ST Engineering (SGGKF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Executives

Sylvia Lee - Investor Relations

Cedric Foo - Chief Financial Officer

Lee Shiang Long - President of Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd

Ravinder Singh - President of Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Serh Ghee Lim - President of Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

Sing Chan Ng - President of Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd

Sy Feng Chong - CEO, President and Director

Analysts

Corrine Png - Crucial Perspective

Gerald Wong - Credit Suisse AG

K. Ajith - UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd

Lorraine Tan - Morningstar Inc.

Patrick Yau - Citigroup Inc.

Rachael Tan - UBS Investment Bank

Siew Khee Lim - CIMB Research

Tomomi Kikuchi - Nikkei

Sylvia Lee

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ST Engineering's Third Quarter 2017 Results Briefing.

To begin today's briefing, Mr. Cedric Foo, Group CFO, will present the group's financial performance for the quarter ended 30th September 2017. Following that, Dr. Lee Shiang Long, President of ST Kinetics, will deliver a brief presentation on our robotics business before we proceed to Q&A.

Without further delay, I'll hand over to Cedric. Cedric, please.

Cedric Foo

Yes. Thanks, Sylvia. Good morning, everyone. This is the financial results for ST Engineering for the third quarter this year. The headlines is we recorded higher profits in this third quarter compared to the same period last year.

I will cover the following topics: first, comparing third quarter to third quarter; and then 9 months to 9 months; and then ending with our outlook. We have appendices distributed out, and please refer to them for further details of the results. And then subsequent to that, as Sylvia said, our President for Land Systems will present the subject of robotics, and then we'll take to Q&A.

So first, 3Q results. Revenue is up 1% at $1.6 billion. EBIT is also up significantly, 78% at $146 million. Other income, down slightly. Finance costs at $3.3 million. Profit before tax is up 53% at $162.9 million. And this is largely because of the absence of the one-off impairment costs that we incurred when we disposed of the China Specialty Vehicle business, partly also offset by better performance - rather, weaker performance in 3Q '16 for our Marine business. The profit attributable to shareholders, or net profit, is up 67% at $128 million.

Here are some of the key takeaways. Order book remains very strong at the $13.3 billion compared to $13.5 billion in June 2017.

Our commercial and defense sales split stood at 63% and 37%, respectively. Haven't changed.

EBITDA, a very strong $201 million; EBIT, $146 million; and our cash and cash equivalent, CCE, stood at $1.1 billion, slightly down because of investments we made in various companies in the quarter.

Revenue by sector. Our Aerospace business recorded an 8% increase in revenue; Electronics, 6% increase; Land Systems, 5% increase; Marine is down 22%, a very challenging environment there; Others, up 4%; and as a group, revenue up 1% at $1.622 billion.

In terms of breakdown by customers' geography, largely unchanged. The lower U.S. is also because of lower Marine business revenue in the U.S.

In terms of group profit before tax. Aerospace is up 1.1%; Electronics is up 2.8%; Land Systems is up 52%, also largely because of the China SV absence in 3Q this year versus last year; Marine is down 17.6%; Others is up 17.9%. Gives us a group PBT of $162.9 million, which is up 56% - 53%.

Profit margin remains healthy, except for Marine, which is down slightly from 18% to 13%. Overall, the group's profit - PBT margin is up from 7% to 10%.

These are the causals for each sector. For Aerospace, revenue is up 8% highly - largely because of our CERO business, components and engines. PBT is also up 2% largely due to higher revenues from those business units, and of course, offset by higher operating expense as we increase revenues and lower other income.

Electronics, up 6% in terms of revenue arising from our SSG, software and SATCOM business, offset by our rail systems or LSG business.

PBT is up in line with higher revenue, offset by lower Other income, mainly due to wage credits.

Land Systems, revenue is down 5%. The auto and ammunitions and weapons groups did lower revenue, but offset by higher revenue from the services and trading unit.

PBT, up, absence of the China SV, as I have pointed out before.

In the Marine business, this is our tougher sector as a result of the overall environment. Revenue, down 22%; and PBT, also down 45%.

But the momentum of losses compared to second quarter has slowed down. In fact, we have recorded a profit for the Marine sector this quarter compared to the last quarter.

Cash flow remains healthy. We make some investing activities, especially the Aethon business, which is robotics in the U.S. as well as the world Marine yacht also in Pascagoula, U.S.

We paid interim dividends of $156 million.

We had some loan proceeds and, therefore, financing activity is negative $58 million.

But all in all, a very healthy cash and marketable securities of $1.149 billion.

Next, I will move on to the 9-month versus 9-month analysis.

For the nine months ended the 30th September this year compared to nine-month same period last year, revenue is up 1%; EBIT is up 24%; other income is down largely because of our wage - sorry, risk credit, which we had last year, but not this year; and also, the absence of the GJK China. We had a gain of - last year, but not this year.

Finance cost stood at $11.7 million, and the profit before tax, $449.7 million. And this is a huge improvement largely due to the absence of the other China SV vehicle which is a JHK impairment one-time cost.

So net profit stood at $343 million for the 9 months 2017, up 9%.

Next, the revenue by each of the 4 sectors. In Aerospace, revenue dropped slightly to $1.796 billion; Electronics, up 20% to $1.639 billion; Land Systems, down 6% to $906 million; Marine, down more significantly, 25% to $506 million; Others, $70 million, up 28%. We have also put the business unit of synthesis from Others to Land Systems.

As a group, we recorded revenue of $4.9 billion, up 1%.

In terms of PBT, Aero is up 4%; Electronics, up 4%; Land Systems, up significantly because of absence of the China SV unit; Marine is down at $22 million, still profitable this quarter; Others is up 19.6%.

And as a group, we recorded a 10% increase in PBT at $449.7 million.

In terms of balance sheet, total assets stood at $8.3 billion as of 30th September. Net assets at $2.38 billion. And net current assets, which is really a measure of our quick ratio, a very healthy $762 million.

Finally, let me leave you with the outlook accompanying this set of results.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group expects 2017 full year revenue and PBT to be comparable to 2016.

I will leave this message for you to read. Meanwhile, I think I will invite Shiang Long to prepare for the next set of the robotics presentation. Thank you.

Sylvia Lee

Thank you, Cedric. Dr. Lee, please.

Lee Shiang Long

Okay. A very good morning. Thanks for joining us this morning. I'll give a brief on the robotics business that we are expanding.

Before I delve into the robotics business, allow me to provide an overview of the entire Land Systems sector growth.

So first of all, the local defense business remains core and sustainable. We have signed with MINDEF the contract for the next-generation armored fighting vehicle, and that provide us with a stable base and is sustainable for the long term.

Next, in terms of the defense export, we are taking the opportunity to actually exploit whatever product and engineering competency and capability that we had over the years. And over the last 3 years, actually, we have gained very good inroad into the U.S. market. You will know that we have completed the delivery of the U.S. Marine Corps AAV program, 16 of them, we have completed. They are swimming well in the coastal area and also, they are being tested well. So far, the progress is very good.

Next is also in terms of the transmission for the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Assault Vehicle. We have also been awarded the low-rate initial production contract, so that is also ongoing well, delivering well.

The next is, last month, during the AUSA, A-U-S-A, Association of U.S. Army conference, actually, we signed in the teaming agreement with SAIC to bid for the U.S. Army MPF, Mobility Protected Firepower Mobile Protected Firepower program, which we'll deliver the combat vehicle prototype for the U.S. Army.

We - beyond the U.S., we are also making good inroad to other area. More recently, in Thailand exhibition, we also gained contract for 5 more Terrex vehicle, and the 40 MM are continuing to do well. So that is for the defense export.

We continue to review our leased specialty vehicle portfolio. And we have divested the China business, and we will continue to review the rest of the portfolio.

And now, I will go on to elaborate our autonomous system and robotics business.

