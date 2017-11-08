My Journey To Financial Independence: 85-Stock October Portfolio Update - Buying AT&T, Texas Instruments And Nike

It's October and it's earnings season again which saw some stocks tumbling and others soaring. While big tech led by Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) rallied impressively after earnings, bio-techs with Gilead (GILD) and particularly Celgene (CELG) sold off. The REIT and mREIT sector was hammered particularly with Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) nosediving 11% since it announced its Q3/2017 earnings amid fears that struggling operators are more a systemic than one-time issue.

And while overall the portfolio value increased, mostly fueled by the depreciating euro, several major holdings like Altria (MO), Gilead (GILD), AT&T (T) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) either continued lacking love from the markets or sold off incrementally and rapidly.

This disappointing performance in October has led me question some of my holdings and portfolio composition. I have learnt an important lesson I would say, namely that while high yield means high income it also means high risk. Once that risk component is taking center stage any stock can get pounded quite heavily.

In an event when a major holding of my portfolio is selling off I am usually the first one to "buy the dip" and not jump the gun of selling. However, in the case of Omega I have decided differently as the complexity of the business paired with the high risk no longer had that "feel well at night" feeling. That could certainly be a mistake as I am losing a significant amount of income but at least for now it feels like the right decision.

Turning away from the events in the U.S. I have started to observe the German stock markets more closely as lots of stocks rallied quite supremely in October. For instance, both Daimler and BMW had a very good month while still being undervalued to a substantial degree. But the real action is taking place in the TecDax where several stocks such as AIXTRON (OTCPK:AIXXF) or Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) are soaring. I will have to do some more due diligence on that segment to see if I can find something attractive there.

Portfolio Changes | 3 new stocks and 15 repurchases

October, just as July, with the peak of the earnings season was a very very busy month. On a net basis I "only" deployed $1,500 in fresh capital which is the second-lowest value in the entire year, but this is largely due to some big selling of OHI.

The case of Omega Healthcare Investors: When Omega released earnings after market on Friday October 27 I first witnessed the headline misses for both revenue and EPS which got me a bit worried but not shocked. When reading through the press release and seeing that they had to post impairments of almost $200M I knew that this was not like any other month. With the Oriana portfolio being in significant trouble I listened to the earnings call on Halloween in order to find out whether the issues were restricted to one operator or more wide spread. It turned out that 3 out of Omegas Top 12 operators are in financial distress and given that I believe that the full magnitude of these troubles has not really shown itself I decided to trim my 5% position down to 1%. Realizing that the new risk/reward profile is looking more dangerous but still not absolutely critical I repurchased some shares at lower prices to end up with a 1.2% allocation. In doing that I certainly realized a loss, though not a big one, and lost even more in forward dividend income. However, as a benefit I can now keep the existing position and not freak out about further selling pressure. Instead, my aim is to carefully watch if more operators will encounter these or similar problems. Tangible information on that matter will probably not reach us before the next earnings release though.

In the case of AT&T I trimmed my position before Q3/earnings were released. Interestingly, although the actual report was better than I expected after AT&T gave an early warning 2 weeks ahead of its scheduled ER release, the market thought differently and sent AT&T down to a fresh 52-week low of $33.33 and later even down to $32.93. As I wrote in that piece, I consider this sell-off an attractive buying opportunity:

For long-term oriented investors, the 2017 weakness in AT&T's stock price should be seen as "paradise" and not as a "nightmare". You should not invest in a stock but in a company. If you can imagine a future in 10, 20, 30 years with AT&T, just as it has been during the last decades, the price today is of little importance. Instead, a dividend investor's dream is to buy great companies at low prices. AT&T is a great and giant company with a hefty dividend yield that with continuous and dedicated reinvestment will compound to something significant. This is not rocket science but simple math to follow as long as investors can calm their selling finger.

Shortly after that article was published, news broke that the Department of Justice weighs a potential antitrust suit over the AT&T-Time Warner (TWX) merger. And again T dropped. So that means that the stock drops when the market is fearing the merger will not go through but it also drops when investors are afraid of the high debt burden post merger. That is a ridiculous reaction and makes me believe that AT&T's stock is absolutely driven by emotions as very solid Q3 earnings and future prospects are completely ignored. With AT&T representing 6.7% of my portfolio it is already overweight and despite these attractive prices I am cautious to add even more.

Apart from that my purchases were basically driven by three factors:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50-115 each into Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), McDonald's (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the lesser known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

2) Invest in existing growth stocks: In the wake of AMD's (AMD) big sell-off after earnings I added to my speculative position. I also added to my position in Nike (NKE) as I liked the strategy they announced during their Investor's Day.

3) Invest in new growth stocks: I started a purely speculative position with 22nd Century Group (XXII) which is owning intellectual property to produce tobacco with low or zero nicotine levels. This stock will either shoot through the roof following FDA regulations or by being acquired from Big Tobacco or just decline and trade in no-man's land.

