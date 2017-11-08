Hannover's (HVRRF) CEO Ulrich Wallin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Ulrich Wallin

Yes, thank you very much. Good morning ladies and gentlemen I'd like to welcome you to our conference call presenting the results for the first nine months 2017. As always, I'm joined by our CFO, Roland Vogel. After years of moderate losses, we saw an accumulation of severe natural catastrophes in the third quarter particularly in the U.S. Mexico and Caribbean, protecting against the consequences of such events this is a central goal of reinsurance. Our us as a reinsurer our top priority is the efficient resettling of the incurred claims and support of our clients. This way reinsurance can also play a part in elevating the humanitarian and economic impacts of natural disasters such as the ones off the third quarter of this year. The national catastrophe losses in the third quarter resulted in a large loss burden for Hannover Re of €766 million. This number, Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria together - two Mexican creeks amount to €220 million of net losses.

The largest of these losses is Hurricane Irma is €330 million followed by Hurricane Maria its €221 million and Hurricane Harvey was €100 million all number are net of [indiscernible] and before taxes. Based on the currently industry loss figures as reported by various sources as well as the figures published by the reinsurance industry this would give us a market share in the losses falling on the reinsurance market of around 1.5% to 2.5%. While these figures are subject to significant uncertainties and recognizing that the reported losses from the industry fall short of the industry losses as estimated by the various cat modeling firms, this nevertheless would suggest that Hannover Re's market share in the losses is well below its market share in the reinsurance business overall which is around 5%. This confirms our strategy we followed in recent years to have lower market share in the natural catastrophe exposed business as compared to the overall reinsurance business.

Despite the losses in the third quarter we managed not to fall to a bottom line loss in that quarter but maintained a small net profit of €40 million. This comparatively positive result was achieved on the back of a very positive investment income which we saw an increase in the ordinary investment income of more than 10% was aided by the sale of our expertise which boasted the realized gains by €226 million. The sales was not only motivated to absorb part of the negative effects of the national catastrophe losses but also to free up capital which can be utilized in taking increased underwriting risks based on the expected improvements in the conditions of the property casualty reinsurance market.

On the life and health business, we saw a drop off the EBITDA and the net income which was largely due to a one-off impact from our inforce management of our legacy U.S. mortality business as a result of the recapture of some loss making treaties. Since one-off effect amounted to €45 million, otherwise a very positive development of our financial solutions business as well as our business outside North America could not fully compensate for the continuously higher than expected claimed from our U.S. legacy mortality business.

On this note I would like to hand over to Roland our CFO who will explain the figures in more details.

Roland Vogel

Good morning. Thank you, Ulrich. Marked various quarters which were rather in-line also we have to report some extraordinary items for the third quarter of 2017 still I will try to keep my comments as brief as possible and usual - because I'm sure you have a variety questions. The Top 9 developments for the first nine months of 2017 continues to be favorable and above our expectations from the beginning of the year but very much in-line with the first half year numbers. We will see later that this is entirely driven by our P&C business group whereas our life and health business saw a small decline in gross premiums. Net premium increased by 8.4% adjusted for currency effect with a difference compared to the gross premium development driven by additions to unearned premiums as the retention remaining fairly stable.

Apart from the stable net retention on the group level here it might be worth mentioning that the standalone quarter as we already mentioned ended with a small profit and the tax rate is down by quite some margin here although the profit contribution from lower tax jurisdictions went down, this was over compensated by the fact that the realized gains from the equity portfolio are only taxed at very reduced rates. Moreover, in essence Germany showed a very strong result which has increased the minority deductions as compared to the previous year. On the next slide the operating cash flow continues to be very positive also slightly below last year's average but have in mind that the strong increase in our structured reinsurance business is not very cash flow accretive in contrast for example two non-proportional contracts.

Nevertheless, assets under old management decreased to roughly 40 billion significantly driven by negative FX currency effects of around $2.5 billion due to the strengthening of the Euro against most of the relevant currencies. On top of this development we have paid out last year's dividend which overall was only partially compensated by the positive operating cash flow of a good 1.5 billion. In order to understand the development of the IFRS capital position one should start reading the next slide on the right hand side. Shareholders' equity decreased by 8.9% driven mainly by factors that we have already mentioned, there was a payment of a record dividend including the special dividend that amounted to 603 million. Additionally, the exchange rate movements as part of the OCI I had a negative impact of 650 million. This especially reflects the currency translation of the capital position of our subsidiaries. Moreover, the sale of the equities resulted in the realisation of some valuation reserve which was only partly mitigated by an increase of the efficacy of other asset classes.

Taking all these developments into account I would [indiscernible] our capital position is strong, and you probably are aware that the rating agencies take the same view. S&P just renewed our rating of AA minus and a stable outlook during Q3, furthermore in October they placed our rating under review with positive implications following the release of the updated rating methodology.

