Applied Optoelectronics: Industry Pause Should Be Short - Staying Long

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) reported 3Q2017 results on November 7, 2018 and provided guidance for 4Q2017. This was a highly anticipated event, something I previously referred to as a “Day of Reckoning”. In my view, neither the Bulls nor the Bears came away completely satisfied, and as I also suggested, it will take longer to sort out the debate. Is Applied Opto a 40G “flash in the Pan” with similarities to historic Telco-centric optical component suppliers that flamed out after a brief “day in the sun” or is it a sustainable secular growth story as one of the few public company pure plays on the cloud computing revolution? The company and the story has some warts on it right now, and the company didn’t exactly execute a graceful conference call, but I believe the current demand pause is largely a customer driven digestion of a mid year capacity expansion surge along with a 40G to 100G technology transition within the context of steady and consistently growing bandwidth expansion requirements and strong cloud capex plans for 2018. While there is 40G/PSM4 centric share loss that I have discussed, Applied Opto is a leader - or the leader - in CWDM. CWDM grew sequentially in 3Q and similar to Oclaro, Applied Opto management stated that it is also seeing CWDM in the early stages of eating into the LR4 segment. Specifically, CWDM has recently been focused on 500m to 2km distances while LR4 has been 2km-10km. Applied Opto’s management stated in the call yesterday that CWDM is being adopted upwards to 10km now. It is not welcome to see PSM4 share loss, but CWDM has higher prices and margins for Applied Opto than PSM, so the mix shift should offset or more the PSM loss within the context of a growth trajectory for market demand and the company. I cannot identify a near term share loss situation in CWDM, but that is the primary risk to the story that must be watched.

The Bad

4Q guide of $81-$90 million in revenue was lighter than I expected by about $10 million. With that said, it wasn’t as bad as the “whisper” number, which was probably closer to $70 million. So here is an area where neither the Bulls nor the Bears got a clean win. Which is interesting as an analogy, which is my belief that $100 in July for AAOI share was likely ahead of the story and $37 recently was too pessimistic relative to the organic state of the Applied Opto fundamental story and its place as a leading optical transceiver supplier to the high growth data center industry. Importantly, recent conference call inputs from competitors and related hardware suppliers clearly suggests this is largely an industry centric pause, exacerbated for Applied Opto because of its substantial legacy 40G/PSM exposure, mainly at Amazon.

Operating expense increase in 4Q 2017. This is bad from a near term earnings momentum perspective, but it is R&D centric and historically the company has delivered solid revenue growth from its R&D investments. If history repeats the uptick in 4Q operating expenses will likely be stabilized and leveraged in subsequent quarters.

Tax benefit in 3Q and 4Q provides a head wind for earnings recovery in 1Q and 2Q

Industry is in oversupply. This certainly occurred prior to many prognosticators and industry executive predictions. As Lumentum (LITE) management stated in its recent earnings call, near-term demand “wasn’t as good as advertized” (by the customers). It will be interesting to see how quickly the data center operators get back to a growth path in terms of purchasing transceivers, especially Amazon, and how that impacts the overall supply/demand scenario. Applied Opto shaved $10 million off its 2H2017 capex plan, but remains focused on building up internal capacity to produce components it previously purchased on the merchant market from suppliers such as MACOM (MTSI), which should enhance its vertical integration and lower its cost per unit. We will see how long the over supply situation lingers, and if Applied Opto’s margins hold up as pricing likely comes under more pressure given the oversupply. We will also see the competitive power, or not, of the Applied Opto business model, which was designed to thrive in this very type of scenario.

The Good

Applied Opto received nine new design wins in 3Q2017 (meaning orders placed), three for 100G data center transceivers and six in CATV and Telco. Importantly there are now 40 data center qualifications on going, up from 14 in 2Q 2017, a historically high number without compare. This is probably the most important new company specific data point that emerged from the release yesterday. It suggests progress in progress relative to diversifying the customer base, which is something AAOI investors have been clamoring for. I believe Applied Opto remains a solid supplier to Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. As such, as 2018 unfolds, likely in the first half, there should be a revenue re-acceleration point driven by the core customers, especially Amazon resurging, aided by a steady scale in of new customer business and some share gain into the LR4 space. Again the key item to watch is the CWDM competitive landscape. However, this is where the qualification surge is coming from, so Applied Opto has a solid position in this segment and appears to be getting a jump on a diverse range of new business/customers here. But to be certain, maintaining a strong position at its Big Three customers is critical and adding a fourth hyperscale customer would be very helpful.

Margins are holding up nicely. Despite near term industry oversupply, excess capacity at Applied Opto, and increased pricing pressure, partially offset with a better 100G/CWDM mix and more vertical integration, Applied Opto is guiding 4Q gross margin in the 41%-43% range. This is a historically high level for an optical component supplier. A huge part of the “Day of Reckoning” scenario is to see if the Applied Opto business model is really resilient enough to sustain these margins. It will take several quarters to know.

Resetting Expectations

Lowering C2018 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $7.00. The current demand pause and lower than expected 4Q guidance sets up a situation where the ramp into my previously expected 2018 earnings forecast is too challenging. Also, the uptick in operating expenses and a tax rate recovery in the first half of 2018 are headwinds. It’s probably better to get this out of the way. Bull “capitulation” on aggressive forecasts and or ratings often marks stock bottoms. So if that occurs, then fine.

My new forecast assumes a relatively slow 1Q followed by accelerating revenue and earnings growth momentum as 2018 unfolds driven by continued strong positions at Facebook and Microsoft, a recovery at Amazon, and material new customer revenue growth.

Stock

I’m lowering my target price to $90 from $125 and look for that to materialize by the end of 2018, so a resetting to a new 12-month target. I am using a similar 18x multiple. I believe the strength of the Applied Opto business model can sustain solid margins and the customer base is poised to diversify nicely. A general demand/growth resurgence combined with maintaining a solid market share scenario in CWDM as it eats into the LR4 market should deliver a good outcome to the current “Day of Reckoning” situation in my view leading to some stock multiple expansion. We will see if any industry consolidation materializes and aids the stock multiple situation.

Risks

The risks have been highlighted throughout this article, but to reiterate, general demand levels versus industry supply are a key risk relative to pricing and margins. Also, potential market share loss and the threat from Intel in particular are key risks. Also, management credibility and the ability to maintain margins are key risks items.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.