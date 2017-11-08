Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Limited Redeeming Qualities

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) looks downright risky right now. After management released some details about their thinking regarding the company and its performance so far this year, shares took a beating. In what follows, I will explain to my readers why, even though some developments associated with the company were positive, the overall picture is bleak given expectations for flat production and the prospect of unfavorable asset sales that seems to be lurking.

Production is flat and spending is up

Shares of Chesapeake closed down 7.6% in response to a number of developments that were not that great for shareholders. The largest hit to investor confidence relates to production expectations. The firm intends to spend less on capital expenditures in 2018 than 2017 (though by how much they won’t say until February of next year), in order to keep production flat or, possibly, increase it marginally. After seeing a year when production has been approximately flat with high capex spending already, this is disconcerting to say the least.

What’s more, this production figure is in spite of the fact that management announced plans to spend more this year than previously anticipated. In its second-quarter earnings release, the company said that they would spend, at the mid-point, $2.1 billion (excluding capitalized interest). That number has now been pushed higher to $2.2 billion. I understand that Chesapeake had to offset declines in 2017 that stemmed from lower spending in 2016, but I have to wonder how much they will have to allocate toward spending in order to keep production flat.

To put all of this in perspective, at least one firm projected that output for Chesapeake would be expected to grow by around 7% next year compared to this year. I imagine that this forecast was probably chalked up to the company’s asset sales this year, which should result in lower capex keeping all else the same, but either way, the math hasn’t worked out too well.

A positive about this, though, is that spending less should increase the company’s chances of being cash flow neutral next year. All year, management has stated that their goal has been to realize this goal, but I’ve been skeptical for as long as they’ve been optimistic. The last time I ran the numbers, I had predicted that free cash flow in 2018 would be -$571.25 million, but that’s with their prior goal of $2.1 billion being spent in perpetuity. If management scales back on spending, and if this can be coupled with higher energy prices and the sale of non-core assets, it’s very possible Chesapeake could realize cash flow neutrality in 2018. But it doesn’t look to be an easy road in my opinion.

Debt is rising and asset sales might hurt

For a management team that has been outspoken about having cut debt in recent years, there's some trouble lurking right now. This is because debt during the third quarter came out to $9.899 billion. While this is down modestly from the $9.938 billion Chesapeake reported in the fourth quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, it was higher than the second quarter of this year when Chesapeake reported debt of $9.850 billion. This represents an increase during the quarter of $49 million.

Quite frankly, I was surprised by this development. I’m not surprised that debt rose. Rather, I’m shocked that it rose by such a small amount. To management’s credit, operating cash flow during the quarter was strong, taking the firm from a -$58 million through the second quarter of this year to $273 million now. That’s an increase of $331 million. These efforts, though, were offset by the fact that capex in the third quarter was a rather high $692 million. This has created some problems for Chesapeake when you consider that they will spend hundreds of millions of dollars in the fourth quarter as well.

Of its debt increase, a sizable portion came from its revolving credit facility. In the second quarter, they had $575 million outstanding under their facility. This increased $70 million to $645 million today. But this does not include the fact that management issued $850 million in new debt in October. Adding this into the equation and taking out the notes they paid off, debt today should stand around $10.192 billion, around $254 million above where it was at the end of 2016. This shows that high spending and continued low energy prices have made Chesapeake more highly leveraged compared to last year rather than less.

For at least the past several months, I have pushed for management to engage in asset sales. They have done this to some extent, receiving proceeds from sales in the first three quarters of $1.19 billion. And yet, despite management's push to enter into a much larger sale, all we've seen so far has been talk. If Chesapeake wants to survive, management must make a larger sale, but now there's a risk that this might hurt the firm and its shareholders.

Given my rhetoric regarding Chesapeake in the past, you might wonder why I’m worried about this now. I am still in favor of an asset sale (or sales), but one thing that has me worried is the statement made in their conference call that asset sales have been tough through the middle of 2017 so far.

