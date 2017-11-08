MedEquities Realty Trust's (MRT) CEO John McRoberts on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MRT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Tripp Sullivan - Investor Relations, SCR Partners, LLC

John McRoberts - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Jeffery Walraven - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jordan Saddler - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR Capital Markets

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Smedes Rose - Citigroup

Daniel Bernstein - Capital One

Mike Muller - JP Morgan

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the MedEquities Realty Trust Third Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tripp Sullivan of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tripp Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the MedEquities Realty Trust conference call to review the Company's results for the third quarter of 2017.

On the call today will be John McRoberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Walraven, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our results were released yesterday evening in our earnings press release, along with our supplemental package furnished with the SEC on Form 8-K and the Form 10-Q, all of which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through November 15, 2017.

The numbers to access the replay are provided in the earnings press release. For those who listen to the replay of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, November 8, 2017, and will not be updated subsequent to this call.

During this call, certain comments and statements we make may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning prescribed by the securities laws, including statements related to our 2017 guidance and related assumptions, the future performance of our portfolio and our operators, our pipeline of potential acquisitions and other investments, future dividends and financing activities.

All forward-looking statements represent MedEquities' judgment as of the date of this conference call and are subject to risk and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Investors are urged to carefully review various disclosures made by the Company, including the risk and other information disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to FFO, AFFO and adjusted EBITDA. Definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release, which is available at ir.medequities.com.

I'll now turn the call over to John McRoberts. Please go ahead.

John McRoberts

Thanks, Tripp. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. This year continues to progress largely as planned with our investment pace building and the financial on target for what we projected for the year. We are being disciplined and allocating our capital and managing leverage while remaining proactive in monitoring the performance of the operators in our portfolio.

We devoted a good bit of time on our last call to the acquisitions we completed in July and August as it was heavily weighted to the start of the quarter. Those three transactions, the purchase of two skilled nursing facilities in Indiana, a mortgage note on a soon to be developed integrated medical facility in Texas, which should lead to ultimate ownership of the facility and the purchase of four behavioral facilities in Nevada and Texas accounted for nearly $47 million in new investments.

I’ll talk about what we’ve completed since that time, as well as what we’ve been doing to build the pipeline. Then I’ll update you on the performance of our existing portfolio. We were fortunate in that the hurricane in Texas did not damage any of our current facilities. However, it did called a couple of opportunities we were close to ramping up to fall out of the pipeline indefinitely, they were literally under water.

We have a large enough pipeline of opportunities that we do not expect, any interruption in our ongoing pursuits and are fairly close to announcing several other transactions. We entered into a $6 million funding commitment with Sequel Youth and Family Services, which expanded our investment in the behavioral space.

Sequel is a national behavioral health provider focused on youth and adolescents. And Sequel is another example of the great relationships we’ve built in the industry along with other providers in the broader behavioral space. The commitment to Sequel, of which $1 million was funded at closing will be used in the construction of a replacement facility for an existing residential treatment center in Tennessee that will expand to 63 beds.

Sequel currently has a waiting list for its existing facility and the new center will help address this strong demand. The new facility is slated for completion in mid-2018. We have the right to acquire feasible ownership in the property upon satisfactory completion of construction.

Additionally, we have the right of first for refusal in future Sequel Real Estate transactions and look forward to expanding our relationship with Sequel.

Just yesterday, we exercised our option to acquire the General Acute Care Surgical Hospital in Houston, Texas that currently is collateral for $12.5 million mortgage note receivable investment that we originated in January. The purchase price will be $17.5 million. The outstanding mortgage balance will be applied to the purchase price along with an additional $5 million in cash consideration.

Concurrently, with the closing, we expect – which we expect by the end of November, we will lease this property back to the operator pursuant to the 15 year, triple net lease at an initial lease rate of 9.6%, which is the same rate as the mortgage note investment. This facility has actually benefited from the Texas hurricane. The only other acute care hospital in the immediate area East Houston Regional Medical Center was completely flooded and has not reopened.

We are on track to meet our investment target of approximately $150 million by year end, which will continue to diversify our portfolio by tenant, geography and across the continuum of care. Through the intensely disciplined capital allocation approach, we’ve been able to achieve higher yields than we have discussed at the beginning of the year.

And as we described last quarter, we’ve not made investments in a few desirable subsectors such as certain acute care surgery centers due to cap rate expectations for some sellers in the marketplace. We continue to believe that our patients will be rewarded in the long run.

