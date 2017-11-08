Verizon Ventures Invests In Vidrovr For Video Search

Verizon has launched its media and tech studio accelerator with R/GA and Vidrovr is a promising graduate of that program which seeks to develop new digital media companies.

Verizon Ventures (VZ) has participated in an early stage investment round for Vidrovr, according to a report.

Vidrovr is developing video search technologies to improve the placement of videos with appropriate content.

Verizon’s investment comes after launching an accelerator in conjunction with R/GA to help promising startups develop their technologies while making connections with Verizon’s deal team and initiate corporate conversations.

New York-based Vidrovr was founded in 2016 to develop computer vision technologies combined with machine learning to improve the indexing of videos.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Joe Ellis, who was previously an NSF GFRP Fellow at Columbia University and a Ph.D. Software Engineering Intern at Google (GOOG).

Below is a brief video of Vidrovr’s approach to video searching and indexing:

Vidrovr’s technology features automatic discovery video content via its Metadata API and a Clip Generator that creates embeddable smaller clips of video content based on the user’s selection of available metadata.

It offers its system in three packages: Discovery, Discovery & Search and Enterprise.

Along with Verizon, other investors in the current round included lead investor SamsungNEXT Ventures (OTC:SSNLF), Social Starts, R/GA Ventures and 415.

Valuation in the seed round wasn’t disclosed.

Verizon’s connection to Vidrovr is due to its place as one of the first cohort of startups at the new Verizon Media Tech Venture Studio in partnership with R/GA by Interpublic Group (IPG), which seeks to help startups focused on new technologies for the future of media and content ‘across video creation and consumption, data analytics, eSports, commerce, video delivery performance, machine learning, and personalization.’

As part of the New York City-based studio, Vidrovr received $100,000 in initial funding and participated in a demo day at the conclusion of the program.

Verizon has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 60 companies since its inception.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

Verizon spreads its focus between a number of industries - Mobile, Marketing, Security, Analytics, Enterprise and Advertising.

Notably, although it is best known as a consumer-focused firm, most of the companies it invests in are in the B2B space. It invests across all stages of development and geographically has focused on startups located in the Bay Area, New York and Boston.

The investment in Vidrovr illustrates a pathway for companies entering Verizon Ventures’ Studio program. Although most won’t receive follow-on investment from Verizon, the company is smart to combine its efforts with R/GA to attract and develop next-generation media and technology companies.