On the next slide, the P&C gross premium increased by a remarkable 16.1% on an FX adjusted basis this is mainly based on the successful new business written by our structured reinsurance team additionally as a result of our strong position in the industry we could grow some selected markets like for instance U.S. property, China and Australia but also the first time consolidation of our Argenta acquisition has contributed for the first time.

Although here in the P&C the difference between the gross and the net development was caused by movements of the unearned premium reserve. At 30.8% of net premium major losses were about four combined ratio of points above the budget for the first three quarters mainly owing to Harvey and Maria and the two earthquakes in Mexico, the combined ratio of 104.4% is therefore of course clearly above the full year target compared to last year with more than 1% of the increase in combined ratio stems from the advanced solutions segment which we on the one hand ride with higher than 96% combined ratios plus some of the contracts were affected by hurricanes as well. Major parts of these losses will be compensated in the future based on the conditions of such longer term agreements.

But also bear in mind that the often reserve remained unchanged since the end of the second quarter, please remember here we had €291 million additional reserves compensated by IBNR releases. We reflected the potential positive changes and visits from another change in the legal framework whenever we have more certainty about it, apart from such considerations, run-off profits have not been extraordinary, and we expect the level of redundancies to be at the Q2. The ordinary investment income was slightly ahead of expectations mainly driven by a strong contribution from private equity and real estate and on top of that of course the disposal of the listed equities boosted the good investment result even further in this segment

We achieved EBIT margin of 8.9% is a little bit below our target but given the frequency of the natural catastrophe losses the number is a good one especially if compared with the industry. Major losses may reach historic highs here on the next slide like the ones we saw in 2005 and 2011. Although 2011 and 2017 on this slide seem to have a very similar process and net impact for us, one needs to bear in mind that 2017 also reflects more than 350 million losses from our ILS segment and the collateralized reinsurance which go in and out and if we adjust for that that means that on the one hand our repo cover were a little bit less effective as compared to 2011 as we had more losses from proportional treaties which were not protected by the [indiscernible] and only Irma reached into the non-proportional whole account protection. On the other hand, it also means that the vast majority of our regional cover is still available, and we could also already offer a new coverage for clients who needed it for the rest of the year.

One thing we should really not forget is the remarkable level of uncertainty about all such rather new estimates. The large loss is an interesting one this quarter as I said the numbers look very precise, but they are all early estimates. Maria for instance occurred just about three weeks before we had to close our books for the third quarter and that demonstrates the uncertainty. If you count the three major hurricanes together we are estimating our loss currently at 650 million, if you add the two earthquakes to the numbers this would be in the region of 720 million. Including the ILS contracts, we overall had 45% relief from our assessments.

The next slide looks completely different if we compare that with the Q2 conference call as the natural catastrophe losses have impacted various markets. Overall the total combined ratio came in clearly above the MTCR, just as a reminder the combined ratio for the UK, London market and direct business line stands out and that is to some extent to a large extent the result of the reserve strengthening for the change in the octant tables over the course of the first half year. [Indiscernible] gross written premium increased slightly by 0.7% on an FX adjusted basis, that is in the ballpark of our expectations for the full year as well. We have seen growth in a number of regions since China, Australia and the U.S., this was a however offset by reduced premium income to the discontinuation of large volume contracts in our U.K. annuity segment.

As reported in previous quarters the result of our legacy U.S. mortality business has not lived up to our expectations, this was the case for the reported results on an ongoing basis but also in addition as already mentioned already the pre-announced recapture of the mortality treaty materialized as expected and lead to an IFRS result of minus €45 million, from an economic point of view the recapture was still very beneficial as it will improve the future results by quite some margin. In contrast to the mortality of the profitability of our Financial Solutions business continued to be excellent. These developments are also reflected in the respective EBIT margins, income from funds was declined by 64 million due to the discontinuation of two large financing treaties as indicated at previous occasions the profit from the deposit accounted business mainly the U.S. financial solution has grown remarkably. It reached a level of €139 million which is reflected in the other income and expenses lines. Currency effects on the other hand had a slightly negative impact. Looking at the investments, the development in the first three quarters to 2017 was very pleasing. The ordinary return of 3.1% is well the expectation for the full year and in-light of the strong contribution from private equity and real estate, the ordinary result increased by an impressive 11.5%. The income from private equity did however include some extraordinary elements which we cannot expect to reoccur in the fourth quarter. We had already indicated the background of our decision to sell our portfolio of listed equities short after Maria had hit the Puerto Rico and a major loss for the industry was foreseeable. We had realized a bit more than 220 million in gains. According to IFRS such profits are really ROE accretive as they increase the profits and they decrease the capital as the variation reserves go down and the solvency too the decreasing capital is not reflected in the [indiscernible] funds but the decrease of the high capital requirements for the equity is reflected so that the solvency ratio should be impacted positively and according to German GAAP the dividend paying German holding company Hannover Re receives nearly tax free profits. In light of such advantages it was - the decision was easy to make, moreover of course we took into consideration the strong performance and the valuation of the private - of the listed equities especially in this year.

