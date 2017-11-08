Do You Really Know AT&T? A Deep Due Diligence Dive

There are a number of issues, both negative and positive, that are seldom addressed concerning a potential investment in AT&T.

AT&T (T) has many “moving parts.” While conducting my due diligence, I noted a number of issues, both pro and con, regarding an investment in the company, that are seldom if ever addressed I endeavor to provide an insight into those topics. Additionally, I highlight the primary headwinds the company currently faces and the initiatives designed to drive the company forward.

A Full Fifty Percent Of AT&T’s Revenues Are Under Siege

According to Morningstar analyst Allan C. Nichols, AT&T’s wired business garners approximately 50% of the company’s revenues. While I was unable to locate a breakdown of income from landlines alone, it is reasonable to assume landlines constitute a large fraction of AT&T’s wired business.

In 2004, over 90% of US households had landline phones. Today well under 50% of homes use landlines.

One might claim that for every landline that dies a cellphone is born. I’m afraid it isn’t that simple. There was a day when I looked at my landline and answering machine, then looked at my cellphone and asked myself “Why am I paying for both?”

Within a few days, my use of a home landline ended forever.

Of course, landlines don’t constitute AT&T’s entire wired business. For example, U-verse falls into that category, and like landlines, the numbers are not reassuring. AT&T’s landline U-verse counted 391,000 fewer subscribers in 2016 than in 2015 and suffered heavy losses this fiscal year.

The FTC Seeks $4 Billion In Damages From AT&T

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking $4 billion from AT&T following allegations that DirecTV mislead 33.5 million customers through intentionally deceptive advertisements.

In August, the lawsuit, which has dragged on for over two years, took a turn in AT&T’s favor when a District Judge paused a bench trial. The judge stated there was “substantial issue” regarding the FTC’s calculations of damages. Consequently, AT&T may seek a partial judgment.

In September, the FTC was in court fighting dismissal of the case. Previously, AT&T had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to settle the suit.

AT&T’s Assets Are Tilted Toward Goodwill and Intangibles

(The following figures are in millions.)

Total Assets 443,865

Goodwill 105,668

Licenses 96,071

Customer Lists and Relationships 11,573

Other Intangible Assets 1,627

Total Intangibles 214,939

Tangible assets 228,926

(Figures from 3Q ’17 10Q)

AT&T’s Pensions Plans Are Underfunded

At the end of 2016, AT&T had $42.61 billion in the defined benefit assets and $56.18 in projected benefit obligations. Consequently, the defined benefit plan has a funded status of approximately 76%.

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp defines any plan with funding below 80% as “Endangered” and considers plans in that category as likely to face a shortfall within seven years.

Cord Cutting Could Acts As A Major Headwind

As of the end of October, five of the seven largest TV providers had reported third-quarter subscriber data. The results revealed a collective net loss of over 630,000 TV subscribers. Analysts believe that when Dish (DISH) and Altice (NYSEMKT:ATC) report, the combined subscriber losses will total 1,000,000.

AT&T’s share of the loss was 385,000 subscribers. In addition to losing customers, the fees TV providers charge are dropping. AT&T’s base package now stands at $40. While AT&T points to the recent addition of 300,000 DirecTV subscribers, the company only charges $10 to wireless viewers. Furthermore, whereas traditional TV subscribers have a churn rate of roughly 1%, IPTV customers ditch plans at a rate of nearly 50%.

(Source: eMarketer)

AT&T Has Debt Issues

AT&T’s normal leverage target has hovered around 1.5 times net debt/EBITDA. As a consequence of the company’s purchase of AWS-3 spectrum and the acquisition of DirecTV and two Mexican wireless carriers, the current debt levels stand at 2.3 times debt/EBITDA. Once the Time Warner (TWX) acquisition is complete, the leverage ratio will be somewhere from 2.8 to 3.0 times debt/EBITDA.

A consequence of the increased debt levels, the AT&T will probably experience a downgrade of the company’s credit ratings.

