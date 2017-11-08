Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (AVDL) CEO Michael Anderson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Anderson - CEO

Mike Kanan - SVP and CFO

Greg Divis - EVP and CFO

Lauren Stival - Sr. Director, IR & Corporate Communications

Analysts

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

François Brisebois - Laidlaw & Company

Scott Henry - Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Avadel Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Stival, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Lauren Stival

Good morning. This is Lauren Stival, and I want to welcome you all to Avadel Pharmaceuticals third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I will start with some cautionary statements. The following presentation regarding Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc. includes a number of matters that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks include risks that products in the development stage may not achieve scientific objectives or milestones or meet stringent regulatory requirements, uncertainties regarding market acceptance of products, and the impact of competitive products and pricing. As a note, although FDA approved Noctiva, has not yet been launched and is not yet commercially available in the United States.

These and other risks are described more fully in Avadel's public filings under the Exchange Act, including Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2016, which was filed March 28, 2017. Except as required by law, Avadel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

We'll be using a slide presentation for today's call, which can be accessed by going to the investors section of our web site and selecting the Events and Presentations page. After the prepared remarks, we'll be opening the call to a question-and-answer period. On the call today, we have Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Kanan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Divis, our Chief Commercial Officer.

At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the conference call over to Mike Anderson, our CEO of Avadel. Mike?

Michael Anderson

Thank you, Lauren, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. As always, we appreciate you joining us this morning to discuss the quarterly results of Q3 and our ongoing operations. The third quarter of 2017 represented another solid financial performance for Avadel, with $39.7 million in revenues and operating cash flow of $30 million on a year-to-year basis. The third quarter saw continued growth in the business, and we continue to transform the company just like we've stated we would. We delivered strong cash generation with our hospital products, and then used that cash to acquire a unique and patent protected asset, with long term growth potential.

Around this time last year, we were just kicking off our first phase III clinical study for FT218, a once nightly formulation of sodium oxybate, utilizing our proprietary Micropump technology for narcolepsy. This was a meaningful step forward for us, in our effort to grow and to become a diversified specialty pharma company. Our REST-ON study is now well underway, and we still expect to file the NDA, by the end of 2018.

The third quarter of 2017 was a continuation of this transformation, as we acquired the rights to Noctiva in early September. Noctiva is the first and only product approved by the FDA for the treatment of nocturia, due to nocturnal polyuria. Nocturia, which is the condition of waking two or more times per night to void, is suffered by as many as 40 million Americans, and only approximately 3 million of these patients are diagnosed in some form of treatment.

Noctiva is a proprietary low dose formulation of desmopressin, administered in a patented nasal spray. Although it is the only proven means to reduce Nocturia, due to nocturnal polyuria or overproduction of urine at night; because of some of the historical PK and BA issues associated with the drug, generic formulations of desmopressin are not widely prescribed, and the drugs that are primarily OAB and BPH drugs, have not shown to be effective for treatment in these patients.

Noctiva is not your father's desmopressin. It was developed specifically to address these historical issues. It is tailored to increase bioavailability in its targeted proprietary intranasal formulation provides accurate absorption of the API, while limiting the duration of action to between four and six hours.

The dose of desmopressin is between 7 and 27 times lower than that of other generic desmopressin products, and in two pivotal trials, has been proven, not only to be effective, but was able to show strong safety profile. This was further demonstrated in a two year safety extension study, where there were no instances of hyponatremia, a major concern with other forms of desmopressin.

Noctiva provides Avadel with the opportunity to be the first player to market, for the very prevalent physician with no approved treatment options. We are moving full steam ahead, as we grow our sales and marketing organization to support this product in preparation for launch in the second quarter of 2018.

Greg Divis, our Chief Commercial Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer period, and will answer any additional questions about the specifics of the launch in 2018.

Additionally, on Monday, November the 13th, we will be hosting an investor and analyst meeting for a comprehensive overview of Nocturia, the condition and its consequences. We will also talk about Noctiva, including its clinical profile and commercial launch update. We encourage all of those interested in further detail, to tune into our web cast.

Although we will increase our spend for the launch of Noctiva over the coming months, as Mike Kanan will discuss shortly, we should be able to reap a number of tax benefits, which we have not been able to do historically. Overall, we are very excited about this opportunity and are confident, that this is going to be a meaningful, long term growth driver for our company.