This area of technology is not new to us. Since 2000, over the last 17 years, we have built a very strong engineering capability and a team of competent engineers. So right now, we are moving this area from the defense sector to dual use for the commercial application.

Now you see that there are different industry that we will be working on. Firstly, in terms of the health care, we will be looking at autonomous mobile robot to support various function in the hospital, which I will elaborate a little bit more how Aethon, the company that we have acquired, come into help us to expand our business. Logistic, we'll be looking at various ways of helping the material handling functions. Defense and security, this is not new for us. And in terms of the transportation for the EV bus and mobility on-demand, which we have already elaborated in some of the quarters earlier.

In terms of the technology. One point that we like to highlight is that in terms of technology, it is actually common across various vertical. And as an engineering company, we are exploiting the technology in one of the area and multiply across various vertical. That is where we will gain the multiplying effect. This is where we achieve the synergy and achieve more outcome.

The idea is that we are using Singapore brand as an intelligent city, and as Smart Nation effort, we are putting our robots to support the Smart Nation City effort, and as well as working with the various customer and government agency to develop it, to test it and export it to the rest of the world.

Specifically, to the company that we have acquired, we have completed the acquisition in August and it is - the robot is best-known as TUG AMR, autonomous mobile robot, capable of carrying up to 635 kilogram of load.

Now you may ask why we have chosen this company. It allows us to gain quick access, very quick access to a very strong presence in the U.S. market as well as the customer base. On top of that, we also acquired advanced technology that is very suitable for commercial application and as well as ready product that we can start to let go into the market. Let me explain further.

In terms of the market access and customer base, Aethon is a market leader of AMR. We have largest deployed fleet of the AMR with 700-plus robots, accounting for greater than 30% of the market share at this moment. And we have deployed in 140 hospitals in the U.S., and it is operating well.

In terms of the product, it is a proven - it has a proven track record. It has reliable operation in 200-plus live customer sites globally. And every week, it actually clocked over 100,000 tasks and runs.

In terms of the technology, let me elaborate a little bit. So, when we look into the company and we choose a few targets for acquisition, beyond sending the business team, we also send a very strong engineering team to evaluate the technology. So, let me share with you.

In terms of the first point, autonomous indoor navigation. In terms of the capability, it's one of the world best. In terms of the positional accuracy, it can achieve less than 2 cm accuracy for indoor operation, and that is very useful for many application. Next, it has a unique and important IP that allow the robots to call the lift and ride the lift without getting the lift OEM to be involved in changing the lift configuration and wiring. That allow us to scale up the business. That allow us to deploy aggressively.

Next, no infrastructure - sorry, go back. No fixed infrastructure required for navigation. Unlike other kind of the AGV, which they call it autonomous - automated ground vehicle, it requires magnetic strip or guided line on the ground. So, this one, without infrastructure, it allows us to deploy very quickly to other customer sites.

Adaptive to surroundings. In terms of the optical avoidance, it has been proven over the last 10 years to deploy in the hospitals, so it can actually adapt and have a mixed traffic with the human.

Robotic management system, it is able to optimize the fleet of the robot for optimal operation. And as a result, this recently last Friday, we have signed with StarHub. Now StarHub is working on expanding its enterprise system towards IoT, Internet of Things, and they require the physical actuation in addition to the enterprise IT system. So as part of the StarHub connected building initiative, now we are pondering them, and they are using our robots to support their offering.

Next, we have 24/7 command center, okay, in the U.S. And with us coming in, we are going to expand it across the group. So, it provides real-time monitoring of the operation of the robots as well as providing real-time assistance if the robots encounter some problem like the lift is not working or the door is not working. That allow us to achieve very high - extremely high uptime for the continuous operation.

Some of the example of our customer are as follows. Bosch, it deployed in the Turkish - there's a plan there for industrial automation Delphi in Singapore is using TUGs for the industrial application; and also, some of the hospital in particular UPMC, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, is one of the largest hospital in the U.S. with 800 beds. So, they are using our TUGs as well.

Next, in terms of the overall strategy. Firstly, we take a look at the market size. By 2020 5 years' time, you will grow to $1 billion. The first effort will be actually leverage on the track record in the health care segment in the U.S., expand quickly to the rest of the hospitality, industrial and logistics segment. That is the first thing that we do. We have a good product. We've put in the marketing effort. That is the first thing that we will do. Concurrently, we are exploiting, as the ST Engineering group, we have presence across the group. So therefore, we are using our global network to grow into the Asia-Pacific and European. At this moment, we are starting an office in Singapore, of course, and as well as in China.

The last part is that we are an engineering company, so therefore, we are putting all the technology together with the one that we have built up over the last 17 years together with new technology. We are putting it together to do quick product development, innovation, so that to serve the various customer across the group.

So, this is the overall strategy, and I'll just stop here.

I'll show you a video of how TUGs is being used and operated in the hospital and industry.

[Advertisement]

I hope the video gives you a sense of the market that we are able to have quickly accessed as well as the technology that we have acquired.

Thank you very much.

Sylvia Lee

Thank you, Shiang Long. Can I invite the rest of the management team on stage for the Q&A session, please?

Let me do up quick introduction of the team. From your left, we have Mr. Lim Serh Ghee, President of ST Aerospace; Mr. Ng Sing Chan, President of ST Marine; Mr. Vincent Chong, President and CEO of ST Engineering; Mr. Ravinder Singh, President of ST Electronics; and you've met Shiang Long; and Cedric.

With that, I'll hand over to Mr. Vincent Chong. Vincent, please.

Sy Feng Chong

A very good morning. Welcome to our earnings results briefing. Now as Cedric has presented earlier on, for the third quarter, the group reported higher PBT and net profit, and on a 9-month basis, revenue was comparable, but PBT and net profit were higher, well within our expectations.

The higher profits were driven mainly by the absence of the one-off charge incurred last year for the Specialty Vehicle business in China. Our profits this year were also impacted by the weak Marine sector.

We ended the quarter with a strong order book of $13.3 billion or about 2x last year's revenue, providing a strong revenue visibility for the next 2 to 3 years.

Both Aerospace and Electronics sectors kept up with the new contract win momentum, and the Land Systems sector also secured new contracts that helped grow the order book. And Marine sector has also recent good success in developing new business leads.

Across the group, we had a busy quarter. We have achieved several milestones in third quarter. Firstly, I've provided an update on several corporate developments in the last results briefing in August, especially on our strategic initiatives such as the open innovation laboratory as well as the corporate venture unit. In the third quarter, our Aerospace sector launched - secured a launch customer for aircraft seats. That's an important milestone. This business is progressing well and is part of our move upstream in the cabin interiors value chain to develop cabin product IPs and offer turnkey cabin configuration solutions for our customers.

So, this is a step closer now to achieving our target of qualifying for the OEM catalog, which typically needs about 3 to 5 years of track record. So, this launch customer is important to our effort here.

In third quarter, we added 2 more aircraft to the aircraft leasing business, bringing the leasing portfolio to 5 aircraft. We continue to work hard to buy more aircraft to achieve scale for the aircraft management business, and you will hear more from us in time to come.

Our first A330-300 passenger-to-freighter conversion, which DHL has signed on, successfully completed its test flights at Dresden Airport in early October. We are on track to deliver the first A330-300 PTF aircraft to DHL by the end of this year, so we are very pleased with that milestone.

Likewise, the A330-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion for EgyptAir is progressing according to plan. And 1 aircraft already inducted in our Dresden facility in the second quarter, and we'll deliver that next year.

We're also very pleased to note that our A320P2F program is on track and is receiving positive feedback from customers. So, we are very encouraged by that.

At the Marine sector, the downturn of the offshore and marine industry presented opportunities for us to acquire assets that fit our long-term perspective of the industry at reasonable value or price.