Now today, we’ve announce investment commitments of approximately $91.2 million. We currently are in the late stages of documentation of three separate transactions in the behavioral and post-acute spaces, totaling approximately $65 million and expect to be active in the remaining weeks of the year as we move towards achieving our acquisition builds.

The broader pipeline remains robust with another $250 million of near-term opportunities comprised a small portfolio of single-asset transactions in the acute care SNF, behavioral and integrated medical facility subsectors. With those opportunities together were long-term – longer term targeted transactions of about $270 million, our overall pipeline is nearly $585 million.

Our portfolio operators generally track the trends that we’ve seen reported in the industry so far this quarter with occupancy down slightly. For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2017, we had patient occupancy of 82.5% for our stabilized single-tenanted portfolio and 83.5% in our SNF portfolio.

Non-Medicaid revenue represented approximately 73% of total revenue for our stabilized sing-tenanted portfolio. Acute mix in the SNF portfolio was 61.4 and for the entire stabilized portfolio, EBITDARM coverage was 2.11 times at the guarantor level and 1.47 times at the facility level.

Overall, most of our operators have continued their steady performance. We have been however closely monitoring the operating performance of the portfolio of ten skilled nursing facilities located throughout Texas that we refer to as the Texas SNF portfolio, which are leased to GruenePointe Holdings.

This portfolio of ten facilities accounted for approximately 24% of our consolidated total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and we expect that number to drop to around 20% of our December runrate as anticipated acquisitions provide further diversification.

For the latest reporting period under the master lease, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the trailing 12 month EBITDAR and fixed charge coverages slipped 1.06 times and 0.9 times respectively, below the covenant levels of 1.2 times and 1.1 times.

Rent coverage on an EBITDARM basis was at 1.36 times providing sufficient operating income to cover the rent payment. It is important to note that the operator has consistently paid rent in full and on time each month.

Our leases contain various types of covenants, so that if violated, we can enhance our monitoring of the situation by obtaining more granular information and communicating more frequently with the operator than in the normal course of business.

We’ve been closely monitoring this operator’s performance and have met with management on several occasions to identify the issues and responses to remedy the situation. The operator has indicated that the breach of the covenants was primarily attributable to lower patient census and higher than expected expenses related to purchase services mainly therapy and pharmacy, as well as in contracted nursing labor.

We believe that part of the decline in census stem from the management style of a regional executive to oversell the portfolio and was too focused on cutting calls and not sufficiently focused on providing high quality health outcomes. While this approach temporarily produced adequate operating results, it ultimately negatively impacted clinical outcomes, which calls referrals, census and operational revenue to decline. The operator has taken the following corrective actions. They replaced the regional head mentioned earlier; hired a new executive team at the management company; they’ve brought in a very strong regional, clinical manager; they’ve replaced certain facility administrators, directors of nursing and other key clinical personnel as deemed necessary by the new team, and they are set to open an 18 bed memory care unit that was closed by the prior regional head and there is a waiting list of 12 people for that unit now.

And we believe that the new team in place for these facilities is the right team and they are absolutely focused on the most critical aspects of the business, that is changing the previous culture, with laser-focused on maximizing clinical outcomes by appropriate clinical staffing and education. Additionally, they are taking steps to get a tighter handle on the cost of the purchased services.

We are seeing positive results from these efforts in the form of a census that has seemingly bottomed out and is trending up. Survey results have fewer and less – deficiencies, avoidable re-hospitalizations have declined and star ratings have begun to tick up.

Because we believe management has taken the appropriate actions to correct operational shortfalls, and as indicated, we are seeing positive results. We expect to grant a covenant waiver for the coverage ratios for 12 to 18 months, while the aforementioned initiatives continue to be fully implemented and become evident in the trailing 12 months results.

During the waiver period, there will be enhanced reporting requirements relating to general operational performance augmented with more detailed statistical information that will give us frequent real-time data to allow for continued monitoring. We do not expect to alter any other provisions of the master lease.

As I said before, the tenant has been never been late on payment of rent and is neither asked for nor discussed a need for a rent concession. We do not expect any such request in the future. We are very pleased with the results we generated this year and for the most recent quarter. Building on the growth achieved in 2017, we are heading into 2018 with good momentum.

We look forward to sharing news with you on the acquisition opportunities we have in the works that I mentioned earlier.

Now, let me turn this call over to Jeff , who will walk you through our financial results and give you some comments on updated guidance.

