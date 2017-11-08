Snap: Soon The Company Will Disappear, Too, And Here's Why

Worrying user trends have caused Snap to announce a huge redesign to its app, which may turn even more people away.

Worst of all, user engagement is down and Snap had its worst quarter for net user additions yet.

The company's losses also tripled y/y to $443 million. The company lost more than $2 for every dollar of revenue (a -213% net margin).

For the entirety of its existence, Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) has been a one-trick pony, and regardless of whatever else you may think of the company, its singular trick is a good one: making pictures disappear. Not long from now, Snap will bring its signature disappearing trick to its stock as well, making Snap the MySpace of 2017 (or AOL, MyScape, or Pets.com - whatever tech failures you prefer). While Snap still has north of $2 billion of cash (most of which was accrued in its overblown IPO, not through operating profits), investors must seriously question how long that cash pile will last - especially when net losses are trending at ~$400 million per quarter (free cash flow was negative -$220 million in Q3) and not showing any signs of slowing down.

Snap is already one of the worst-performing IPOs of the year, and post-earnings, Snap shares crashed more than 15%. Though the company hasn't yet fully tumbled to its all-time low of $11.28, there are just no more positive catalysts that can lift the stock any higher. Snap has yet to find a bottom - and given the spectacular and deep-seated failures revealed in this quarter, it's more than likely that this bottom is somewhere below $10.

Failed social media companies die quick deaths - once user attrition begins, the company implodes in a death spiral, as fewer users lead to both fewer ad clicks as well as lower pricing per ad, as Snap will lose its bargaining power with advertisers if it can't prove the stickiness of its user base. As I wrote in a prior article, Snap has failed to become a "platform" company - a service that links together a variety of vital services the way Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) combines social networking with photo sharing, messaging, event management, and even a P2P marketplace. Because of this, once the "fad" period is over, users will find few reasons to keep the app installed.

The cards have fallen for Snap, and there's no coming back from a quarter like this one, especially once momentum has been lost. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why.

Q3 results: worst performer on the NASDAQ?

Stocks don't tank by nearly 20% for no good reason. Snap's Q3 results contained some genuine, nuclear threats for even the hardiest of Snap bulls.

The company posted only $207.9 million in revenue (+62% y/y), missing analyst consensus of $236.9 million (+85% y/y) by more than 20 points. This quarter's growth rate also represented a stark deceleration from Q2's growth rate of 153%.

Figure 1. Snap Q3 results When Snap first went public, its S-1 filing showed $404.5 million in FY16 revenues. A lot of spectators were estimating that Snap would grow to $1 billion in revenues by FY17, implying a 147% y/y growth rate in FY17. This dream has all but shattered with Q3's results. Year to date through Q2, the company had posted 200% y/y growth, but through Q3, its year to date revenues of $539.3 million are up only 126% y/y - short of the 147% growth needed to hit $1 billion. In order for the company to hit the fabled $1 billion mark, it would need to post $460 million in revenue for Q4, or a 177% y/y increase for 4Q16 - out of the question, now that growth has decelerated to the 60s.

Snap's disappointing revenues were both a function of slower user growth (we'll get to that shortly) as well as deceleration in the growth average revenue per user (ARPU), indicating a slowdown of user engagement. ARPU was $1.17 in Q3, up only 12% sequentially from Q2's $1.05. Analysts had expected ARPU at $1.30 - clearly, they were expecting Snap to perform much better on the user engagement spectrum.

Snap has also given in to the times and rolled out a programmatic ad buying platform - which is how most ads are sold these days - meaning that automatic, software-triggered bidding wars determine the placement of almost every ad on Snap's platform and drive down pricing. Evan Spiegel, Snap's founder and CEO, said that programmatic ad buying has driven down Snap's pricing by 60% y/y - a scary amount.

Top line aside, let's not forget Snap's staggering losses. Net losses ballooned to $443 million in Q3, from only $124 million in the prior year quarter. This is a net margin of -213% (versus -97% in the prior year quarter).

And year to date through Q3, Snap has lost an even more mind-boggling amount - $3.1 billion in net losses. That's more than Snap's current cash balance. And while it's true that a large portion of those losses are non-cash (thanks to large stock-based comp expenses), free cash flow was -$622 million through Q3; we can assume that FCF for the full year will trend close to a -$1 billion loss.

Snap reported only $2.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet, so it might not have much liquidity left to play with. Worse yet, misguided management decisions have cost the company even more in losses. Snap's hardware foray has cost the company a pretty penny - you might recall that teenagers tripped over themselves to get a pair of $130 Spectacles from a pop-up vending machine, but once the fad died down, Snap was left with a mountain of unsold inventory - 300,000 unwanted units. The company took a one-time, $40 million charge-off in Q3 to account for these losses.

