mexico gas exports and industrial demand.

However, Lower 48 production has also been very strong, hitting 76 Bcf/d this week. The strength comes from record Appalachian production which is near 27 Bcf/d according to our estimates.

For now, fundamentals remain bullish with demand drivers outweighing supply increases.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to start receiving daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas, a dedicated natural gas publication. We've designed it to be a must-read for natural gas traders, based on our years of research in the space and regular talks with traders in the industry. Check it out and join us today, before winter arrives!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.