Jeffery Walraven

Thank you, John. I’ll begin by reminding everyone that as we’ve noted in the last few quarters, comparisons of the current period results to the same period last year are not meaningful, because of the effects of the IPO and the resulting simplification of our capital structure.

Therefore, my comments today will focus on the sequential growth in our operating results. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased approximately $500,000 from second quarter to $5.3 million. NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders was $9.2 million reflecting an approximately $800,000 increase compared to last quarter and AFFO increased $500,000 to $9 million.

Now on a per share basis, GAAP net income, EPS was $0.02 higher at $0.17 and both FFO and AFFO per share were $0.29 for the third quarter which is $0.03 higher for FFO and $0.02 higher for AFFO.

The growth in quarterly results reflects the company’s recent investment activities at the end of the second quarter and during the third quarter comprised of three new skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut and Indiana, four behavioral healthcare facilities located in Nevada and Texas and the funding of one new short-term mortgage loan that we expect to convert into a new healthcare investment opportunity in Webster, Texas.

The benefit from these new investments, net of related interest cost to fund their acquisition are consistent with the expectations we communicated on last quarter’s call. Assuming nearly $47 million in new investments during the third quarter had been owned for the entire quarter, our reported per share results for FFO and AFFO would have been approximately $0.01 higher including the effects of the estimated borrowing cost.

Based on this quarterly performance, the company’s Board of Directors have declared a $0.21 per share dividend to common stockholders which represents an AFFO per share payout ratio of 73%. We are pleased to report that since the fourth quarter of 2016, after completing the IPO, we have been able to grow AFFO by nearly 11% and have a well-covered quarterly dividend with a payout ratio that has improved from approximately 79% to 73%.

Now turning to the portfolio results. We have included detailed information on the performance of our operators and our stabilized property portfolio in the supplemental information report furnished last night. John has already discussed the operating results of our Texas SNF portfolio. The rest of our operators continue to perform consistently and as expected.

These are experienced operators who are focused on initiatives that address the specific issues affecting their sector in healthcare. Given the inherent changes that can occur at healthcare, we expect that from time-to-time, our tenants’ operating results will fluctuate on a sequential period basis.

We view our financial relationships on a long-term time horizon and we are confident we have partnered with proven operators that can readily adapt to any changes in the markets they serve.

We noted on our last call, that we had expanded our real estate investment portfolio into the behavioral healthcare space with the August acquisition of the four behavioral health and substance abuse treatment facilities leased to American Addiction Centers.

We believe there are favorable dynamics that benefit many of the areas that comprise the behavioral health sector, particularly psychiatric and substance abuse which should create additional investment opportunities for us in the future.

Now, moving on to an update on our current debt profile. As of September 30, 2017, our net debt to gross asset value was 32.9%, compared to 27.4% last quarter and the ratio of net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter annualized was 3.7 times compared to 3.2 times for the second quarter.

Assuming the acquisitions made this quarter had been effect for the full period, EBITDA coverage would have been 3.6 times. Total indebtedness under the amended credit facility was $207.5 million at September 30, 2017 and currently remains the same, which includes a $125 million outstanding on the term loan and $82.5 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility.

As noted last quarter, the additional borrowings in the third quarter have increased our leverage as calculated under the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement. Effective December 1, we expect that the LIBOR spread for our borrowings under the credit facility including the term loan will increase 25 basis points to 200 basis points above LIBOR.

This adjustment will raise the all-in rate under the term loan to 3.84% while the underlying interest rate has been fixed through interest rate swaps. As we look to the future, we have significant flexibility for purposes of debt capital planning and we are regularly evaluating opportunities available to us to determine the best execution timing and structure as we proceed with closing the acquisitions in our pipeline.

Now, for an update on our published annual guidance. We have increased the midpoints of our guidance ranges for the full year 2017 from what we previously published. The updated guidance has been included in the earnings release and supplemental information furnished last night. Net income increased from our midpoint of $0.63 to a new range of $0.64 to $0.65.

FFO increased from a midpoint of $1.10 to be $1.12. AFFO increased from a midpoint of $1.12 to $1.13. In addition, we have updated certain assumptions to account for the company’s year-to-date activities. The annual assumption of $150 million in investments for 2017 remains unchanged. Also unchanged is the expected range of initial cash yields on new investments of 8.5% to 9%.

