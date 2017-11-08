Virtusa's (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratneon Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Thank you and welcome to Virtusa's second quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call, where we will be discussing our financial results for Virtusa's second quarter ended September 30, 2017. On the call with me are Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ranjan Kalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Certain statements made on this call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

During this call, we may make, express or imply forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Virtusa's expectations and assumptions, concerning management's forecast of financial performance, the growth of Virtusa's business, Virtusa's ability to realize the intended benefits, revenues and other synergies of the Polaris acquisition; the ability of Virtusa's clients to realize benefits from the use of Virtusa's IT services; and management's plans, objectives and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Virtusa's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Virtusa undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information disclosed during this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise. Other statements on this call also include certain non-GAAP financial information, as defined by the SEC. We present constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our revenue performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We provide non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe provide insight into the operational performance of our business.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included in today's earnings press release and data sheet, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. We also present a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments that we believe provide insight into our total cash position and overall liquidity. Please note a supplemental data presentation to our fiscal second quarter results has been posted into our Investor Relations website. For additional disclosures regarding these and other risks factors faced by Virtusa, see the disclosures contained in Virtusa's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our earnings press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kris.

Kris Canekeratne

Thanks, Will, and thank you for joining us on our Q2 fiscal year 2018 earnings call. I'm pleased to share that Virtusa delivered a very strong fiscal second quarter. We generated $248 million of revenue, which was above our guidance range and represent industry leading revenue growth of 9.2% sequentially and 18.1% year-over-year.

I'm also pleased with the progress we've made driving operating leverage in our business. We expanded our non-GAAP operating income margin by 210 basis points sequentially and 180 basis points year-over-year to 8%. Consequently, we delivered non-GAAP EPS of $0.35, up 40% from Q1 and 30% versus the prior year period.

The solid momentum we experienced in the second quarter is expected to continue through the remainder of this fiscal year. As a result, we're raising our fiscal year 2018 guidance, which Ranjan will discuss with you in more detail later in the call.

Our strong operating results for the first term of fiscal year 2018 already represent of the strategy we embarked upon to intersect the key enablers of the fourth industrial revolution also known as OIR, by introducing a set of highly targeted digital solution services and our ability to execute effectively against the strategy and capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunity.

The foundation of our strategy is underpinned by four key areas of focus and commensurate investments. First, to be a traipsed provider of end-to-end digital engineering solution and services, which help our clients expand their addressable market, increase their wallet share and therefore grow their top line.

Second, to provide innovative operational excellence solutions to our tried and proven software platforming methodology, which helps our clients improve efficiencies and reduce their business as usual cost.

Third, to deepen our industry expertise, which strengthens our ability to deliver cutting edge domain based digital and operational excellence solutions, helping us to expand our existing relationships, pursue larger deals and increase our probability of winning.

And fourth, our ongoing commitment to providing service excellence to our clients through our gamified continuous integration continuous deployment, service delivery platform or what we refer to as our GCICD platform.

Now, I'd like to spend a few minutes and build on each of these four areas and provide you with some color on how we're executing against them within the context of our growth strategy.

We believe enterprise digital transformation is no longer discretionary for enterprises that what to stay competitive and believe those of the fourth industrial revolution. This splendid driving greater demand for digital solution across all our industry verticals, as companies are increasing speaking, our expertise to help them re imagine and redefine their business models for the digital edge and capitalize on new opportunities for growth.

Our digital engineering services focus on creating highly professionalized frictionless experiences that are consistent across all channels and provide a compelling digital storefront to our clients and customers.

We are squarely targeted at helping our clients expand their addressable market, capture a larger percentage of millennial consumers and grow wallet share with their existing customers and consumers.

A great example of how we are executing digital conformation for our client is the work we are doing for a large U.S. based multi-national bank where Virtusa is playing a leading role in their digital transformation across multiple business lines. As their digital development partner for their new all mobile bank targeted directly at millennial customers, we implemented over 12,000 store point and released a new millennial mobile bank in record time.

This new all mobile banking transform goes to the heart of what our digital teams do. It is to re imagine our client's digital storefront and expand the addressable market by reaching new customers and new market previously unavailable to them. Simply we apply digital engineering to help our clients grow.