Driving growth through a number of different avenues, is an important factor for us in the months and years ahead, as we continue to see an increase in competition across our hospital portfolio.

Although these products continue to produce good cash flow, which is of course key to executing growth through the application of our proprietary technologies and through acquisitions, they will not carry us and will not continue generating enough operating income to support our business for the long term.

Vazculep remained stable during the quarter, as it has for the last few years now. However, neostigmine continued to see increased competition, as there was recently a fifth player approved, and sugammadex, a unique molecular entity, has continued to gain share, although it appears to have leveled off to just over 50% of the neuro-muscular blockade market.

During the third quarter, we managed to keep our share of Bloxiverz in the mid-30% range, and remain the market leader. That since approval, late in Q3, may continue to put downward pressure on both share and price in Q4 and beyond.

We held approximately 40% of the market volume for Ephedrine Sulfate during the third quarter, but also saw the addition of a new generic competitor to Akovaz. While we could see additional competition in 2018, today the market is composed of Akovaz, two generic approvals, and an unapproved but marketed drug by Akorn, which inexplicably appears to still be on the market. It's important to note, that despite the increasing number of competitors across our hospital portfolio, that over 80% of the entire market volume comes from just a handful of customers. We have been in these markets with these customers for a long period of time, and have established strong relationships here.

As we have demonstrated over the years, we intend to vigorously defend our position in the market, and maintain market leadership.

From a revenue perspective, 2018 is going to be a challenging year for us, and we are working to make sure, we hit the number of catalysts during that period. Including the launch of Noctiva, filing an NDA for our fourth unapproved hospital product, both planned before midyear, and completing our REST-ON study. Each of these milestones will ensure that 2019 marked the beginning of long term sustained growth for our company, and a pivot away from the declining branded generic products.

Now regarding our REST-ON phase III clinical study of FT218, which remains paramount to our organization; I am pleased to say that enrollment has been increasing steadily over the last few months, and we feel at this pace, we will be able to maintain our timeline of filing an NDA by the end of 2018.

We have implemented a number of tactics from a clinical perspective, not only to keep up with our current progress, but to increase it as well. I have mentioned in the past, that we are using a number of alternative and unique methods, to raise awareness and interest in our trial. From establishing a patient advisory group, utilizing social media, which have been very successful in driving potential patients to fill out initial screening forms.

To-date, we have had over 1,000 people fill out our initial screening form through our linked-to-trials web site and although only about a quarter of these patients make it to the formal screening process itself, it confirms that these methods are effective ways of reaching potential patients. It also validates the very high interest that patients have in a preferable and more convenient form of sodium oxybate.

We are also working with our CRO to add additional study sites, in both the U.S., U.K. and in other countries as well. Should there be any change in our existing filing timeline, we will be certain to update shareholders.

From a financial standpoint; we ended the third quarter with a $115 million of cash and marketable securities and still no bank debt. Although we have several projects utilizing our proprietary technologies, Micropump and LiquiTime feasibility, until we have a readout potential clinical pathway forward for these, will continue to search for in-licensing and acquisition opportunities to add to our new urology sales-force or our existing pediatric sales-force.

We recognize our pediatric portfolio on a whole, has underperformed since its acquisition. However, we have seen some very remarkable growth from our lead product here recently, Karbinal ER. Scripts for Karbinal over the past four weeks, have increased a 196% on a year-over-year basis, while the market has remained relatively flat. Sequentially, Karbinal is up nearly 20% in Q3 compared to Q2, while the market during that timeframe has declined by about that same percentage.

While Karbinal ER itself is not enough to make the pediatric segment profitable, we have seen a sustained and consistent improvement in our performance, and continue to look for additional products to fall there. In short, we continue to look for ways to enhance the inflection of the pediatric growth.

In summary, the third quarter was another solid quarter of execution and continuing to execute our growth strategy over the next year, will set ourselves for long term success.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Kanan to discuss our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Mike Kanan

Thank you, Mike, and thank you all for joining us today. As you have seen in this morning's release and as Mike said, let me also echo that we had another good quarter financially. Our top and bottom line exceeded expectations, and we were cash flow positive through the nine months, as we have generated $30 million in operating cash flow.

