Qualcomm: Takeover Battle Lines Are Drawn

Qualcomm vulnerable to adverse decision on patent licensing fees, as this is its largest revenue stream, and Broadcom will continue with a hostile bid if necessary.

Qualcomm strategically weakened by loss of market cap over three years due to legal battle with Apple and regulatory investigations.

Initial Takeover Proposal

With an initial takeover proposal for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) being received from Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO), indications are emerging as to the prospective strategies of the two companies, and how they may impact the holdings of investors.

Broadcom's proffer of $105 billion for Qualcomm, 10% of which is thought to be in stock with the balance in cash, approximates to a transaction value of $130 billion when the assumption of $25 billion of Qualcomm's debt is included in the purchase price.

Broadcom has indicated that the present bid will stand irrespective of whether Qualcomm's bid for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) completes successfully, as that deal is still under review by European regulators. No doubt, in the event of successful completion of this $47 billion acquisition, Qualcomm will require a substantially raised bid price.

Position Of Strategic Weakness

The current bid may be valued at around 21.2 times EBITDA, and this contrasts with a median figure of 22.5 times EBITDA for comparable deals undertaken in the semiconductor space.

The timing of Broadcom's bid is, of course, by design. It was delivered within weeks of an eighteen-month low in the target company's share price. Qualcomm is hence found in a position of strategic weakness, having lost $41.21 billion (30.39%) of its market cap since late 2014.

This depletion occurred as a combined result of the withholding by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its contract manufacturers of patent licensing royalties claimed by Qualcomm, a lawsuit filed by Apple regarding Qualcomm's pricing policy, and investigations of regulators around the world into Qualcomm's pricing practices.

QCOM data by YCharts

Significantly Less Valuable

If any of these complaints as to Qualcomm's policies are upheld, the company may become a significantly less valuable property. That's because, in 2017 to date - and despite the impediments listed above - pre-tax earnings from patent licensing at $5.17 billion have been nearly double the revenue derived from the sale of mobile processors and modems ($2.75 billion).

Pursuing their strategic advantage over a weakened target, Broadcom has indicated that it will persist with a hostile takeover attempt in the event Qualcomm's board outright declines to enter into takeover negotiations. It also seems likely that Broadcom has already obtained the tacit approval of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Apple and LG - smartphone manufacturers to whom Qualcomm sells high-end modem processors - to their proposed acquisition of the company.

Moreover, Broadcom has a good business relationship with Apple, which introduces the prospect of an early resolution of the latter's suit against the target company.

One Billion Smartphones

Were Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm successful, the combined entity would manufacture 65% of all semiconductor materials integral to handsets, giving it majority control of the wifi and cellular modem processor market. As to the scale of this market, approximately one billion smartphones are sold globally each year.

Additionally, the combined company would be ideally placed to benefit from market migration to 5G. The combined company may also be expected to take free cash flow and EPS to a higher level, while enjoying cost economies of scale.

To counter this assault, Qualcomm's board has intimated that the initial offer is opportunistic and low-balling. They likely will respond with a statement to shareholders that regulatory approval for this takeover would take considerable time, and be of uncertain outcome given the company's previous history of regulatory questioning of their patent licensing practices.

The net effect for shareholders of these opening shots is that the process of manoeuvre, and perhaps negotiation, between the parties will ratchet up the price of Qualcomm's stock as it moves through its stages.

Opinion on the Street is generally that $80 a share, approximating to the stock's high of 2014, would be a more realistic bargaining number if Broadcom seeks to involve Qualcomm's board in active discussions. Beyond that, the value of a successful NXP acquisition has to be factored in.

Conclusion

It can be seen that Broadcom is operating from a position of some strategic strength, while Qualcomm has suffered three years of depletion of its market cap, and consequently tested the patience of investors. Nonetheless, Qualcomm's board has cards it may conjure to lengthen the process and stall Broadcom's momentum. That is certainly the case as long as the bid remains on the low side.

Notwithstanding, as the state of play evolves further, holders of Qualcomm should expect to see the offer price increased. The one proviso to watch for is that Qualcomm is not dealt a significant adverse legal or regulatory decision regarding the legality of its business model, whereby it charges patent licensing fees, as that revenue stream is by far its most important.