We will for the U.S. equities as a tactical instrument and may enter again if opportunities arise. Before that background the overall return of the investments was very strong at 3.9% whereas the US reserves was slightly reduced but the remaining portfolio remains strong and on a higher level.

Here on the next slide that is very familiar to you it shows the overview of how the different asset classes contributed to the ordinary investment income as compared to where we are invested. Nothing extraordinary here and I think that should conclude my remarks and as usual I'll leave the target matrix and the outlook to Ulrich.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you, Roland. And talking about the target matrix you can see that we have three ticks, I might say only three ticks, being the return on investment as Roland explained. The growth of the P&C as well as the EBIT margin on our very successful financial solution and longevity business. The remainder of the targets particular regarding the profit were impacted naturally by the high loss burden of natural catastrophe in the third quarter. In order to avoid any confusion, let me emphasize that this target matrix is still the one from the strategy cycle 2015 to 2017 and therefore is slightly different from the new one which we presented on our Investor Day's in October.

Coming to the outlook and particularly to our new guidance for 2017, as you may recall that we gave a profit warning in September 21, 2017 following the significant losses in the third quarter because of these losses it became evident that one of the providers of our profit guidance was no longer fulfilled being that the large losses remained this in the large loss budget.

Regarding the premium we left our guidance unchanged because the guidance for growth of more than 5% was supported by the nine month figures. The return on investment we increased to more than 3% from more than 2.7% and that of course reflects the very positive development of the investment income in the first nine month not leased due to the sale of the listed equity portfolio. Group net income we now estimate at around 800 million and that of course reflects that we're missing the profit from the third quarter which largely was a free call [ph] in Germany, the [indiscernible], we have to do the three quarter profits for this year this of course is still subject to the provider sets the large losses for the fourth quarter remained this in the budget for the fourth quarter being 202 million and that we see no dislocation in the capital market. I should also caution I guess at this point in time is that is a loss estimate for the third quarter losses are still subject to significant uncertainties which may go either way, I mean we will see a little bit clearer at the end of the year but also then uncertainties will remain significant.

The dividend payout should not be affected the reduced profits but we expect provided is that the fourth quarter is in line with expectation that we'll still be in the position to pay out the same dividend as last year being the ordinary as well as the special dividends. Coming to the profitability of the P&C business for 2017 as well as the development of the volumes you can see that due to the cap losses above the large loss budget we're not expecting to earn the cost of capital on our property cash that we reinsurance for this year. The affected areas are of course North America, as well as the natural catastrophe excess of loss business. However also in the UK and the London market is affected this of course by the octant tables. On the other hand, our value verified book mitigates the impact of those cap losses and you can see that in the lines of continental Europe where we have very good profitability as well as marine credit and surety and in particular the facultative book.

So, you can see that diversified book of business this below market average share in catastrophe exposed business allow us even at heavy catastrophe losses to still show somewhat except to build results.

Coming to the life and health business, you can see that our financial solutions business we expect to continue to be a very, very profitable with longevity and morbidity business we expect to earn the cost of capital. As far as the mortality business is concerned the negative effect including the one-off effect from our U.S. legacy business we push the entire segment or subsegment into profitability levels which are not sufficient to fulfill as a cost of capital. On the premium side we expect rather stable premium development for the entire year, it might actually be a slight increase because we already have seen some increases in the third quarter and we expect that to continue into the fourth quarter however it will be largely stable.

Coming now to the guidance of 2018, and I should emphasize that this guidance does not include the effects of the hardening market which is expected following the third quarter losses and the reported results of the reinsurance industry for the first nine months of the year, therefore the premium growth we expect single digit growth we haven't specified low or high single digits that will really remain to be seen based on the actual effects of the hardening market.

Return on Investment we expect at 2.7% which is stable ordinary investment income compared to the average of the last five years I would say in absolute terms but also in relative terms we see a stabilization here I think Roland explained that in detail at the Investor Day in October. Net income we estimate back more than €1 billion. Again, that also does not include hardening market, at the same time of course it's also subject to the possibility of recapture with - our legacy U.S. mortality business but might check negative IFRS impact but will have a positive long term impact on the profitability. In addition, I should caution that there might also be an unforeseen further acceleration, the actual losses from that business which of course could have a negative impact as well. Overall however we feel well-positioned to achieve again a profitability of €1 billion in 2018, our dividend policy remains unchanged. The basic dividend should be 34% to 40% of the IFRS profitability and depending on business opportunities and capital development there is a good possibility that we also will again pay a special dividend.