Now, let's talk more specifically in how we performed in the third quarter. Revenue was $39.7 million and as expected, was down $7.7 million from Q2s level of $47.4 million. Quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily due to lower pricing for Akovaz and Bloxiverz and lower Bloxiverz volumes. Vazculep was essentially flat to Q2 of 2017, as the market for Vazculep has remained stable for quite some time now, with no new competition.

When compared to the third quarter a year ago, revenue was up organically 24%, as Akovaz had yet to be fully launched. Our gross margin remains strong at 90% in Q3, unchanged from Q2's gross margin, but slightly lower than Q3 of last year.

Research and development expenses during the third quarter totaled $8.1 million compared to $6.8 million in Q2. This 19% increase is a result of higher spending associated with our REST-ON clinical trial, as a substantial portion of our clinical sites are now up and running.

SG&A was $11.6 million in the third quarter compared to $12.4 million in Q2 and $12.7 million in Q3 of last year. The slight decline in SG&A is attributable to slightly lower professional, consulting and business development expenses.

Contingent consideration expense was $7.3 million in Q3. This non-GAAP expense comprised of cash payments and accruals we made associated with our contingent consideration liabilities. As many of you know, this part of the acquisition of Eclat, we pay 2% of the gross profit on Bloxiverz, Vazculep and Akovaz to a related party. This amount will obviously vary quarter-to-quarter depending on the sales and gross margin levels for those three products.

On a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $0.09 per share for Q3. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for the third quarter was 58%, compared to 43% in Q2. The higher effective tax rate, when compared to Q2, was driven by a decline in Irish pre-tax income, due to lower sales and profits related to Akovaz. As many of you recall, a large portion of Akovaz revenue is recorded in Ireland, where the product was principally developed. The remainder of our revenue from our hospital products is earned in the U.S., where it is taxed at the current U.S. corporate tax rate, 35%.

Nearly all of our R&D expenses are incurred in France and Ireland, where we have no history of income and therefore, cannot record for accounting purposes, any tax benefits. In addition, as we said in the past, we don't receive any tax deductions for a contingent liability payments. These factors create an effective tax rate, which exceeds both the U.S. statutory and Irish statutory tax rates. With that said however, I am pleased that our non-GAAP effective tax rate has meaningfully declined in 2017, when compared to last year.

As I discussed in our conference call, announcing our Noctiva licensing arrangement, we will incur significant commercial launch costs for Noctiva over the next several years. We believe that a large portion of these costs will be eligible, to offset our U.S. taxable income, attributable to our hospital products business. As a result, this may eliminate or substantially reduce our U.S. cash taxes over the next three years, and lower our effective income tax rate. We are also exploring the potential opportunity to carryback initial Noctiva losses to obtain refunds on some of the cash taxes we have paid in the last several years, which could help with our cash flow and help pay for some of the initial launch costs for Noctiva.

We are also keeping an eye on the tax reform bill, which was recently unveiled, to see what impact it might have on us, if it ultimately gets passed.

Let's move on to the next slide, which covers our GAAP results. Please refer to the appendix to today's slide presentation for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results. The primary difference between our non-GAAP and GAAP results relates to how we treat the acquisition related earnouts and contingent liabilities and restructuring costs. For our non-GAAP numbers, we substitute the cash payments and accruals for the amounts we record for GAAP purposes.

We believe this is a better way to measure operational performance of our business. For GAAP however, we use a fair value approach, as required by the accounting rules. In the third quarter, we lowered the fair value of the acquisition related liabilities for our first three hospital products, primarily because of changes in pricing for Akovaz, another competitor in Bloxiverz and a slightly long term sales and gross profit outlook, due to the entrant of a fourth competitor. As a result, we have recorded a gain of $9.9 million to lower these liabilities. Keep in mind, these gains are reflective on a GAAP basis only, and are not reflective of the cash payments we make on a quarterly basis.

In addition, we owe contingent royalties on total revenues of Bloxiverz, Vazculep and Akovaz to certain related parties. We adjust the fair value of these liabilities and recorded a small gain on a GAAP basis in the third quarter, for the same reasons I just noted. This true-up is included in other income, called income expense, changes in fair value of related party payable.