The Time Warner Deal Costs Much More Than $85 Billion

The acquisition is generally touted as costing a tad over $85 billion, but AT&T is assuming Time Warner’s debt. With over $20 billion in debt, the true cost for the company is well north of $100 billion.

To put this in perspective, AT&T is currently the largest nonbank corporate issuer of debt. The deal would result in the company surpassing many financial institutions in that regard.

Furthermore, since the deal involves the issuance of 1.1 billion shares, AT&T’s annual dividend payout will increase by approximately $2.3 billion.

The deal can be summed up in the following fashion: A company with a market cap of $204 billion is spending over $100 billion for an acquisition that will likely provide a 20% boost in AT&T’s revenues.

The Expansion Into Mexico Is A Money Pit, And The Pit Just Got Deeper

While the damages caused by earthquakes and hurricanes are less than ideal, there is a new development in Mexico that will have a negative impact on AT&T’s operations in our neighbor to the south.

Mexico's Federal Institute of Telecommunications ruled that America Movil (AMX) can once again charge competitors for accessing the company’s network. Beginning January 1st, America Movil will charge 0.028562 pesos per minute for competitors completing mobile calls on Movil’s network.

AT&T has stated that a one penny charge will result in a $20 million yearly cost to Movil’s competitors. Bloomberg previously reported that AT&T and other telecoms might be required to collectively pay $800 million in back fees to America Movil.

While the operations in Mexico currently account for less than 2% of AT&T’s sales and provide no profit, the company plans to invest $3 billion in Mexican networks through 2018.

When It Comes To Postpaid Phones, AT&T Is Taking A Spanking

A chart speaks louder than words. ‘Nuff said.

The Ugly Side Of Third Quarter Results

EPS dropped on an unadjusted basis from a year-ago to $0.49 from $0.54.

Revenues declined by 3%.

With the exception of the international segment, revenues dropped in every category. Business Solutions revenues were down 4%, Entertainment Group revenues declined 0.6%, and the Consumer Mobility segment saw revenues fall by 6.3%.

The Bull’s Retort

Uhm, About Those Landlines

Yes, AT&T is suffering from the loss of landline customers. What may surprise you is that the company is seeking to terminate landline services altogether. There are 21 states in which AT&T is the primary phone carrier. With the single exception of California, those states have agreed to allow AT&T to end landline service within their borders.

FTC approval is required before the company can discontinue landline services. AT&T claims that even if the FTC gave immediate approval, it would be several years before landline services would be curtailed. Nonetheless, the phone system most of us grew up with is going the way of the buggy whip.

The sums AT&T spends maintaining landline services are difficult to determine. When questioned on the matter, an AT&T spokesman in California described the costs as proprietary information. However, a spokesperson in Illinois stated that of the $1 billion the company spends in that state annually, 20 to 30 percent is devoted to landline maintenance.

Undoubtedly, ending landline services will free up billions of dollars that the company can use far more effectively.

Lose Some, Win Some

Yes, some aspects of the company’s operations are in decline. That is the nature of the business. Overall AT&T initiatives are driving the company forward. Postpaid and prepaid subscriber bases are progressing well. The company posted the best-ever wireless EBITDA margins with record low 3Q phone churn of 0.84%.

Source: AT&T 3Q Earnings Slides

Despite certain headwinds, AT&T continues to grow free cash flow at an impressive rate.

(Source: YCHARTS via SA contributor David Alton Clark)

The Debt Is Manageable

Yes, the debt level is large and growing, but the company still has an investment grade credit rating. Furthermore, the Time Warner acquisition will add significant free cash flow to the company’s coffers.

AT&T is hoping to make a dent in the debt by the divestiture of pay TV operations in Latin America as well as the company’s Digital Life home security business. Those operations are valued at $8 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

AT&T has long weighted bond maturities while the company’s floating debt is relatively small and hedged through swaps. When the situation is viewed in its entirety, AT&T is protected from interest rate hikes and should be able to pay down debt within a reasonable time frame.