In another lesser-known story: Snap recently decided to sell a dancing hot dog costume for Halloween for $80. Snap appears to be a company that can't take its business seriously. While actions like these may seem silly and harmless, they cost an enormous amount of management distraction. In the case of Spectacles, that experiment cost them $40 million - and countless hours of management time that could have been better applied toward gaining more users and winning more advertising deals.

User growth disappoints, yet again

Massive losses - even $3 billion losses - would be forgivable if Snap showed meaningful growth in its core business, but even these billions in "investment" have produced lackluster user growth.

Snap ended Q3 with only 178 million DAUS (daily active users), up only 5 million from Q2. Analyst consensus had called for DAUs of 181.8 million. A miss on DAU growth is arguably more penalizing than a miss in revenues, as user trends drive fundamental results for all future quarters, not just the current one.

Figure 2. Snap DAU trends Source: all DAU figures taken from public filings

You can clearly see, in the chart above, that Snap's user base is beginning to plateau. DAU growth of 5 million represents only 3% sequential growth from Q2, and 16% growth y/y - Snap's worst showing ever.

DAU figures are presented as net adds, so Snap doesn't disclose its user churn; but it's more than likely that the company suffered quite a bit of user defections as well that led to its lower net adds figure.

In his prepared remarks, Evan Spiegel said that DAUs grew "at a lower rate than we would have liked," and that July and August were slower months relative to September. If the summer months were slow - when teens go on vacation and take Snaps of themselves on the beach and drinking martinis - what can we expect from the rest of the year?

The app redesign risk

You're probably familiar with the fact that the whole world grouses and moans when Facebook rolls out a new user interface. The menus and click-throughs of a social media app are already confusing enough, and most prefer the old app just as it is. Nevertheless, in response to concerns over the slowdown in its user growth, Snap has proposed to redesign its app to make it more engaging for users.

Snap hopes the update will make the app more intuitive and easy to use - it plans on algorithmically generating the Stories that appear on a user's feed, in the hopes that presenting more relevant stories will keep users more engaged on the app.

Snap bulls might be thinking: if continuous app redesigns didn't kill Facebook, it won't kill Snap either. But the circumstances are different. Facebook users kept using the app because they had few alternatives to turn to. What would they do otherwise - convince their friends to start using Google Plus? (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). As if.

Snap, on the other hand, already faces direct competition from Facebook's own Instagram, whose 500 million daily users are already triple that of Snap's user base. If the new app design is clunky or "uncool," the remaining Snapchat users who haven't defected to Instagram may start to leave en masse. There's nothing worse than opening an app you use daily and have to re-learn how to use it again, for no apparent benefit.

Even Evan Spiegel commented on the huge risk in re-jiggering Snapchat's design. On the earnings call, he said:

There is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term, and we don't yet know how the behavior of our community will change when they begin to use our updated application."

Snapchat's upcoming app redesign is a massive black box, with its estimated impact totally uncertain. Spiegel and the company may be fine with uncertainty, but Wall Street definitely isn't. Until it's abundantly clear that the app redesign doesn't scare away Snap's core user base, the threat of further user defections will hang over Snap's stock and prevent it from recovering from its new lows.

Key takeaways

There were a hundred land mines coming out of Snap's Q3 release, but there are only a few that investors need to know to make a sound investment decision to stay away from Snap:

Revenue growth of 62% y/y marked a massive deceleration from Q3's growth rate of 153%, and missed analyst consensus by 20%

Losses tripled in Q3, and Snap has lost $3.1 billion year to date (a fifth of its market cap)

Despite a ramp in spending and ballooning losses, Snap's user growth of 3% sequentially was the worst in the company's history. The upcoming app redesign may also trigger a fresh wave of user defections

It's common knowledge that Mark Zuckerberg once offered $3 billion to buy Snapchat, an offer Evan Spiegel refused. This was the right decision at the time, as Snap soon grew to a $25 billion public valuation. However, Snap's successive stumbles in the public market have slashed that valuation to $15 billion in less than one year. Soon, it will be lucky to be worth the $3 billion Zuckerberg offered.

Yahoo, too, was once worth $100 billion at the height of its dot-com popularity. Just recently, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) picked up the shattered pieces of Yahoo for just $4.8 billion, underlining just how spectacularly an Internet company can fall when it ceases being popular among its users.

Billion-dollar IPOs generate a lot of hype - particularly because the investment banks promoting these offerings stand to make hundreds of millions in fees for the deal - but they are no guarantee of long-term success. In Snap's case, it only took a few months for the story to start unraveling.

Snap's Q3 release, laden with all the company's shortcomings despite is hysterical early hype, has affirmed the thesis that Snap is the great internet failure of our day. A few more quarters of earnings misses and underwhelming user growth (of Snap's three public earnings releases since its IPO, it has missed all three) should be the final nail in the coffin. Soon, too, the maker of disappearing pictures will disappear into the realm of penny stocks.

Keep a close eye on this one: large-scale flameouts are always fun to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.