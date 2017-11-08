Orchids Paper Products' (TIS) CEO Jeff Schoen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Rod Gloss - Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Schoen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Nobile - Taglich Brothers

Rod Gloss

During this call, I will provide a review of the third quarter results and then Jeff will provide an update of the business and guidance for the fourth quarter, will then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

Moving forward with a comparison of the financial results in the third quarter of 2017 relative to the third quarter of 2016, revenues net of discounts increase $5.5 million or 14% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net sales of converted product benefited approximately $4.2 million from increased volume while the lower average selling price per ton net of discounts had a negative impact of approximately $500,000.

Additionally, parent roll sales increased $1.8 million resulting directly from ramping up capacity to new mill in Barnwell, South Carolina, making more conventional parent rolls from prior available for sale.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2017 was 6.1% down from 15.7% in the third quarter of 2016. The 960 basis point decline was driven by several factors. First, lower price and inclusive of changes in freight negatively impacted gross margins by roughly 330 basis points. This was a result of an elevated competitive environment as well as competitive pricing for new business.

Second, higher material cost hurt margins by approximately 380 basis points. Higher material costs principally due to lower than expected ramp up of fiber recovery in the Barnwell as well as a general increase in fiber prices. We also saw a general increase in other material prices. The fiber recovery system at Barnwell is currently fully operational and we expect to drive an increase in future margins as a result.

Third, utility in recycled fiber cost in Mexicali increased driving margins down by approximately 280 basis points. We expect that the ramp of new business in the new Barnwell facility over the next two quarters will drive additional sales growth as well as improve margins. In addition, the company is currently in the process of engaging in various cost reduction programs that we believe will expand margins in coming quarters.

SG&A expenses increased $0.5 million, principally due to contributions of excess inventory to support hurricane relief efforts and due to increased legal and professional fees.

Interest expense increased $200,000, or 29%, to $0.8 million, due principally to increased debt levels. Our interest rate is largely variable and dependent upon our financial leverage, and was 5.2% at the end of the third quarter of 2017. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 excludes $1.5 million of interest capitalized to the Barnwell, South Carolina capital project, pending its completion, compared to capitalized interest of $300,000 for the same period in 2016.

A tax benefit of $2.0 million was recognized in the third quarter of 2017 compared to tax expense of about $700,000 in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting both a decline in pre-tax earnings and the Company's recognition for tax credits on a year-to-date basis.

As a result of the foregoing factors, net income of $700,000, or $0.07 per basic share was recognized in the third quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.21 per basic share in the third quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in third quarter of 2017 was $3.9 million compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2016. Operating cash flows, excluding changes in working capital decreased $7.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2016, primarily reflecting the decrease in net income, net of changes in deferred taxes.

Changes in working capital provided $0.9 million of operating cash flows in the third quarter of 2017, principally as accounts payable decreased a bit more than accounts receivable increased. Cash from borrowings in both periods was used to finance investments in Barnwell facility.

Comparing the third quarter of 2017 with the second quarter of 2017, revenue grew 17.5% and gross margins improved by roughly two margin points. The margin improvement was primarily impacted by better product mix and improved absorption in our prior plant driven by increased production and sales volumes as opposed to the increases in SG&A expenses noted in prior comparisons.

SG&A expenses decline about $300,000 due to the avoidance of timing issues noted in the prior quarter such as a high degree of employee claims, medical claims, and a higher level of legal and consulting.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Schoen.

Jeff Schoen

Good morning. Sales in Q3 experienced strong growth due to new business that started shipping in June leading to an annualized revenue level of about $180 million. We successfully replaced the business lost to branded and other competitors in 2016, but at an approximate 3% margin hit including reductions in net selling prices plus higher freight costs related to a higher mix of delivered pricing.

Looking forward, we are pursuing specific cost management programs in the range of $4 million to $5 million to recover margin. We are on track to complete the start of the curve of the Barnwell facility by the end of 2017, as we stated previously. Relative to our start of curves, the paper machine has met all expectations from a product quality and cost standpoint. The fiber prep and recovery systems which are part of the overall paper making system ramped up slower than expected resulting in a temporary increase in fiber cost.

The fiber prep and recovery system is now fully operational which should drive an improvement in future margins. In August, we announced the addition of a new ultra-premium customer that when fully implemented by Q2 2018 will increase total company sales to a range of $220 million to $240 million.

I'm pleased to announce that starting in December, we expect to ship at 50% of the final sales run rate and ramp to full production by the end of the first quarter of 2018. As I previously stated, the Barnwell plant was designed to produce ultra-premium products at higher selling prices per ton and margins than the value and premium segment of our business. The paper machine has met all startup expectations and is fully capable of delivering the product quality and capacity to support the new business.

This new business will allow the Barnwell facility at approximately 80% and will provide 40% to 50% contribution margins. Our largest cost increase over the last year has been the overhead in infrastructure at the new Barnwell, South Carolina plant. As we ramp up our recent customer win with ultra-premium converted product business at this facility, we expect to see a substantial increase in selling prices per ton and gross margin as this new business will significantly offset the margin deterioration we have seen in the value in premium products segments.