As a result of this about one in five or approximately 20% of online banking users in the U.S. are transacting on platforms and applications build by Virtusa. This is something that we are very proud of and it demonstrates Virtusa's ability to successfully execute digital transformation at internet scale and internet speed enabling our clients to become a leader of the 4IR. And a we help our clients grow, Virtusa grows in turn, as our revenue, with this client has increased by over 40% year-to-date in fiscal 2018. This is just one of many examples that we are delivering significant value to our clients through our digital engineering services and the proof is in our results.

As our digital revenue in Q2 grew well in excess of our total revenue and our digital pipeline continues to increase at a strong phase. We believe we have a large opportunity in front of us to continue to win share in digital. As a result, and as we have discussed with you on our past few calls, we are continuing to increase our focus and investment on further scaling our digital capabilities to capitalize on this significant market opportunity.

Second, turning now to our operational excellence solution, we continue to see organizations taken aggressive stands on improving the underlying efficiencies and reducing the overall cost of their legacy IT environment. The benefits of simplifying, modernizing and eliminating redundancies are two folded. First, they create a most stream lined IT estate that can then be more effectively utilized to support its true business and second the cost savings that occur by rationalizing and consolidating systems desparative and to redeploy into digital transformation and other growth oriented initiatives.

Our software platforming methodology combined with our gamified CICD software development platform and our operational excellence solutions provide our clients the opportunity to move beyond arbitrage and derive significant spend reduction by fund setting and shutting down redundant system, eliminating technical debt and increasing the agility of their technology assets.

Additionally, we apply our operational excellence solution and our robotic process automation tools to simplify and automate key business prophecies. For another U.S. based global services company for instance, we recently highlighted, how Virtusa helped them generate a meaningful reduction in their total cost of IT ownership by applying our operational excellence solutions and services.

On the back of delivering these services we recently began working with this client to enable cognitive robotic process automation across 12 critical business processes including high volume processes such as derivative reconciliation, FX option and procure to pay. In the case of procure to pay we are enabling cognition based softball to help take out up to 95% of the manual effort required to review invoices and automate the payment process based on the approval book flow.

Other solutions are not only driving significant cost efficiencies, but increasing outcome accuracy of the work flow and repeatability to manage increasing scales. With this customer our fiscal 2018 year-to-date revenue has increased by 34%.

In yet another example we have been working with a major regional healthcare firm for the last two years as their strategic partner leading the enablement of their underlying systems to support digital transformation initiatives. As a part of this engagement, we have helped transform their operation in various areas around growth, service and operational improvement. Based on our taught leadership and outstanding service excellence on these digital engineering initiative, Virtusa recently selected as this clients preferred IT partner to holistically execute its IT strategy standing, runs the business and change the business with an initial three-year term.

We competed against multiple generation 1 providers plus many other consulting firms and won this engagement on the strength of our solutions, delivery excellence and the understanding of our client's business.

Number three, this brings to me to our third area of focus and investment, which is strengthening our industry expertise which we have accomplished to both organic and inorganic initiative. This component of our overall strategy has been vital to the momentum we are building, and the Polaris acquisition is a prime example of this. The acquisition of Polaris has significantly strengthened our BFSI industry specialization, which is enabling us to further expand our digital and operational excellence footprint in BFSI and other industries.

As a result of this very successful acquisition and integration, we achieved 14% sequential and 24% year-over-year revenue growth in our BFSI industry growth in the second quarter. This level of growth was achievable because of the strength of our combined solutions and deep industry expertise brought to bear by enriching Virtusa's platform with Polaris's deep BFS industry expertise. And I am pleased to say that we continue to see debt and scale enable positive results across all our industry groups.

Fourth and finally, I want to highlight Virtusa's ongoing commitment to providing service excellence to our clients, the fourth area of focus and investment underpinning our strategy. Our ability to deliver service excellence in large scale transformation programs is enabled by our dynamic gamified continues integration continuous deployment platform. The only grounded millennial engagement software engineering platform in our industry. As a software engineering firm, we work diligently to demystify the software development life cycle, extract key productivity metrics, apply very high levels of transparency and publish best in class metrics on teams and individual leader boards.

