Premier Gold Mines' (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017

Executives

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

Ewan Downie - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Brent Kristof - Senior Vice President of Operations

Analysts

Rob Chang - Cantor Fitzgerald

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Jeff Killeen - CIBC

John Begeman

Thank you Leandra. Thank you ladies and gentlemen for participating in today's call. I am John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. For those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website.

Before we get started, I first want to direct you to page three of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Today, we will provide you with the company's 2017 third quarter financial and operational results. An update of the current 2017 guidance will also be provided.

With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, Premier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Filipovic, our Chief Financial Officer. Each will provide a discussion and summary, but first a few highlights. Premier gold is pleased to provide 2017 third quarter results. Your company continues to demonstrate quarter-over-quarter success as an explorer turned producer. The company's previous operational quarters clearly provide evidence that Premier remains on a path to achieve our stated 2017 operational guidance.

The last 12 months have seen the company achieve both production goals and strong financial results. Not only has Premier joined the ranks of producing companies, but has done so with the outstanding accumulation of cash. Last year at this reporting time, Premier had a little over CAD42 million in cash and cash equivalents. For this current period ending September 30, 2017, Premier reported almost CAD172 million in cash and cash equivalents. This represents an over 400% increase during a 12 month period.

Our pipeline of growth also remains on track. The Greenstone joint venture has had governmental studies submitted and our work with the First Nations continues. Work on the PEA at Cove-McCoy is on schedule for completion during the fourth quarter. Also, the South Arturo joint venture remains in Premier's future. Exploration and development remains a big part of Premier's culture. Indeed, our 2017 global exploration budget is around $36 million.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Steve Filipovic, the Chief Financial Officer. After Steve's discussion, Ewan Downie will provide a further operations update followed by a time for questions. Steve?

Steve Filipovic

All right. Thanks John and good morning everyone. Just turn your attention to slide four. I think it was entitled financial highlights. During the quarter, we sold 37,920 ounces of gold and 90,000 ounces of silver. That's at realized gold price of CAD1,604 or $1,282. From that we generated revenue of CAD62.3 million, operating income of CAD17 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of CAD20.4 million resulting in net income of CAD3.9 million or CAD0.02 per share. Not that's after taking into account just under CAD7 million in exploration, evaluation and development expenditures, just under CAD2 million in property write-offs relating to our Alto-Cristina property and about CAD2.4 million in finance related charges. And that compares to a net loss of CAD5.1 million during the same period last year with where we posted loss per share of CAD0.03.

On a year-to-date basis, we sold 132,727 ounces of gold and 294,000 ounces of silver at average realized price of CAD1,633 or $1,252. Our revenue year-to-date, CAD222 million, operating income of CAD74 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of CAD96 million resulting in net income of CAD25.2 million or CAD0.12 per share and that's after taking into account on a year-to-date basis just under CAD27 million in exploration and about CAD7.1 million in finance related charges. Now that compares to a net loss of CAD27.7 million in Q3 2016 where we posted loss per share of $0.16 per share. We generated CAD17.1 million free cash flow during the quarter and ended the quarter with just under CAD172 million in cash and 5,900 ounces of gold in inventory.

Turning to slide five. From a production standpoint, during the quarter we produced 26,677 ounces of gold, that's 18,500 from Mercedes and just over 8,000 from South Arturo. During the same period, 82,856 ounces of silver. Those are at cash cost on a Q3 basis of $646 per ounce and $782 per ounce on all-in sustaining cost and those are both on a coproduct basis.

On a year-to-date basis, we have produced 115,273 ounces of gold and that splits out 52, 621 of Mercedes and 52,652 from South Arturo. On top of that, 260,902 ounces of silver. Our cash costs on a coproduct basis year-to-date are $496 and on all-in sustaining cost $595 service.

So just turning to on the same slide here, we do identify our guidance for the year. So you can see clearly our guidance of 130,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold, our guidance of 340,000 to 365,000 ounces of silver at cash costs between $580 and $610 and all-in sustaining cost between $660 and $690 and we feel quite comfortable we are on track to meet those guidance figures by the end of this year.