We have lowered slightly the high-end of the expected range of cash G&A expenses to $8.9 million from $9 million. We have decreased the high end of the estimated annual interest expense for 2017 by $300,000 to $8.1 million based on the timing of new acquisitions and related funding. The low-end of the range is unchanged at $7.8 million.

This revised range still includes approximately $1 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing cost. The weighted average diluted share count has also been updated to 31.5 million shares from the previous estimate of 31.76 million shares.

In conclusion, we are very pleased with the operating results and the momentum that we have established for 2018. We believe in the strength of the healthcare sector at large and specifically the property types that we target for investment. Ample opportunities still exists for us to continue growing our investment portfolio and we are committed to approaching every new investment opportunity with discipline to ensure it will contribute to our goal of delivering sustained value to our stockholders.

Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Walraven. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will come from Jordan Saddler of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Jordan Saddler

Thank you and good morning. I wanted to just start with a little bit more information on GruenePointe. You gave a pretty thorough rationale for what’s taken place and the measures that they are taking to ameliorate your concerns and issues, but can you maybe take us back a little bit further through the sort of original underwriting here.

What the story was with the Texas SNF portfolio? Was this a new portfolio? Was this a replaced operator or a turnaround story, et cetera? So we could sort of understand the lifetime of this investment so far.

John McRoberts

Sure, Jordan, this is John. It was a change in operator. The previous operator was a family-run business that have been in the business for a decade or more. And the descendants of the original founder of the business who originally grew it just was not interested in operating the business any longer.

Didn’t want to do the heavy lifting in terms of what it takes today in the SNF world and was more interested in hunting big game in Africa than he was running SNF in Texas. So, he was a – he didn’t operate these things, these facilities to their maximum potential. And so, anyway in the process of him looking some of these GruenePointe folks surface, we had known the GruenePointe folks before we just had not done anything with them.

And so that was the genesis of the original transaction. And underwriting the transaction, we along with GruenePointe went through the historical financials, historical statistical sort of data and had identified what we all believed was sort of low hanging fruit that would get the facilities running much more efficiently and rationally better that had been under the previous management.

And actually in the early going, we did see very positive results, but as we look back now, based on the commentary that we had in the prepared remarks, you can see kind of how that manager for that regional manager for GruenePointe was achieving some of those numbers and it kind of came back to buy them and GruenePointe eventually saw what was going on and took steps to replace that individual and bring in more resources to change the culture and can get it back on the rails.

Jeffery Walraven

I’ll add that the management accompanied that at the time of acquisition in July of 2015 when we had done that, GruenePointe was expanding in really the OnPointe manager which is the manager of the facilities also a part owner – partner in the GruenePointe partnership that the management team put in place over that Texas ten was a newly acquired management team expanding the OnPointe management team.

So the historical local, regional management in Texas was also new. So the manager that ended up being replaced joined that team at the same time that the OnPointe assets were – that the GruenePointe assets were brought on schedule.

So it wasn’t a long-term OnPointe manager at that point that was specifically overseeing that ended up having more of a expense focus rather than a clinical focus as John already mentioned in his comments about the expense focus was so hard and so tight that it was at the expense of the clinical which ended up directly impacting census and revenues.

Jordan Saddler

And so, the GruenePointe entity and management team are separate and apart from OnPointe, it sounds like what is OnPointe’s ownership stake here and vested interest in the success of GruenePointe? And then did the GruenePointe operate or own any other facilities away from the Texas ten?

John McRoberts

Yes. So, when you look at GruenePointe as an operating entity, and our tenant, GruenePointe is comprised 11 current operating assets, ten of which we own and one asset that was under development and about to open its stores that’s a transitional care facility which would make 12 operating assets.

Again, we only own ten. Within the GruenePointe partnership, the OnPointe entity, the management company, the owners of that management company is one-third owner of the GruenePointe tenant partnership.

So they have a vested financial interest. I guess, we’ll also point out, within our original underwriting and some of the aspects of that, because of the – there was contingent consideration that they have to still earn that is very much on the line for them.

So, they are committed through, at least one-third ownership within the partnership itself. There is material contingent consideration on their part that they would lose and have to deal with and repay. In addition, I guess, I had a third point, I was going to taken – apologize, I’ve lost that one. So, then from the other properties, I think the other question you had is, so what else does OnPointe operate.

So separate and apart from the DPH partnership, OnPointe has 11 other properties that are some in Texas, there are six in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then there are a couple in Kansas and a couple in Colorado that they also are – they own have in practical optical set ups that they actually own the real estate and operate the real estate and others where they are the lessee operator of some other assets.