As our enablement team work towards building our internal platform over the past two decades, little did they realize the profound impact this could have in the era of the fourth industrial revolution and mostly millennial work force of over 87%. Our unique gamified CICD platform, gathers core software entering metrics, compose critical data prevent insights, applied data science and publisher's best in class metrics and the names of the engineers on the leader board. Top performers define the bar of excellence, are celebrated and receive awards points and honors. Our gamified CICD platform uses gamification of key attributes of the millionaire generations to create a high-performance meritocracy that are best class set and reset in an open, transparent, fun and dynamic workplace.

We believe this to be highly attractive for millennial engineers, is contagious and enables us to attract and retain the best and the brightest talents in our industry. While this has been a unique attribute of our internal platform, a few clients have now started to adopt and embrace our gamified CICD platform. Our award winning gamified CICD platform insight lives is redefining and reshaping the future of software engineering.

I am also very pleased to report that Virtusa continues to be recognized by key industry research firms for the strength of leadership and services. Gartner recently positioned Virtusa in the visionary quadrant of the 2017 metric quadrant for IT services of communication service providers worldwide. Virtusa was the only company positioned in the visionary sections of the magic quadrant.

Finally, before closing, I would also like to address the Polaris delisting process which we announced late last month. We view the potential delisting as positive for both Virtusa and Polaris's shareholders. It will provide Virtusa with enhanced operational flexibility and allows Polaris shareholders with a liquidity opportunity. In addition, our preliminary estimate suggests that upon confirmation the delisting, will be accretive to our non-GAAP earnings results.

In conclusion, we delivered a solid first half with the best sequential organic growth quarter since going public ten years ago, driven by our strategy and strong execution. So, overall demand environment is solid; our service offerings are well positioned, and the number of leading enterprises that rely on Virtusa for their most strategic end-to-end digital and transformational programs continues to grow. Combined, we believe that these factors position us very well, for growth through the remainder of fiscal year 2018 and moving forward.

I would like to end my remarks by personally thanking Virtusa's talented and passionate local team for their focus and commitment to our clients and our shareholders.

Now let me turn the call to Ranjan, who will provide more details on our results and our third quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks, Kris and good morning to everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results of our second quarter fiscal year 2018. I will then provide our current guidance for both the third quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 before opening the call for questions.

Revenue for our fiscal second quarter was $248.2 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. This beat was driven by faster than expected ramp up of large deals, performance at our largest client and better than expected results at our few banking clients.

Second quarter revenue increased 9.2% sequentially in reported currency and 8.6% in constant currency. Year-over-year, the revenue increased 18.1% in reported currency and 17.9% in constant currency.

Gross margin in the fiscal second quarter was 28.1%, this was below our expectations primarily due to higher than contemplated onsite efforts driven by faster than expected ramp up of large deals closed in Q1. Nevertheless, we are pleased with the 120 basis points sequential and 60 basis points year-over-year improvement in our gross margin.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $10.3 million, up from $6.1 million in the prior quarter and $3.5 million in the year ago period. GAAP operating income was slightly below the high-end of our prior expectations.

Second quarter other expense was $1.2 million primarily comprised of $300, 000 of net interest income and $1.5 million of unrealized foreign exchange loss. We recognized a GAAP tax expense of $1.5 million in the second quarter.

GAAP earnings for diluted share inclusive of minority interest of $2.8 million and convertible preferred stock dividend of $1.1 million was $0.12 in the second quarter, up from $0.10 in the prior quarter and $0.11 in the year ago period.

Turning to our non-GAAP results, non-GAAP operating income was $19.8 million, an increase of 47.8% from $13.4 million in the prior quarter and up 53.5% from $12.9 million in the year ago period. Second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 8%, up 210 basis points from 5.9% in the prior quarter and up 180 basis points from 6.2% in the year ago period.

Lower than expected gross margin was offset by better SG&A leverage resulting in Q2 non-GAAP operating margin being at the high end of our prior expectations. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.35 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

This is up from $0.25 in the prior quarter and $0.27 in the year ago period. Our Q2 non-GAAP EPS was at the midpoint of our diverse range, primarily due to $3.1 million of minority interest, which was $1.2 million or $0.04 higher than the prior guidance.