This now brings towards the last slide I guess which is the mid-term prospects, here on the property casualty side we feel that things are a little bit more positive than they have been in previous years because we already see [indiscernible] of more or less and across the Board confirming of the reinsurance market on the P&C side of course more pronounced on the loss affected business but also we expect affirming of the market on loss free business and have already witnessed first evidence of that. Therefore, we feel that our combined ratio target of 96% or below is achievable in 2018 and beyond, without resorting to reduce the reduction in the confidence level of our loss reserves. With our strong market position, we also feel that we could benefit from the growth of the market more than the average market player and thus are expecting to slightly increase our market share and as a result offset we expect a positive impact both on the bottom and the top line of our P&C business.

On life and health, we expect continuous attractive earnings from our U.S. Financial Solutions business and it's a majority of our non-U.S. business. For the overall profitability the main importance would be the success of our inforce management of our legacy U.S. mortality where we're confident that we could achieve massive [indiscernible] adjustments on the rates in particular on the [indiscernible] business. That said for 2018 there are some uncertainty on the EBIT contribution due to the possibility of recapture which may result in a negative impact on the IFRS earnings in 2018 but of course would be positive for the future earnings of our life and health group.

With that we expect an EBIT, between €200 million and €300 million in 2018 and that of course would largely depend on to the extent of the recapture asset that we're seeing. Favourable development of new business and already mentioned inforce, the management gave us a positive outlook for the IFRS profitability for 2019 and onwards.

On our investments, since Roland explained in detail the stabilization of the RI as a percentage of the ordinary investment income from 2018 onwards and that of course expected increased volumes in the medium term would suggest that we would be able to increase our returns in absolute figures.

That concludes our presentation and I look forward together with Roland to your questions. Thank you very much for listening.

Kamran Hossain

Two questions, the first one is just trying to understand the concepts of selling XE portfolio and what that means for the growth? So, I looked at your 2018 guidance and you set kind of single digit growth for the group but at the same time you've kind of freed up this cash flow which in my mind should allow you to grow more specially in P&C in the coming year. What should we think about there? I mean is that single digit growth really, really conservative just kind of any thoughts on that will be really helpful.

And especially on the life EBIT guidance for 2018, what level of recapture is included in that assumption and what kind of level of confidence you have that this will be sufficient? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Firstly, on the guidance the growth guidance for 2018, this was done really before because it's a plan that that was concluded before we actually saw the effects of the third quarter losses and the effects on the market and it was also before we were selling our listed equities. Thus far I think on the P&C side this is the rather conservative estimate, I mean we think there will be opportunities for good growth on the P&C side in 2018.

On the EBIT for the life and health, I mean the 300 million upper end of the range of what include of recapped negative impacts from recapture I would say up to a $100 million and of course I mean the lower end and then slightly more.

Vinit Malhotra

I just wanted to follow up on the retrocession comment that Roland was making suggesting that retro cover was less effective, I mean relative to the budget obviously 2017 have been far better managed in terms of net lease. Could you just clarify what that comment meant Roland and just in that same context I've noticed that on your line by line combined ratios the structured reinsurance and ILS was much worse in 3Q than 1H, is it just the same effect and if that's just clarification needed and secondly just on the motivation for the equity sale if you said this several times apologies but just a clarification, it was done primarily to have more capital to participate in the market hardening, will that be a correct understanding or was it done also for tactical reasons but which one was the more important way [indiscernible] is what I'm trying to understand. Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Because mean of course it was rather the need for us mitigating the impact because I mean the development of the equity markets have been very favorable so we had relatively significantly large portions of unrealized gains on them which of course clearly is subject to change and so we thoughts not only for the capital base but also from results point view, it would be an opportune time to utilize those gains, I mean our expertise strategy remains unchanged I mean we've certain triggers for investment and we have certain triggers for divestment, we were pretty close to divestment trigger but not quite there but so we just accelerated that because it came quite handy. I mean this is basically the motivation and of course the positive effects on the capital adequacy ratio gives the room to say on the one-hand course write more business in 2018 but also, I mean to pay an extra dividend for the current year which redeem to be in the interest of shareholders at least in the interest of our majority of shareholder and therefore overall it seemed to be plausible thing to do.

I mean on the effectiveness of our retro program it has to be said that the growth loss includes a significant amount as Roland already mentioned that we're directly ceding to the capital markets. So, this is business which we accepted and then just I mean made it suitable for the capital markets so it's really a pass through and that is the majority of the difference between gross and net. Our overall retrocession program was not that heavily impacted outside an aggregate excess of loss that we bought which of course was total to the tune of a little bit more than a 100 million recovery, but look at the whole account I mean that as attachment point of 350 million for peak zones and 250 million for non-peak zones, that was only partly hit by Irma, not hit by the other losses and lot of the losses were not subject to K, so the K result is still relatively benign for our investors there.

