Exco Goes Bust: A Reminder That Superstar Investors Aren't Perfect

In October 2015, I wrote an article here titled Short Exco Resources: Stock Is Likely Heading For Bankruptcy. Thanks to slightly better oil and gas prices and some financial maneuvering, it took two years to play out, but the end is now apparent for Exco Resources (XCO). The company gave out a going concern warning Tuesday night and suggested bankruptcy may be coming. With 2018 bonds now above 200% yield-to-maturity, that seems quite likely indeed:

Shares are down almost 40% on the day, and 95% (accounting for the reverse split) since my previous article.

Back in late 2015, Exco stock has just tripled prior to writing my article on a debt restructuring. The market was excited, not only for the apparent positive development, but also because the company was backed by superstar investors.

However, even at that point, it was clear that without a miraculous rally in oil and gas prices, there wasn't enough asset value left at Exco to justify the equity being worth more than pennies. At the time, I wrote that:

The company's stated book value, at negative $14/per share [split-adjusted], sums this up and gives a good guide to where the equity is going, though thankfully, the losses [for investors] stop once it reaches zero.

As of June 30th [2015], the company's PV-10 had fallen under the $1 billion level to just $967 million, against which the company had more than $1.5 billion in debt. Even with the debt reorganization announced Tuesday, the company's debt load will still be $1.2 billion, far outstripping the value of its proven reserves. And that $967 million figure from June [2015] for the PV-10 assets of the company has surely fallen lower since then, both oil and natural gas prices have continued to slump subsequently. The debt swap is a good thing, but it's insignificant in light of the greater problem. Sure, swapping $577 million of distressed debt for a new $300 million line is a plus. But the new debt is still at 12.5% a year and the duration is but five years. This puts a little time back on the clock, but interest burden still threatens the company on a day-to-day basis, and with an average maturity of 4.7 years on its overall debt, principal repayment remains a major headache.

Even at the time, the math seemed simple. A company losing money, burning cash, with negative asset value taking on new debt at 12.5%/year was a losing proposition. The Exco bonds were already trading at fire sale prices, and yet the equity retained a gigantic $300 million market cap, despite the company having hundreds of millions more in debt than PV-10 oil and gas reserves.

And yet the comments section on that article harshly attacked me, and two articles came out in the following days attempting to rebut my analysis. The core of their argument - the company's superstar investors surely knew what they were doing.

Could Prem Watsa, Howard Marks, and Wilbur Ross All Be Wrong?

And it's true. Watsa's Fairfax Financial and Marks' Oaktree Capital were big investors in Exco Resources, along with Wilbur Ross, who has gone on to achieve significant fame after being appointed Commerce Secretary for the Trump Administration.

So, in October 2015, how did all these legendary financiers end up on the wrong side of a trade where even a brief review of the company's balance sheet indicated great danger ahead? In the case of Marks and Ross anyway, I'd guess that the sunk cost fallacy may be at fault.

Both were heavy investors in Exco long before it ran into (life-threatening) trouble. Witness this headline from Seeking Alpha from February 2013:

EXCO Resources - Wilbur Ross, Howard Marks All In On This Beaten-Up Stock

As a reminder, here's a chart of Exco from 2013 onward:

As you can see, both had been long and wrong for many years prior to my 2015 article. It wasn't all their fault. Hardly anyone suspected that oil prices would crash as badly as they did in 2014. I know I certainly didn't.

However, the key point is that these guys bet big on Exco up around $100/share (split-adjusted). Incredibly, we see that as early as February 2013, according to the linked article, these two men owned the majority of Exco's float.

In fact, put together Ross' 32 million shares and Marks' 37 million shares and that accounts for more than half of the float of 132 million shares.

If you already bought half the float up at $100/share, it's hard to admit that you're wrong and dump your stock at $17/share two years later. At that point, the Exco bulls were suggesting that these holders large positions indicated great confidence in the company.

