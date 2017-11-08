Due To Its Strong Growth Potential, Celgene Is Undervalued Right Now

The company's medium-term outlook as well as its long-term growth outlook remain strong, and Celgene looks cheap based on its future earnings power.

Celgene's market capitalization has dropped by almost $40 billion, which does not seem justified at all.

Article thesis

Celgene (CELG) is attractively valued at $100 per share, the sell-off over the last two weeks is an overreaction to a small guidance cut and the negative outcome of the mongersen trial. Celgene's long-term growth outlook remains quite positive and the company is trading at a discount relative to its peers and relative to the shares' fair value.

Share price overreaction

The reason for the sell-off is a combination of one clinical trial failing (mongersen for the treatment Crohn's) and the company's worse-than-expected earnings report, which included a small guidance cut: The 2020 EPS target was lowered from $13.00+ to $12.50+.

It is clear that a failed drug trial is not a positive, but Celgene has lost about $37 billion of its market capitalization in just a couple of days - that is not justified by these two items.

Growth outlook

Celgene aims to generate strong double-digit revenue growth over the coming years, targeting a top line number of $20 billion by 2020. That is possible due to several contributing factors:

First, Celgene continues to expand its market share with existing drugs such as Revlimid, which is being sold in steadily rising volumes:

The company's most recent 10-K states:

With volumes rising at a steep pace, the company does not need to increase its pricing substantially in order to deliver top line growth, but nevertheless, Celgene has recently hiked the price of Revlimid by 20% - from a PR standpoint, I don't believe that this is the best move, but it will nevertheless impact Celgene's sales numbers positively in a big way going forward. Combined with another 10% volume increase, Celgene could be able to deliver a 30% gain in its Revlimid sales over the next year, which is a quite meaningful growth rate for a drug that is on the market for years and that has grossed $7 billion in 2016 alone.

Ongoing volume increases are likely due to two factors: Patient counts in countries such as the US are growing (due to population growth and myelomas disproportionally affecting seniors - an age group that is growing much faster than the broad population), and on top of that, treatment rates are rising - Revlimid, as the market leader in multiple myelomas, benefits especially from that.

Since Celgene generates very high gross margins of 96%, we can assume that additional Revlimid sales will impact Celgene's bottom line disproportionally much - after all, operating expenses will not grow much, the R&D expenses are already paid for and higher sales due to price increases will not require additional sales or overhead expenses. When we adjust for taxes, we can thus assume that each additional dollar in Revlimid sales will add at least $0.50 to Celgene's net earnings - having that operating leverage is great as long as Celgene is able to keep its sales growing.

Market share expansion and price hikes are not the only way for Celgene to deliver growth going forward, though: Celgene has a deep pipeline with many promising candidates:

Among them is ozanimod, which is currently being evaluated in Crohn's disease (such as mongersen was) - if everything works as planned, ozanimod will be able to capture the market share in the Crohn's disease market that mongersen was supposed to capture, and mongersen's failure will not have any meaningful impact on Celgene's future growth at all. Last Friday, ozanimod was declared an orphan drug by the FDA (for the treatment of Crohn's disease in pediatric patients), which shows that the company's chances to establish itself as a major player in the $4+ billion Crohn's disease market are not bad at all, even without mongersen.

Crohn's disease is not the only area ozanimod is being evaluated for, the drug candidate has also recently shown strong results in a phase 3 relapsing multiple sclerosis study: Ozanimod beat Biogen's (BIIB) Avonex, and the combination of better treatment results and a lower rate of adverse events could make Ozanimod capture a meaningful amount of the $2 billion annual sales Avonex is currently generating. Ozanimod thus could turn out as a strong growth driver over the next couple of years, as the drug candidate could become a blockbuster in several indications (it is also tested for the treatment of ulcerative colitis).

Maybe the most promising pipeline assets Celgene owns are its CELMoDs though, including CC-122 and CC-220. Among other indications, those are aimed at myelomas, which means they could replace Revlimid's revenues in the same indication one day. It will take years for Celgene's CELMoDs to come to the market, but for long-term focused investors that shouldn't be a problem, as the current product portfolio should be able to deliver top line growth and growing earnings for well into the 2020s.

Strong cash flows and balance sheet

The company has produced free cash flows totaling $4.5 billion over the last year, about ten times the company's free cash flow level from ten years ago:

On top of that, Celgene's balance sheet is looking very healthy: According to its 10-K, Celgene had cash and short-term investments totaling $11.8 billion at the end of the quarter, whereas short-term borrowings and long-term debt totaled $14.3 billion - the company's net debt is thus just $2.5 billion, or about half a year worth of cash flows.

Celgene looks undervalued

Let's first compare Celgene's valuation to that of other major biotechs:

Celgene trades at 13.6 times this year's (expected) earnings and analysts are forecasting a 19.8% EPS growth rate over the next five years, which gets us to a PEG ratio of 0.7 - a low valuation in absolute terms, and also a low valuation relative to its peers:

Company 2017 PE ratio 5 year expected EPS growth rate PEG ratio Amgen 13.7 4.2% 3.3 AbbVie 16.6 15.7% 1.1 Biogen 14.2 6.4% 2.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb 20.8 11.0% 1.9 Gilead 8.4 -- --

We see that Celgene is the most attractively valued major biotech when we factor in the current earnings power as well as the expected growth over the coming years.

Since it would be possible that all biotechs are overvalued and that Celgene is just the least overvalued company among them, we can also try to calculate a fair value for Celgene's shares:

I will use a DCF approach with the following starting points: Annual free cash flows of $4.5 billion and a five-year growth rate of 20% (which is the analyst consensus as well as the bottom end of management's guidance over the next couple of years).

In order be be really conservative, I will further assume that FCF growth will drop down to just three percent annually beyond 2020, which is about in line with GDP growth and which should be easily achievable through the combination of a growing patient count and price increases, even if Celgene is not making any progress in additional disease areas.

For the discount rate, I will use the CAPM approach, which gets me to a cost of capital of 13.2% (calculated using a risk-free rate of 2.4%, which is the yield of ten-year treasuries; an equity risk premium of six percent and Celgene's beta of 1.8). This gets me to a fair value of $87.7 billion for Celgene's equity, which is about 13% more than Celgene's current market capitalization.

When using conservative estimates (such as growth rates dropping down to the GDP growth rate beyond 2022 besides a quite positive long-term outlook for Celgene's future growth thanks to assets such as CELMoDs), Celgene still trades at a double-digit discount to its fair value (which is about $114 per share according to my calculation), which makes me believe that Celgene is worthy of a closer look around the $100 level.

Takeaway

Mongersen failed a drug trial and Celgene's earnings were not as strong as expected - the combination of these two factors has made Celgene's shares drop so much that they look undervalued right here, even when I make rather conservative assumptions for Celgene's long-term growth rates.

Celgene should be able to deliver strong growth over the coming years with its existing drug portfolio, and its deep pipeline will quite likely lead to even more growth during the 2020s, which is why I believe that Celgene is an attractive long-term investment at the current price.