Therefore, I mean the collection was less pronounced as in 2017. It would have been for us a lot better if all the losses would have been I mean accumulated into one loss because then outside the aggregate set of loss of course of our program would have been suited better. Let's just say I mean the overall net amount of losses that we have from those events [indiscernible] in the expected parameters for return period say around seven years.

Guilhem Horvath

Two questions from my side, the first one is I would like to have your view on the exercise that everyone's trying to compute these days in sending all the reported losses and trying to reach T-95 or $100 billion total loss for the industry. What's your view on the fact that part of this is missing and may be in line with this you said that your particular your Maria estimate was computed very roughly before you close your quarter, this estimate materially move since you closed the quarter in years in which direction?

And the second question would be on the negotiations, can you update us a little bit on what you see in the market today regarding your own business negotiations but also the retro, you mentioned that the retro was only slightly by the recent events and you also said at the investor day that you expected retro prices for you not to increase too much or at least not you're not accepting higher prices on retro. Is this still the case? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well you're certainly right, that the loss estimate are, early estimates and that they are not reach the modern numbers of let's say people say its anywhere between 75 billion to 225 billion. I must say I mean so far, our estimate tracked pretty well this losses that we have seen so far, but of course our only fraction of the losses is that we have booked.

On Maria in particular, I mean I would say there are some positive and some negatives overall, I would say that at this point in time the loss estimate that we have given on - that we have talked on Maria still looks pretty solid. Overall, I think we will have to watch the development of these losses in the next couple of years because if you look at the U.S. domestic losses which are the least of concern to us due to our low market share and the affected areas, I mean there is such a vast number of individuals small and large losses that it just takes a long time to adjust all of them.

On the Caribbean I mean if you look at Puerto Rico, it's still not fully accessible but still largely out of power and quite the structure have not been hit as hard as expected I mean BI losses and later development of losses is of course still very possible.

So, it's early days but so far, I mean our loss estimates compared to what we have seen in loss advises [ph] and of course talking to our clients at his point in time look quite solid I would say.

Roland Vogel

Maybe I can add here, we should of course bear in mind the commands we had made about our retrocession being available so if we just assume there would be negative development and the capacity would still be available at least on the whole account as Ulrich mentioned only Irma is slightly in it, so there would be a natural ceiling for developments in our case.

Ulrich Wallin

That's absolutely true. I mean if you then look at the question of our own retrocessions well I mean it's a difficult one for me to comment because we are actually in the negotiation starting the negotiations for 2018 on our own retrocession. So, I'm not as sure if I should be too open here because you want to play your cards closer to the chest when you go into these kind of negotiations but on a more broader note I mean I would still expect that a retrocession of prices will increase. How far that will affect our own retrocessions of course remains to be seen and of course depends how well you negotiate with our retrocession who I've to say I feel over the last five years it's still in a rather positive position I would say. Market overall, I mean it's still early days but what we have seen particular in the London market particularly on the facultative business I mean clearly points to increases. In loss affected areas clearly, I mean significant double digit increases but even having been recently been on a conference in Asia or through the Asian clients that I've talked to of course point out that they not live in the Caribbean nor in the U.S. nor in Mexico, but they have some sympathy if you tell them well look in 2011 the U.S. had losses the rest of the world market increased in pricing as well and I think they expect a similar movement for their markets for the current year.

William Hawkins

Just one question really, you've been very clear in what you said about the recapture from U.S. mortality next year I mean I'm just wondering if we look beyond that the 200 million to 300 million is that a new range that you're also thinking about for 2019 and 2020 because this is an ongoing issue or to pick up on what Kamran asked I mean are we having one down year and then hopefully everything sorted out and we're back to normal you know the 300 million or even 400 million that you referred to as a starting point for 2018? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

If things go according to plan, I mean we have one down year because. the rating actions is that we are planning are really confined to 2018 so from that point of 2018 should be the most exposed year. If things go according to plan of course and from 2019 onwards results should be as significantly better and well of course I mean the uncertainties that we have seen on the loss development of the legacy U.S. mortality business in the last couple of years, of course the confidence which I'm seeing that it's a little bit less than my predictions normally are but as I said if things go according to plan 2019 and 2020 we should see significantly higher and higher EBIT.

William Hawkins

And I understand what you just said about wanting to be conservative I get that, the first time I heard you mention answer to Kamran's question of 400 million figure for underlying profits in 2019, the best I've heard in the past is 350 million, is that higher figure just reflecting the fact that portfolios grow, and you've got great financial solutions business presumably that's what it is.

Ulrich Wallin

It's largely growing financial solutions business, it's also a growing international business and of course it takes into account that the burden of the U.S. mortality business would gradually come down.