So in total, they are currently operating 22 and then there is a 23rd that is about to open up. So to kind of summarize all that, Jordan, they have a vested interest in the success of GruenePointe, not only because of their equity interest in the operating entity, but also because they’ve got personal guarantees on the lease and there is contingent consideration that they would forego if they don’t meet certain hurdles.

There is other collateral that we have that would be brought to bear we’d ever gone to that. We don’t expect that, but there nevertheless, there is plenty of vested interest on the part of OnPointe.

Jordan Saddler

But they are completely separate management teams, is my other question?

John McRoberts

OnPointe is the management entity that manages the operations of GruenePointe Holdings. But they are an affiliated company through a common ownership. Not completely, but.

Jeffery Walraven

Okay, so owners in the OnPointe management company are also direct partners in the GruenePointe tenant partnership.

Jordan Saddler

Got it. Okay, and then, just one on the waiver that you will be providing. Will there be any consideration for the waiver?

John McRoberts

Well, we are in the midst of putting that together and we don’t know exactly how that will fall out and as we get to that point, we can share that with you, but we are not quite there yet.

Jordan Saddler

Okay. And lastly, you’ve maintained the $150 million pipeline or sorry, $150 million investment guidance for the full year, but there is I think another $70 million or so left to go to get there. Can you maybe get us to sort of the confidence level that had you guys reaffirmed that?

John McRoberts

Well, as I stated in the prepared remarks, we got several transactions. We are very close to being able to wrap up and announce. I think once we do that, you’ll see it kind of all coming together. And that should happen within next month.

Jeffery Walraven

Yes, there was three specific transactions that total $65 million.

Jordan Saddler

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will come from Bryan Maher of B. Riley FBR Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Yes, good morning guys. When you look at the Texas ten, are there any properties in there that you consider to sell and lighten up that portfolio? Or are you kind of in that for the long haul?

John McRoberts

Well, it’s an opportunity presented itself that made sense for everybody, we would certainly consider it. In the past, they have approached us about potentially buying a couple of them back and do an HUD financing on them to lessen the lease burden which we are certainly open to considering. So, it hasn’t developed fully, but there are conversations being had.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then, with what you are seeing in the marketplace currently with cap rates, is that leaning you toward or away from any particular product type that you typically consider?

John McRoberts

Well, we like the acute care space and certain surgery centers, ambulatory surgery centers. Those cap rates have dropped so much. It’s hard for us to really compete effectively. There are some transactions where we are like, totally we are the only ones there and we have that kind of relationship where we can get the cap rates we need.

But we see a lot of those things come across our desk that actually, you never know where they actually trade at, but as we are seeing them come across our desk the expectations on the seller or the bid ask is just so far par.

We just don’t really fool with it. So we expect those things actually trade at a significant delta to what we would have to have. And by that, I mean, they are trading in the high sevens, mid-to-high sevens.

Bryan Maher

All right. And then just lastly, based upon we’ve all lived through with the third quarter with the hurricanes in South Florida and Texas, does that kind of skew your view away from those markets just from kind of a geographic diversification standpoint on a go-forward basis?

John McRoberts

Well, we want to attain more diversification across the operators and sectors and the states geographic for sure. But that takes time and we are cognizant of that. I wouldn’t say this is all driven by hurricanes, but because you can be in California and have mudslides and earthquakes and fires. So, it’s hard to be totally immune to natural disasters, but a good example would be the hospital that I mentioned in Houston that was literally a quarter-a-mile away on the other side of the interstate but down in sort of a valley.

And it’s totally flooded. There was six feet of water in that hospital. Even though it had flood gates to protect it for three feet, it didn’t help. So, I think we’ll pay more attention to that kind of stuff. I mean, you can see from flood and that’s whether things are in flood point or not but when you have something like that, it might not be in a flood point, it still get flooded.

So there are certain things we can and do on the front-end, but we are probably a little more cognizant of it and aware of it now than we would have been in the past. But, to answer your question, we understand the need for diversification and we are focused on that.

Bryan Maher

All right. Thanks guys.

Operator

And the next question will come from Michael Carroll of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Carroll

Yes, thanks guys. With regard to GruenePointe, when were the management changes made?

Jeffery Walraven

February.

John McRoberts

Yes, early 2017. I think they were getting their hands around the situation at late 2016 and made the change in early 2017 and brought in a new team.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, how has occupancy trended since the change occurred till today and how has the skill mix trended?