Our banks granted us with a covenant waiver in the third quarter as we are in the final stages of ramping production on our new Barnwell facility, which we again expect to drive a significant increase in revenue and margins. The company is focused on working with the bank to properly finance the debt structure in a way that allows Orchids to implement its business plan in a lower risk environment.

Beginning this quarter, we are going to start providing earnings guidance to our investors. Taking into account seasonality factors and the beginning of the ramp up of the new business, we expect fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $43 million to $46 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $4 million and $5 million.

With that, I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mike Malouf

Great. Thanks guys for taking my questions. If we could - you kind of guided to $220 million to $240 million run rate at the end of the first quarter when everything is up and running, can you give us a sense of what would cause you to be at sort of the lower end or the higher end of that range? And then within the kind of the new business pipeline, is there - is this pretty much gets to where you want to be as far as capacity or do you have any more that you can squeeze out and is there any others obviously smaller prospects in the wings? Thanks.

Jeff Schoen

So, starting with the new business in the range that we provided, I think what we've learned in the past with some of the customers is sometimes the ramps are slower than they expect and so that would - that's what would drive a lower number. It's not really a function of not getting the business, it's a function of how fast we roll it out and it's a combination of couple things.

One is the orders that come in they come in based on historical where they are that's one factor. So, the rate at which they come in and in the rate at which they are managing their business is a factor. I would tell you though that a bigger factor from our perspective is the ability of us to ramp up. They want us to ramp up faster if we can right now with Barnwell up and running where we're at that 50% run rate, the other 50% is dependent on prior coming out. And all that they need are certain change parts which we expect to arrive by the end of December. So really a combination of those two things is the reason we have the range for that particular business.

Regarding overall capacity, we said that this business well - this business and existing business of Barnwell will so it's not about 80%. If you think about the total tons in the company we've got about 130,000 tons. So, we probably got in the range of 15,000 tons to 20,000 tons available which represents a couple of million cases probably in that range. So really from a company perspective and absorption, we're in that sweet spot, where we can really start to drive cost, cost savings in cost management by becoming more efficient in the marginal capacity that we increase because of that I think give us another 20,000 tons in a couple million cases of incremental sales opportunity.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Great. And then when you look into 2018 and let's assume by say the end of June, you are fully ramped. Can you give us a sense of where the gross profit given some of the cost controls that you've started to implement and some of the obviously savings with regards to fiber that you're going to get now that you're on your operational. So, can you just give us a sense of where that gross profit you think will shake out once you are fully ramped with these two large clients?

Jeff Schoen

I think when we look at our models right now, I'm trying not I really want to give better guidance on the year after we get the fourth quarter, but I think our models are saying we're in the 18% to 20% EBITDA run rate by the time we fully ramp up this new business and execute some of our cost management programs.

Mike Malouf

Okay. All right. Great. And then with regards to the debt there's obviously a lot of movement going on, so your banks have given you how much time to sort of refinance this and are the banks considering just doing it on their own. Can you just give us a little bit more color on that because it seems like it's taken a long time to get something in place and maybe you just needed to get the same ramped up before they were going to give you the green light, but I'd love some color on that? Thanks.

Jeff Schoen

Obviously, we all want to do what's right for all of our stakeholders in this process. It's difficult for me to talk about specifics because there are several windows that we are still pursuing. I do think though that the longer - the position that we're at right now I do think that it's very valuable knowing that we have this new business and that we're completing the Barnwell ramp for the investors who have been looking at this with us and coming up with terms that are acceptable to everybody. Being at this position with these headwinds effectively behind us, give you a pretty high confidence that we will be able to get where we want to be within this quarter. We're actually being somewhat held accountable to that so there is a high sense of urgency to deliver that. And I said, there are several options that we are exploring right now that we think lead to a path that satisfies all stakeholders.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Thanks.

John Nobile

Hello, good morning and thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with the converted sales was $42 million in the third quarter and I remember last call it was mentioned that in June and July, the converted sales volumes were at an annual run rate of about $180 million to $190 million and that at the low end is really about $45 million a quarter and you just reiterated that with saying about $180 million run rate. Now I look at the numbers at $42 million and I say okay that's about $3 million shy from the lower end of the run rate. So, I just wanted to get a handle on the $42 million versus really the run rate that was mentioned a $45 million. What were the mechanics in that, were there any manufacturing issues in that the customers require less, was it selling prices I just wanted to get a handle on that?

Jeff Schoen

Well, $180 million run rate includes Barnwell, John. So that's…

John Nobile

What I thought was converted. Okay. I thought I remembered on the last call and it was mentioned that that was on converted sales?

Jeff Schoen

Well, we are at $180 million run rate. Let me talk about the converted sales. So, in June, we saw - you have a pipeline fill that occurred, so we were higher as a runway in June and then we were in July because we saw July come down and then we saw August come up to close to normal levels I would say. Then the hurricanes hit us which impacted us probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 cases between the two things. It was really a big deal in terms of shipping down there as well as having higher freight cost to get it done. So, cleaning it up, what I'm saying is our run rate is about $180 million on this new business in year and 220 to 240.