Turning to the following slide, slide six in your presentation, free cash flow generation. This is a slide that we feel speaks to the strong cash generating ability of our assets this year. During the first half of the year and that's really what the table is speaking to here, we generated over CAD42 million of free cash flow. Free cash flow from operations during the third quarter, on top of that, was CAD25.6 million or CAD0.12 per share. And that was after investing just under CAD7 million in exploration and about CAD8.4 million in capital.

In addition, we had interest in debt related charges during the quarter of about CAD1.6 million. Our free cash flow for Q3, as I indicated previously, is about CAD17.1 million or CAD0.08 per share and our free cash flow year-to-date is just under CAD60 million and that equates to around CAD0.28 per share and that's after CAD27 million in exploration and CAD22 million in capital year-to-date.

So we finished the quarter with just under CAD172 million and the strength in our balance sheet has allowed us and this is subsequent to quarter-end, to begin paying down against our debt and we have made payments answer term loan, our outstanding term loan of CAD45 million. We made an initial payment of CAD25 million and we are evaluating additional payments between now and year-end. And I think, just from an operating and financial performance cash flow perspective, I think that pretty much sums it up.

Ewan Downie

Thank you Steve. So it's Ewan Downie here. I will give the balance of the presentation, speak to our assets and at the end of the presentation we will open the line for a few questions.

If you move to slide seven, Premier is a North American focus company. We have multiple projects. Currently we have seven active projects in North America. We are active in Ontario, Nevada, USA and in Mexico. Of those seven assets, two are producing assets. We have four advanced stage projects including two that are joint venture at South Arturo with Barrick and we also maintain a very significant exploration focus in 2017. As John mentioned earlier, we will be spending approximately CAD27 million in exploration alone. So we continue to advance our other projects with the view of those potentially being our mines of the future.

Slide eight is an introduction to South Arturo. South Arturo is an asset that we purchased in 2015. It was brought into production in late 2016. We have mined Phase 2 which is a satellite pit to the Goldstrike operation. The mine is operated by Barrick, our partner in the project who owns 60%, Premier owns 40%. South Arturo has been a very strong performer for our company since day one. It was brought into production on time under budget.

It's consistently exceeded our expectations in terms of production. Grade has reconciled higher than expected and now the project is starting to move to what we hope will be the next phase of the mining. The open pit, the Phase 2 open pit has been partially backfilled to what we hope will be the portal level. We are drilling for multiple areas in that pit. The El Nino deposit, which occurs immediately down plunge of the deposit and we are waiting for final permits that could allow for the development. If we choose to go ahead with that, we expect the construction will begin in 2018.

Barrick has also submitted the Phase 1 project. It has moved that into the draft plan. Phase 1 is another phase of open pit mining and we are just waiting to see if the corporate approvals come for that. And that is another project that could begin development either in 2018 and 2019. In addition to that, we are also advancing several exploration prospects on the property this year and will continue next year.

As you can see on this slide, we produced in Q3 8,000 ounces of gold. We have already produce 52,600 which is slightly above guidance for the year that have resulted already in us increasing guidance once during the year. The costs are at an industry low. The all in sustaining cost for Q3 at CAD371 is one of the reasons why we continue to generate such significant cash flow. With the current drill programs we are expecting resource and reserve updates potentially coming in early 2018.

Slide nine, I think really speaks to the quality of the location of this property. It's located at the northwest part of the Carlin trend. It' a project that, as I mentioned earlier, is operated under a joint venture with Barrick. The property has several open pit and underground prospects and we are drilling in multiple areas including at El Nino phases one and three pit opportunities, the East Dee area, which is a future prospect for the property and have begun some grassroots type exploration on a target that we call Ardent.

On slide nine is an earlier image of the planned underground development that we are anticipating putting in for the El Nino deposit immediately below the Phase 2 pit. Some previous drilling in that area returned very strong intercepts and we expect that there is strong potential that this project will be developed in 2018.

