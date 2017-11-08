Franklin Resources: Current Path Not Sustainable

Franklin Resource (BEN) was founded in 1947 by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr., a successful Wall Street broker, as a mutual fund manager of conservative equity and bond funds. Over the next several decades, Rupert's sons, Charlie and Rupert Jr. grew the firm steadily, and they took the company public in 1971 to acquire more capital to grow the business more quickly. By the late 1980s, the company was primarily known as a fixed income manager and was looking to diversify more into equity assets. The 1990s saw the firm grow via the acquisitions of Sir John Templeton's firm and Michael Price's Mutual Series Fund. Charlie's son, Greg, took the reins in 2005, continuing Rupert Sr.'s legacy. In the past several years, the firm has expanded into the hedge fund business with its acquisition of K2 Advisors, and created the LibertyShares ETF platform. The company was at one time highly revered across the industry for its strong performance. Today, BEN is struggling to increase revenues despite daily all-time highs in the equity markets and a decades-long bull market in bonds. Competitors, such as BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard, are gathering assets into their ETF platforms at a staggering pace. Other primarily active managers, such as Invesco (IVZ) and T. Rowe Price (TROW), have carved out niches in the active management space and continue to generate revenue growth. Franklin Resources, however, seems to be stuck in the 1980s, when active management was the only game in town, and they were among the top performing managers. This analysis will examine the decline in growth and what it means for the future of this one-time mutual fund giant.

Heading into the financial crisis in 2008, BEN was in very good shape. AUM and revenues had grown by double digits in 2006 and 2007. The stock market's collapse in 2008 and 2009, however, took its toll on the equity-heavy asset manager. AUM tumbled over 20% in 2008 and a year later, revenues collapsed by 30%. When the markets rebounded in 2010 and beyond, it appeared the company was on a path to recovering its former strength. And, for a few years it did, with revenues and AUM both hitting record highs of $8.5 billion and $898 billion, respectively, in 2014. However, the company has seen a rapid decline since then. The company ended fiscal year 2017 (September year-end) with revenues of $6.4 billion, 25% lower than 2014 and 3.4% lower than 2016. Revenues have declined for three straight years.

AUM increased 3% to $753 billion, but net flows were negative for the third consecutive year. Investment management fees, at 68% of total revenues, comprise the largest revenue source. 2017 management fees were 22% lower than the peak in 2014. The next largest source of revenue is sales and distribution. These are basically the loads that investors pay on certain classes of funds. The company's distribution agent pays these fees to the third-party network providers of the funds (think Fidelity or E*Trade). At one time, these revenues were 37% of the total; in 2017, sales and distribution fees represented just 27% as investors have learned to avoid these load funds in favor of lower cost funds, especially ETFs. Furthermore, this scheme used to be profitable as the fees collected exceeded the sales and distribution expenses. This has not been profitable since 2008, and the difference is trending in the wrong direction. I do not see how this model is sustainable. Management needs to come up with a new solution because the model cost the company over $400 million in profit last year.

Additionally, fund performance has been less than stellar, as well.

Only half of the assets have been in the top two peer group quartiles over the past five years. TROW, by comparison had over half of its funds in the top quartile alone.

The model is dated and investment performance has been below average. This is not sustainable for an investment manager in the age of low-cost, passive indexing.

The company's expenses have declined with revenues. The largest expense item is sales and distribution, which has declined at 4.9% CAGR over the past five years. As noted above, this is not declining at the same pace as the sales and distribution revenue line. Compensation expense has actually increased over the five year period, although it did decline 2% in 2017. The compensation ratio now stands at 0.21, however, which is the highest since 2009. Total expenses decreased 2.9% in 2017. The company's headcount has fluctuated in recent years, but is trending upwards. With the decline in revenue and a higher headcount, the revenue per employee has fallen from $916K per employee in 2014 to $681K in 2017, indicating reduced productivity at the company.

The company needs to reduce expenses more aggressively while revenues decline in order to maintain their profit margins. They have not, and, as a result, operating margin, while still high, has declined from a peak of 38.1% in 2015 to 35.4% in 2017. Likewise, net margin has declined from a high of 28.1% in 2014 to 26.5% in 2017. Net income declined 1.7% in 2017, while EPS increased 2.4% as the company repurchased over 19 million shares during the year. Over the past five years, the company has reduced the average shares outstanding by 75 million shares. These trends are not sustainable over the long-term. The company cannot continue to see revenues and margins shrink, but mask the misery with continued share repurchases.