Turning to the balance sheet, ending cash at September 30, 2017 was $254 million inclusive of cash, and cash equivalence and short term and long-term investments. Cash flow from operating activities was $28.8 million in the second quarter, compared with $1.1 million in the prior quarter.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we repurchased approximately 75,000 shares of our common staff at an average price of $35.45 for approximately $2.7 million under our $30 million shared by that authorization, which concludes our share repurchase program. Our DSO including unbilled receivables was 74 days down from 80 days in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $5.2 million in the September quarter.

Now, I would turn to some additional quarterly financial and operational metrics beginning with those related to our second fiscal quarter 2018 revenue. Revenue across our industry groups was as follows. BFSI revenue increased 14.1% sequentially and 24.1% year-over-year representing 68% of total revenue.

Our BFSI results in the second quarter were better than expected driven by growth at our banking clients. We experienced a faster than expected ramp of large deals that we announced during our Q1 calls. Additionally, deal momentum was better than expected at our largest clients and other select banking clients.

Communication and technology revenue decreased 0.6% sequentially and grew 5.7% year-over-year representing 23% of revenue. We experienced stronger than expected revenue growth at our healthcare technology clients in Q2. BNP however, was slightly below our expectations mainly due to the underperformance at a US based technology client.

Media information and other revenue increased 1.3% sequentially and an 11% year-over-year representing the remaining 9% of revenue. M&I performance was slightly better than our prior expectations. During the September quarter we commenced work with three new clients including one in BFSI and two in media information and other. Mobile utilization excluding trainees was 82% in our second quarter, consistent with Q1 utilization levels.

Before turning to guidance, I would like to address the Polaris delisting, which we announced on October 26. Currently, Virtusa owns 74.4% of total outstanding shares of Polaris and under Indian laws Polaris can be delisted by acquiring 90% or more of the total ordinary shares of Polaris as well as, satisfying other regulatory conditions. Subsequent to receiving shareholder and regulatory approval we will commence an open tender offer for the publicly held shares.

At this point, we cannot guarantee successful completion of the tender offer and we have the right to not purchase the Polaris shares if the final price is not acceptable to us. Overall, we view the delisting as positive for both Virtusa and Polaris shareholders. We believe it will provide Virtusa with enhanced operational flexibility and provide Polaris shareholders with a liquidity opportunity

Now, I will provide our current guidance for our third quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $262 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.47. Our Q3 fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance anticipate average share count of approximately 32.9 million.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $998 million to $1.11 billion. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.62.

Our guidance excludes $25.6 million of stock compensation expense, $10 million of acquisition related charges, and $1.5 million of restructuring charges of which we incurred $760, 000 in Q2. Full fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP EPS anticipates an average share count of approximately 32.3 million. Our current GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is based on certain assumptions that can be found on our data sheet located in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now, I would like to spend a moment providing you with some additional details regarding our third quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. Our pipeline continues to expand strongly on a year-over-year basis and meantime to close is consistent with prior quarters. For our BFS clients we continue to see increased investments in digital solutions, as well as a push towards automation across business processes and IT operations to reduce their BAU spend. Our BFS revenue expectations for FY '18 has increased due to strong Q2 momentum and continued expansion of our BFS clients.

As mentioned earlier, we recorded stronger than expected revenue at our healthcare technology clients in Q2. Our current healthcare revenue outlook is unchanged versus our prior guidance, as we continue to incorporate potential impacts of legislation changes in our forecast. We had a slow start in our insurance portfolio in Q1, but revenue growth accelerated significantly in Q2. And, we expect that momentum to carry over into the second half.

Communication service providers are investing in digital transformation to improve the customer experience and reduce costs. Network analytics designed to gain important business insights and drive additional revenue growth continued to gain momentum. As discussed previously we continue to expect second half growth at our Telecom clients driven by growth at our largest telecom client.

Our fiscal Q3 guidance reflects strong sequential revenue growth and margin accretion. At the midpoint of our guidance, revenue is expected to grow 4.4%. Our Q3 operating margin expectation is slightly better than our prior expectation. We are increasing our full year 2018 guidance based on the strength of our Q2 results and broad-based growth across all our industry groups. Our FY '18 revenue visibility including backlog is higher than the prior years.