On slide 10, this is a conceptual model assuming we go ahead with the currently planned three phases of open pit mining. We have mined now Phase 2 which occurs on the East side of this image and we are currently advancing Phase 1. Drilling is ongoing in phases one and three including bottle roll and column leach testing to assess the potential run of mine material in addition to other materials that would be milled through either the Goldstrike or through the Goldstrike facility located approximately five kilometers to the south.

Moving on to our Mercedes project. This is a mine that we acquired from Yamana, also in 2016. It is 100% owned by Premier. Our guidance for this year is 85,000 to 90,000 ounces. We are poised, right now we are on target to the hit that guidance. Our all in sustaining cost for the quarter at CAD998 were impacted slightly by a fire early in the quarter and also there were some issues with one of our workings in terms of ground conditions and had a slight change to the mine plan during the quarter.

The all in sustaining cost year-to-date at CAD839 is on the upper end of our guidance and we continue to remain confident that we will achieve guidance for the year. We are actively developing several new deposits. One of the key initiatives we have at the mine is to get the mill up to full throughput when we acquired the project and during most months since acquisition, we continue to run under capacity.

We have put in several developments. During the quarter, we acquired two new fleets of equipment to allow us to develop these new deposits, including Diluvio and Rey De Oro. Diluvio now is essentially a full part of the mine plan at Mercedes and will help us achieve our goal of hitting 2,000 tons a day and eventually build a stockpile on site so that we can maintain that throughput going forward.

When we acquired the property, we stated that it is an 18 month goal and we remain well on track to meet that 18 month goal. This year, we have a very strong exploration and development program going on site. We expect to complete between 40,000 and 50,000 meters of drilling at the property, which is likely the largest drill program at Mercedes since it went into production in 2011. And during the third quarter, we had up to 10 drills, both underground and surface active.

We are focused mainly on gaining better control over what we are mining in that drilling and also looking to at least replace reserves with the current drill program. In 2018, we expect to carry out a similar size drill program, but in 2018 we will be doing a bit more step out drilling with the view of building resources and reserves for the future and extending the life of Mercedes.

Slide 12 is an image of the geology of the area. Currently we are mining from multiple portals at Mercedes. The future deposits that we are looking to build include Marianas. It's a deposit that occurs immediately to the northwest of the Lagunas and Barrancas mine workings. We have started some of the early works towards putting in development to complete underground drilling at Marianas and in 2018, that's one of our primary target to upgrade to reserves. Currently, approximately 90,000 to 100,000 ounces in resources at Marianas and the deposit is open.

Rey De Oro occurs immediately beside the Klondike mine working. We have put in underground development into Rey De Oro and expect to begin the underground workings so that it can become part of our mine plan in 2018. And Diluvio occurs immediately beside the Lupita mine workings and is now fully developed, including a vent raise that is allowing us to increase the production coming from Diluvio and that's helping us, especially in the last month, to increase throughput at the mill.

The district has significant upside. We believe there is approximate 45 kilometers of untested structures occurring on the property, particularly in this image in yellow, post mineral sedimentary cover that the favorable geology we believe occurs beneath and many of the trends that we are currently mining remain open along strike or down plunge, so to speak, underneath the post mineral cover and will be part of future exploration programs.

Slide 13 is an introduction to our McCoy-Cove property. McCoy-Cove is one that we, as a company, are very excited about. It's a past producing operations. However, since the mine shut down in 2003 owing to lower gold prices, all open pit mining ourselves and Victoria, previous owner of the property, have discovered and delineated a deposit called the Helen zone.

We also extended that into what we call the CSD Gap and earlier in 2017 published a resource having indicated resources of just over 228,000 ounces at 11.57 grams per ton and inferred of 1.322 million ounces at 12.17. We are just completing and getting our reports on the final metallurgy. We have completed a hydrological flow test on the property that was completed during Q3 and that work is going into a preliminary economic assessment that we are targeting for release at the end of November or early December.

On the back of that PEA, we expect to initiate infrastructure development on the property to allow us to go underground in 2018. From the underground workings, we expect to complete delineation, do test mining in 2019. And on the back of detailed drilling and revised reserves and resources completing a full feasibility study in 2019 that we expect will allow for long-term production coming from this property.

