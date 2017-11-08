The Power Factors System is the main building block in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. This is basically a quantitative ranking system that ranks stocks according to a combination of three main factors: financial quality, valuation and momentum.

There is plenty of statistical research proving that companies with superior financial quality, attractive valuation levels, and strong momentum tend to deliver market beating returns over time, and my own backtesting confirms such findings.

The following simulation picks the 50 best companies according to the Power Factors System, and it builds an equally weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading and similar considerations, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

Performance numbers are quite impressive. The Power Factors portfolio produced an average annual return of 27.94% per year since January of 1999. In comparison, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) gained a much smaller 6.5% over the same period. In cumulative terms the ETF gained 224.5%, while the Power Factors portfolio produced a total cumulative return of over 9,900%.

In plain English, a $100,000 investment in the ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $324,500, and the same amount of money allocated to the Power Factors portfolio would have a current value of more than $10 million.

All data and charts are from Portfolio123. The complete list of companies in the Power Factors portfolio is available to members in The Data Driven Investor. Free trials available now!

Lam Research: Quality, Value and Momentum

Lam Research (LRCX) is a top player in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company’s Etch systems are used to shape the microscopic layers into circuits, a critical step on the chip manufacturing process. Lam Research offers a suite of products that remove particles and residues from the wafer surface before or after adjacent processes. In addition, the company’s services segment provides products and services to maximize installed equipment performance and operational efficiency.

The semiconductor industry is quite cyclical and volatile, and this makes the semiconductor manufacturing business particularly exposed to extreme swings in demand. Companies like Lam Research need to be permanently ready to quickly adapt to changing demand, and financial performance can be hard to predict.

On the other hand, Lam Research has enormously valuable clients such as Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), and this should provide some stability over time. Besides, powerful trends such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things are expected to drive growing demand for the industry in the years ahead.

When compared against other companies in the industry, Lam Research has delivered superior growth rates over time. The following chart shows revenue growth for Lam Research vs. other big sector players such as ASML Holdings (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) and Synopsys (SNPS) over the past five years.

If an image is worth a thousand words, the chart is saying plenty of good things about Lam Research and its ability to generate superior growth over time.

Profitability also is considerably above average. The table compares multiple profitability ratios for Lam Research vs. the average company in the semiconductors and equipment industry, and Lam Research comes ahead of the industry in all of the indicators considered: Return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), return on investment (NYSE:ROI), net margin, operating margin and sales per employee.



Lam Research Industry Avg. ROA 16.17% 2.23% ROE 30.09% 4.81% ROI 20.33% 4.40% Net Margin 22.85% 3.70% Operating Margin 25.97% 6.51% Sales/Employee $942.48 K $374.27 K

Lam Research is considerably better than the average company in the industry in terms of revenue growth and profitability. However, that’s not reflected into valuation ratios. On the contrary, Lam Research trades at below-average valuation ratios in terms of price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow.

Price to sales and price to book value ratios are different since Lam Research is priced at above-average levels when looking at those indicators. However, these higher ratios can be easily justified with superior profitability levels.

The higher profit margins on sales, the more valuable every dollar in revenue from the company, so the higher the price to sales ratio. Similarly, a company making higher returns on equity should trade at a higher price to book ratio, because the company makes more money for every dollar of shareholder capital.

Lam Research Industry P/E 19.12 30.21 PEG 0.83 1.39 Price/Cash Flow 16.31 22.18 Price/Sales 4.34 3.27 Price/Book 5.29 3.22



Financial momentum also is pointing in the right direction. The company has delivered earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations over the past four quarters in a row, consistently proving its ability to deliver solid results.



12/30/2016 3/30/2017 6/29/2017 9/29/2017 EPS Estimate 2.19 2.55 3.03 3.28 EPS Actual 2.24 2.8 3.11 3.46 Difference 0.05 0.25 0.08 0.18 Surprise % 2.30% 9.80% 2.60% 5.50%



There also is plenty of consensus among Wall Street analysts on the fact that the key variables are improving for Lam Research. Both earnings and sales estimates for the company in 2017 and 2018 are materially increasing over the past several months.

The semiconductor industry is having a great year in 2017, with many of the stocks in the sector delivering remarkable returns year to date. Lam Research stands out as one of the strongest players in a strong sector as the company has gained over 112% so far this year. Winning stocks tend to keep on winning over time, so this is bodes well for investors in Lam Research going forward.

The quantitative indicators don't tell the whole story. Investors need to look at the business behind the numbers in order to make sure that a particular stock is well suited according to their own needs, risk tolerance, and overall investing philosophy. That being said, financial quality, valuation, and momentum are three clear reasons to consider a long position in Lam Research.