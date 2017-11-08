The Case For Gold Amid Potential Liquidity Scenarios

Any tapering of liquidity could trigger the risk-off trade leading to allocation churn from risky assets to gold.

Excess liquidity spelled the death of analysis

Conventional wisdom has it that asset classes compete for money, offering promises of higher risk-adjusted returns. But what we have now is a most unusual set of circumstances. All thumb rules of positive or negative correlations between asset classes have fallen apart. Bonds and equity are rising in tandem. Valuation concerns have taken a back seat. For that matter all reasoning and rational analysis related to asset valuation have taken a back seat. Excessive liquidity arising from sustained Quantitative Easing (QE) across the globe has overwhelmed everything else. Most asset classes have witnessed massive inflows. Most indicators such as Price-to-Earnings ratio, Market Cap-to-GDP ratio and Credit-to-GDP ratio suggest that there are bubbles all around us.

Liquidity outlook

Liquidity being the driver of all financial assets currently, it makes sense to be watchful of events that might affect the easy money situation going forward. The prevailing juggernaut of liquidity doesn't seem to be abating materially anytime soon. Recent developments have seriously undermined the Quantitative Tightening (QT) rhetoric.

ECB is planning to only reduce bond buying to half the current rate beginning 2018, instead of not just ending it altogether but even reverting it.

With Jay Powell chairing the U.S. Fed, I'd think QT is not happening in a hurry.

Bank of Japan is also expected to continue with QE in the foreseeable future despite Japanese economy registering forecast-beating growth (see here and here).

The case for gold

One of two liquidity scenarios could play out in the future

Further excess liquidity might come chasing financial assets Liquidity might taper off

Let's look at both of them in a bit more detail.

Scenario 1 - Liquidity continues to rise further

Equity has risen, so have bonds. Although pockets of growth always exist somewhere or the other, one can hardly justify continued secular uptrend in most markets which has resulted in sky-high valuation. It'd only be a matter of time when gold will find favor. To reiterate, in times of super excess liquidity, conventional wisdom of positive or negative correlations between asset classes will not hold. Gold has been the laggard among all assets and could very well be the next asset that can absorb fresh money.

Scenario 2 - Liquidity abates

Since everyone is keenly watching the liquidity situation as it unfolds, any fall in liquidity (or even a hawkish outlook) would trigger the risk-off trade. Depending on how sharply the market reacts, there can be 2 sub-scenarios.

If the reaction is very sharp, money would exit risky assets faster than the actual fall in liquidity, leaving behind money that could find its way to hedging assets like gold.

If, however, the reaction is relatively muted, the rate at which money exits risky assets would match the rate of actual fall of liquidity, leaving no surplus. This sub-scenario is the least likely in my opinion. Even if it does play out this way, it is still not negative for gold.

To sum up, gold is in a unique sweet spot now. It could rise in case of further rise in liquidity due to crowding out of other asset classes. Any steep risk-off could also see allocation churn from risky assets to gold. We recommend buying SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), a popular gold ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.