For full fiscal year 2018, at the midpoint of our guidance range we expect revenue growth of 17%, non-GAAP operating margin to expand by 200 basis points and non-GAAP EPS growth of 25%. Our full year non-GAAP operating margin and EPS expectations are slightly better than our prior guidance. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be 28.2% for the fiscal year, compared to the prior guidance of 26.6%, impacting full year EPS by approximately $0.04.

Our current guidance anticipates minority interest expense of approximately $9.7 million versus prior guidance of $6.3 million. The incremental $3.4 million of minority interests impacts our EPS outlook by approximately $0.10.

In conclusion, we delivered strong second quarter revenue growth and operating margin of 8% which was at the high-end of our guidance range. Q3 EPS of $0.35 is at the midpoint of our guidance after absorbing higher than expected minority interest of $0.04.

Looking to FY '18, we are significantly raising our net guidance. In addition, we are raising our non-GAAP operating margin and EPS guidance versus the midpoint of our prior outlook. We believe the recently announced Polaris delisting initiative is positive for both Virtusa and Polaris shareholders. And our predicament estimates indicate that if completed the delisting will be accretive to our non-GAAP earnings per share.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A. Thank you.

Anil Doradla

Good morning, Kris and Ranjan and congrats on the results and great guidance. Had a couple of questions, so, Ranjan in your comments you said that the visibility into the year is better than previous years? Is that largely because - I mean, these deals are locked and loaded or is it largely because the pipeline is so large that even if you miss some you'd be able to hit the full year?

Kris Canekeratne

Anil, great question and thanks for your comments. So, before we answer your question, I'd like to provide some context, I think that will help us to get a better sense of what's driving the business momentum. So, having been at the forefront of software engineering services at the intersection of our clients and then consumers themselves funding, we elected to double down and invest behind the key enablers of the fourth industrial revolution about two years ago. The momentum we are seeing in our business today is directly attributable to the strategy we embarked upon a couple of years ago and the outstanding execution by our global team members, resulting in, as we described 9.2% sequential growth, best growth quarter in our history as a public company. And the business momentum is very strong; consequently, we are raising fiscal year '18 guidance.

So, specifically, our growth is driven by our focus on providing industry leading, consulting and digital engineering services to re-imagine and build our clients' digital future. Our proven operational and excellence services that apply our software platforming methodology to rationalize, consolidate and simplify the redundancies of the complexity of our client's IT systems and the depth and breadth of the industrial expertise we have built and enriched to the very successful Polaris acquisition. Simply, we will put our clients to expand their addressable market and grow their revenue to our digital engineering services and we worked with our clients to reduce their IT operational costs by applying the enduring benefits of our software platforming methodology. This is resonating extremely well in the market and this is what is enabling us to expand our pipeline greater than any prior period and expand our preference and our plans in a much more significant and creative way, than prior deals. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Yeah, that's a good point. So, Anil, just to answer your question, the backlog for us really means work that is sold and work that's– where people are allocated and since the beginning of the year, we've been making that percentage to be higher than what we've had in the business in prior times, which means the pipeline piece is going to low than prior years.

Anil Doradla

Okay, great, and as a follow-up, I mean, good execution on the margin expansion. I mean, clearly, the goal is to get to double digits on the EBIT line, any color as to which year potentially we could be seeing a 10% plus EBIT or do you think 9% is what we should be looking at?

Ranjan Kalia

I think we have had great success this year, the guidance calls were almost a 200 basis points increase at the operating margin line. We have done a lot of thesis inside it to really set up the stage for delivering marginal accretion in FY-19 and continue that in FY-20, so we are on our trajectory that we have talked to you about previously and it's 100 or 150 basis points in some years - we would probably be on the high-end and the other years will be inside the range, but we feel good about in terms of going out and delivering against that module. If you look at it, even this year where that's coming from - half of it is coming from gross margin, half of it is coming from gross margin, half of it is coming from SG&A and that's pretty much been the model that we have really discussed with all of you. We continue to see there are plenty levered in the business; it's just we really wanted to move that needle in a very evolutionary manner and not really impact our revenue, and I think that strategy is working out that the revenue growth which. Virtusa was always known for starting to come back again pretty strong.