But the real question is, if they hadn't already invested heavily at $100 in 2013, would they have decided to take a new position in Exco stock at $17 in 2015? And I'd venture that the odds were pretty low. Sunk cost fallacy isn't just a problem for novice investors.

Not taking losses - and wanting to break even - is a textbook investing blunder. I like to think I'm a relatively rational investor, but I know I've fallen for this one a couple of times as well. Never assume that just because a superstar investor owns a stock from a much higher cost basis means they still think it's a great deal after the thesis breaks down.

Yes, the so-called "Dream Team" of investors behind Exco (as the bulls here named them) continued to throw more capital at Exco as its shares spiraled downward. But even this isn't much of a vote of confidence. Investors throw good money after bad all the time. And in the debt swaps, there were occasions where insiders could potentially make money by repositioning themselves in the capital structure without doing anything to benefit the lowly common XCO shares.

It's also worth considering a more charitable explanation of why the institutional holders didn't bail on the way down. When you already own a massive portion of the outstanding stock, you can't sell without hammering the share price. Since the bull case was built around the theme of ignoring the balance sheet and counting on the superstar insiders including famed turnaround artist John Wilder, the insiders selling stock might have made the music stop much more quickly.

Why Don't Stocks Go To Zero Faster?

In the case of Exco, it seemed obvious that the stock was a zero as early as October 2015. The company's book equity was hundreds of millions of dollars below being worth $0.00; it would have needed a massive rally in oil & gas prices just to get its book value back to $0 let alone a positive quotation. Why would anyone buy the equity at a market cap of +$300 million when its liquidation value was negative hundreds of millions?

The question brings to mind one of my favorite investing quotes.

Time after time, I would study a company’s financial statements and be mystified that its share price was anywhere over a penny. And yet people would still be buying the stock [...] Americans’ can-do optimism extends to their investing habits, especially when it comes to smaller companies. They like to think that the little guy will prevail [...] And of course, company managements are all too happy to encourage this false hope [...] Meanwhile, their revenues keep falling, their debt loads keep rising, and their creditors keep circling closer and closer." Dead Companies Walking: How A Hedge Fund Manager Finds Opportunity in Unexpected Places - Scott Fearon, Dead Companies Walking, pg 53.

Time after time, you see companies that appear obviously dead, yet the stock still keeps kicking for many months or even years after rational observers concluded it was a zero.

The long sad fall of Sears Holding (SHLD) is one such example. The stock still quotes near $5 today, even after the company announced accelerating same store sale declines (-15% y/o/y) and more store closures. Sears already sold or spun off most of its good assets years ago. It's pretty clear where things are going to end up without a miracle. As one of my subscribers recently asked: "What's Lampert's strategy here?"

At some point (particularly since the statue of limitations has passed for the Seritage spin-off) you'd think the rational move would just be to file bankruptcy. And yet people continue to spend more time and money on what appears to be the bleakest of lost causes. And, as long as short sellers have to pay a high price to borrow the stock, there will be ensuing short squeezes and volatility in the stock. Due to short squeeze mechanics along with algo and day traders, Sears stock can stay detached from its seemingly true value potentially for quite awhile yet.

Similarly with Exco, even though its fate was clear as early as 2015, it had one more face-ripping short squeeze in early 2016 before it began its final terminal decline. Speculators will always be prone to long-shot bias (that a penny stock can rebound to the big leagues and help them hit the lottery) and long-suffering holders will put off selling shares to keep the losses on paper and not have to admit failure.

If markets were rational, stocks with negative equity value and no meaningful odds of recovery would indeed go to zero much faster. But that's not the world we live in. And for investors and traders, it's a good thing indeed - the big profits come from exploiting irrationality.

P.S. Forbes recently claimed that Ross overstated his net worth by almost $2 billion, and downgraded their assessment of his net worth from $2.5 billion to just $700 million. Just another reminder not to follow seemingly brilliant investors blindly.