When discussing AT&T’s debt load, I think it is important to compare the debt metrics of the company’s major competitors. After all, one consideration is whether Verizon (VZ) and others can gain an advantage over AT&T while the company pays down debt. Increased debt will reduce flexibility and could provide opportunities for opponents to gain an advantage over a less nimble AT&T.

The following metrics were garnered from Scottrade and do not reflect AT&T’s debt levels following recent or proposed acquisitions.

Debt/Equity Current Ratio

T 1.2 1.6

VZ 4.3 1.1

TMUS 1.5 0.9

S 1.8 1.1

While Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have less than pristine balance sheets, my primary concern is Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Based on customer numbers and service revenue, AT&T and Verizon hold approximately 70% of market share. The combined companies’ slice of industry EBITDA stands at nearly 80%.

Sprint and T Mobile are akin to a huge swarm of flies and ants at a picnic. They are bothersome, but they aren’t going to abscond with the fried chicken and potato salad.

Verizon is the real competition, and their debt situation today is arguably worse than AT&T’s will be following the proposed merger with Time Warner. Consequently, while the overall situation is less than ideal, it is not particularly alarming.

The Venture In Mexico Should Result In Significant Gains

AT&T is rapidly expanding the company’s footprint in Mexico. Wireless subscribers are joining the network at a rapid pace.

Year over year revenues have increased nearly 27%. Positive EBITDA is expected within the next few quarters.

Telefonica’s situation in Mexico is ample testimony to AT&T’s level of effectiveness in that market. In the first quarter, Telefonica’s revenues of 314 million euros fell 16.5% year over year. Speculation that the company may cut its losses and exit Mexico have persisted throughout this year.

Meanwhile, early this year, Movil suffered its largest loss in fifteen years. Clearly, AT&T has an effective operation in Mexico.

Content And Programmatic Advertising Could Drive Revenues

Aside from the content AT&T stands to gain from the Time Warner acquisition, the company hopes to combine its technology and user data to provide marketers with an enhanced level of audience targeting.

Market intelligence company eMarketer forecasts the targeted TV advertising market will grow from a projected $1.13 billion this year to $3 billion in 2019. Programmatic targeted ads allow prospective clients to select the desired audience demographics. AT&T plans to develop a system that allows advertisers to place ads automatically. By using data driven programmatic ads, AT&T expects to increase advertising income markedly.

The Internet Of Things

IDC projects global IoT spending will exceed $1.0 trillion by 2020. An example of AT&T's initiatives in this area includes the recent partnership with luggage company TUMI to provide a baggage tracking device, known as the TUMI Global Locator. With a weight of 150 grams and the size of an iPhone 7, the device is designed to locate and track luggage and send real-time data to users.

The sensor, which weighs 150 grams and is about the size of an iPhone 7, is designed to track the location of bags or suitcases and send real-time alerts to users. According to Air Transport World, over 21.6 billion bags were mishandled worldwide in 2016.

AT&T’s role is to provide global connectivity for the device.

The Collaboration With Microsoft

In partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T is initiating a service to enhance businesses ability to monitor and manage IoT.

Known as the AT&T Asset Management-Operations Center, it utilizes Azure’s Cosmos database and Microsoft’s Power BI analytics to manage IoT devices and data.

The service will support a variety of devices, network and cloud environments and communication protocols.

I could provide additional examples of AT&T IoT initiatives; however, for the sake of brevity, I will direct readers to the AT&T collaborations with IBM here, with connected car devices here, and with Qualcomm (QCOM) here. This is by no means an exhaustive list of AT&T IoT initiatives, rather it is meant to provide investors with an insight into the wide variety of potentially lucrative projects the company is undertaking.

(Source: FORBES)

Project Air Gig. WOW!

Project AirGig has been described as being “transformative.” Rather than using fiber, the technology utilizes existing power lines to transmit wireless signals and could be the answer to AT&T’s backhaul needs.

Once in place, AirGig will provide license free spectrum to urban, suburban and rural markets with multi-gigabit ultra broadband internet service. Areas that were previously without certain services will be accessed with relatively low CAPEX and OPEX costs.