And finally, I initiated a position at Texas Instruments (TXN) which I consider one of the best dividend-growth stocks with an attractive yield. The company raised the dividend by a staggering 24% on September 21 and despite a fantastic 2017 the stock was still yielding almost 3% back then (yield has already declined to 2.6%). The only regret I have here is not to have bought it earlier. Going forward I plan to add this holding monthly and develop it into a core holding together with Honeywell (HON) and Microsoft (MSFT).

I also purchased some initial shares of Starbucks (SBUX) before they released earnings and were due to declare their next quarterly dividend.

All purchases in October can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 23 corporations amounted to $163.56 in dividends, up 46% sequentially and 176% Y/Y.

The strong quarterly and annual increases are mainly driven by Altria and the semi-annual dividend from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia which surprised me as well. I started to buy that stock on a monthly savings plan valued at around $100 in February.

This dashboard shows how the monthly dividend income breaks down into the individual stocks. It also shows the change in income vs. the previous quarter and year.

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2017, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year:

For October we can clearly match the three largest bubbles to the actual dividend payments shown in the above-mentioned dashboard. Overall it also shows that October was a rather quiet month and thus the more thrilled I am that even such a "low" month was now able to easily rake in a triple digit dividend income.

It will be fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive but the growth is truly striking and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $20 here.

What this shows is the following

1) All-time (blue area): Around 120 hours or almost 15 days of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey.

2) YTD (green bars): Around 79 hours or 10 full days of active work have been replaced with passive income. This also means that with two months of dividend income left for 2017 I have virtually already hit my annual target of 80 hours.

3) Monthly (delta between final two green bars): Around 8 hours of active work have been replaced with passive income in October.

12-Month Forward Dividend Income

Driven by selling shares in OHI my projected forward income decreased from $2,540 down to $2,440. However, ongoing investments over the next two months should ensure that I will come out on top of $2,500 projected forward income by year-end.

Upcoming November Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool and shows expected gross dividend payments for November. This is going to be a quieter month but compared to its most recent predecessor, July, still expected to show some decent growth, though nowhere near the September income reported above.

This shows once more the major role Omega has been playing for my dividend income. As my goal is also to generate high and stable income, I have not completely ducked away from Omega but will carefully monitor the developments. If I feel that the problems of Omega's operators can be contained, I will add to my position again.

I use that tool basically every day and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this as it continues to be popular across the community. In case of any problems I am more than happy to assist you in setting up everything. I am also working on simplifying and automating it further as well as adding new features. This however, takes a lot of time actually so please be patient.

My portfolio composition

As of end of October, based on cost basis and previously mentioned clustering, my portfolio is composed as follows:

By individual holding it looks like this:

AT&T Inc. (T) 6.77% Altria Group Inc (MO) 6.45% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5.30% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 4.69% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) 4.31% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.57% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.33% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2.89% Southern Co (SO) 2.62% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) 2.33% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 2.14% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.97% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.97% Visa Inc (V) 1.97% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.92% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.70% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.63% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.61% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:OTCPK:CBAUF) 1.61% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.59% Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.58% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.49% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.49% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 1.43% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 1.43% BASF (OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY) 1.40% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 1.30% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.30% Walt Disney Co (DIS) 1.18% General Motors Company (GM) 1.13% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 1.11% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.95% Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:AZSEY) 0.88% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0.87% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) 0.87% Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.87% Total SA (ADR) (TOT) 0.86% Realty Income Corp (O) 0.82% Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.78% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.74% BP (BP.L) 0.74% Nike Inc (NKE) 0.73% Momo Inc (ADR) (MOMO) 0.67% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.66% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) 0.66% Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.63% 3M Co (MMM) 0.61% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 0.59% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM) 0.54% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.54% Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) 0.52% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.52% Baozun Inc (ADR) (BZUN) 0.51% FedEx Corporation (FDX) 0.51% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.51% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.50% Dominion Energy Inc (D) 0.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.46% Lanxess AG (LXS) 0.44% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.44% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.43% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.42% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) 0.33% MediGene AG (MDG1) 0.28% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 0.27% Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.27% Frontline Ltd. (FRO) 0.26% Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) 0.25% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 0.25% Facebook Inc (FB) 0.24% Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) 0.24% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.23% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 0.22% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) 0.22% Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 0.21% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.20% Kroger Co (KR) 0.20% Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.19% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.19% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0.18% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.18% Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0.18% Target Corporation (TGT) 0.17% Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) 0.14% Tableau Software Inc (DATA) 0.11%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me are reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them, I am still really at the beginning of my journey, and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "follow" button next my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing :)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BP, CSCO, KO, CL, XOM, GILD, JNJ, MCD, PM, PG, RDS.B, UN, DIS, PEP, VZ, V, WFC, GIS, BGS, SEP, MSFT, MAIN, CTL, TNK, HCP, ABBV, FIG, CLDT, RY, EPD, QTS, DFT, GM, CZNC, OHI, CM, T, JPM, STAG, HPT, FDX, AINV, SNH, DHT, FRO, HON, STWD, PEB, MS, CF, SO, RAI, FLO, CCP, BNS, MO, PFE, CVS, TWX, O, COR, HCN, TOT, TD, ARI, D, FB, ALB, TGT, WMT, AMD, 3M, BZUN, MOMO, DATA, ATVI, TTWO, LNXSF, TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.