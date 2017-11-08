Alphabet: Valuation Update After Quarter Results

In the Q3, EBITDA and OpFCF have slowed their growth, and this is alarming.

Investment Thesis

A comprehensive valuation of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) based on the Q3 results indicates that the company's shares continue to grow with some reservations.

First of all, let's estimate the current value of Alphabet performing a direct comparison of the company's key multiples and those of its direct competitors:

As we can see, the three multiples selected for the comparison, indicate the presence of the growth potential. Thus, judging by the EV/EBITDA, which I trust the most, the current stock price of Alphabet is only approaching the minimum boundary of the projected range.

But this kind of analysis is always a draft one because we compare the multiples of the companies in different stages of their life cycles. So the next step will be to evaluate how the internal growth of Alphabet's financial indicators corresponds to the current value of the company.

Revenue (ttm) of Alphabet in the Q3 2017 increased by 22.27% YOY, and this is the best result for the previous three years. At the same time, the current value of the EV/Sales is not significantly higher than the average level of the previous two quarters and falls within the confidence interval of the regression line, reflecting the historical relationship between Alphabet's revenue growth and the values of the EV/Sales multiple. It is worth noting that this dependence is of high quality, which indicates the primary importance of the revenue growth in the eyes of Alphabet's investors.

In my opinion, in terms of revenue growth, Alphabet is now fairly assessed by the market.

Moving on.

The EBITDA of Alphabet grew by 14.89% YOY in the Q3, which is better than the Q2 result (13.53% YOY) but significantly worse than the Q1 result (26.23% YOY). At that, the current value of the EV/EBITDA is close to the maximum values for the last 5 years:

As you can see, over the last two quarters, the EBITDA growth rate was substantially exceeding the balanced level i.e. the level that corresponds the current interdependence between the EBITDA growth rate and the value of the EV/EBITDA. From this point of view, Alphabet became closer to the overpriced state.

The same conclusion follows from the growth analysis of the Operating Cash Flow. This Alphabet's indicator grew up by only 9.06% YOY in the Q3, which is the third worst result in the company's entire public history. At that, the current value of the EV/OpFCF is one of the largest in the past five years, which indicates the overvalued state of the company.



But we have to admit that the relationship between the growth of the OpFCF and the values of the EV / OpFCF is much worse than in the two previous cases, which probably indicates that the OpFCF is not the key indicator in the eyes of the average Alphabet's investor.

And, in order to give you the third point of view, I included the actualized DCF-model of Alphabet's value, primarily published on June 27.

As I have already noted, Alphabet's revenue in the Q3 exceeded the market forecasts and prompted a more optimistic look at the future sales of the company.

According to Yahoo! Finance, here's what the average analysts' expectations regarding Alphabet's revenues in 2017 and 2018 were like in June:

And here's what they look like now:



I've modified my revenue forecast model of Alphabet for the next 10 years, taking into account changes in expectations, and got the following prediction:

Other parameters of the model were adjusted on the basis of the latest Alphabet's reports, as well as the changes in the U.S. debt market:

Here is the WACC calculation:

And here's the model itself:

So, for now the DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares is $1,347, offering 28% upside.

As a logical experiment, I've created a similar model, provided that Trump's efforts will succeed and the corporate tax rate will be reduced to 20%:

In that case the DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares is $1,480, offering 41% upside.

Please note one important detail.

The WACC calculation is made on the basis of the current annual Beta coefficient equaling 0,91, which is close to the historic maximum. High Beta reduces the projected stock price within the framework of the DCF-modeling and is generally in the negative correlation with the return on Alphabet's equity.

However, Beta is not constant and prone to cyclical changes. Looking at the dynamics of the 180-day rolling Beta of Alphabet, we notice that during the last month it was at the maximum level close to the year 2005, never rising above this level:

If the rollback of Beta to the lower values follows in the near future, this will be another reason in favor of buying Alphabet's shares.

Putting It All Together

In my opinion, the Q3 results did not significantly change the position of Alphabet, and the company still has a growth potential. There are disturbing trends associated with slower growth of EBITDA and OpFCF, but apparently, Alphabet's investors do not care about these indicators too much now. Now it is also important to follow Beta because if the dynamics of this coefficient passes a turning point and begins to decline, the risk of investing in Alphabet will significantly decrease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.