Slide 14 is a schematic image of the various deposits. In green is our Phase 1 exploration decline that we expect to begin in 2018. Given the deposit occurs at a depth of about between 1,800 and 2,200 feet below surface, there is a substantial need for infill drilling to move to feasibility.

The Upper Helen zone will be accessed from the initial workings. We have a permit for a 120,000 ton bulk sample to be mined from the underground workings. And we would expect that this ore will be processed at a third-party facility and we are in active discussions with several parties about that processing arrangement. The gap deposit remains open down plunge or along strike to the southeast underneath the pit. We expect to start drilling by mid-year next year from underground to continue to hopefully expand the gap deposit in that direction from the underground workings.

In the lower left part of the image, you can see the proposed test mining scenario. The ramp coming around the pit and being projected immediately above the main deposit so that we can do delineation drilling that will be required for upgrading the inferred to indicated and moving to full feasibility.

Slide 16 is an image of the rapid infiltration basin that was constructed on the property. The water you see there is from our hydrological flow test and that work has now been completed and we are implementing that into our PEA.

On slide 17 is an image showing the actual well drilling. So we completed a large diameter well to do the pump test and also drilled multiple monitoring wells during the quarter and that flow test was quite positive in our opinion. The work also included building a 2.4 kilometer pipeline from where the water flow test was done to the rapid infiltration basin. The balance of work coming out of McCoy-Cove this year will be the primary economic assessment that we expect to release here later in the quarter and we feel that is a pretty big catalyst for this property as we move into potential underground development starting in early 2018.

The Greenstone project that is shown on slide 18 is one that we have had for a number of years. It's a joint venture between ourselves and Centerra Gold. Currently Centerra is funding 100% of the work occurring at the property. We have completed a full feasibility study. We are doing some optimization of that feasibility. We are doing additional work.

We remain on track as we have been guiding towards achieving permits. The permits applications have been submitted to the federal and provincial governments of Canada and we continue to work with local communities including the First Nation communities to ensure we have the social license moving this project forward. We expect permitting to take place later in 2018 or early 2019 that will allow us to make a decision for construction of this project going forward.

In premier's portfolio, the TransCanada project which it was originally called, now Greenstone Property that includes multiple deposits, including Hardrock, the Brookbank and Key Lake deposits. This is the largest resource in our portfolio, currently just over 4.6 million ounces in reserves and a significant underground component that wasn't factored into our feasibility study. We also have the nearby and higher grade Brookbank deposit that we expect to start looking at following the completion of construction at the Hardrock site.

The next slide is a quick synopsis of our feasibility study. As you can see, a very strong rate of return for Premier. A large operation that would produced approximately 300,000 ounces a year on 100% basis for a mine life of approximate 14.5 years. As I mentioned, there is also some significant upside on this project with other deposits. The Key Lake deposit one of our last holes in that underground potential zone was one of the best holes and it remains open.

Lastly, our exploration focus continues as we have the multiple advanced stage projects. We haven't lost sight of our need to grow in the future and our exploration budget continues to be a strong focus for the company. We have very active exploration going on in both Nevada and Ontario.

The largest exploration project going right now for the company is our Hasaga project, a 100% owned property in the Red Lake camp. It has both open pit and underground potential. Earlier this year, we announced some very high grade and good width intercepts in what we call the C-Zone at Hasaga. And currently, we are doing detailed drilling, including wedge drilling to start to firm up, what we believe will be an underground deposit the Hasaga and there should be additional exploration results coming out during the current quarter from that drill program.

We also have our joint venture in Nevada with Kinross, the Goldbanks property in which Premier is earning 50%. The property that has both open pit and we believe very high potential, high grade epithermal targets on the property. We are drilling some of those and will continue into the new year on that property. We are also looking to do additional land consolidations in that area and it being a big part of our exploration focus in 2018.

So as a summary, as John and Steve mentioned, we are well on track to meet our guidance in terms of both costs and production for the year. In terms of production, we are expecting to arrive at the higher end of guidance. We have multiple advanced stage projects including the El Nino underground at South Arturo and the Phase 1 open pit operation that have the potential to significantly extend the mine life of South Arturo beyond what is often viewed as a short mine life from what we just mined in Phase 2. There was some additional mineralization identified at the edge of the existing pit at Phase 2 and we expect that that mineralization will be mined here in Q4.