Anil Doradla

Excellent, and once again congrats on the results.

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks.

Mike Reid

Hi guys, this is Mike Reid on for Joe. I appreciate you taking our question. Can you tell us how much of the improved margin outlook for the full year '18 is due to kind of the better revenue growth or how much maybe coming from other factors such as operational efficiency?

Ranjan Kalia

If you look at it for the full-year, the margin accretion is about 200 basis points, and half of it, like I said, is really coming from gross margin. In fact, if you look at it, inside that gross margin, we are absorbing the headwinds of a higher onsite effort, mainly because the revenue momentum is so strong, because these large end-to-end digital projects are starting which you always have a higher onsite– so we are absorbing that and still delivering gross margin accretion and the rest of about 90 basis points is really coming from ongoing SG&A leverage, which you see, our mantra has always been that. We believe we have a very good SG&A platform and we don't really need to invest in SG&A on a linear basis. That's something we did, and we have brought down SG&A down from as high as 30% to what is running to 20% and we believe we still have a lot of leverage even in SG&A platform.

Mike Reid

Okay. Is digital still around one-third of revenues or is that percentage getting larger and could you kind of talk about the digital pipeline in comparison to the rest of the pipeline.

Kris Canekeratne

Sure. Digital is about one-third of our revenue; it is increasing though. Our overall pipeline growth year-over-year has been approximately 20%, but the digital pipeline has grown more than twice that of the overall pipelines about 45%, but we're seeing very significant momentum and traction in digital engineering services to help our clients build their digital future.

Mike Reid

Okay. Thanks guys.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you.

Brian Kinstlinger

Good morning, guys, thanks for taking my questions. As you were starting new programs, clearly onsite delivery has been increasing and you have been talking about that for a while. Do you expect that at some point over the next 12 to 18 months, given your large pipeline in new customer wins that are ramping revenue now, do you think that trend begins to reverse, and you see an increase in off-shore delivery mix over the next 12 to 18 months or do you expect the trend of increasing onsite work to continue over that period?

Ranjan Kalia

Right, I would say that going into next year we are expecting the onsite effort to significantly increase in back half we are modeling our FY '19, we would still model a slight increase on onsite effort because of the pipeline is so big and therefore large deals are going to start with a little bit higher onsite effort. That being said, even on the remaining gross margin we have plenty leverage that we are offset that higher onsite level on utilizations, levers on span of control, levers on building a more flatter pyramid, all that leading to cost per consultant reduction, levers of reducing our contractor mix, we have plenty of leverage to really offset that one investment.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great and then my follow up is there's been obviously a super ramp in your largest client - I think that was one of the factors that led you to believe you could drive shareholder value for investors to the acquisition you made. Today that client, I think, is growing faster than all of your other large clients or somewhere close to that, so I'm wondering can you comment on the runway given the size of the client going forward is there still a significant opportunity to grow from where you are today?

Kris Canekeratne

Brian, we are very pleased with the progress that we have made, not just with the acquisition and the integration of Polaris, but by being able to bring the strengths of Virtusa combined with the expertise of Polaris, they are not just our largest client but in the entire BFSI space and beyond. As far as the specific client is concerned, we believe that they have significant head room for us to grow at the client, both in terms of the organic program that they're working on, the tremendous relationships and execution process that we have demonstrated, creating significant business value for them to creating ourselves clearly from generation one provider, demonstrating the efficiencies of software platform in rationalization, consolidation, modernization, creating the digital, helping them identify opportunities to create their digital futures, so we believe that there are significant opportunities for us to continue to grow with our largest client, but perhaps even more importantly across the BFSI segments and then the other Industries that we work in.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, thank you.

Ranjan Kalia

Thank you.

Frank Atkins

Thank you for taking my questions. We need to ask a little bit about the pipeline by geography or sector, any trends or areas of strength or weakness that you can call out?

Kris Canekeratne

Yeah. We have seen generally strong pipeline momentum in North America and beyond that we see pipelines relatively the same in terms of growth across most of our geographies. We have seen European pipeline decline a little bit in terms of size, but nothing that's alarming, some of it is cyclical and industry wise, once again BFS is leading the pipeline growth, it is well above the company average and is that the other three pipelines we're basically seeing modest to relatively flat growth sequentially".