John Nobile

Okay. So, because I do remember you did say that it was on the converted sales I brought that up specific last call that's why I was looking at really about a $45 million rate. But now we're looking at total with converted excuse me - parent roll sales, so okay all right I'll take that into consideration. One other thing there was well that was supposed to be minimal and this is what up on the other call too, interesting capitalize from Barnwell project in the third quarter. So, I look, and I see that this quarter you really capitalized about $1.6 million of the interest in the third quarter. And I just wondered why that much was capitalized, I think there was still only about $5 million of CapEx for the project, I was surprised to see that high of capitalized interest in the third quarter and that leads me to a question to ask if there's anything left to be capitalized in the fourth quarter?

Rodney Gloss

John, first part of that on the interest, we didn't finish up the project as early as we brought on our last call. We are capitalizing on a Barnwell except for the recycling plant at the end of Q3. So, September 30, the lion's share of the capitalized interest starts but the quarter of the full allocation of capitalized interest the only thing will be capitalizing interest on in Q4 is the recycle fiber plant at Barnwell that was completed in November. So, we will just have a month or month and a half of the capitalized interest on a small piece of the project in Q4.

John Nobile

It should be pretty minimal as far as what we're going to see capitalized in Q4?

Rodney Gloss

Correct. We should see minimal capitalization the interest in Q4.

John Nobile

Okay.

Rodney Gloss

I think there was another part of your question?

John Nobile

That was the other part of as far as what's left in capitalized in the fourth quarter but with the new business mentioned in August, I'm curious if you'll be able to satisfy that with your existing paper machines and I'm curious if you would need to purchase parent rolls in the secondary market at that $220 million to $240 million run rate?

Jeff Schoen

The answer is at this point no. Our goal is to sell Barnwell out with 100% ultra-premium paper frankly, that's what we get the highest selling prices and margins and EBITDA contribution from. So, at this point, we're not anticipating buying parent rolls.

John Nobile

Okay. So, no problem even with the - towards the higher end if it was $240 million, you should satisfy that with your own machines?

Jeff Schoen

Yes, and we can go even a little bit higher there in terms of overall parent rolls sales it depends on the mix.

John Nobile

And that just leads me to another question because, is still working on qualifying the ultra-premium products with certain retailers I believe that's still ongoing. I was wondering if you could collaborate on how well that's actually going, haven't heard anything short of the August release as far as winning that business. But how is that going with the qualification of other retailers and I'm just curious if you do get a significant further increase in business, are you're going to need to expand further from where you want now?

Jeff Schoen

Well, keep in mind John, that the new business we announced in August is 100% ultra-premium paper. So, we have qualified a very robust process with this particular customer, took us several minds even three the machine starts enough to work through that. So as far as I'm concerned, it's been qualified by one of the best qualifiers in the country. Having said that, we've also qualified with a couple of other customers, they are in the final stages of looking at pricing. But I'm very happy and confident with the fact that the paper that we produced on this machine matches what we expected when we bought the assets two years ago.

John Nobile

Okay. Only because you had mentioned earlier that you are going to be near capacity well about 80% capacity with the new business which really pumped you up nicely. Congratulations on that. But I'm just call it a good concern about another significant retailer jumping on ship and hitting your capacity you're going beyond that, but I guess will address that if and when we get there?

Jeff Schoen

I think you asked when we get there there's definitely opportunities of course our focus right now is really matching the debt structure of the company and getting that where it needs to be before we talk about moving any farther beyond that.

John Nobile

Just one final question I don't want to hog up the whole call here. But your higher cost inventory affected the second quarter and I believe it was supposed to be exhausted in the third quarter which obviously affected your margin. So, I just wanted to find out if indeed that higher cost inventory has been fully exhausted and if we could expect a significant improvement in your margin starting in the current fourth quarter?

Rodney Gloss

John mixed answer on that the cost adjustment that you're referring to was a prior that as we loaded volume back on prior its cost per year it is declining. So, we're we've got a lower cost inventory now at prior. We haven't hit at say a benchmark at Barnwell yet. That we should hit that benchmark in Q4 with the new business being loaded on. So, we will be working of high costs inventory at Barnwell late in the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year. So yeah, we sustained all that for prior, but we've got some high cost inventory at Barnwell will be working through in Q4 and Q1.

John Nobile

Okay. That's all I have. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeff Schoen

Wow. It's probably a fewest questions I have ever had. Anyway, I want to thank everybody for their time. Obviously, Orchid's with, if I look back six quarters on this business and where we were Q1 of 2016 it's a reference point that I've used we come a long way to mitigate the volume that we ended up losing but we recovered it. And I really believe that with Orchid selling ultra-premium on our QRT line that that's a game changer for this company and we should see significant improvement in results in Q4 and Q1 moving forward. So, I appreciate your time.

