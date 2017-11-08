Why You Should Buy Bank Of America

5.9%. This is how much Bank of America (BAC) has gained in just one month. On a YTD basis, it is safe to say that the bank has added roughly 25% which pushes the market cap up to $290 billion. However, managers and macro numbers are increasingly positive which should add even more dollars to this bank's market cap.

Source: Wikipedia

When Managers Speak: Listen

In addition to macro research, I'm getting increasingly interested in the opinion of market leaders and companies that can be considered to be macro tools. By macro tool, I simply mean a company that has a high correlation to a certain sector/industry and is not a niche player or small start-up. In other words, a company that reflects the situation in an industry quite well.

Anyhow, one of the things that CEO Moynihan mentioned was a pickup of customer activity. 2017 growth is outperforming 2016 so far which is not a big surprise given that Bank of America has strong loan growth and is able to offset a falling yield curve as I discussed in this article.

For the year-to-date, interesting in our consumer payments we are seeing consumer activity pickup. Consumers are spending, whether it is checks written, cash taken out of the ATM's, P2P payments, and all the debit and credit cards, 5% more through the first nine months of 2017 than they did in the first nine months of 2016. That’s up a faster growth rate than it has been in prior years. - CEO Brian Moynihan on Q3/2017 Earnings Call

However, even though Moynihan's comments reflect the economic outlook, it is even more important to look at the ISM's comments. I've used them in previous articles, and I think that these comments have been very accurate so far.

So, what you are about to see is an overview of all recent ISM comments from the finance industry. I added the yield curve and the stock price of Bank of America because I highlighted both positive and negative words while adding a heat indicator to both financial indicators (yield curve and stock price).

Source: Author's spreadsheets (Data: ISM)

What we see is that October was the second consecutive month with comments that mentioned that results were above target. I think that this makes perfect sense given the rapid acceleration of leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and consumer confidence.

So, Why Is The Yield Curve Down?

In addition to stronger loan growth, it is key to have a higher net interest margin to further optimize bottom line growth. The graph below and the information in my ISM comments graph show that this is currently not the case. The yield curve (red and black line) has just hit another low close to a 0.70% difference between the 10- and two-year bond.

This has caused the average banking stock (KBE) to underperform the S&P 500 as you can see when looking at the blue line.

The mathematical explanation is quite simple. The two-year treasury yield has massively outperformed and is currently above 1.6%. This has everything to do with rate hike expectations that are pushing short-term rates up.

Even though I fully agree with this thesis, I have to say that I believe that the Fed will be even more aggressive in 2018. And here is why:

Inflation Pressures Are Building Up

Inflation is another topic that I have discussed quite a few times. I also believe that this is why Bank of America has done so well this year.

One thing that bothered me at first but turned out to be an opportunity is the fact that long-term government bonds seem to ignore the economic recovery and higher inflation. Bonds seem to behave like we are going to get growth slowing. There is an uptrend since January of this year if you ignore that we might get a lower high over the next few days.

Personally, I think that bonds are going lower (higher bond yields) because traders are underestimating inflation. What you see below is the comparison between industrial metals (JJM), inverted government bonds (TLT) and oil (lower part of the graph).

The first thing that comes to mind is the magnetic behavior of industrial metals. They always pull government bonds lower during downtrends and push them higher during uptrends. That's why I believe that we are going to see higher bond yields. Especially because lumber has hit its highest level since the 90s on supply worries after a few major hurricanes in the south of the US.

Moreover, we are getting the participation of crude oil. This is a case that many traders will miss. Oil has been relatively low during the most recent rallies of cyclical commodities. A rally above $60 will have a significant impact on inflation and catch many traders on the wrong foot - bond bulls, I'm looking at you.

Don't Make The Same "Mistake" I Made

One of the mistakes I made was to emphasize regional banks. Instead of buying more Bank of America, I started adding to banks like Huntington Bankshares (HBAN). Don't get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with these banks and I even encourage diversification, it is just that the current environment favors banks that benefit more from strong loan growth and are less dependent on net interest margins.

The graph below explains this quite well. The ratio spread between Bank of America and the S&P 500 has actually reached a new high in October while the average bank underperformed (second graph of this article).

My advice remains to buy Bank of America on dips. One of those dips is currently in the making (while I'm writing this). This stock offers you an interesting macro trade with low volatility, great odds and the fact that Bank of America won't get hurt too much from a falling yield curve. However, once this trend reverses you will get the benefits of higher yield margins as well.

I'm still in love with this stock and believe that we will go much higher over the next few months. Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!