Additionally in our GAAP results for Q3, there was a small gain on the curtailment of certain retirement plan obligations in France, associated with our workforce rationalization. As you recall, we reduced our footprint at our Lyon, France site by approximately 50%. We have made meaningful progress on this, and we expect the reduction to be substantially complete by the end of 2017, and to incur employee severance benefits and other costs of up to $4 million, which will likely be recognized through December 31 of 2017. Once fully implemented, the company anticipates annual cost savings of approximately $3.5 million to $4 million.

Our GAAP net income for the third quarter was $21.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.9 million or $0.68 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to a net loss of $20 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the same period last year. And I am pleased to say, that our effective tax rate on a GAAP basis was 21% for the third quarter.

The quarter-over-quarter decline in net income, was largely due to the lower revenues I mentioned and the lower gains on the changes in the fair value of this related party contingent consideration.

Moving on to sales by product; sales of Bloxiverz were $9.9 million in Q3, down from the $13.7 million we recorded in the previous quarter. Our share of the neostigmine market declined slightly in range from the mid to high 30% range for most of the third quarter of 2017. When compared to the prior year, Bloxiverz revenue declined $5.7 million, due to two new competitors in the neostigmine market, who entered in the first quarter of 2017 and at June of 2017, and a new molecule approved by the FDA in late 2015.

Sugammadex, which was introduced to the U.S. in the second quarter of 2016, is an alternative molecule to neostigmine, now accounts for about 50% of the neuro-muscular block reversal market.

Sales of Vazculep were $9.6 million, essentially flat from Q2 and the same period last year. Pricing and volumes remained stable in Q3.

Akovaz sales were $18.6 million in Q3 compared to $20.9 million in Q2. The decline in Akovaz revenue compared to Q2 was a result of some aggressive competitor pricing, in order to gain share. Akovaz, [indiscernible] in the total market, which includes GPOs and repackagers continues to be or slightly exceed 40%. We are pleased with the contingent progress we have made with our GPO customers, as well as customers outside of the traditional GPO markets, which continues to be an important channel for us.

In Q3, our pediatric sales totaled about $2 million; sales of Karbinal ER, our most important and primary promoted product were up almost 90% quarter-over-quarter on strong seasonal sales. Additionally, compared to last year's third quarter, sales of Karbinal have increased nearly 5.5 times, a true reflection of the progress we have made with our sales-force. Although the market has declined about 20%, we are seeing market share increases in significant prescription growth compared to Q2 of 2017, and year-over-year for this product.

Moving on to our cash flow summary, our operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30 was a strong $30 million. After the initial funding of the Noctiva license, we ended the quarter with about $116 million in cash and marketable securities, compared to $154 million at December 31. We used $52 million for the initial Noctiva license funding, which includes some business development expenses, and $17 million for share repurchases. We continue to have a strong balance sheet, which gives us the financial flexibility to fund the Noctiva payment from cash on hand.

Our current cash on hand is adequate to fund our clinical pipeline and the Noctiva launch in the near term. However, given the significant amount of investment that will be required to commercialize Noctiva, we cannot rule out that a capital raise may be necessary. The amount, timing and nature of any capital raise is not definitive as yet. We are working closely with our advisors and major institutions on several options to raise capital, at the most efficient costs. There continues to be a lot of interest in Avadel, and I am optimistic that any capital raise can be executed at a reasonable cost of capital.

In closing, let me provide some additional commentary around our changes to our 2017 guidance. Our revenue guidance remains unchanged at $165 million to $175 million. We expect to spend between $8 million to $10 million on our R&D in Q4, which would put us at a total R&D spend of between $30 million to $35 million for all of 2017, most of which, is related to sodium oxybate.

In Q4, we expect to spend approximately $15 million on sales and marketing launch costs for Noctiva, most of which are recruitment and salary costs for the sales-force, and other Noctiva related positions, advertising, promotion and marketing costs and other critical launch preparation investments.

Inclusive of the Noctiva launch costs, we expect SG&A in the fourth quarter to range between $24 million to $29 million, which would put us at a total SG&A spend for all of 2017 in the range of $60 million to $65 million, and that's inclusive of the Noctiva cost. We now expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.35 for all of 2017, which includes an adjusted effective tax rate of 55% to 65%, slightly down from our previous guidance of 60% to 70%.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike, for some additional comments. Mike?