I imagine that higher energy prices will help to remedy this going forward, but the feel I have here is that, if management wants to raise a good $2 billion, $3 billion, or even more in order to lower leverage and reduce interest expense, it might not be able to do so by selling off non-core assets. You see, E&P firms classify assets as being non-core if they have poor economics and/or if they perform well but are a small piece of the overall enterprise. If finding an attractive buyer for these assets has been tough, I fear that management may end up offloading some of its core assets (higher quality in nature). This, in my view, increases the risk to investors of an unfavorable sale that the company might be forced into. That would create a true hit to the intrinsic value of the enterprise, one that might make it harder for investors to justify owning a piece of the business.

Mixed cash flow, bad but improving leverage

Earlier I stated that operating cash flow has seen a bump up. This is true. In addition to higher energy prices, improved operating results seem to have helped Chesapeake out considerably during the third quarter. Take a look, for instance, at the graph below. In it, you’ll see that operating cash flow of $273 million during the first three quarters of this year is materially higher than the $50 million the company reported during the first three quarters of last year. It is still down considerably compared to the same time frames of both 2014 and 2015, but this goes to show how much higher energy prices (in 2014 especially) might contribute to Chesapeake’s recovery if it can survive long enough.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow this year is, so far, worse than in 2016, but this can be chalked up a far higher spending budget this year versus last. You have to remember that the E&P firm had to spend a lot this year to offset declines that would have persisted due to underinvestment in 2016, so it’s almost certain that, if energy prices don’t fall again, the situation next year will look better, but better doesn’t mean good.

For some companies, especially when we’re talking about capex irregularities caused by economic or business conditions, it’s generally better to pay attention to operating cash flow than free cash flow, but when a company has to spend large amounts of capital just to remain production neutral, I believe free cash flow is more relevant. This is due to the fact that the spending is necessary for Chesapeake to remain as large as it is, not an option to grow like is the case with some other firms. With that in mind, I created the chart below, which shows the free cash flow margin reported by the company over time for the first three quarters of 2017, as well as the same periods for 2014 through 2016. For each of the past three years now, Chesapeake has seen net outflows of cash equivalent to between 15.4% and 20.9% of its sales. The last time it was positive was in 2014 when free cash flow was a positive 4.4% of revenue.

*Created by Author

In order to thrive again, Chesapeake will have to build up its asset base relative to its liabilities (so its equity). This is imperative because, as you can see in the chart below, its debt/equity ratio has worsened. As a note, the drop to -14.06 is actually better than the -8.68, seen at the end of 2016, because when you switch from a positive debt/equity ratio to a negative one, the larger negative indicates, keeping all else the same, that book value of equity is a smaller negative number.

*Created by Author

Due to a series of writedowns and asset sales, the company’s asset level has fallen significantly over time, leading to the deterioration in this metric. At the end of 2014, assets (under the full cost accounting method) were calculated to be worth $40.75 billion. This number now stands at $11.98 billion. The asset sale aspect has permitted the firm to operate with negative cash flow while reducing debt, but that can only last for so long.

Given that the energy space is improving, it’s likely that some of Chesapeake’s assets might be worth more than what they are stated at, but management won’t be able to reverse its impairments (the full cost method and the successful efforts method both prohibit reversals). Depending on the value of said assets, the business might be able to generate attractive cash from its sales, or if its financial results do improve, this will eventually show back up on its balance sheet in a manner that should improve the company’s debt/equity ratio. Even so, this suggests a hard, painstaking road to recovery and it might be more appealing for investors to look at other firms that don't have issues to this degree.

Takeaway

I believe that Chesapeake had some rather interesting developments. Some of these were positive, but I understand entirely why shares took a beating. While the operating cash flow figures were positive, and while management’s plan to cut back on spending next year is welcomed in order to bring the firm’s cash flow back in line with where it should be (at a minimum), there was otherwise not a whole lot that I considered to be good for shareholders. Certainly, Chesapeake has morphed into one of the riskiest energy firms that I follow, and I believe that investors should tread carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.