John McRoberts

Well, occupancy has trended upward slightly. You can’t turn a light switch on an off and have that change immediately. You’ve got to change the culture, you got to do the education, you got to start doing your clinical impact to make sure you are getting the outcomes that you need and ultimately – and restore some of the referral that works have may have been disrupted during that period. So all of that has been what they’ve been working on and we are starting to see those trends pick up as we speak.

Michael Carroll

Has there been any improvement in the skill mix?

John McRoberts

It’s been about flat.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, can you describe the additional credit enhancements that you have on the leases? I mean, the entity I guess, is fully liable and you talked about the recent transitional care developments, that’s the only other asset outside the lease and do they own that asset?

Jeffery Walraven

Yes. There are other two assets outside our lease and one is actually owned by the former owner that we bought the ten from. He had a eleventh property that we didn’t buy and then, this transitional asset that’s located in Dallas. And yes, they do own that real estate. There is actually, as far as value to cost, there is material equity still held inside that particular entity.

There is a senior lender against that, but that senior lender note on that particular asset is only about 60% loan to cost and about 50% loan to value based on their most recent appraisal of what the asset’s - expected value of that asset is once it opens. They are actually – they will be taken at that particular facility. Their first patients and they expect to have license, safety done in December and be fully taking patients in January.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, the coverage ratio you gave us did not include those other two assets and if you included them, where would the coverage with those guarantees be?

Jeffery Walraven

Well, obviously, on the one transitional asset, they do not include them and we haven’t been including them in our coverage parts. Obviously, the transitional assets not even opened yet. So there is no coverage. It’s still under construction. They have the financing in place and the equity in place to cover the opening operational losses.

We are aware of what they’ve estimated that, they’ve done that very conservatively and they have the necessary equity in place to take care of that. The coverage on the other transitional asset that’s also an El Paso actually has, pretty strong coverage. If we were to include that within our, I’ll call it, our coverage, our published coverage, it would actually be above the covenant parts.

Michael Carroll

Okay.

Jeffery Walraven

I mean, it’s running at a one four, one five coverage from what I understand in the El Paso area.

John McRoberts

It’s worth noting that our coverages are calculated based on a 5% management fee in fact, 3% is all there given out to pay themselves.

Jeffery Walraven

And when you talk about the other – I guess, credit enhancements, so, yes, we’ve got the corporate level, we got the guarantees that cover up to $6 million, you’ve got one year’s worth of management fee that’s from the management company that’s part of the guarantee, you have, we got two months lease deposit actually on hand that we’ve collected out of the front-end and then additionally there is – there was another within equity of the company, an additional $6 million worth of other equity that we had required to be trapped inside.

No distributions are allowed to be made except for covering tax liability. We’ve got – and as John mentioned, now the coverage that we presented in the press release and such is calculated at a 5% management fee.

Based on our lease terms, they’ve only been – they are limited to paying a 3% and if you actually presented those coverage – the lease coverage actually on a 3% management fee, that’s limited to let’s say 1.19 at June 30, versus what we’ve showed you as the 1.06 which is the 5% management fee. So, we’ve got a number of things to protect our position, should things not do as we expect them to do based on everything we’ve done to-date.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then, the decline in your overall SNF coverage ratios, was that all driven by this entity and how the other portfolio is performing?

John McRoberts

That’s a true statement. This was the biggest impact on the portfolio coverages as a whole. The other clients are doing as expected and fairly steady I would say.

Michael Carroll

And then if I remember correctly, Life Generation has a significant corporate guarantee, what about Magnolia and Prospect has significant guarantees on their assets?

John McRoberts

Magnolia, we do have personal guarantees on Magnolia of the owner. And on Prospect, we do have a corporate guarantee on Prospect.

Jeffery Walraven

And on Fundamental.

John McRoberts

And Fundamental, yes and Viber.

Jeffery Walraven

And Viber, yes and Bailer, all we have corporate guarantees on everything.

Michael Carroll

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question will be from Smedes Rose of Citi. Please go ahead.

Smedes Rose

Thanks. I just wanted to ask you a little more about your interest in behavioral facilities, which has been an area of sort of incremental investment and what sort of products are you seeing, or do you think you could invest in that kind of space going forward? And what’s sort of attractive about to you may be versus more traditional skilled nursing?

John McRoberts

Well, there is kind of the addiction segment. There is the true psychiatric sort of segment and there is Sequel which focuses on youth and adolescent, which is a bit of a niche. And all three of those segments of behavioral care are well funded today.