Frank Kopfinger

I have two questions; my first question is coming back to the disposal of your equities. Can you roughly at least quantify into how much additional volume growth this would translate given that your lease capital which you could then deploy into the P&C business and then secondly also on the P&C business, there must be some sort of underlying negative track from U.S. property business in 2017 so far. Can you quantify this and also this will only be 2017 event over this or something ongoing?

Ulrich Wallin

Well on the property risk yes I mean the combined ratio sits on that business are normally in the 70s we're now looking more in the 90s there which is a significant higher fact, I mean there will be at this business it's reacting to losses on an individual basis because I mean it's largely I would say mid-market term product of property risk business, I mean we expect that to move back to the profitability that we have seen over so many years in 2018 partly on the back of rate increases which have nothing to do with the expected capital losses but this business is just reactive to loss. In addition, it will also react to the total cat [ph] losses so that we see that coming positive.

I mean on the amount of new business that we can write based on the fleet of capital that of course depends what kind of business that is I mean of course it's quite likely that we will increase our naturist appetite for cat because there are number of opportunities we're working on the cat side, and then of course in volume terms it will not be that significant, but it will be significant in bottom line terms when you look at the bottom lines based on the expected losses. I think it's difficult to be more precise because it's different capital requirements on different businesses.

Roland Vogel

And I think one should bear in mind that yes, the disposal of the equities had different reasons that is one of which also without that disposals we would not have held in or had in opportunities or potential to take up market opportunities that is definitely not the case of course it increases flexibility a little bit more, so this is not a prerequisite, it just helps, and it was also driven by valuation considerations.

Andrew Ritchie

One or two quick questions, I'm curious why you said earlier the K didn't pick up a lot of the losses, a lot of losses were not subject to the K-cession, I mean given the K-cession is a 40% growth share of your property exposed, I'm sorry cat exposed business why was that I'm just curious as to why that was the case, secondly more clarification you're implying that you will revisit the 2018 guidance after one renewals but again just to clarify to the extent there is any harder pricing, mechanically you wouldn't really be earning materially improved margins until 2019, isn't that the case? Thanks.

Ulrich Wallin

Well on the first question I mean the key on the cat expose business the K only takes the catastrophe business, so the property catastrophe excess of loss business that's only what it takes and on the property catastrophe excessive loss we're largely writing the higher layer, we have based on the current loss estimates not been affected. So [indiscernible] losses grow so will be the impact on the K-transaction but on the current loss picture which is more of a picture of frequency of major loss the rather very launch major loss, the K is not picking many losses. It of course works as a very efficient shield when it comes to further loss development in the future on these losses.

The second question on how the possible I mean margins from increased pricing that flows through yes partly they will of course not flow through immediately into 2018 but partly into 2019 but if you look at excess of loss treaties that are renewed at 1:1 at better prices of course the AU has an immediate effect because you get just more premium for the same exposure.

So, I would say on the hardening market as we said in previously about half of that 40% of that you see in the first year and then the rest comes in the second and third year.

Andrew Ritchie

I guess also, there is going to be a bias to harder prices in the length renewals rather than the 1:1 which is why I was also thinking it could be a more of a delay in the earn through?

Ulrich Wallin

Well of course I mean 65% of our treaty business renew at 1:1 and of course we will definitely strive to increase the prices also at 1:1 because that's the majority of the treaty business we have to renew.

Andrew Ritchie

How much of that is loss exposed do you think or has been exposed to losses?

Ulrich Wallin

Well I mean it's just really difficult to say but I think it's not a smaller part of set, but I mean yes, we have seen in 2011 we expect that pretty much also the loss free business will be subject to terms and conditions.

Michael Haid

Just two questions related to retro, first on the K-cession, is it then fair to assume that for your K-cession investors this Q3 was still only an earnings event and not a capital event. And second question regarding your expectations for your retro protection for the renewal, what conclusions do you draw from the Q3 event and how much your retro was hit? I mean I'm not asking in terms of what price expectations you've for the renewal but how do you want to change if at all you retro protection?

Ulrich Wallin

Well I mean as far as K is concerned, it's probably still little bit too early to say if it was a capital on earnings event, but if it's a capital event on K definitely not significant one. K is by the way largely renewed at this point in time already. The overall I mean structure of our retrocessions that we buy will I mean depending on pricing stayed pretty much unchanged I mean we will course try to continue this buying aggregate excess of law maybe even a little bit more and on the whole account we expect to be largely unchanged of course. There is no unlimited acceptability for us of rate increases because I mean that's our capital base and we will of course offer our retrocession and partners renewals.

Unidentified Analyst

I've one question on your investment book, what should we think about your strategic exposure to listed equities going forward or will you run this position predominately on an opportunistic basis, that's my question.