In August, we bought some marine repair assets in the U.S., which are situated in a prime location in the Gulf of Mexico adjacent or next - immediately next to our Pascagoula yard at Halter Marine. We paid a modest price of USD 25 million for these distressed assets.

We see the potential value of these assets beyond the uncertainty of the current business cycle. The Gulf of Mexico still has exploration and production opportunities, offering prospects for rig repairs and upgrades going forward.

With the new assets, the repair business will be in a stronger position to compete, offering our customers a more comprehensive suite of offshore and marine service offerings. And these assets, which are just next to our yard or adjacent to it, enable more efficient capital allocation and shared services like HR, sales and marketing as well as agency network.

Still on the Marine sector, we recently announced that ST Marine was part of a consortium that was selected by PUB as the preferred bidder to design, build, own and operate a C-130 desalination plant, Singapore's fifth desal plant in Jurong Island for a concessionary period of 25 years from 2020. The consortium has subsequently set up a concession company, which we announced on October 31, which ST Marine holds a 40% stake to jointly undertake the project.

Just 2 days ago, on the 6th of November, the concession company signed a water purchase agreement with PUB. The consortium will set up an engineering, procurement and construction consortium and an operations and maintenance company next year.

Our Environmental Engineering businesses is still nascent. And at this time, not really material in terms of revenue contribution to us. However, ST Marine has built up the track record in and outside of Singapore. It built

[Technical Difficulty] landfill and a refuse transfer station in Brunei. We also had a project for DBOT, pneumatic waste collection system in the Tianjin Eco-city. And we also land the Kranji NEWater Factory expansion project in Singapore.

Given our core competency in large-scale engineering, ST Marine has the expertise to provide a comprehensive suite of sustainable environmental engineering solutions in water, wastewater, solid waste and renewable energy sectors. We continue to evaluate the long-term potential of this business segment.

Meanwhile, we continue to take steps to mitigate the challenges that we are facing in the Marine sector. As I've mentioned - or I had mentioned earlier this year, we reduced total staff costs for our Marine sector by $19 million last year or 11% reduction in 2016 versus 2015. And we continue to streamline our business.

This year, we further reduced our staff costs by about $10 million or 9% in the first 9 months of this year compared to the same time - same period last year. We will continue with the restructuring of Halter Marine.

The 2 units of ConRos are scheduled for delivery in December 2017, by the end of this year, and the first half of 2018, respectively. We remain focused on project execution and delivery within minimum deviation from planned schedule and costs.

Although the recovery of the Marine and offshore sector remains elusive, we continue to receive inquiries for niche vessels such as fisheries, drench and dock as well as barges.

Next, our corporate venture unit made its first investment with a minority stake in Janus Technologies, a U.S.-based endpoint cybersecurity provider that led to a collaboration in which is ST Electronics launched of the Black Computer, an industry-first, hardware-based cybersecurity solution.

Now that was the outcome we had wanted when we set up the corporate venture unit, tapping on the companies that we invest in, partnering them to co-create technologies or innovations that will further add strength to our products and solutions, and at the same time, help grow the business of the companies which we invest in.

Partnerships and collaboration remain key to our long-term growth. In this area, ST Electronics signed several MOUs, tapping on strategic partnerships to develop deep industry expertise, and launch first-of-its-kind solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, air-traffic management and maritime operations while leveraging our domain expertise on smart sensors, threat detection and data analytics.

For example, our partnership with Alpha ORI, a Singapore-based provider of technology solutions to the maritime industry. Now Alpha ORI operates about 1,200 ships around the world, and it has 20 ships of its own. And this partnership will offer shipowners and operators smart fleet management systems covering communications, connectivity, ship and environment converged data, data analytics and machine learning. The partnership will also focus on strengthening cybersecurity for shipborne systems, including cybersecurity op centers for fleet monitoring, cyber protection for critical shipborne control systems and communication transmission protection.

Now as you have just heard from Shiang Long, moving on to Kinetics now, our partnership with SAIC to bid for the U.S. Army Mobile Protected Firepower program using our next-generation armored fighting vehicle, is progressing well. Pending the RFP from the U.S. Army, which is expected to be released soon.

This teaming builds on our partnership with SAIC for the U.S. Marine Corps ACV 1.1 program, which we are participating in using Terrex 2 vehicles, as you are aware.

On that front, I'm pleased to share with you that we have delivered all 16 vehicles to the U.S. Marine Corps for the engineering and manufacturing development phase, or EMD phase.

Your heard Shiang Long on our robotics business. And I will add that while this business is now in a nascent stage, we do target to grow it to be a significant revenue contributor to ST Kinetics in the next few years.

Moving on to the outlook for the full year. For the rest of the year, we expect to deliver $1.2 billion of revenue from our order book. And if you add that to the year-to-date performance of $4.9 billion in revenue, we should be at about 90% of last year's revenue already, just based on order book. So, we are quite confident in achieving our outlook of comparable revenue and PBT for full year 2017.

Meanwhile, we continue to position the group for sustainable growth and value creation. Our future will be built on what we do today. And this is why we're undertaking more strategic initiatives to strengthen our core business, streamline our portfolio, build adjacencies and invest across the business cycle in future capabilities in technology.

So, on that note, I'll end my prepared remarks, and I open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Sy Feng Chong

Okay, we have one question for Aerospace.

Serh Ghee Lim

This question is from CLSA, Low Horng Han. There are three questions. What is the outlook for P2F conversion? Do we see order book prospect improving over the next 12 months? The third question is any particular segments within the MRO sector improving going into it 2018? Or will the landscape remain largely unchanged?

Let me address the P2F market first. Okay, the Boeing and Airbus have actually make their forecast for the air cargo market is a CAGR of over 4%. In fact, the freight tons kilometers have double-digit growth, I believe, if I can recall it, is 12% in August. This is the fifth time actually that the FTK has gone double-digit in the last one year. So that's all going well actually for the - actually the freighter market. And Boeing and Airbus have actually make a forecast that over the next 10 years, there will be 2,400 freighter, if my memory is not wrong. And out of that 2,400 freighter, 1,004 will be converted freighter. So, I am very positive about the freighter conversion market. And ST Aerospace is well positioned to tap on this potential with our product offering, the 757 15-pallet program, the A330-300 as well as the 200, and A320 and A321P2F. As Vincent have said, we successfully completed our certification flight for the A330-300 in early October. We are targeting to redeliver 1 in this December - actually, we are targeting 2 in this year, okay? And for the 320 and 321P2F, our product offering is also finding traction in the market. Our offering of the 14-palette is - configuration, is a notch higher than competitor's. If you look at a narrowbody freighter market, the 737-800 is only 11-palette, ours is 14-palette. And not only that the Airbus aircraft has a big potential for the belly to carry a palette. So, we got a lot of inquiries. I am confident that I will going to see aircraft inducted into our facility for conversion in third quarter of next year. So that is for the P2F conversion outlook.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Serh Ghee Lim

321. So like I said, we have a launch for the 330-300. This is for DHL. The 200 is for the EgyptAir. And I'm confident that I will be able to induct the 321 into our facility in third quarter next year. Do you see order book prospect improving over the next 12 months?

On average, every quarter, we are seeing about $350 million to $550 million. So, I do - I will see that, that trend to continue. Any particular segment during the MRO cycle improving going into 2018? Or the landscape remains largely unchanged?

The MRO spend is - currently, it's about $75 million - $75 billion, sorry, in 2017. And in the next 5 years, Airbus and Boeing have actually forecasted that it will grow to about $85 billion, okay? The main driver would be the engine. And for the airframe maintenance and modification, the main driver in that segment will be the cabin refresh. I mean, you read in the papers, and they just introduced the couple seats. I can go down the - and you can sleep as a couple. Okay, so a lot of the airlines are doing that. So, I will say that we are also seeing increased activity in the engine MRO market. I'm cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue. I mean, we have been talking about this wave that is coming in. The CFM-56 is hell of reliable, staying on the wing longer. Previously, the OEMs say that it will come down, but stay on the wing longer. But we are seeing increased activity in the CFM business. And we - like I say, I'm cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue, and it will continue - the way we'll continue, and you should see this peak of - in 2022 and 2023.