For additional information concerning Air Gig, look here, here and here.

I could devote substantial virtual ink to other AT&T initiatives. We could discuss 5G, FirstNet and other projects. My goal, however, is not to dive into the minutiae but to emphasize that AT&T is driving on many fronts and need not succeed or excel in each to provide investors with reasonable returns on their investment.

The AT&T Difference

According to Morningstar analyst Allan C. Nichols, AT&T services roughly 900 postpaid phone customers per wireless employee. Meanwhile, T-Mobile service 600 customers per employee, resulting in a substantial competitive advantage for AT&T.

I quote Mr. Nichols assessment of AT&T’s productivity advantages over their competition:

“We estimate that AT&T Similarly, AT&T is able to spend less on network service delivery per connection and selling, general, and administrative expenses per connection, while still providing superior network and customer service quality. Driving cost efficiencies is an ongoing effort at AT&T. The company continues to drive down network delivery costs and SG&A expenses through initiatives such as network virtualization, software-defined networking, automation, and digitalization. AT&T is also able to invest less in capital expenditures as a percentage of wireless revenue and still build out a premier network in the U.S. AT&T has historically spent about 16% of wireless revenue on capital expenditures, whereas T-Mobile and Sprint have spent close to 19%.”

Nichols also notes that AT&T has pushed total wireless operating expenses from 65.3% in 2014 to 60.3% in 2016.

A Word On The Time Warner Acquisition

A few days ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US government may sue to block the proposed acquisition Time Warner acquisition. I believe this is posturing and a means to provide leverage to gain concessions from AT&T prior to the eventual approval of the deal.

Perusals of AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV and Comcast’s (CMCSA) takeover of NBC Universal reveal a similar modus operandi. Once the acquisition is approved, it should serve AT&T well.

Time Warner is projected to account for roughly 15% of the combined firm’s sales once the merger is completed. In the interim, Time Warner has posted outstanding Q3 results.

Insider Buys

On 10/25/2017, Mathew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares if AT&T at a price range of $33.73 to 33.75. The market value of the shares was a tad below $1 million.

The Dividend

Any metric one can provide concerning the dividend is questionable considering the monumental changes associated with the Time Warner acquisition. The increased debt increased FCF and the addition of roughly $3 billion in annual dividend payments related to the acquisition have been discussed above.

Currently, AT&T has a payout ratio of roughly 70% and a dividend coverage ratio just north of 140%. I think it unlikely that the company’s recent dividend hikes and payment will change in any substantial way. I believe the anemic annual boosts in the dividend will continue and the dividend will remain secure for the foreseeable future.

Management

Randall Stephenson is the current chairman, chief executive officer and President of AT&T. He previously served as the company’s COO and CFO. I view his leadership as lackluster. Considering the cost of the DirecTV acquisition, results to date are tepid. The move into Mexico is yet to bear fruit. While I believe it will ultimately prove of value, I question whether the company’s resources are put to the best use in this venture. While AT&T has many initiatives that will likely prove advantageous, it seems as if the company’s efforts are scattershot, rather than focused.

Final Thoughts.

I recently increased my position in AT&T by 50%. My latest investment was purchased at below $33 per share. I now hold a position that constitutes 5% of my portfolio, the maximum I allow for any single company.

Aside from a possible short-term move to recent highs, i would opine that we will witness relatively muted capital appreciation over the next two or three years. I prognosticate that this will continue until AT&T works off debt from the Time Warner and DirecTV acquisitions.

I have no fear that the company will cut the dividend, however, I expect dividend growth to remain anemic.

I view AT&T as operating in an oligopoly that verges on a duopoly. This, combined with the enormous expenditures required to move into this field, limits potential competition. As stated in the section labeled The AT&T Difference, the company holds certain advantages that will serve to protect investors.

In large part, therein lies the investment thesis. AT&T has a product that America needs and desires, and the competition can make limited inroads into AT&T’s customer base.