So there will be a bit of additional mining and there is a very significant stockpile remaining to be processed from mining that should generate good cash for the company going forward. And then, of course we have our McCoy-Cove property that we are moving into the first economic study coming out here in Q4. So, a lot of things going on with the company, including our exploration focus.

So with that, I will open up the floor to any questions that there might be and hopefully, we can all answers them. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Rob Chang with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Rob Chang

Good morning gentlemen and congratulations on yet another solid quarter.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Rob.

Rob Chang

A couple of questions. So first off, your all in sustaining cost is tracking at CAD595 year-to-date, but your guidance is still maintaining it at CAD660 to CAD690 on a consolidated basis. Are we expecting Q4 to be significantly higher? Or what should I be expecting going forward there?

Ewan Downie

I think we are seeing that the initial half of this year was a lot of the higher grade mineralization being processed from South Arturo. And so the cost were, as we said earlier in the year, we expect the first half of the year to be significantly lower cost on all in sustaining basis and we continue to be there. We are very comfortable that we are going to meet that guidance. And if all goes well, we should exceed the guidance on the year.

Rob Chang

Okay. Great. I also noticed that you have a new long-term inventory section. It looks like it's a low grade stockpile. Could you give me a sense of where it is located and what kind of grade that stockpile is?

Ewan Downie

The stockpile is at the South Arturo or the Goldstrike facility. The inventory is just slightly under, remaining right 100,000 ounces, I would say probably closer to 80,000 to 90,000 ounces on 100% basis. The grade of that stockpile right now recent processing has been in the range of about three to 3.5 grams versus earlier mining being, if you saw the initial quarters, at South Arturo we are up in the five to seven gram range.

Rob Chang

Great. So this is, just to be clear, I was referring to a long-term inventory that doesn't seem to be in the plans for the next year or so to be processed. Is that the three to 3.5 gram material? Or is the grade lower for that particular inventory?

Ewan Downie

0.005 ounce, right. So anything lower than 0.005 ounce.

Rob Chang

Okay. Great. That's it for me. I will go back into the queue. Thank you.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Rob.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Tumazos, Independent Research. Your line is open.

John Tumazos

Good morning. Thank you.

Ewan Downie

Hi John

John Tumazos

In terms of the CAD53 million of debt that came current, is that from the Mercedes purchase? And sometimes lenders, you pay them a little fee and they extend the maturity and roll it over. Just tell us if you are going to use your cash to pay that off or how are you going to address that one?

Ewan Downie

Yes. We have already, as Steve mentioned in his part of the presentation, during the fourth quarter here we have retired $25 million of that debt. So given our very strong treasury, we are quite comfortable with starting to bring that debt down. That debt was related to the Mercedes mine acquisition and there is no penalty for early repayment on that debt.

John Tumazos

Thank you. Will the McCoy-Cove PEA change or add to the resource or will it just be an economic analysis of the resource already in place?

Ewan Downie

There will be an updated resource published with the PEA. We did drill, I believe, 27 holes mainly infill in 2017 prior to completing this PEA. And you will see an updated reserve and resource statement come with the PEA. But to upgrade that the majority of that resource to indicated, we will need to undertake a fairly significant drill program to tighten up the spacing. Currently we are sort of 30 to 50 meters spacing on the resource. So you can't complete a feasibility study on that. And we believe we will have significant savings on a per hole basis and greater delineation quality by drilling from underground rather than trying to undertake the, let's call it, 2,000 foot longholes from surface to complete the delineation.

John Tumazos

Certainly. So the schedule of doing a feasibility study in 2019 is practical, it's not conservative and we shouldn't be expecting commercial output until 2020 or 2021.

Ewan Downie

Yes. That's right, John.

John Tumazos

There is a deposit on the slide that's called polymetallic but it still seems to have just as good a gold grade as all the others. What is the extra icing on the cake? Does it pose any metallurgical challenge to collect to base metals?