Sy Feng Chong

Well, maybe let me just add to Serh Ghee's point about PTF program. I think it's important to note that we actually have a very comprehensive suite of capabilities, including new platforms in the widebody as well as narrowbody category. So that all goes well for us and put us in a very good stead going forward. And we have spent a lot of time evaluating which platform to invest in, and we are quite confident that the platforms that we have invested will bear fruit. As you already see some very good traction with the widebody, and we are very confident also with the narrowbody, the A320, A321 as well.

Sing Chan Ng

There's a question from Shekhar Jaiswal, RHB. Can we get an update on Halter Marine's arbitration proceedings with Hornbeck?

As this is an ongoing arbitration, I'm afraid we're not at liberty to divulge. Except perhaps to tell you it's ongoing, it's progressing, and we hope to achieve a good outcome next year.

Ravinder Singh

So, there's a question - 2 questions here from Low Horng Han, CLSA.

First question is, growth in electronics appear to have tapered off over the past few quarters to a mid-single digit. This is the trend going forward?

So overall - first of all, the global economy, I think, remains volatile and unpredictable. For the Electronics industry, the competition is becoming challenging, both locally and internationally. If you follow the train business, for example, you hear the Chinese have consolidated into one large company for trains. And similarly, Siemens and Ahlstrom are talking about consorting their train business. And so even as the opportunities are there, the challenges remain in the various sectors.

And here I'm going to your second question which is, can you walk us through the growth prospect for different business groups, the challenges and the opportunities?

So first, on the LSG and the transportation business. In fact, there are many, many opportunities for the MRT, or train business, around the world. Many cities are looking at developing train solutions. The challenge is that even as the cities look for these opportunities, their business model are changing. So, they are looking for PPP. They are looking for financing. And of course, the competition is getting more and more challenging. So, while there are more opportunities, and we see more opportunity in many cities we operate in, there are also more challenges. And what we have done for ourselves is actually to increase our partnership, especially with the main rolling stock and signaling companies so that we can participate with them in many of the programs around the world. And if you read our announcement earlier about the orders we have gained, you can see some of the spectrum of the projects we are doing around the world. So, transportation business and LSG, there are opportunities, but there are also challenges. And we have the look at how we take on these challenges as we move forward.

On the CSG side of the house, which is mainly the communication, the satellite business and the IoT business. Again, there is a major shift in the industry as more high-throughput satellites are being put into space, and also consortiums are looking at putting low satellites for communications, which is really - satellites that have lower orbit but larger in numbers and smaller satellites. So, this is the next wave of disruptions. The consortiums are talking about it, thinking about it, looking at it. And it's something that we are also looking at. And we are looking at our positioning in this new wave that we're going to see in communication. As we see, the cost of satellite communication coming down. The number of devices using satellite communication, for example, if you're talking about satellite communication in cars to update the software in cars, so there is again a huge opportunity. We see the market growing. And we need to find out - find our position for ourselves. Fortunately for us, either is in a very strong position. It continues to work with the major satellite providers. And we are in constant discussion as they look into the future, and we're also looking at partnerships to see how we can position ourselves as the ecosystem evolves.

In the IoT business, also related to CSG, there are a lot of Smart City plans around the world. And one of the segments that we are playing on is, of course, the IoT for water, power meters and also for smart lighting. And there have been many - we are participating in many proof of concepts in many cities around the world. We see this to be an area of growth, and I think we see that this is going to be one of the first areas where cities are going to into Smart City, simply because switching from a normal light streetlight to LED light, you save a 40% just on the electricity cost. So, this is one of the first IoT projects that we think will be prolific. So again, the opportunity is there. We are working on - of course, because of the competition, we'll keep on driving our costs down and looking at the opportunities in the region, and actually, around the world.

The last part, of course, is our advanced Electronics and ICT business. This business covers a lot of areas, including our provision to the solution - providing solution to the Homeland Security agencies. Again, there are many opportunities, and we are looking at opportunity even pass through and so Singapore. The challenge, of course, is that competition is increasing. And the demands is really for very advanced solutions, which we have been developing over the years, especially in Singapore, which our home base. We have some advantage. Many of the solutions we have developed are for the Singapore agencies, and they are very advanced solutions. They give us a good base for us to be able to take on opportunities around the world.

So, if I would summarize, I would say for the Electronics sector, the opportunities are increasing, but the challenges in terms of how we go to market, how we partner, how we provide solution are also increasing. And that's the reason why, for Electronics, we are beginning to look at verticals, transportation vertical, mobility vertical, the satellite, the public service and - the public safety and security vertical, IoT as well as cybersecurity because we need to deepen and strengthen, both our technology, but also our go-to-market strategy in each one of these areas as we go out of Singapore, go international and go global.

Sylvia Lee

Thank you, Ravi.

Sy Feng Chong

So, let me build on what Ravi just said. This Smart City umbrella encompasses beyond ST Electronics. We're taking the whole of ST Engineering approach as we make a push into Smart City solutions and projects implementation outside of Singapore, leveraging on a strong brand name in Singapore. So, you can imagine things at Ravi just talked about from ST Electronics capability and expertise: cybersecurity; public security; IoT technology; including satellite communication, including intelligent transportation. And you couple that with ST Kinetics, robotics solution, unmanned vehicles, and we really have a very nice suite of capability to develop and push in terms of Smart City execution, implementation is concerned outside of Singapore. Now at the appropriate forum, we are still trying to find when is a good time to give you a more comprehensive overview of our Smart City capabilities and how we are making a big push beyond the shores of Singapore, leveraging on the strong track record and brand name of the Singapore solutions. So that's one that I thought I would share with you and give you some insight at this time.

Sylvia Lee

Perhaps we can take some questions from the floor?

Sy Feng Chong

Yes, Patrick.

Patrick Yau

Patrick from Citi. I have a question on the presentation earlier on the autonomous vehicles, the TUGs. You mentioned a market size of USD 1 billion, and you also mentioned a market share 30%, which is the current market share. So, if I do the math, even without kind of discounting to the future, we are talking about that solution being 30%, 40% of the Kinetics division's revenue. Is that - I mean, what kind of trajectory should we be kind of modeling, right?

Lee Shiang Long

I would love to have that. So, the 30% actually is based on the current stock. We have an early entry into new markets. So therefore, the current stock is good and is more than 30%. But going forward, there will be a lot of player in this class of robots, which is be different from that AGV, the automated guided vehicle, which I will explain later on because there is also a question on this. So, we see that we will be able to have early market entry. And because of our technology, I think we're able to scale fast, but it will not be realistic to expect 30% of the market share. Yes, in 5 years' time.

Patrick Yau

Is it 10%?

Sy Feng Chong

Well, let's say we wanted to be a material business. When we say material business, it has to be more than $100 million now. How fast we get there, in what time frame and whether we have stretched target is something that we are looking at. But of course, this is a very fast unfolding business. We have good technology. And the application is actually not very comprehensive today. So, we are working to develop new use cases because the world is really just waking up to the digital dawn, the whole industrial revolution, fourth industrial revolution kind of environment. So, we are a participant. We are driving the thinking around what applications there can be with our robots. And it may include integration with some other solutions to create breakthrough, innovative ideas and solutions that will solve pain points across - in our first focus areas, 3 different segments: hospitals, which we are already very strong in, in the U.S. We want to do it outside of the U.S. Manufacturing or industrial application, there's a lot of potential for us to develop TUG, both in logistics and some other application. And we are develop - actually exploring and co-creating some of them as we speak. The third one is hospitality, hotels. And you heard StarHub's - collaboration with StarHub. We are already looking at hotel. And beyond these 3 verticals, we are also looking at some other use cases. So, I think this as an area that is fast developing. We have a good product. We are quite confident that we're going to make good progress over the next few years. Okay? Leveraging on our network and our own engineering capability. These are the things that we bring to the table to augment the capabilities of Aethon TUG, so to speak.