Ulrich Wallin

Well I think it is exactly how you described you may remember that we entered into listed equity in 2010 once and we went out of it because also the reinsurance opportunities were remarkably higher. We always said that we are open and willing to invest again if opportunities arise then we did that, to an amount of 2% of the overall portfolio that is still or developed into nearly a 1 billion but we should bear in mind it was never more than 2% so we could run our investment portfolio and we have run it also with - in good terms also without the equities so in that regard nothing has really changed if you invest in listed equities and you assume that there will be valuation increases in the future then sometimes there is a time to harvest those and this is what we did in conjunction with all the other good reasons to do that and moreover we have not changed our appetite and our strategy show we will use opportunities to go in and if that develops exactly as it did before there will be a time to harvest gains again.

Jonny Urwin

Just one for me please, just thinking about you retro program, I guess you got to want to get that all nailed down, sourced and renewed before you think about how much you want to write 1:1 and what do you want to do your cat appetite and what we have been hearing in the market is that there is fears that there is going to be late renewal given the uncertainty around losses, the question is how quickly do you think you'll be able to get certainty around your retro program and get it renewed, will you be ahead of the pack perhaps given it's been less impacted than elsewhere?

Ulrich Wallin

Well I would say on our main facility, the K transaction we already have certainty, so I mean that set less than and the rest I mean of course we haven't yet went to the market for quotation but with the centre piece already in place I mean we're less concerned for that.

Thomas Fossard

Two question left on my side, first one will be on the S&P rating solution in your preliminary statements you indicated that indicate that S&P may have recently redid your rating, have you also had closed discussion with them on how much excess capital you're holding on your AA rating level and second question will be on the U.S. mortality recapture for the 45 million negative impact on an IFRS basis, could you disclose what these in reverse of how much was the positive impact on an negative impact basis towards 72 [ph]. Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well if I may take the lead at one, I mean we would have to say that I mean this recapture was fully in line with our plan of the rate increases that we proposed there, therefore a part of that has already been taken into account on the future management actions at the end of 2016. So that the movement in the economic balance sheet for 2017 on this particular one will not be all that large, but it shows that the future management actions that we contemplate are actually very reliable and we're able to execute pretty much in accordance to this plan, I mean the overall future losses that we avoided that were actually quite significant.

Roland Vogel

If I may take the Standard and Poor's question, I think what we have to bear in mind that Standard and Poor's has changed their treatment in the models especially of the reinsurance industry to some extent, so the world how we view excess capital has changed in two respects. First of all, we are still in communication with Standard and Poor's about some of the changes which have cost us excess capital and on the other hand we were living in a world where we assumed that of course for AA rating we do need as reinsurers based on the volatility and the industry risk we would have to always have a AAA capitalization. So, the relationship between the two so what we have and what we really need to stay there has changed and we are still in discussions with Standard and Poor's how this will look like. So, you could argue from a purely technical standpoint this has decreased to some extent. The excess capital on the other hand the hurdle we have to jump over to stay at a double AA minus rating seems to have decreased also. So that was a little bit a long winded answer to your question but as far as we see and with the confirmation of the rating where we are we feel comfortable where we are with our capital position with Standard and Poor's today to quote a number as we did before I wouldn't be brave enough today.

Ulrich Wallin

And it's moving parts and maybe I would say mid-next year we should take, the fork should have lifted.

Thomas Fossard

Just one additional, Ronald. Where is the power of changing in model which his essentially the most costly or expensive for you, is that on the P&C side or is that on the mortality side of things?

Roland Vogel

No, it's not on the mortality, it's more on the longevity side. It's also a concept that S&P runs at I mean category of risk, they look at your internal model and all this takes a higher number of their own assessment and few assessments within the internal model. Of course, without using the same correlation metrics in risk backed off the diversification benefit.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions from my side please, did you see business opportunities in the shorter frame following these net cat losses, did you say for example back up colors already and secondly you spoke about the positive spill over effect to loss free lines, so which lines do you think will be most exposed to maybe price increases going forward? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

Well I mean we have of course already written some back up covers, I mean we could have not huge - I mean this is just individual backup covers that have been in the market that some of them we wrote, some of them we didn't write. As far as the spill cover effect, I mean pretty much fuel the situations little bit similar to what we have seen in 2011 and if you remember in 2012 following the 2011 losses but the impact was not too dissimilar from what we see as if - we saw basically an overall price increases some 7% I would say and if you look at the overall business that should be achievable this time around as well that of course means that loss effect of business will have significantly higher rate increases and the rest of the business will really be dependent on prospects and of course also the experience of offset business will have differential I mean of rate increases of sort. Of course, I mean if business is marginable at current rate that will get higher rate increases if loss free compared to business that is extremely profitable. The rate increases may actually be not as pronounced if at all, but it really depends on the individual experience and the profitability of the business but needless to say it would mean overall also on the loss free business we will see rate increases.