Michael Anderson

Thank you very much, Mike. Our company executed a strong quarter and we will strive to continue executing our near and long term growth strategies, in our mission to become a leader in this specialty pharma area. Over this past summer, management developed a comprehensive strategic growth plan, to serve as our roadmap going forward. Along with FT218, the acquisition of Noctiva was an important step in our plans to assure a successful future for the company. As such, we have set ambitious goals, that within five years, we expect to be a rapidly growing specialty pharma company, with no less than $500 million in annual sales, a market cap of over $1 billion, and feature distinctive product offerings for patients and for their providers.

Thank you again for joining us. We look forward to hosting our Noctiva focused investor and analyst meeting next week, and providing you with updates on our key business drivers, as appropriate.

With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Matt Kaplan of Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Matt Kaplan

Hi, good morning guys.

Michael Anderson

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Kaplan

So just wanted to get a little bit more detail on the REST-ON study. Where are you in enrollment of that study, and what is the timing at this point for the Phase III data announcement?

Michael Anderson

Matt, we have not updated the specific number of patients that have enrolled -- that are enrolled in randomizing study today. We are not prepared to do that. We may have more color on that closer to the end of the year. But we still are on target to have the study enrollment completed by the first half of 2018 and still expect to file the NDA, later end of next year. That's about the best.

As you may have seen from clinicaltrials.gov, the number of clinical sites that's up and running, is now pretty much, we are almost at full scale, and as -- obviously as we had mentioned earlier, continuing to add new sites along the way as well.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that's helpful. And then in terms of -- just wanted to fill into the pipeline a little bit, in terms of where your program is with Perrigo and then more importantly, your internal programs as well. Give us an update there?

Michael Anderson

So the Perrigo program, which was contracted a couple of years ago, I will describe it as, it will help in better sleep, for a number of quarters. It is back under discussion today. Perrigo, so far as where we are at, it has an interest in getting the program moving forward. We have a couple of small business issues to resolve and once those issues resolve, we would expect to see that program continue on, at the pace of [ph] and when it was first contemplated and signed. So that's the story on Perrigo.

As it relates to our internal projects, which we frankly have talked about for some time now, we made a conscious decision, that rather than to begin talking about specific products, and then engaging in or having being subject to some sort of technical challenge that we didn't contemplate that, we have made the conscious decision that, before we do all that, we are going to validate the commercial viability of the product, is the willingness we believe of third party payors to pay for what we create. And you know, that's more a challenge today, than it has been in the past.

And then, also to make sure that technically, we are capable of doing it. We have a couple of, what I will call advanced projects, in our laboratories in [indiscernible] and as soon as we can reach those designated points with those particular products, we will be talking about them in a lot more granularity, including identifying them, what the target profile is and so forth.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. And then, I don't want to kind of front-run your presentation on Monday, but on Noctiva, can you give us a little bit more detail in terms of your launch plans, and a sense of how much the launch is going to cost over that period? Perhaps next year. You have given us detail on the fourth quarter, but help us understand?

Michael Anderson

I am going to ask Greg to answer that. And we hope you will understand it with a full-fledged program coming on Monday. We kind of don't want to preempt that too much, but we will answer your question as best we can.

Greg Divis

Yeah, hi Matt. In high level I would say that, by the end of Q4, the organizational build-out will be nearly complete, in terms of adding the requisite people and teams to begin the process of going to the market. When we think about the launch in 2018, we really think about it in two steps. We think about it in terms of a pre-launch effort, that will begin in Q1. That will really comprise of disease state education, some early access programs and a patient experience type of program.

And as we advance our Q1 into Q2, we would expect to have a more broader full commercial launch in Q2, and more comprehensive in that regard. And that's how we think about it from a timing perspective. Although those two efforts will overlap to some extent, because of the disease state campaign and patient experience campaigns will go on beyond Q1, we will start in a much more narrowly focused effort.

Furthermore, without going into too much detail, it is really designed in this phase of the brand plan, to really be a specialist focus launch. We will be targeting those physicians, who really treat Nocturia today, have diagnosed end patients in their practice today, and going there first, which predominantly are urologists and urology sub-specialties.

Matt Kaplan

Okay. That's helpful, and look forward to more detail on Monday. Thanks for taking the questions.