Ewan Downie

Actually, no. The main deposit, the Helen and the Gap Zones are Carlin-style mineralization refractory type ore. So we would expect that that ore would need to be processed through an autoclave or a roaster. So that's the reason we are in discussions with the multiple parties who do have infrastructure, including our partner Barrick, for the processing of that material.

The 2201 zone that you are referencing is a deeper discovery we made below the pit and the polymetallic mineralization, there is some zinc and a bit of lead with high silver and gold. It's more similar to the mineralization that occurred in the Cove pit when they were are mining at Cove in the 1990s and into the early 2000s. So that ore would be processed through more traditional means, in our view, than needing to use a roaster.

And so longer term that deposit is open at depth and along strike and we would expect it to either be processed again at a third-party facility. The Phoenix mine is located about 10 miles away and processes the more polymetallic type material. Or else we would be looking longer-term to having her own processing facility on site.

John Tumazos

So a big picture and excuse me for being so interested, your exploration spending is very large, bigger than a lot of big companies spend or companies bigger than your own. Once things decelerate at South Arturo in the coming months and you begin to have increase in capital commitments at McCoy-Cove, how will you fund exploration or will you reduce it? And of course, there is also Hardrock that could have a cost someday for capital.

Ewan Downie

Yes. Right now, we are advancing the three near-term projects, being the McCoy-Cove, the underground and the Phase 1 pits at South Arturo. Those three projects, we believe will be advanced with our current cash position. So we wouldn't have any need for additional financing as we continue to generate positive cash flow going forward. Mercedes does generate reasonable cash flow on its own, never mind just the South Arturo portion. So, we haven't set our budgets yet officially for 2018. But we are expecting 2018 to have a similar spend of exploration.

We expect a ramp up in exploration than is actually occurring right now at South Arturo. Advanced exploration next year at McCoy-Cove as we go underground and start underground drilling. And we will continue to advance both the Hasaga project in 2018 with continued surface drilling as we hope to delineate, as I said, a deposit for development in the future to continue to build our pipeline for future growth. And we continue to explore the Goldbanks area in the view of it having the potential to have a significant discovery of epithermal vein style mineralization. And that program will continue as we gain better geological knowledge of that property and focusing on some core areas that we believe will have the potential to host deposits.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Ewan Downie

But going forward, we don't have permits to develop Hardrock. It's something we feel that would be a 2019 item for us. And as we get closer to permits, we will look at how we finance that. Our team and Greenstone are in active discussions with multiple banks looking at various financing packages to develop that asset in the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your next question comes from the line of Jeff Killeen with CIBC. Your line is open.

Jeff Killeen

Hi. Good morning and thanks for your time today. Ewan instructed us on grades of Mercedes. It looked a little bit below the reserves number for the third quarter. Just wondering if you can give us a sense of what that will look like through Q4 and into next year? And then maybe just give us a sense of why those grades look a little bit depressed?

Ewan Downie

We have got Brent on the line. Brent is the most familiar with that, Brent Kristof and I will, Brent, if you don't mind, if you can answer that question on our behalf?

Brent Kristof

Yes. Good morning Jeff. Yes, at Mercedes, in the third quarter, the grades were affected by the mining sequence really. As you know, we are mining in some of the historic areas. There was digital ground conditions and it resulted in a need to work a different mining sequence. We expect the grade in the fourth quarter to be in the four gram range and that we would start to increase grades as we rehabilitate those areas and be able to mine them in the new year.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. And then if I would further to that, thinking about replacing the depletion from 2017 based on the drilling and the work you have done to-date, would you expect to see a fairly similar grade and an updated reserve going into next year?

Ewan Downie

As you know, we are working on updating our reserves and resources as we speak. So I would expect the grades to be in a similar range to where they are now. Our focus, as we mentioned earlier in the call, is increasing throughput in the mill and look, for example Diluvio that we are bringing on is going to allow us to mine at a higher rate but the grades are a little lower. So the Diluvio grades are lower than the reserve average. Rey De Oro is higher grade but fairly narrow. So we would expect that we would continue to use split blasting to our advantage there and optimize the grades. But I think that you could expect that grades are going to be similar to what they are now in the reserves, possibly a little lower as we finish the calculations on these.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. And then with that in mind, just thinking about efficiencies with the higher throughput, would you be able to say that even if the grade comes down a bit that cost-wise, we would probably see a fairly similar number going into next year?