Some of the funding is mandated. So, we like all of that. There is significant need for the service and we want to expand our portfolio, diversify it and so this is, to us, it’s a good area and I know there is a lot of attention being paid on it to that segment right now and a lot of it’s because it’s so fragmented and historically has been extremely fragmented and a lot of mom and pops out there doing it.

And so, the industry itself probably need some institutional owners and investment to get the backbone to deal in today’s kind of world of healthcare delivery and reimbursement. So, we try to stick with people who have been in the business have got some of that institutional backbone behind their companies and so we like it.

Not every deal what we do, I mean, we’ve seen some smaller deals that are those mom and pops that don’t really the capital and the corporate credit everything like that. So, we are trying to stick with proven operators that we think can survive.

Smedes Rose

And what’s sort of going in… go ahead, sorry.

Jeffery Walraven

I was just going to add on that both of the operators that we have done transactions with now are large institutional operators. One of them being a public company, the other is a private company, but a very large PE backed multi-facilities across the country and material revenue streams that support the guarantees.

Smedes Rose

Okay. And I was just going ask, what sort of the typical kind of capital range that you would look at going into these facilities?

John McRoberts

I would say, the 8.5% to 9% is a pretty normal. We’ve seen some opportunities that are less than that if we passed on that were – facilities that we probably consider otherwise, but we just couldn’t bridge the delta between the bid and ask on the cap rate.

Smedes Rose

Okay. And then I just wanted to ask you, as you look into 2018, is there any – is there sort of an amount of acquisition investments that you think you can accomplish next year? I mean, I know, I think when you initially went public, we maybe talked around $200 million, is that something you are still comfortable with?

John McRoberts

We’ll think of $150 million to $200 million, $250, million it all is a function of access to capital. I mean, our pipeline is very robust. There are lot of good transactions in there that we are continuing to keep warm, keep on simmer.

Some of those a longer term. Some of those are more development deals that once they are developed, we would be there to buy them. But it’s a function of access to capital and we are constantly looking at our options and opportunities there and so we’ll just have to see how that works out. But if we had the access to capital, I’d say, $150 million is probably a good range.

Jeffery Walraven

And the reason we are able to keep the number of those transactions in the pipeline on simmer because they are relationship-based. They are not broker deals out there, that are in the mood, say, they got to get something done in four to five months at the highest price and so that’s part of the reason we can keep the number of the deals in the pipeline – in the pipeline for a much longer period than one might consider if you were just chasing the brokered marketed deal.

Smedes Rose

Right, okay. All right, thank you.

Operator

And the next question will come from Daniel Bernstein of Capital One. Please go ahead.

Daniel Bernstein

Hey, good morning.

John McRoberts

Good morning, Dan.

Jeffery Walraven

Good morning, Dan.

Daniel Bernstein

I’ll start-off on a different question other than GruenePointe so far. Ill-techs, it seems like that some of the public operators reported that they are trying to stabilize the census they are based on the new patient criterion.

Are you seeing something somewhere in the OpEx that you have and would you be more interested in that space going forward, I am not sure with the bid asked on those assets are looking better than some of the other ones you are looking at, but on the assets?

John McRoberts

Well, we actually like the space and I know, there is a lot of skepticism out in the world about ill-techs, but our feeling is that criteria for good operators who are very clinically focused and taken the sickest of the sick, criteria was a good thing, because it’s in our mind and some of the operators we talk to it weed out a lot of the pretenders who are just grabbing patients, keeping them 25 days and capturing that revenue stream and those operators, if there is not enough sick people, very sick people that meet criteria in those markets, they are not going to be able to continue as an ill-tech operator and so we think there are – I don’t know, 450 or so ill techs in the country.

Daniel Bernstein

A little less now.

John McRoberts

There is going to be a lot less in the next three or four years and the balance of what’s out there will be consolidated and operated by a handful of strong ill-tech operators. So we like the space. We think there is opportunity out there. So we are not going to shy away from it.

But, yes, we have to have the cap rates we need in order to proceed on some of the opportunities. So we will see, but we think there are four, five good operators out there now that we know and have some sort of relationship with that we think will be survivors in that industry and do well.

Daniel Bernstein

Okay, right. And then, just on GruenePointe, I didn’t hear – are there ancillary services that they operate that supports the rent as well? I mean, it sounded like they had some kind of third-party rehab in those facilities? Okay.

