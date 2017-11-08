MannKind Q3 Call - The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

MannKind (MNKD) got an earful in the Q3 conference call offered up by MannKind after the market closed on November 7th. The company posted a loss of $32.9 million and booked $1.98 million in Afrezza revenue. The call had a little of everything. It had some good, some bad, and some ugly. Believe it or not, some aspects of the call and news fit into more than one category.

First things first. I had long stated that the company would likely need to increase its authorized shares, and that news came on November 7th as well. MannKind is holding a special meeting at which it will seek to increase the authorized share count from 140 million to 280 million. That is potentially 100% dilution that investors need to consider. This is especially true given that management clearly stated that its most recent capital raised was not intended to fund the company through 2018.

Now, before folks get themselves twisted into knots, this authorized share issue is something that was going to be needed if the company wished to have the flexibility to create a fighting chance for itself. Some would call it a necessary evil, while others would call it awesome. The reality is a bit of both. It is the cost of doing business when you are trying to get to a point of cash flow break even. Readers here have various levels of understanding about what this all means, so I will give a simple statement. The number of authorized shares is essentially the number of shares that a company can issue. These shares are essential stored on an imaginary shelf. If the company wants to raise money, it can go to that shelf and sell shares. What that means to existing investors is dilution. A very oversimplified example follows.

Let's say MannKind has 1,000 shares authorized 10 investors with 100 shares each, and the stock is $10. This would make the market cap of MannKind (a measure of its value) $10,000. In concept those 10 investors each hold 10% of the company. Let's say that the company is running out of cash, but has 1,000 shares on the shelf. The company can find 10 new investors that will each buy 100 shares. There are now 2,000 shares issued and 20 owners. Your stake used to be 10%, but now it is 5%. In other words, your ownership has been diluted. Let's take that a step further. The more common something is, the less valuable it is. With twice as many shares on the market, the stock goes down to $5, which means the market cap is still $10,000.

The Q3 Call

The Q3 call contained a lot of information. As stated, some was good, some was bad, and some was ugly. This is a call that would make Clint Eastwood proud.

Before getting into the good, bad, and ugly, let's cover the some metrics.

Net loss was $32.9 million or $0.31 per share

Gross Afrezza revenue was $2,823,000 vs. $2,625,000 in Q2

Net revenue of Afrezza was $1,981,000 vs. $1,548,000 in Q2 ($1,848,000 if one time charge of $300,000 is removed)

Patient Discounts were $217,000 vs $207,000 in Q2

Rebates and charge-backs were $286,000 vs. $225,000 in Q2

Outstanding shares were 117,147,107 as of 10/31/17 vs. 104,682,717 as of 8/31/17 and 95,680,831 at the beginning of 2017

Cash at the end of Q3 was $20,092,000

Research and Development expense was $4,361,000 vs. $3,123,000 in Q2

Selling expense was $9,182,000 vs $11,646,000 in Q3

General and administrative expense was $8,543,000 vs. $6,920,000 in Q2

The Good

• MannKind's CEO, Mike Castagna, is well spoken and is adept at communicating a vision.

• Management is accelerating its television ad campaign (stated to be a multi-million dollar campaign) into the balance of Q4 rather than waiting until Q1. Investors should be aware that this campaign is not national. The company has targeted 9 markets to test the waters prior to an anticipated expansion of the campaign. I applaud this decision for three reasons. First is that the company really needs to show traction sooner rather than later. The second is that this is a rare occasion where the company is not kicking the can down the road. This company needs to turn a new leaf instead of waiting for the leaf to turn. Getting the ad up and running is finally taking the bull by the horns on a matter that will define 2018. Lastly, the company is now giving Q1 of 2017 a much better launching pad. A bonus reason is that if this company has any shot at hitting its low end of guidance, it will need to increase sales much faster

• MannKind is advancing its clinical trials and R&D spending. Let's face it...If Afrezza does not perform the way MannKind hopes, it needs to have something in the pipeline to offer hope. I would actually like to see the pipeline accelerate in Q4.

• Selling expense decreased by nearly $2.5 million. That could point to greater efficiency, which is a signal needed as this company contemplates increasing the size of the sales force.

• Gross Afrezza revenue increased over Q2 by about $200,000. Simply stated, growth needs to be shown and it was.

• Net Afrezza revenue increased by about $133,000 (taking away a one time charge). Again, they need to show growth and they did.

• Patient discounts only increased $10,000 while scripts were up by about 1,000 in the quarter. This points to better efficiency in the program or points to being prudent with cost controls. It could point to a better willingness by patients to pay more out of pocket than prior.

• The company is moving forward on several clinical trials, is enrolling, and will have some results to offer in 2018.

• The company has a bit of liquidity in terms of cash to give a good push.

