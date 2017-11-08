Transocean: Positioning For A Turnaround

Transocean's (RIG) share price looks to be forming a significant bottoming pattern as oil prices begin to rise. RIG is trading near record lows, with management positioning for rising energy prices. Moreover, as energy prices do pick up, investor sentiment could soon begin to rise, leading to a reversal higher in its share price.

Price Action

The chart below is of RIG since its IPO. From the early 1990s until 2008, RIG moved significantly higher, with its share price rising as much as 1,300%. From the financial crisis to present however, RIG’s share price has collapsed backed to near record lows.

Declining oil prices, and the waning demand for offshore drilling have contributed to the company's decline, but even through it all, RIG has survived. Its share price looks to be forming a double bottom pattern, with an upside breakout above $11. Although RIG has a long way to go to recoup its previous losses for shareholders, management is positioning itself to take advantage of rising energy prices going forward.

Positioning For A Comeback

In its most recent earnings call, management discussed how RIG was updating its fleet, while also purging old supply. In August, RIG entered into an agreement to acquire Songa Offshore and its fleet of seven floaters, which includes four new harsh environment, high-specification Cat-D semisubmersibles. The Cat-D rigs were designed in collaboration with Statoil (STO), and are currently contracted to Statoil with a total backlog of approximately $4 billion, extending into 2024, according to the call.

The $4 billion in backlog does not include the follow-on multi-year options, which could potentially add an incremental 12 years of work for each of the four rigs. Management is especially excited about the transaction because it will add new harsh environment assets to its fleet in a target market with a strategic customer, while also adding to its industry-leading backlog, all of which should drive future revenue growth. This comes as many of its peers continue to struggle with solvency.

Additionally, management is also focusing on purging some of its older assets in an effort to assemble the strongest fleet in the industry. During the third quarter, RIG announced its intent to remove six additional assets from its fleet, including five ultra-deepwater assets, which were estimated to be challenged. The total number of rigs retired by the company over the last few years is up to 39, which has allowed RIG to cut costs, and better position for rising energy prices in the future.

Rising Oil Prices

With RIG surviving the most recent oil price downturn due to cost cutting, it is now better positioned to capitalize on rising prices going forward. Management drove down the cost of well delivery during the previous oil price collapse, helping to facilitate its customers' future investment in offshore drilling. Management is also becoming more bullish on oil prices:

“Speaking of the market, oil prices have become more constructive over the last few months, with Brent reaching a two-year high near the $60 mark, both at the end of the third quarter and again over the last week.”

Many of its customers breakeven costs are at or below $50 a barrel in many deepwater basins around the world, which should continue to drive a favorable long-term view of the market. Management stated last quarter that its market outlook today is far more optimistic than it was 12 months ago:

“Floating fixtures awarded in 2017 to-date have already exceeded last year's total by approximately 40%. In fact the deepwater drilling industry has experienced six consecutive quarters with increasing floater contracting activity,” according to the earnings call.

Below is a chart of Brent Crude Oil prices over the last 5 years. Declining prices due to market oversupply pushed revenue, and thus the share prices of many shippers and drillers lower across the oil industry. With Brent Crude forming a multi-year bottoming pattern, accompanied by upside momentum, near-term pain of declining prices looks to have subsided. As the price of oil continues to push above many producers’ breakeven prices, RIG’s share price should similarly continue higher.

Conclusion

RIG’s share price looks to be forming a bottoming pattern with a reversal higher on increasing sentiment. Management’s outlook is optimistic as it has reduced costs and positioned for rising oil prices. With oil prices now showing strength to the upside, RIG’s share price could continue to trend higher as investors re-enter a beaten down company, which has already weathered the oil collapse of 2014-2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.