Yes, please. We have a question here. Do you have a mic? Okay. Okay.

Tomomi Kikuchi

Tomomi from Nikkei. So, when you say - just to recap on the number you just mentioned, I know you don't have a time frame on this, but $100 million is a substantial business scale that you expect Aethon to grow into. And that's on the top line revenue level, right, just to check? Okay. And as for market rivals, do you see any at the moment? And if so, which countries are they in? Where do they operate in? And that also relates to my question of where - especially in Asia Pacific, where else do you - besides Singapore and China that you mentioned, where - which countries would you be looking at to expand? Will it be more of the advanced countries or more on the cost-conscious developing countries? That's the question on that business segment. And sorry, the second bit is on the Marine segment and whether you see any more consolidations happening in the sector and any opportunities for further acquisitions in the future.

Sy Feng Chong

Okay. Yes, I think I'll let Shiang Long talk about the landscape. So, there are competitors, but we're confident when we evaluated our technology of Aethon. And that's how we did it, right? We scanned the environment. We scanned the landscape, and we think that Aethon is - has competitive advantage versus the rest. We have very well-defined plans in terms of verticals as well as geographic strategy. So, I'll leave Shiang Long to maybe talk a little bit more.

Lee Shiang Long

So, this one actually is linked to another question. If you don't mind, let's put it all together, from Joshua from Deutsche Bank. He asked, how does TUG compare to Amazon, Kiva system robots?

Okay. So, in terms of the overall robotic landscape, especially for indoor, there are 2 types. One is the one that we just showed, Aethon TUGs. It's called AMR, autonomous. That means it's a little bit more highly intelligent and is called mobile robots. The other what is AGV, automated guided robots. So, Kiva actually belongs to the automated guided robots. We mean to say that you need infrastructure in terms of the magnetic strip to be guided in the warehouse. And why can they do so? Because in a warehouse, you actually can define the human traffic and where the robot will go. So, you can define the configurations. Although the robot is going to move from different place to different place, but the requirement is fairly configurable. So that is where the difference between the Kiva system robots and our robots. And you can see that a lot of robots out there, competitor are in this class where they need magnetic strip, they need the infrastructure. It could be wireless. It could be lighting to guide the robots. But increasingly, as a result of the industry from CERO and Internet of Things, you will want the robot to actually work in an environment where there will be mix traffic with human. And as well as when the enterprise, the customer wanted to mix use a fleet of - different fleet of robots. Where the robots need to work with each other, where the robot need to talk to each other, that is where you did intelligence. That is where you need the autonomous system. And in terms of the technology, when we evaluated, and we did some chat with other consultancy, actually they replied that - and double-checked that it is a very good technology that we have. In terms of the customer base, there are a lot of country and a lot of hotel and hospital wanting to use this robot in the mixed traffic environment. So, we see that in the U.S., Europe, of course, in Singapore, this will be the first market entry that we will attempt.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes.

Tomomi Kikuchi

And further on, would it be more like Japan, Korea or...

Lee Shiang Long

Yes, that's right. We will go on. We will go on to other area as well. And we will be also looking at partnership as part of the overall strategy to partner with an AGV company to level up technology so that we have a mixed fleet of robots when we offer integrated robotic solutions to a customer.

Sy Feng Chong

So, in fact, our development plan includes Japan. As we speak, we are already in discussion with Japanese partners to develop new test cases, including working with another robotic company. So, I think this is fast moving and it's going to evolve very rapidly over time. I was - I visited one of the hospitals which deployed the Aethon TUG - 23 of them actually, and you can see how the robots are coexisting with human traffic, with the hospital attendants very, very seamlessly. And then that hospital has already deployed the robots in the last few years, and they are getting used to it without any issue. And that's, I think, how the world is going to move towards. And we are in the early stage, but I think there will be more to come. Now just to differentiate maybe between an AGV and AMR, a little bit more live example. AGV generally, when they come to an obstacle, you stop and then we wait for the obstacle to be removed. For AMR, it basically will navigate around the obstacle to move to its destination as per plan. So maybe that's kind of maybe a practical difference that you would see online - or rather in real time.

Cedric Foo

There are some answers from the - questions from the web as well. Sorry, I think there's one question - let's finish it, yes.

Sing Chan Ng

Let's finish up this one from the floor. On the issue of consolidation, I wish I'm able to have anything. If you're talking about the 2 big yachts in Singapore, honestly, I do not know whether they are going to consolidate. You have to ask someone else. As far as the small yachts in Singapore are concerned, let's say Singapore, you have got a couple of them. I'm not seeing anybody sort of consolidating, selling to each other. Do I see cessation of operations? Yes, I've seen a few. Do I see them as distressed assets? Yes. So not so much on consolidation but on our continuous pursuit of finding opportunities. So, we call it M&A. So, we are on a constant lookout for opportunities. But we're not buying distressed assets for the sake of buying them. We are buying them because they have a strategic intent and they fit into our core business as well as our desire to always expand the core competence. So, this is where we are as far as the local operations are concerned. So, you know about the downsizing of the industry in Singapore. So, in the U.S., I think we made an announcement and Vincent again reiterated that we bought assets situated on a land that's just next to our existing facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Yes, it's distressed assets to a large extent but it's also because it is - the assets can be used for business that is strategic, that fit into our core business at this point of time. So, effort right now, obviously, is to integrate the 2 facilities so that the 2 can work seamlessly and harmoniously in the - what I call the marine offshore industry. As to whether there's consolidation in the U.S., not I know of. But again, we're more on the lookout for value in distress - I mean, assets. You read about Costco, for example, giving up. They actually have got business in Japan and Korea. I have not heard of any big, I mean, consolidation among the shipyard groups of late.

Cedric Foo

There's a question from Joshua Lee from Deutsche Bank. It's a financial question. The question is if the 2017 PBT outlook is said to be comparable to last year, then does it mean that we'll see a lower fourth quarter 2017 year-on-year? So that's the question. It's a good math, a bit of gymnastics there. So, if we look at last year's PBT, it's $590 million. And when we say comparable, it's an in-house term which we use to roughly indicate minus 5%, plus 5%. But there's no accounting standard to that. It's just an in-house term. So, if you take $590 million and you less 5% or plus 5%, our full year this year should be in the range of $560 million to $620 million, yes. So, since we already clocked $450 million as of 9 months, so you take these 2 number, $560 million and $620 million and you minus $450 million, so you get a 4Q of something between $110 million and $170 million. So, I guess Joshua is comparing that range of $110 million, $170 million with the $183 million we did in the 4Q '16. So, he's saying that could it be lower. So, if you go strictly by this minus 5%, plus 5%, it could be $170 million, it could be lower. But let me just say that these are just rough outlook numbers and the 5% is not accounting standard. And in addition to that, our outlook can also change as the months progress.

The other question is for - from CLSA, Mr. Low Horng Han. His question, what is the amount of provision for closure costs in China? So, I assume he's referring to JHK. And that - the onetime impairment costs, impairment of inventory, plant closure costs related is $65 million.

Lee Shiang Long

That we have fully provided for. They sent a question. The second question is, what is the outlook in the U.S.? Do we see signs of pickup in U.S. infrastructure spending?

Of course, if the U.S. infrastructure spending, as outlined by the President, $1 trillion, some of it come, the road construction equipment company that we have in the U.S. will benefit. Thereby, we will benefit.