Greg Divis

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jason Butler of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Roy Buchanan

Hi, it's Roy in for Jason. Thanks for taking the questions. I had a couple on Noctiva, I just wondered if you could give us a sense of the timing on visibility on your ability to apply the former losses for Noctiva, and can you quantify those losses?

Mike Kanan

Yeah. You are talking about, I assume the tax benefits around Noctiva. We haven't -- other than the $15 million that we have previously described, we haven't further described what our launch costs will be into 2018. We would likely do that, as we issue guidance sometime of January of 2018. So at this point, we haven't interimly [ph] said what those launch costs would be. Although, they will be meaningful and significant, and we would hope to be able to apply some of these losses to recover previous years taxes, which currently are undercurrent, while we can go back two years to recover the cash taxes that we paid from our U.S. business, which is principally the hospital products business.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. So would you be able to go back for 2017 and 2016, is that the idea?

Mike Kanan

It would be -- depending on when we file a tax return, it would be two years. So it would likely be 2016 and 2017.

Roy Buchanan

Okay, great. And then, can you remind me about the ex-U.S. development plans for Noctiva, and how all that fits into the tax planning

Greg Divis

The opportunity is Canada, from that standpoint. So we have the commercial rights to Canada for Noctiva, which is not approved or filed. So there is work being done and an analysis being done on that opportunity, as we speak.

Roy Buchanan

Okay.

Michael Anderson

We have no rights.

Roy Buchanan

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, I guess I had kind of a follow-up on BD [indiscernible]. Do you guys have a sense on the timeline for a pediatric product to support that program I guess? I wouldn't expect you to keep spending on it, if it's not bringing [indiscernible]? Thanks.

Michael Anderson

So we are doing a very careful evaluation of the pediatric business. I think from the day we acquired the business, which was now close to 20 months. But we -- out of the gate, acknowledged and have always recognized that the licenses that we acquired in the business, were not going to be in themselves, enough to carry the business to the promised land, so to speak. And we have -- we have looked at a number of opportunities of this past 18 to 20 months for potential acquisitions, something that we could put into that portfolio, to make it more promising and more valuable for our shareholders. At this point in time, we have not been able to find an opportunity, that we felt like matched our capabilities or that we thought had long term value. And we are looking at something that's little bit of a differentiator.

We continue to look, we have business discussions ongoing. But generally speaking, we are looking at options and things that we can do with that business, to make it more productive for our shareholders. So just, [indiscernible] what we'd ask you to do, is stay tuned.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from François Brisebois of Laidlaw. Your line is now open.

François Brisebois

Hey, thanks for taking the questions, and congrats on the quarter. I just wondered, Bloxiverz did very well here, $9.9 million. I was wondering if you can just give us a little more of the outlook? It's obviously kind of coming down, but more on a granular basis, why you think that it still is around $10 million?

Michael Anderson

So Frank, thanks for the question. I think, a couple of things for comment. I think number one, when we started and had an approval for Bloxiverz, the market size was somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million per year. It was the drug of choice, and the gold standard for reversing neuromuscular block.

Within the past two years, Merck with sugammadex, which they call Bridion, has actually taken about half of that marketplace. It's a different molecule, it has had some advantages over historic neostigmine, and they have done remarkably better in the U.S. than they had done in Europe and in times past.

So first of all, the market is a lot smaller today, probably about 50%. And then, you have had a number of different competitors come into the marketplace. It's impossible, and there is really not -- really a very reliable way to understand, when people are coming into specific marketplaces in the generic business.

I think, five players in that business is probably at the top of what we would have expected. But I do think that having started out of the gate strong, having been very careful and pragmatic about our pricing approach and holding on to business, has really kind of served us well on this marketplace. We haven't seen a great deal of pricing declines since the last competitor came in and got situated. But it's always there. It's a generic market, that's the way you have to look at it. And that's clearly -- we think there will continue to be legs with the product for a long period of time. It's clearly a reason, why it's important to -- from a strategic perspective, to grow your business with proprietary products that you can protect, build and not have to worry about somebody coming in and taking part of your price down or part of your share every six months.

So we feel good about being able to hold on to what we have. There are very few customers in this end of the business, if you will. Decisions are made by one of a handful of different GPOs and some repackagers and a ton of people line up, and they decide to defend that business, and that's what we will do.