The Bad

• The accelerated television campaign is increasing the quarterly burn from $18 to $24 million to $30 to $32 million. This is an uptick of between $6 million and $14 million. That is an ad buy for a limited regional campaign in 9 markets. If you are of the school of thought that $1.5 million would buy the level of campaign needed, you are likely pretty shocked by these numbers. This is in the "bad" because it will mean that cash issues will now present themselves earlier in 2018 than some thought. I will add $8 million in cash burn to my model for Q4 of 2017

• Dilution - The company is has diluted nearly 21 million shares in 2017 and that dilution is not done yet. The dilution does kick the can down the road by preserving cash, but it impacts shareholders directly. With just 4 million shares left on the shelf, it is little surprise that MannKind is seeking to authorize more

• ATM facility - This remains intact, as the company used other shares for the capital raise. The ATM facility exposes shareholders to added dilution.

• Pipeline is not very mature. The company is attempting to mature the pipeline, but it takes time and money

• Cash situation - While the recent moves did improve the situation, the money is already quickly being accounted for. Q4 will burn $30 million and I estimate that the company will finish the year with about $46 million. There will be a $1.6 million payment to Amphastar in January, and another $225 million each quarter, plus debt maturities to contend with. As I have stated, MannKind has cash for two quarters next year, so it will need to address this issue again. If you are invested in this equity you will want to watch this closely. Diluting at favorable prices is what to hope for.

• MannKind insists that it can deliver $4,000,000 in net Afrezza sales in Q4, but the numbers thus far do not point to them making it. That implies 100% growth in net revenue in a 13 week period. In my opinion the company punted on its guidance miss, and has not set itself up for having to address that in the next call. Perhaps the strategy is that if sales are doing well, all will be forgiven. I understand why they need to put on a good selling job...they need to raise money again, and need shareholders to approve a new batch of authorized shares.

• Q3 delivered 1,000 more scripts than Q2, but the incremental net revenue only rose $133,000. The average net revenue per reported script in Q2 was about $481. The net revenue per reported script in Q3 was $406. This implies that the net revenue per script is declining. The gross revenue picture is similar. In Q2 the gross revenue per reported script was $684, while Q3 delivered $579. This would appear to indicate that discounting and rebates are hitting these line items.

• The company continues to burn cash, dilute, and can offer no clear path to cash flow break even in the next year.

The Ugly

• The disappearing international deal. It appears that the Middle Eastern country where Afrezza was said to be on file is no longer on file. It appears that the potential partner that seemed to look good to management several months ago no longer looks good and that the new strategy is to do a bigger deal with a single company to handle the Middle East. It seems that there is always talk of international deals, "interested parties", etc, but it never goes anywhere. MannKind is losing credibility quickly on this issue.

• Doubling of the authorized shares. I discussed the positive attributes, and the negative are obvious. This could mean pretty sizeable dilution

• Convertible debt. This is toxic in many ways. The holder of such debt can short the equity with minimal risk

• The company is still under Deerfield's thumb. Management talks the right talk in the call, but Deerfield is the player holding the best cards.

• The costs of marketing could accelerate quickly. This company now needs to produce sales very fast to get shareholders on board.

• Cost control is a mixed bag where consistency is needed. Sales and marketing costs were down, but general and administrative were up

• The Guidance. As most readers now I have a pretty fine tune on projecting scripts, gross revenue, revenue, and cash. The guidance MannKind offered covered 26 weeks. Thus far, 17 weeks are in the books. I estimate that net revenue stands at $2.9 million with 9 weeks to go. The company is essentially telling investors that the ext 9 weeks will deliver $3.1 million in sales. Some simple math: that implies $345,000 in net revenue per week for the remaining 9 weeks while net revenue has average just $171,000 for the first 17 weeks. In simple terms, management is telling you that they will double sales in the last 9 weeks of the year. To me this smells of trying to lay the groundwork for a favorable vote on the matter of authorized shares and/or wanting to kick the can down the road and hope that sales are high enough by the next conference call to simply gloss over the matter. Perma-bulls will say, "Mike was confident so I am as well". Realists will recall the many times that management was confident and did not deliver. I would love to see the get to $6 million in net revenue, but do not yet believe it is realistic. As it is, they are pulling out all the stops by spending $8 million or more on advertising months earlier than they planned on in order to hit it. I stated several times that this is what they had to do, but that does not mean it is not ugly.

Summary

All in all MannKind did a good presentation with the call. Management was adept at highlighting the positives it wanted to highlight, and adept at avoiding addressing some of the more concerning aspects of the numbers. The team did good in discussing the clinical trials, but could have dedicated a statement to the pipeline commitment in order to start formulating a safety net. Management talked a good talk, but is essentially on a path where everything thing needs to go exactly right. The ad spend is a necessary gamble and in my opinion played when it needed to be played. The additional authorized shares can not be exciting for anyone that is invested because it potentially represents 100% dilution. Management did state that it was not funded for all of 2018 and did seem to brush around the edges that another capital raise would happen at some point in the not to distant future. This call and stock authorization issue provided the uber bulls with their ammunition, and the uber bears with theirs. As is usual with most speculative plays reality is somewhere in the middle, and seekers of reality tend to congregate here.

The next several weeks will be a battle of whether the ads are working to increase the sales vs. the message additional dilution. This remains a speculative equity with an advantage to non-emotional traders. Let's take some drama out now. The doubling of authorized shares is in my opinion a 100% certainty, while an international deal in the same time frame has about a 2.5% chance. Stay Tuned!