Rachael Tan

This is Rachel from UBS. I have a couple of questions for Shiang Long. For your - on the Land Systems, if we look at U.S. Postal Service next-gen delivery vehicle contract, when do you expect the final award announcement to be?

Lee Shiang Long

U.S. Army is it?

Rachael Tan

No. U.S. Postal Service.

Lee Shiang Long

Oh, Postal Service will be middle of next year. There will be a contract. Yes, that's right. About third Q, third Q next year.

Sy Feng Chong

About third quarter.

Lee Shiang Long

Yes, third quarter next year.

Rachael Tan

Okay. And then the second question will be could you comment on the ongoing streamlining of your Specialty Vehicle business as well as the performance of VT Hackney and LeeBoy?

Lee Shiang Long

Okay. So, VT Hackney and LeeBoy continue to do well. Over the last 3 quarters, they are doing well. And you can see that market is picking up. So that is for Hackney and LeeBoy. In terms of the Specialty Vehicle, we have divested China. And then we are reviewing all the rest of our portfolio. It's an ongoing process.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. I think when we evaluate our portfolio, we've got to take a long-term look out - take a long-term view. It's not based on near-term performance. We also need to consider the value to us versus value to others. I think we go through that rigorous exercise on an ongoing basis, not just in a particular business area or lines of business but across the portfolio. So, as we speak, LeeBoy and Hackney are doing well. But ongoing reviews with - of our Specialty Vehicle business continues. No stop.

Lee Shiang Long

Just to give an example, like this Brazil, right? Brazil is the economy there's a lot of challenges. But the LeeBoy Brazil won the export award. So, we went into Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Panama. So actually, it is an ongoing review, we can say for sure.

Sy Feng Chong

So obviously, LeeBoy also has a portfolio of presence in Brazil, in India, in the U.S. So, we've got to look at the whole portfolio holistically. LeeBoy in the U.S. is certainly doing well. Okay?

Rachael Tan

Sorry, I've got 2 more questions. One is for Ravinder. In light of the higher competition that you are seeing, are you bidding for projects at lower margins compared to what you were historically?

Ravinder Singh

So, as I mentioned, the competition is getting tougher. And so, it's not just about margins. It's also about partnerships. So, as we look into the projects, we - first of all, we wanted to bring our cost down because we have to compete with some of the international players. But the others, because especially in the train business, it is typically a consultant type of program where you're doing the rolling stock and so on. So, one of our strategies is to try to find long-term partnerships. So, I'll give you an example. So, we have some partnership in providing the Apache information system in the rolling stock with some of the major players. So, wherever they sell the rolling stock, whether it's in Asia or even the U.S., we are given the first right to provide the system. And then, of course, they front it and we have to meet some of the price target that they set. So, it is challenging, and we are still trying to sustain and maintain the margins.

Rachael Tan

Okay. And finally, on Miltope. I noticed that it's a good return to profitability this quarter. Is this PBT a run rate that's sustainable? Or do you expect it to...

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. Well, not all Others are Miltope. So not everything in Others bucket is Miltope. But it did do better than last year, significantly better actually. Last quarter, in second quarter, it went above water. It was positive. This quarter is marginally slightly down. But I think it's turning and it's getting into more business opportunities in the area of, for example, beyond ruggedized computers. We are trying to see if we can use - we're trying to use it as a portal to export some of our solutions from Singapore over to the U.S. So, I think Miltope is getting good traction. So, it is improving. And we are trying to expand the business scope of Miltope. So certainly, in time to come, we expect it to do better than it did in the past.

Rachael Tan

So, the $5 million PBT run rate, can it be sustained going forward? I mean, under your Others segment, which you said includes different things, including Miltope?

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. I think for Miltope, I think we hope the business model will be sustainable. So, we are quite confident that Miltope would do better over time. Yes.

Siew Khee Lim

Siew Khee from CIMB. Just on the Aethon, the robot thing. It is - when will it be material? I mean, is that just now?

Sy Feng Chong

Well, as soon as we like because it's going to take a while because the - it's about, how to put it, awareness, business development, marketing and developing new applications which are - we are doing all in one, not just in terms of verticals but also geographic coverage. So, we hope to get it done within the next 3, 4 years, to get to a material business. But of course, this is constant evaluation, and we have stretched targets in our mind. We don't really articulate these targets explicitly. But we have good hopes.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay. So, the business model is you would deliver and then there will be a maintenance program to follow up, right?

Sy Feng Chong

Yes.

Siew Khee Lim

So, the profit is upon delivery more or the recurring maintenance?

Cedric Foo

They are both, actually.

Sy Feng Chong

Both. And there are 2 types of models. Today they sell the equipment. They also lease the equipment. So, there's a certain mix. And you can imagine that when you get to the manufacturing side and when you get to the hospitality side and even hospitals, the data that comes with operating these robots - because we do have the command-and-control centers at 24/7 operation, whether we can - we are looking at how we can make use of the data to add value to the end customers and improving the operations over time. So, this is really quite exciting so to speak.

Cedric Foo

And based on your facial response, so we will say that if - depending on the customer, if the customer does buy a few robots and does run it, therefore the benefit for us is gain when we - when they put this. But let's say they're running a complex system, then there will be ongoing modification of this system, upgrading of the system and maintenance, and that is where we generate the ongoing revenue stream.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay. Also for the automotive side, do you expect - because, I mean, this quarter, it has come down mainly because you had a major delivery last quarter. But do you expect that to swing up again or there's no like major project to be delivered in the next quarter?

Lee Shiang Long

Yes. The project - actually, this quarter is basically of the unfavorable product mix. So, going forward, because we've got strong order book, so you can see the numbers will go up.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay...

Sy Feng Chong

So, the key is that strong order book. I did say that some of this project's time line might be slightly longer than before. But the key point to note is that it's in the bag, right? The contracts are - will be delivered over time.

Siew Khee Lim

Okay. And also for repair side, is there any like special one-off conversion that we did for this quarter that caused good profits?

Lee Shiang Long

No.

Sy Feng Chong

Which sector are you talking about?

Lee Shiang Long

Which sector are you talking about?

Siew Khee Lim

Sorry. Shiprepair.

Sing Chan Ng

Shiprepair. The follow-up question will be any more.

Siew Khee Lim

So that will be a recurring thing?

Sing Chan Ng

There is more. There is more contract to come. All right. Are Shiprepair down? Okay, 2 reasons. One, of course, the revenue is down.

Siew Khee Lim

It's up Q-on-Q.

Sing Chan Ng

Oh, you say PBT?

Siew Khee Lim

PBT is up, right?

Sing Chan Ng

What do you say is down?

Siew Khee Lim

PBT. I never said down. I said up.

Sing Chan Ng

What is up? Are you talking about 3Q?

Siew Khee Lim

Yes. It's up, right, compared to last quarter?

Sing Chan Ng

Is it up? 3Q.

Siew Khee Lim

It's 18.9. Last quarter, it was 11.

Sing Chan Ng

Yes, sorry. Oh, Q-on-Q. Okay, okay, okay. All right. All right. Because I was so focused on 3Q '17, 3Q '16. I think we have mentioned it before. We shouldn't look at Q-on-Q. We should look at rather the whole year. So far, I think the 9 months, I think it's probably a good reflection of the market, existing market, I mean, condition. And it's down for 2 reasons. One is that remember at the beginning of the year, we actually made some provision for doubtful debts. We have recovered some of it but there's still some in there. And I think the other noticeable difference is really the lack of what I call defense export in Shiprepairs, which brought about not only a rise in revenue compared to 2016 but also contributed to the PBT.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes?

Gerald Wong

Gerald Wong of Credit Suisse. A follow-up question on Marine. If I were to look at the 2 ConRo vessels, you mentioned they are scheduled for delivery by 4Q '17 and first half '18. Do we know the percentage completion for these 2 vessels? And then for environmental engineering, you mentioned that you are in the early stages for this particular business model. What kind of measures are you taking to mitigate the risk around the first [indiscernible]?