Ranjan Kalia

So, Frank, the excitement we have if you look at all the pipelines both the across the geos, it was a strong sequential momentum in the pipeline.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great, that's helpful, and then you had some SG&A leverage in the quarter that offset some of the factors impacting gross margins, can you talk about SG&A leverage going forward and kind of what your targets or goals might be for that in a longer-term?

Ranjan Kalia

Frank, if you look at it for this quarter, the SG&A for Virtusa is about 20% on a non-GAAP basis and if you do comparisons, you would find that that the industry could be around in the high teens. So, we clearly believe that our goal will be to get to there and we believe by the time we get there, the industry would have probably moved in south again, so that's a consistent opportunity that is there. I think because we would be able to set up such a good platform, that's why we are really comfortable from SG&A leverage. We have delivered that in prior times and we have started to deliver that again this year.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great, and last one from me, you talked about a couple factors impacting gross margin, one is the increasing onsite effort, one is the ramping of large deals - the large deal issue is a little bit of a high-class problem, but do you see that leveling out as a factor impacting gross margins over the next year or so?

Kris Canekeratne

Frank, you know going to next year, we will probably relook at our whole large-deal methodology which is - this year ,we have kind of always tried to keep it away, this was our first full year of the combined companies, so we designed the revenue methodology that put the large deals outside but I think they are becoming more and more part of the ongoing business, so really starting to think of them as a combined inside the revenue forecasting versus outside that will be something that we will be looking into next year. I think the large deals will bring, like I said earlier, on a little bit higher onsite initially, but once they start to become global, that starts to flatten out.

Ranjan Kalia

Just to build on that, I think this overall average deal size has increased over 20% year-over-year so naturally start to see more larger deals and even standard deals are becoming large.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great, thank you very much.

Moshe Katri

Thanks guys, nice quarter; so, you had a pretty nice uptick and pipeline activity, nice uptick digital, your financial services verticals do exceptionally well - I would probably say leading some of your peers. So, at this point are you displacing other vendors, because at this point it doesn't seem that it's incremental spending that's coming in from the banks, maybe you can give us some color on that. That's my first question.

Kris Canekeratne

First and foremost, thank you, Moshe for your question. so, clearly the incremental investments taking place especially when all kinds declining and reimagining that digital futures and they are extraordinary well positioned to actually take on a line shot up at work and that's clearly going through the pipeline, getting closed, and we are executing against them, and they're working on some of the most strategic and the most largest programs in the sphere to creating a lot of - sort of hell lot impact for us. By reference, they are the kind of the defect to-go-to-services-provider for engineering digital future. Having said that though, the overall IT Services' Industry is growing in the low single digits, the outsourcing-off shoring Industry is growing in - may be - the low single digits, certainly the high end of the range is probably is 6% to 8%, of the average is probably closer to 4, and sequentially this past quarter, they grow 9.2%, and for the full fiscal year, they guided till 17% year-over-year growth, so clearly, Moshe, what's happening is that we are taking away market share from the Generation 1 providers and the consultant fees and that's why they're seeing greater business momentum and that's why they are growing significantly faster than any industry benchmark that you would like to use.

Moshe Katri

Understood, may be, in order of clarification, Ranjan spoke a bit about minority interest. Can you explain again why the majority interest expense is obviously going to be above what you will be kind of thought it's going to be and then also maybe some more color on the gross margin contraction - is it predominantly the on-site mix or there's other issue with pricing, etc.? Thanks.

Ranjan Kalia

Sure. The first piece of the minority interest - the reason for the increase in the minority interest is - when you look at it or Virtusa, BFS banking clients are really accelerating in revenue; a big piece of that banking revenue really comes back through the Virtusa, which has the minority interest components, so some piece of the profitability is shared with the minority interests - shareholders in there, so that's the reason why that has increased this quarter, and we have really taken up the expectation for the remaining of the year. With regards to the gross margin - on the gross margin really - increasing on-site effort was really the biggest challenge and that was in there and they were some other contractor fees because of some of the initial deals or contractor mix in there, but the contractor piece is expected to start to really wind-down in the next two quarters and come back to normalized levels.