Ewan Downie

Yes. I am pretty optimistic about costs in the quarter. Despite the lower grades, our costs were on or below plan and because we are being able to spread our fixed cost out over the tons, I think you are going to see similar or better costs.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Great.

Ewan Downie

On a per ton basis.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Very well. And then switching to South Arturo, I think your line well, the remaining stockpiles are slightly lower grades in that three to 3.5 gram range. We could see that grade coming through in the third quarter. Would you expect it to sequentially decline quarter-on-quarter going into Q4 and into next year? Or have you kind of hit a floor in terms of grades that you would expect from that process?

Ewan Downie

You want to answer that one, Brent?

Brent Kristof

Sure. Your question, Jeff, is in terms of the grades that we expect from the stockpiled materials that at South Arturo?

Jeff Killeen

That's correct, yes.

Brent Kristof

Yes. I think Ewan mentioned earlier to a prior question that the grades that we have been processing lately are in the sort of 3.5 gram range compared to 4.5 to five prior. And I think the grades in the stockpiles probably range from that two to 3.5 gram range.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Very well. And then just thinking about the news flow from the underground prospect there, how do you think we will see that news disseminated? Do you think there will be a formal decision made by Barrick and that you would recast an economic framework for the deposits? Or is it something that we wouldn't necessarily see a specific study and we will just see incremental information coming out over the next year? How do you think that that information will come out, Ewan?

Ewan Downie

I will answer that one, Brent. We are currently working, as I mentioned, we are drilling on the property, the underground prospect. Bulk of that drilling should be completed by year-end. Once we have all of that information, we expect that a new resource and reserve will be completed for the underground project and we will be releasing obviously drill results and that resource and reserve upon receipt from Barrick. The budget going for the underground, we would expect that as it continues to develop, you will continue to see news from that project as we give better and better guidance as we get closer and closer to the target date.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Very well. And then just very lastly, we could see a transaction this week with your partner at Hardrock, Centerra, looking to maybe bolt-on another development asset for that company. Do you think that that shifts the priority at all away from the Greenstone or the Hardrock project for the joint venture? And if so, what do you think any revised timeline might look like?

Ewan Downie

I don't personally see any change in timeline. The Hardrock project part of the Greenstone property is in a permitting phase. So until we have permits, we can't develop it. And that permitting, we don't expect to be completed until later in 2018 or even into 2019. So as far as we are concerned, the project continues to move as expected and will continue to move forward. And once we receive permits, it will allow ourselves and Centerra to sit together and discuss a full development option for that property. So right now, we are seeing continued spend as projected. We are just going through budgeting for next year and believe that we will get the budget that we put forward.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Thank you. That's all my questions. Congratulations. Good luck in Q4.

Ewan Downie

All right. Thanks Jeff.

Ewan Downie

Well, thanks all. I think another very strong quarter for the company as one thing I think I would like to add with Jeff's comment about, despite the lower grades coming out of South Arturo, we did land in Q3 at CAD371, all in sustaining. The money or the mining of that stockpile has already been paid by ourselves and Barrick. And right now, when we continue to process ore out of South Arturo, essentially just the processing cost versus the grades. So it continues to generate very strong cash for the company and that stockpile will continue to be processed throughout the balance of 2017 and likely into 2018 as there is, if and when there is capacity in the roaster. So we are very confident that we are going to hit our guidance numbers for the year. If anything, we expect to be at the high end of production, the low end of cost guidance by year-end. So we are quite proud of what we have achieved as a relatively new producer and we believe that we offer one of the largest growth profiles in the so-called Tier 3 producer peer group that you will find and I believe we built a great Board and management team to continue to grow our company. So I thank everybody for attending today's conference call and please feel free to call any of us in the Premier team if you have further questions or comments. Thank you.