Sing Chan Ng

All right. On the first ConRo, scheduled delivery, December 2017. We are at the tail end of it. So, the percentage of completion is very high. It's close to 100% because usually, there's no correlation between the duration and the percentage that you can achieve at the tail end of the project. The second one is about 70% POC, all right? Now on the environmental engineering services business, I'll give you the genesis a little bit. This business was brought into ST Marine by my predecessor in 2008, and I think it was - 2 reasons why this business was brought in. One is part of the diversification. But if you look at it, as Vincent mentioned, it's very much large-scale engineering, very much competence or similar competence to what the Marine is already doing, one. And of course, before everybody coined the word smartness, Smart City, Smart Nation, it's actually very much part of the Smart City solutions.

And I think Ravi and Vincent are very much into this arena of smartness. And at that point of time, because it's a startup business, we needed a receptacle. So, we got 4 receptacles other than ST being the #5, which housed Miltope for quite a while. It was then decided that ST Marine would be the best fit. And you can imagine, I mean, you start up, what do you do? You have your own corporate services. No. So you ride on a bucket that has got already first all the corporate services lined up. Number two is, again, as I said, the core competence of undertaking large-scale engineering projects. And that's why. And now on this thing about how do we avoid the mistakes that today - not just today. I think for quite a while, many years now, we switched from just looking at the numbers, the profitability of the project. We now look at every project from a risk management, I mean, approach from head to toe. So, we go through every one of them.

And then before we say, I suppose like the banks, tick, tick, tick, that's what we did. So again, if you look at the projects we have undertaken, I think Vincent also mentioned a whole suite of them, we had a large engineering project on a solid base side, Brunei. I think we delivered it successfully. We head on to do the O&M. If you look at it, it's actually a large-scale engineering project with many subsystems. But no platform has got as many subsystem as actually the ship. The ship, because of its - the need to survive out on the sea on its own without any link to sort of mainland so to speak, there has to be a lot of systems on board. And you're looking at 80, 90 systems. If you add the combat systems for commercial ships, it's about 50, 55. So a lot of systems and all got to work as one piece.

So, we like to believe that because of our track record in the Marine platforms and because we've undertaken also on the land side successfully last year, engineering project, the one in Brunei, the one that we did the new water expansion plan in Kranji. That's 5 mgd. That's new water. This one, we are doing GIDP, that's 30, 30 mgd. But it's scalable. So now as to whether there are problems on the first desal plant, I'm not - I'm afraid of not able to comment on that. Yes.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. But I think we are - in a way, we believe that this one plays to our strength. And this is not really a whole new area because of the background and competencies that we have building Marine commercial as well as enabled vessels, which are actually very sophisticated systems. And the thing about such a project is that once you get it up and running, it's really - it provides a steady stream of cash flow. So, we've got to...

Sing Chan Ng

The one thing I'd add is back to the thing about smartness, we don't get mentioned very often. So sometimes we feel very alone and lonely, but that's all right. This plan has also smartness in it. And one of the - today, we talked about digitization - digitalization. What is it all about? It's just data. I mean, Ravi can weigh in. So, the plan that we've got to design, and build will have smartness in it. Now one of the most commonly known use of data is, what, predictive maintenance, for example. So, you don't change the filter. For example, like cars, every 10,000 kilometers, you're going for a change. But now, no. We will look at how badly fault the filters are, the membranes are. And then we say - so it's not based on running hours but based on data that we collect from the sensors that we put in the system. And then we say, okay, this is time to change because bear in mind that this is DBO 25 years. So, the same goes to the ships. Yes.

Gerald Wong

So just to summarize, even though your EBIT was lower some other more established players, we should not expect your returns to be lower compared to other projects?

Sy Feng Chong

We went in with a reasonable return expectations, and we hope to deliver on them. Yes.

Sing Chan Ng

We're going to be profitable.

Lorraine Tan

This is Lorraine from Morningstar. Just wanted to follow up on the Aerospace side. Given your…

Sy Feng Chong

I'm going to close my book.

Lorraine Tan

Given your - earlier what you mentioned about the opportunities and prospects. Just curious what that means in terms of your - the margin expectations that we can look forward to. Is there opportunities to move the margins up to where - close to where they may have been in the past? And then - and I also noticed one of the things that was on the slides that was mentioned about 3Q Aerospace. There were some uptick in operating expenses. Just curious what that was for. And then the other question I have going back to Aethon is on - just curious how many TUGs are deployed at the moment. And in terms of scalability in the future, does that come from the monitoring side and obviously the deployment side as well?

Sy Feng Chong

The EBIT margin of our peers, our competitors, I can recollect, is averaging around 7%, okay. ST Aerospace is a couple of notch higher. It is our intention not only to maintain this gap but also to increase the gap. And that's why we are actually investing quite heavily to - in technology. We're actually accelerating the embracing of technology to improve our operational efficiency in 3 areas. One of them is like what Sing Chan said. We are also doing digitization. I disagree. Aircraft actually has much more [indiscernible].

Sing Chan Ng

[indiscernible]

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay. So, we are doing digitization. We are digitizing our production floor, okay. And through that digitalization, we are able to do analysis. Let's call it data analytics, find areas of inefficiency and where we are able to improve on our internal efficiency. And beside internal efficiency, we're also able to offer value to the customer. We are talking to one customer. We are maintaining A320 for many, many customers. This is an area that we constantly work on, okay. Perhaps you pay particular attention in the area and not on the other area. So, digitization, data analytics. The other area is automation, okay. We have - actually, I spoke, I think, last quarter that we are in robot arms to - in fact, we're polishing FY, okay. In fact, the time taken to polish the FY right now reduced by 16%. And we are piloting actually the use of our main air system to do aircraft inspection, okay. That fine aircraft is easy, okay. It's after capturing the image, analyzing the image. And that's why we also have certain experience and competence, because of our work with the Military.

The last area that we have is additive manufacturing, okay. And this is more actually external, okay, in the sense that we have tried to create stickiness with our customer. We have a pilot with one airlines to create a bunch of warehouse concept, okay, where they actually identify a list of company abuse cabin interior parts. Especially, Sing Chan, whenever you sit, you break a lot of things. So, this list, you come up, we reverse engineering. Then we create - we print it. We certify we create data, okay. If they need it, they can print it. Or we print it ourselves. So, these are the areas that we are focusing a lot of effort in. And that's why we see that there's a short-term pain. That's why you can see that our margin has dropped a little bit. But it's for the longer-term good.

Sy Feng Chong

Maybe let me just also give a view on that. I think once we get our PTF into CERO production, we also will see a CERO production because when you have your first few contracts, usually you have some learning curves. So, when we get into CERO production for both the A330 and A320, we should see margin improvements.

Serh Ghee Lim

Just to add on to what - maybe I forgot about that. It's that for this quarter, actually, we have taken in provision for order prototyping cost for the A330-300 for the DHL as well as the -200. And we - as per our other conversion program, we work contiguously to improve on our conversion, okay. And we definitely would be able to replicate what we have done for our very successful 757. We are you able to bring down the learning curve after the fifth or sixth aircraft.