François Brisebois

Okay, great. No, that's very helpful. Yeah I guess, I will leave the Noctiva questions for Monday, look forward to that. And then, just on the REST-ON, just the efforts, what's proving to be the most beneficial for you guys, in terms of, you know, the enrollment, and keeping that timeline for 2019 here?

Michael Anderson

Well, I think initially, we have articulated that, out of the gate, we had some difficulty getting some sites registered for having the ability with the DEA to handle Schedule-I drugs, that was a little bit of a handicap. As you sit back and reflect, I would also suggest that, because the patients in our study are sodium oxybate naïve, that's turned out to be a little cumbersome as well. It's essential that the study is a double blinded -- is a placebo controlled study, that patients to be naïve. But particularly in Europe, where sometimes the product is already available, if a patient has suffered from narcolepsy and have cataplexy and can't stay awake during the day, they are offered an opportunity to take a drug to payor, just paid in a clinical trial that has a 50% chance of giving them a placebo. Some people went off of that, and we expected that out of the gate. We have seen some of that out of the gate, but I would say that those are the two principal reasons that we kind of got off to a slow start.

Again, we think we have come a long way, and the study is on track now. I will also say that, just as a result of that linked to trials data that we just provided, there is clearly a need, as demonstrated by patients to have a product that they can take and not have pick it up in the middle of the night to do so. So those have been, for the most part of the reasoning for having gotten out of the blocks a little slower initially. But it's picking up quite well now, thank you.

François Brisebois

All right great. That's it for me Mike. Thank you.

Michael Anderson

Okay. Thanks Frank.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Henry of Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Scott Henry

Thank you. Good morning. Just a couple of questions, most of mine have been asked. I guess -- for starters, I just wanted to make sure I understood correctly on the pediatric division. Not that it's a huge driver, but I heard $2 million in the call, but when I look at the numbers, I see other being $1 million. Where is the disconnect there?

Mike Kanan

Hey Scott, it's Mike Kanan. The other line comprises other things, other than just pediatrics. So there is another product that's in there as well. And we had some gross to net adjustments that we ran through the third quarter, that created that difference that you are referring to. We had some higher returns on a certain product that we had to accrue forward in the third quarter, which creates that disconnect that you are noticing there.

Scott Henry

Okay. So there is a counter account of -- well it looks like just over $1 million in their mind [ph]?

Mike Kanan

Roughly. But what's important to note, is Karbinal, which is the most important pediatric product, had a good third quarter. It was up quarter-over-quarter from Q2, seasonally, but also, it's doing well from that standpoint, and it's up meaningfully year-over-year. So I don't want to get lost in some of the accountings minutiae that goes on there. What's important in that line item is really Karbinal.

Scott Henry

Thank you. That's helpful.

Michael Anderson

This is Mike, let me add one thing. I don't know if you are aware of it; but since the inception of what was at one time called a clot, we have been serving as an authorized generic for a dextroamphetamine liquid product, and it's a pretty much very small product under the radar screen. We don't promote it, we are just simply one of the two generics in the marketplace, to a product called Procentra. And so a lot of those gross and net adjustments related not to the pediatric business, but to what we call the [indiscernible] business.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Thank you for that clarification. The other question is just really strategic. It sounds like commercial launch will be in 2Q of 2018. You are going to spend a decent amount of money before then. And you mentioned the possibility of raising capital. The question is, in the event you decide to raise capital, would you want to do it before the launch starts or after the beginning of the launch? And that's obviously on -- at this point in time, how you are thinking about it and that may change?

Michael Anderson

At this point Scott, I think it's way pretty immature to discuss when we would do a capital raise, what the capital raise would be, and that sort of thing. But I think, Mike did a great job of explaining, and as we have the initial discussion, when we licensed Noctiva, we certainly had the cash to be able to launch the product as well, in a proper way and to continue to do our FT218 clinical study as well.

Scott Henry

Okay, fair enough. Well thank you for taking the questions.

Michael Anderson

Thank you.

Mike Kanan

All right. Thanks Scott.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And I am showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back to Mike Anderson for any closing remarks.

Michael Anderson

Thank you once again. We appreciate you joining us this morning to allow us to update you on the Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q3 operating results. I will look forward to sharing additional updates with you in the future, and will hope that you will be able to tune into our Noctiva Investor Day on Monday. Thank you very much for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.