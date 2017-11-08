A Return Of The Inflation Trade For Gold

Gold pulled back on Tuesday as investors locked in gains from the metal's biggest one-day rally in six weeks the previous session. Gold's latest rally occurred in the wake of several high-profile arrests in Saudi Arabia which sent oil to a 2 1/2-year high. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,276, while December gold futures were $4.10 an ounce lower at $1,277. In this commentary we'll take a look at the shifting dynamics which are driving the gold market. I'll make the case that gold's outlook is no longer primarily a function of safe haven buying, but rather increased inflation expectations.

After establishing a pivotal intermediate-term low last December, the gold price established an uptrend which is still intact despite the pullback in September. For most of the last month gold has traded sideways within a $40 range as buyers haven't been able to get decisive control over the short-term trend, yet sellers haven't been able to wrest control of the trend, either. The net result has been a stalemate with diminished trading volume as gold has given no clues lately as to its next directional move.

One reason for gold's diminished performance in the last two months has been the relentless strength in the equity market. This point has been previously discussed, but it's worth re-emphasizing since stocks have stolen much of gold's thunder.

Another less frequently discussed reason for gold's underperformance of recent years has been the market's diminished inflation expectations. Gold was a top performer during the Fed's QE re-inflation attempt of 2009 to 2011 when easy money was quickly funneled into gold. When it became clear to investors in late 2011 that the U.S. economy was on its way back to health - and that QE would not cause inflation in the economy - gold began to suffer. Except for brief periods of economic weakness when gold came temporarily back into favor as a safe haven, gold continued to be ignored by investors.

Gold's pivotal turning point came in December 2015, fully two months before the correction low in the S&P 500 Index. After a four-year bear market, gold finally began to show signs of life again. Retrospectively it's easy to see now the reason for the turnaround, only this time it wasn't an overriding concern for safety. Rather, it was the hope that inflation would gradually make its return. This expectation wasn't without merit, for since then we've seen a rebound in the general level of commodity prices as reflected in the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index (CRB) and especially the crude oil price (below).

Source: www.BigCharts.com

For many economists, including some at the Federal Reserve, inflation is something to be feared. Yet a moderate dose of inflation would be welcome since it would increase money velocity and thereby stimulate economic activity to greater levels. It also would lead to higher gold prices as investors would turn to the yellow metal as an inflation hedge.

As I've emphasized in past commentaries, gold is especially sensitive to inflation levels as reflected especially in the crude oil price. Commodity fund managers tend to view oil as a barometer for inflation-related trades. When they see the oil price strengthening, they frequently turn their attention to other commodities which might benefit from commodity price inflation, with gold being the primary beneficiary. It's not uncommon for gold to take its cues from the crude oil market as we've seen many times in years past.

With the oil price on the rise along with other key commodities like copper, gold has a built-in incentive to break out of its narrow trading range of the last few weeks. In view of the progress the oil price has made in recent weeks, fund managers have a strong incentive to reevaluate gold's upside potential.

As I've emphasized in recent commentaries, the odds are certainly beginning to stack up in gold's favor for a rally attempt in November. Shown below is a daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy. The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) closed above its 15-day moving average on Nov. 6, but failed to follow through with a higher close on Nov. 7. I consider the 15-day MA to be an important gauge of the strength or weakness of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Ideally, the bulls should be able to push the gold ETF price decisively above the 15-day MA and keep above it if they truly have control over the near-term trend. As long as IAU is struggling to stay above its 15-day MA, the immediate trend is still unsettled and directionless. Meanwhile, I'm still long the IAU above the 12.11 level (stop), and I expect the directionless trend in the ETF will soon be resolved. If gold follows the oil price, as it usually does, the gold bulls' patience will be well rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.