Vinit Malhotra

The follow-up question is on the retro again, if gain series and whole account both have not been hit much but it's still around 700 million of retro which or some kind of offset which has come in and I'm a bit confused as to what could have driven that because in the past you've provided some scenarios, maybe 3 or 4 years ago at Investor Day which also included premiums in and out, is there some calculation behind these numbers or is it really that there is some retro we don't know or you're not disclosing on where it is today? Thank you.

Ulrich Wallin

They are not heavily affected, it's not taking into account the cat premium and deducting it from the losses, yes you do if you look at the capital impact. This includes to some extent reinstatement premiums but I've to say that reinstatement premiums in and out are quite similar if at all in as a little bit higher than out because the majority of the recoveries from the retrocession is either key maybe I'm not of course getting retrocession or the aggregate excess of loss where we're not paying reinstatement premiums as well.

Reinstatement premiums are only being paid on the partly affected whole account. I mean of course the remainder of the coverage is still in place, it's very comforting for us because I mean should there be a movement in the reported loss numbers that would have us to adjust our figures outwards on a gross basis as for Roland already alluded to, we would be pretty well protected on a net basis for quite a bit off development there. I mean the reason that the retro program was to that effect of us through these year, I mean the significant frequency of losses. So, I mean the whole account of course it's really geared to larger, for the most part to larger individual losses comes from Mexican earthquake or even Harvey. So that's the reason why it only gets hit by Irma.

Michael Haid

Two additional questions, maybe I missed it, but can you say - how insolvency ratio could have developed in the quarter? I assume that with the profit and with the release of risk capital from the liquidation of the equity portfolio it should have increased.

Second question, also relating to the liquidation of the equity portfolio, I saw that you reinvested some of the money in government bonds and you say what government bonds you invested in and what the reinvestment rate of this would be?

Roland Vogel

Well if I take the first one, well it looks at this on - it's the solvency ratio on the third quarter for the growth, could actually increase rather than decrease I mean there are lots of moving costs in a solvency ratio which also relate to currencies and interest rates and stuff but at this point in time it looks as if there's an increase in the solvency ratio. That also of course has to do with effects that we have our operational risk model being approved now so from that point of view on a group basis we would expect. So, it's a probability of an increase solvency ratio is higher than the probability of the decrease in solvency ratio.

Ulrich Wallin

I will comment on the reinvestment years and the gov, so Michael I don't think if you had the opportunity to be at the Investors Day where I showed a little bit the reinvestment yields also in respect of maturity years and currencies and the dependencies. So, we will of course invest currency wise I think also the equity portfolio did follow at least in overall terms the currency composition, so the largest reinvestment will be in the U.S. dollars we will also take longer term maturities to see the maturities little bit on the gov side to avoid very low interest rate and the same would be true for the Euro investments as well. We should also bear in mind and I said that before that we will stay here, or we will keep the powder dry over the course of the renewal seasons after that we will have to decide, and one should assume today that the reinvestment of these monies follows the overall reinvestments on average as well.

Michael Haid

Okay. Can you remind us again what the operational risk could imply on your own how much of percentage points in the solvency ratio?

Roland Vogel

Well, it's just shy of 20%.

James Oram

I've got two questions please. In your report you mentioned UK most was one of the areas where you expect to see price increases next year, it seems there is still quite a lot of debate over the expected increases that we might see, and I just want to how renewed discussions have progressed so far and what you're seeing there.

And the second question was at the Investor Day you suggested it was still too early to comment on potential developments in equalization reserve, I just wondered if you had a clear picture now that you got more precise loss estimates for your exposures. Thanks very much.

Ulrich Wallin

Your second question is a difficult one I would leave that to Roland of course. The first one on the UK motors is slightly [indiscernible]. Yes, I mean we see significant increases on the UK motor excess of losses where we claim which is an excess of 5 million which in a launch of pretty much a doubling in pricing in reinsurance rate, coupled with the increases in the primary business so we have more than twice the price on those. I've to say that it's on most of them we have adjustment clause that in case the rate change again the pricing will be refused because the exposure on the upper layer which we are playing is of course very much dependent on operate rate so I mean if you have excess of 10 million and the rate change is back say from minus 0.75 to 0.5 positive it has a major effect on the expected losses and so of course have a major effect on our reserves we have put up there but it really would then also be reviewed as pricing rate visits and will be reviewed again.

Roland Vogel

So with the more difficult question this debate quick answer should be no we have not reviewed or made an additional estimates of the development of the equalization reserve, six weeks or seven weeks before the end of the year that exercise wouldn't make too much sense but I would still say that you should bear in mind that the addition and the releases from the equalisation reserve to some extent can be managed and steered, they of course have an impact on the German GAAP account of the Hannover Re Se but with the retained earnings and the profits carried forward which we have and the opportunities to steer that I would assume this really does not drive our management decisions to such a large extent.

Ulrich Wallin

Thank you very much. Thanks for listening to our conference call and I wish you all a very nice day.

