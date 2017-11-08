Bluerock Residential Growth REIT: Another Update From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

This Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's (BRG) earnings call prompted this update of the article I had written at the end of January: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update.

When I concluded:

According to the above chart of Bluerock Residential's financial highlights provided by Finviz, BRG has a market cap of $311.18 million and lost $13.30 million on sales of $67.80 million. Its D/E is 2.86 and it was downgraded from outperform to market perform on January 4, 2017, by FBR & Co. What I find most surprising are the sky-high prices of its preferreds considering the small size of the company and its recent poor operating performance. Consequently, in spite of the fact that BRG common's share price rose during the quarter, I have concerns about this company and I'm loathe to invest in its preferreds at this time and at these prices.

Let's see how the commons of BRG have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds. I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





It appears that over the past year, BRG continued its downward trend, in-line with what I expected and the reason I feared advising an investment in one of its preferreds. From the day I wrote the article 1/30/17 it traded at $13.00/share and is currently priced at $11.11. However, it has maintained its common monthly dividend of 0.096667 until October when it raised it a fraction to 0.097.

According to the Finviz summary of BRG's financial highlights:

... this company is valued at $277.64 million, down from the $311.18 million it was valued at when I reported on it in January. It earned $2.80 million on $95.70 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 9.01. YTD it is down a whopping -19.02%. Its current D/E is reported at 3.30. Notice that I included the Compass Point 8/7/17, downgrade from a buy to neutral, which might have triggered what looks like a flash type cash selloff.

Thus far I was right, but let's not be hasty and take a look how its preferreds fared since then. The following is then:

BRG Preferreds 1-28-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best BRG-A 10/21/20 2.0625 26.59 2.0625/26.59 7.76% BRG-C 7/19/21 1.90625 25.76 1.90625/25.76 7.40% BRG-D 10/13/21 1.71875 24.35 1.71875/24.35 7.06% Best

This is now:

BRG Preferreds 11/7/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best BRG-A 10/21/20 2.0625 26.53 2.0625/26.59 7.77% BRG-C 7/19/21 1.90625 25.90 1.90625/25.76 7.36% Best BRG-D 10/13/21 1.71875 25.40 1.71875/24.35 6.77%

It's a good thing I didn't congratulate myself without checking first because it appears I didn't get it right about its preferreds, although I was spot on about the fortunes of this company. Although common shareholders lost value its preferred shareholders profited. I take little comfort that my pick as the best preferred, the D, price wise, outperformed both the A and C.

Therefore, should you choose to roll the dice, which I caution against as I did before, I believe the C is currently the best buy because it's not callable until 7/19/21 and is not priced as wildly above par value as the A is. And it earns a higher yield than the D for at least four years before the company will be able call it.