EIA Weekly: Bullish Build

I expect $70 and $72 per barrel for WTI and Brent crude oil prices by the end of 2017.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency ("EIA") this morning released the latest inventory numbers.

Even though the immediate headlines pointed to a "build" in crude oil inventories, the underlying numbers showed a large draw in total oil inventories:

Source: Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Readers should note the following key observations:

Crude oil inventories increased slightly by 1.6 mb; Every other category showed significant declines; and Total oil inventories dropped by another 10 mb.

This is a bullish report, and the immediate drop in oil prices should reverse fairly quickly - hopefully after this article is published.

One More Thing

There is one more observation I would like to point out that I thought was surprising:

Readers should note that exports showed a dramatic drop from 2.1 mb/d in the previous week to 869 kb/d in the most recent week. I believe such a drop is not supported by the wide spread between the WTI and Brent crude oil prices, and I expect the export figure to surge again closer to 2.0 mb/d in the next report and remain at that level throughout the rest of 2017.

Bottom Line

Even though the immediate headlines point to the slight build in crude oil inventories, this is a bullish report. I continue to expect $70 and $72 per barrel for WTI and Brent crude oil by the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.