Moshe Katri

Yeah, so, there is a subcontractor piece and there's a greater on-site mix as well and then last question are you changing your longer-term view on margins. Can you just remind us what should we expect on annual basis in terms of margin expansion?

Ranjan Kalia

Sure. In the beginning of the year, we had called about and in the next two to four years we would like to be in double digits, this year was an important year for us to really get at that very strong acceleration in our margin accretion and the guidance calls for a 200 basis points and from there we believe it's going to be a normalized margin accretion, more in the 100 to 150 basis points range.

Moshe Katri

Understood, thanks. Good quarter.

Ranjan Kalia

Thank you.

Mayank Tandon

Thank you. Good morning. Ranjan and Kris, you mentioned earlier about the potential accretion from delisting of Polaris, can you may be elaborate a little bit on how the mechanics would work for that and what the potential accretion could be?

Ranjan Kalia

Sure, Mayank the one way to really look at it, if you look at the minority interest that we have recorded on our books and records right now is that the minority interest would get reversed, but there will also be a component of a debt service cost, so the net of those two would really be the net accretion that we will see on our books. Like you said earlier, it all really depends on a pricing that we feel is equitable to both Polaris and Virtusa shareholders that we will consummate the transaction. Mechanically, [indiscernible] that's how the minority accretion will come back - it's the reversal of the minority interest expense that we are currently taking on our books, net off by the debt interest.

Mayank Tandon

Okay. So, from a capital allocation perspective, we should now be focused on the delisting as a priority over anything else that you might be considering in terms of potential M&A down the road or buybacks, etc., is that correct?

Ranjan Kalia

I would say but we have always been transparent with you that we are growing so rapidly and there continues to be acquisition related opportunities that will be open to, so I think we're still open to that, but probably not open to a transformational acquisition-related opportunities.

Mayank Tandon

And, most of my questions were answered, but I had a couple of point of clarification in terms of margins, Ranjan, did you say now you're guiding to 200 basis points of Improvement operating margins at the midpoint, I think that is up from 160 basis points previously and on EPS the reason we are not seeing all that flow through is because of the increased minority interest, is that correct?

Ranjan Kalia

That's right. Actually, if you look at the EPS line item that I've talked about in my prepared remarks, we have the minority interest headwind as well as an increased ETR those two are really impacting the guidance apple to apples that are $0.14 and the reason of the ETR is because once again the Polaris has a higher tax rate because they don't really have the tax holidays like the Virtusa has, so those two are really impacting the EPS guidance.

Mayank Tandon

Right, and the operating margin guidance is for 200 basis points - now versus 160

Ranjan Kalia

That's right

Mayank Tandon

Got it. Good job, guys. Thank you so much.

Ranjan Kalia

Thank you.

Vincent Colicchio

Kris, it seems like you guys have done a lot of work in a consumer model banking development for a long time and it's been good to you and I'm just curious it feels like the industry has been working in this area for a long time, so what didn't you think we are in terms of building this out and it being a big opportunity for you?

Kris Canekeratne

Guess what, clearly, what we are seeing is - much of an engineering work has been always at the intersection of our clients and their consumer or their customers, an area that has evolved greatly from the time that we started which was on-premise to online, and then online to mobile, and now, mobile to on the channel digital where the experience needs to be frictionless and seamless, and we have lead all of those transitions and what you're finding today is that when it comes to digital engineering and applying our software platform in methodologies to be able to create streamlined IT environment. There are a few in the space that can really compete against and this is now becoming very evident given that some of the largest programs in the world are certainly - if not in the world in the United States - are basically being led by Virtusa. We are excited about our positioning, very excited about the types of work that we are doing, and we are very excited about the momentum and the pipeline growth that we're seeing in these areas.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay, and then, Ranjan, I missed what you said about BT, what was the source of weakness there?

Ranjan Kalia

We've always talked about that BT will have a slow start in the first half and that is expected to really pick up revenue momentum, and the current guidance actually calls for a strong Q3 revenue acceleration since the timing of some of the projects.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks guys. Great job, this quarter.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us this morning. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our global team members for their untiring effort and commitment.