Despite the declines in revenue and income, the balance sheet remains relatively healthy. We do not have the end of year 2017 balance sheet yet, but the Q3 balance sheet shows us that assets likely increased during the year and liabilities continued to decline. The company did see $300 million in long-term debt mature, which they did not renew citing pending tax legislation. The liabilities to assets ratio now stands at 0.15, which is half what it was in 2013. Total equity to assets is about 0.72, and the debt to equity ratio was 0.09 at the end of 2017. At the present time, the debt levels are manageable; although I will point out that interest expense is trending upwards. However, the interest coverage ratios are all adequate. Return on assets has declined steadily from a post-crisis high of 15.7% in 2011 to 10.2% in 2017. Likewise, return on equity has also declined from 23.7% in 2011 to 13.9% in 2017.

Finally, despite these warts on growth and profitability, the company's operating cash flows are very strong. We don't have the full year 2017 yet, but the average operating cash flow over the previous four years was over $2 billion annually. These strong cash flows from the business generate the ability to pay a dividend and repurchase stock. However, if the company's margins continue to shrink and net income declines further, the company will become more constrained in its ability to return cash to shareholders.

Given this financial backdrop, it should come as no surprise that over the long-term, investors have lost money on BEN. At a recent price of $41.78, the stock is off 29% from its high of $58.84, reached in December, 2014. The stock is up only about 5% in 2017, despite the S&P 500 gaining over 14%.

At this price, the stock is trading at a P/E of 13.9x LTM earnings, compared to a historical range of 9x - 17x and an average of 14x. Its closest competitor, TROW is trading at a P/E of 15.4x.

I think the price to book ratio is more meaningful for financial companies, given the nature of their assets. The stock is currently trading at a P/B of 1.9x, compared to a historical range of 1.5x - 4.0x and an average of 2.6x. The stock is trading below its average P/B. TROW, by comparison, is currently trading at a 4.1x P/B.

I mentioned the company's healthy cash flows earlier in the analysis. The company's dividend yield is currently 1.91%, which is not great, and is less than TROW. At the current levels, the company pays out about 27% of net income in the form of dividends. The company seems to have focused on reducing share count in recent years. The company is authorized to repurchase 31 million shares on its current plan.

As I have mentioned in previous articles, I prefer to perform a present value calculation for the most meaningful valuation approach. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For BEN, I performed several present value methods: discount cash flow, residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM. Of course, the future is not always clear, so certain assumptions have to be made:

CAGR Next 5 years: Net revenues 1% Net income 1% EPS 2% Common equity 7% Common book value per share 8% Other assumptions: Risk-free rate 2.31% Beta 1.64 Cost of equity 10% Continuing growth rate 3%

I am going to give management the benefit of the doubt and the company returns to growth, albeit slightly, over the next five years. The company will complete its current share repurchase plan and then turn its focus to the dividends. Investors need to keep in mind that we are eight years into an extended bull market in stocks and this is a high beta stock. It is not unreasonable to expect a correction at some point within the next five years, in which case, my assumptions may not fully hold. Nevertheless, this set of assumptions result in an intrinsic value range of between $20 and $30. At the current price, the stock is trading beyond this price range, and, we could conclude that in the event of a market correction, it would not be a surprise to see this stock hit its floor intrinsic value of about $20 per share. This, of course, is just one factor in the valuation decision, but I think it represents a decent estimate of its floor value.

After examining the historical financial performance, reviewing management's recent comments and analyzing the recent stock price performance and metrics, I conclude that BEN is actually fairly priced. That being said, I would not be buying the stock at these levels. The company clearly has growth problems, but perhaps the introduction of the LibertyShares ETF platform can help reverse the declining AUM. ETFs typically come with lower fees overall. But the bigger issue is the flawed load fee scheme on their traditional mutual fund offerings. This may have worked 10 or 20 years ago, but in today's environment with low-cost investing as the ideal for both retail and institutional investors, I just don't see how this is sustainable. Furthermore, the stock market is arguably over-extended at the current levels, and, even though BEN has not fully participated in the recent gains, the stock will likely get slammed in the event of a market correction. That would be a good time to perhaps pick up the stock for a dividend play. But the Catch-22 is that after a market correction, the revenues and profits will be further impacted, leading to further pressures on growth.

The other option for investors is that at some point management may have to consider a merger or buyout. The company has a valuable brand and a significant base of assets under management. To compete with the larger money managers, such as BlackRock and Vanguard, or the big banks, management may find that to survive, the company may have to merge to create better scale and perhaps implement a better pricing scheme. This company has to find a different path, because the current path is not sustainable.