Lee Shiang Long

Okay. I'll just go back to the question on TUGs. In terms of today deployment, we have about 700 over TUGs being deployed at about 200-plus customer sites. And of this, you'll notice that 140 are actually in the U.S. hospital. So that is, today, current deployment. Going forward, actually, we have made good inroad in the U.S. hospitals. So, they will continue to put in the marketing and also engagement in the U.S. hospitals. So that's one. You will also see from the video that we started to deploy in the industry automation. So that is something that we will also scale up in that area as well. For collaboration with StarHub, actually, we are going to the hospitality. So, these are the few key area that we are going in, in terms of the deployment. Once you get into the deployment and you work with the customer, there will be ongoing operations and as well as the maintenance that come in along with it. I will say that there's a lot of opportunity that we are working on. And one other thing is I think everybody talking about smartness and automation and all that, they promised me that they will use my TUG for the industrial automation, okay. That is the benefit that I told the CEO that we work together. So now within Singapore, ST Engineering, we have TUG. Anytime they talk about digitization, they go to Ravi. Anytime they talk about automation, they come to me. Same thing for the U.S. When we had a board meeting in the U.S., Washington, D.C., with the VT system, that was what General Coburn actually encouraging the rest of the subsidiary in the U.S. of ST Engineering deploying TUGs for their automation.

Sy Feng Chong

So, let me just - you can hear from the sound, I mean, the vibes this morning, that we are certainly embracing and really driving digitization across the organization internally for efficiency improvement and also to integrate it as part of our solutions. At the right time, we'll maybe share more insights. But because we're a technology and engineering company, we thrive on such technological advancements. And we are very confident that this is going to be playing to our strengths in the years to come as we push forward in the digital world in the years ahead.

Lee Shiang Long

And just to add, I mean, if let's say I want to sell TUG for MRO operation, I mean, I put for Aerospace, right, so give the best salesman for me, right? And if let's say, the EFW that we acquired, and they will be using TUG as well for the MRO operation. So, in terms of the manufacturing, investigate some of my line manager where they say that TUGs actually enhance their manufacturing processes that will be convincing.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. So, we are embracing our own technology. So, we are indeed looking at deploying TUG for our second manufacturing plant in Dresden. As you know, we announced that we're going to - we are in the midst of building our second component - composite component manufacturing plant, and we are trying to see how best to deploy TUGs there to improve its efficiency, okay, within the company.

Sing Chan Ng

We're also trying to see whether we can deploy robots to set foot onboard the ships that we build.

Sy Feng Chong

So certainly, test cases internally, we are trying to see how best to embrace our own technology. Certainly, it will be testaments to our customers as well when that happens.

K. Ajith

Serh Ghee, this is Ajith from UOB Kay Hian. On CERO, are you looking at greater MRO works for CFM-56 or other engine variance, for example, a V2500? That's my first question.

Serh Ghee Lim

Currently, we are focusing on the 56-5 and -7, okay. We are not working on the V2500. It's not that - or rather I would say it's a challenge to get the so-called MRO rights from the OEMs. So, they have their own - for the V2500, they have their own footprint part. So, we are not going to that V2500.

K. Ajith

Okay. Sing Chan, for the ConRo vessels, in previous quarters, I believe you made the provision or design variation. So, with this delivery scheduled for the next quarter and subsequent year, would they have a possibility of some of these write-backs on the design variation?

Sing Chan Ng

Is that a possibility? There is a possibility. But I must say that it is not inked. It is as a result of a discussion with the customer. So, we'll definitely continue to make sure we can deliver the vessels as indicated, one. Two is that we continue to engage with the customer just to make sure that at the end of the day, when there's a need, they will come and sort of treat the whole project favorably. I can't go into more...

Sy Feng Chong

First of all, our focus - remember, our focus is on execution. We want to make sure that we deliver the vessels. I think that is of utmost criticality or importance to us at this time. Yes.

Corrine Png

I'm Corrine Png from Crucial Perspective. I have 2 questions in the interest of time. My first question is, as you invest more in additive technologies, it corresponds with a bit of what SI Engineering is doing as well. So, do you see other areas where you can broaden your cooperation with SI Engineering? Because you're both facing - it's a global market and you're facing more and more competition, especially from regional peers. And would you potentially consider merging with SI Engineering? You're already #1 in the world, but it doesn't hurt to get even bigger, I think. My second question is on aircraft leasing. So, you have 5 aircraft right now. What is your target portfolio by next year? And do you think the space is a bit crowded with the Chinese lessors being very aggressive?

Serh Ghee Lim

I'll take the easy one, and I'll leave it to Vincent to take the difficult one.

Sy Feng Chong

Which one is more difficult?

Serh Ghee Lim

Aircraft leasing. We have 5 currently in our portfolio. We would like to actually increase the portfolio. We have an internal target to year-on-year increase by about 10 aircraft, okay. And you're asking me how - do we have a right to compete in this arena. And you cited the Chinese lessor. There's a difference, okay. We are not in the leasing of new aircraft. We are focusing on midlife. Whereas the Chinese lessor, they are actually focusing on new aircraft, okay. And new aircraft actually is largely pure financial play, okay. And they have access to cheap funds, okay. For us, we are focused on midlife because we can bring to bear our competence, okay. During a lease, if the lessee needs maintenance, we can do the maintenance for them, or be it airframe engine components.

We are focusing on narrowbody here. Between this, I can reconfigure the aircraft, okay. I have done low part change for people. And now with my seats, in fact, with our launch customer, in fact, we got a lease from someone and we're changing the seat for them. And end-of-life, when the - we don't just retire. We can, actually, part of the aircraft, harvest the components for our own use. Or we can actually do a passenger-to-freighter conversion. So very different, okay. So, I - the Chinese lessor or even some other major in other part of world, they are not exactly in this field, okay. And they will probably be looking towards us as their fleet matured. What are you going to do with it? Because a lot of them don't really have the technical competency, right? As for the first question, I'll talk about collaboration. We're open to collaborate with anybody and everybody, okay. OEMs, we are collaborating with them, be it Airbus, Boeing, GE. So, if we find common grounds, definitely I'm - or we are open to discuss and talk about it. And I don't exactly know what they are doing in adaptive manufacturing. Well, like I said, if there are common grounds, we will definitely collaborate. Yes. Vincent will...

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. I think we'll not want to actually go beyond discussing that because I think when it gets to collaboration, we do have opportunities where we evaluate not just with SAIC but with other partners. So SAIC certainly is one of them. We have opportunities to collaborate. Sometimes we may have complementary capabilities. So, I'm not specific to SAIC.

Serh Ghee Lim

Yes. And sometimes they are short of hangars. In fact, they approach us, and we actually do some of the aircraft maintenance for them.

Sy Feng Chong

Yes. And so that's that. And of course, we will not speculate on other aspects of this - in this field. I want to just build on what Serh Ghee said about aircraft leasing. So, keep in mind that we are focusing on mid- to end-of-life aircraft. And the value add of this business to us over time will go beyond, way beyond the leasing income because that should over time be a small part of a relatively smaller part of the whole value chain. It is about our MRO business because when you're a lessor, you have, so to speak, the first contact with customers at the point of lease. And you can offer your suite of solutions when no one else is at the negotiating table, so to speak, figuratively speaking. You are able to come up with your suite of offers. Although importantly, because we are focusing on mid- to end-of-life aircraft, there are not many other companies in this space. There are but not many companies in this space who feel comfortable in this area because of our MRO background. We know how to tell apart their higher-quality aircraft in terms of maintenance and those that are not so. So, we can be a little bit more discerning in the induction of aircraft into our portfolio. So that's the thing. And then we're also managing the fleet, which is actually not part of a traditional leasing business. So, you can see that there are a few value adds that come with it. Now in the last couple of years, we have been learning the business. Let's put it that way. And I think we have learned quite immensely over the last few years. And we think that going forward, the pace of acquisition will step up. But again, not at the sacrifice of quality. So, you'll hear more from us in due course. But we are quite focused in growing this into a more significant business versus the fleet of 5 today.

Thank you, Corrine. Good to see you again.

Sylvia Lee

Are there any more questions from the floor? If not, we'll wrap it up. And please join us for lunch over at the staff lounge, and please enjoy yourselves.

Sy Feng Chong

Thank you very much.

Serh Ghee Lim

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.