John McRoberts

They outsource their pharmacy. They outsource their therapy. So, there is not a lot of ancillary. Your typical answer is, either at jeopardy or supporting the operations.

Daniel Bernstein

Could they bring that in-house at all or on the rehab side?

John McRoberts

I don’t think any plan to do that at this point in time.

Daniel Bernstein

Okay.

John McRoberts

But they do want to look at all their options with who is providing those services and what is costing them.

Daniel Bernstein

Okay. And then, in terms of the pipeline, I mean, you look at what happened at OnPointe and you look at skilled nursing industry broadly, and again maybe the issue at OnPointe is more specific to the operator and industry issue, but are you looking at maybe changing any your underwriting criteria for that space?

John McRoberts

Well, we are looking – yes, what we are doing today, which is, I don’t think much different from other people is we are underwriting to a 1.5 coverage in today’s marketplace, which should reflect some of the changes and some of the challenges that the industry faces. In other words, more penetration in managed care, whether it’s Medicaid managed or Medicare managed. Shorter length of stay, higher churn in the beds.

So, those are sort of industry issues that are pretty much out there everywhere. So, if we are underwriting to a 1.5 coverage today with those aspects of reimbursement challenges already embedded in the numbers we are seeing. We think we are pretty safe.

Daniel Bernstein

And that’s 1.5 with the 5% management fee.

John McRoberts

Yes.

Daniel Bernstein

Right, okay. All right. Appreciate that. I am going to hop off.

John McRoberts

Thanks, Daniel.

Operator

The next question will come from Mike Muller of JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Mr. Muller, your line is open on this side. You may be muted on your side.

Mike Muller

Sorry, yes, sorry about that. Apologize for any background noise that may pop up here. But, your fixed charge coverage on the Texas portfolio that you mentioned 0.9 that’s a corporate level parent coverage. Is that correct?

John McRoberts

That’s at the tenant level.

Mike Muller

That’s at the tenant level. Okay, but the overall tenant level that can include other properties, other than what you own, correct?

John McRoberts

Actually, the way we report that is just the ten facilities that we own.

Mike Muller

Okay, okay.

John McRoberts

The one facility that’s operating that we don’t own, nor does it include the one facility that is within that corporate entity that is yet to open.

Mike Muller

Got it. Okay. And I guess, just going back to the underwriting question. I mean, just looking at hindsight, is there anything in terms of a red flag when you are going through this portfolio, originally you are looking over the past couple of quarters that in hindsight, probably would pop up today on a look forward basis that didn’t then, just out of curiosity?

John McRoberts

I think the one thing that I would point out is that, the management company was a little slow to react to the real situation. So I don’t think – I think it took them longer than it should have to recognize the problem and address it. Other than that, I think this is a management problem, it’s not a market problem.

It’s not systemic within the industry that it can’t be fixed. It’s – there is a plan in place to fix it. There are things that we’ve seen. We’ve talked with the people on the ground and in the field. We get a very good feeling about their capacity and their ability to change the culture and get the clinical and as I’d say, we are seeing the results of that.

And it will take time to get the full impact of that, but it can be done. Now, if this was just a industry issue, and a bad market and all that be concerned about it, but we think these are very fixable issues and we think they are addressing them appropriately now. Wish it happened a little sooner than it actually did, but I think they finally got it and got it right and they’ve got the right people addressing it.

Jeffery Walraven

And the original underwriting in talking about the fact that it was coming from a less than stellar performing operator, as far as his interest in that particular business. The original underwriting expected to achieve a 1.5 coverage in a fair amount of time.

The opening coverage day one was a right around a little over 1.3 and it was expected with the low hanging fruit that the management team that was acquired, that was going to manage it would have gotten it within a short period of time into that 1.5 coverage, as.

Mike Muller

Okay.

Jeffery Walraven

But why that has not yet been achieved.

Mike Muller

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back over to John McRoberts for his closing remarks.

John McRoberts

I think we’ve covered everything fairly well. Obviously, we had a really good quarter. We have a lot of momentum going into 2018. We’ve talked a lot about GruenePointe. We think that’s a situation that’s been addressed appropriately. We’ve got a lot of enhancements on that particular transaction. So, we are just going to let management do what we think they can do and stay on top of it.

And we will obviously be at NAREIT next week and so, many of you will be talking to as well. So, other questions and comments, I know, we got some one-on-one scheduled for after this and we can follow-up at the NAREIT Meeting.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.