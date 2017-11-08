Chubb's Q3: Overpriced By 10%

As expected and previously announced by Chubb's management, the insurance was hit by large-sized catastrophe events, like Irma or Harvey.

Notes for the readers

Most of the figures are based on financial reports of Chubb Limited (CB).

Executive Summary

Chubb Limited is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. In 2016, ACE Limited (ACE) acquired Chubb for $29.5 billion in cash and stock. ACE took on Chubb's name as its own. In November 2017, Chubb reported a net loss for the third quarter of $70 million, or $0.15 per share while the company reported net income of $2.88 per share in Q3 2016. The insurance firm was negatively affected during the third quarter by a significant increase in the catastrophe losses, the U.S. suffering from hurricanes Irma and Harvey. On a year-to-date basis, the net income declined only by 7.8% to $2,328 million, proving the ability of the company to resist to a massive increase in the claims severity. However, Chubb seems to be slightly overvalued by 10%, as the market did not react negatively to the results release.

The Portfolio Growth Still Adversely Impacted by The Merger-related Underwriting Actions

The net earned premiums increased by 1.5% to $7,807 million in Q3 2017. On a year-to-date level, the net earned premiums remained flat to $21,816 million. The $119 million quarterly growth was mainly driven by the agricultural insurance segment, which benefited from the increase in the Multi-Peril Crop Insurance production. With a $70 million drop, the commercial segment partially offset the positive commercial development of the other lines of business. The premium decrease was primarily due to merger-related underwriting actions. In 2017, the level of the earned premiums should be at the same level than in 2016, the merger-related underwriting actions adversely impacting the P&C portfolio. However, we could expect the company to continue to develop the insurance portfolio in 2018 actively. In our view, a 3-5% growth in 2018 is not an unreachable target.

The Unholy Trinity: Harvey, Irma & Maria

Chubb is well known for outperforming its peers regarding its operating performance. As management likes to state, Chubb is an underwriting company, which has a passion for the art and the science of underwriting. But even the most passionate underwriter could not save Chubb from catastrophe events.

With $1,525 million of after-tax catastrophe losses in the quarter, the operating performance could not have been excellent in Q3. And it was not, as presumed. The P&C combined ratio was 110.8%, or 24.8 percentage points higher than last year.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

With a 96% year-to-date combined ratio, the underwriting performance of the company was higher than other large-sized P&C insurance companies. Yes, Chubb lost money during Q3; but Chubb did more than survive, while the pre-tax catastrophe losses amounted to $1.9 billion or a 1229% increase compared to Q3 2016. Yes, you did read it correctly: 1229%. We can say it is not a negligible increase. However, the insurer continued to make a profit on a year-to-date level, thanks to excellent results during the first half of 2017.

In Q3, all the segments were affected by Harvey, Irma or Maria, except the agriculture insurance line of business, which delivered a combined ratio below 100%.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

At the segment level, every segment was profitable in Q3 2017 if we exclude the catastrophe losses. At the North American commercial segment, the pre-tax catastrophe losses skyrocketed by 778 million in Q3.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

In spite of the more favorable prior period development, the loss ratio rose to 85.5% in Q3 or 25.1 percentage points more than in 2016.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

It was more or less the same picture at the personal segment, also hit by Irma and Harvey in Q3.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

The catastrophe losses contributed to 40.3 percentage points to 95.1 percent combined ratio of the personal segment.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

With an 84.9% loss ratio and a 90.4% combined ratio in Q3, the agricultural insurance business was the only one which was profitable during the quarter, because this segment was not affected by severe catastrophes and continued to be highly profitable.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

Overseas General Insurance segment was hit by Irma and Harvey. Because of Irma, Harvey, Maria, the earthquake in Mexico, Cyclone Debbie in Australia and flooding in Latin America, this Chubb's division has not been unaffected by the natural disasters. All these events worthy of Noah's Flood cost to Chubb's overseas insurance segment $326 million pre-tax.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

The loss ratio increased accordingly to 62.1% and the combined ratio outreached 100% to end up to 101.6% in Q3, despite the small efforts done to improve the cost ratio (39.5% vs. 39.7%)

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

As the other insurance subsidiaries, Chubb's reinsurance branch suffered from the impact of the catastrophe events. With $268 million of catastrophe losses in Q3, the hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria and other severe weather-related events in the U.S. represented 98.9% of the year-to-date pre-tax catastrophe losses of the reinsurance subsidiary.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

The loss ratio was adversely affected by the catastrophe losses and skyrocketed to 158.2% in Q3 and 80.1% for the first nine months of 2017.

Source: Chubb's Q3 Financial Documents

In spite of the efforts done to reduce the level of the expenses (the year-to-date expense ratio improved by 2.1 percentage points), the year-to-date combined ratio of the reinsurance subsidiary increased by 36.5 percentage points to 111.5%.

At the group level, the operating performance deteriorated compared to last year. But it was the case for almost all the U.S.-exposed insurers, which suffered at least from one of the hurricanes which hit the United States. Chubb experienced a series of significant natural catastrophes, including three hurricanes and two earthquakes. After two earthquakes and three hurricanes, Chubb is still alive. Chubb's CEO could say "I am still standing" as Sir Elton John used to sing. The FY2017 diluted EPS target of $10.00 will not definitively be reached. However, we could expect an FY 2017 diluted EPS between $7.20 and $8.00.

Stable Quarterly Dividend and On-Going Share Repurchase

As many listed insurers, Chubb rewards its shareholders as much as it can. In Q2, the dividend per share amount was increased by $0.02 compared to the prior quarter. In Q3 2017, the dividend was not cut, despite the net loss. On a year-to-date level, the payout ratio remained below 100% (around 42%). Hence the dividend remained sustainable in spite of the extraordinary impact of the catastrophe events. As explained previously in another article, we could expect a 2017 annualized dividend of $2.82, or an almost 2% forward dividend yield. Furthermore, we could expect a gradual increase in the dividend (at least 3% per year) coupled with an active share buyback program.

Regarding the number of outstanding shares, the amount slightly decreased compared to the prior year period, thanks to share buyback program set up by Chubb's management. Share repurchases totaled $232 million, or approximately 1.6 million shares, during the quarter. Since the beginning of 2017, 5 million of shares have been repurchased. We can expect that the number of the repurchased shares would roughly amount to 7 million at the end of 2017, or an estimated repurchase of 2 million of shares during the fourth quarter.

Overvalued or not?

Chubb usually takes the following companies as peers to show its outperformance regarding underwriting results: AIG (AIG), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), Travelers Inc. (TRV) and XL Group (XL) for the North-American insurers. Regarding the valuation, we decided to take the following companies: all the companies as mentioned earlier, except AIG and Allstate (ALL) and Progressive (PGR). Furthermore, we used two approaches:

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Chubb.

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

Based on a forward P/E and P/B ratios of 16.6 and 1.33, the next chart shows that Chubb is slightly overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers. By considering only P/B as a proper valuation ratio, the intrinsic value per share would amount to $141.8, or an only 5% overvaluation.

Conclusion

Chubb suffered in Q3 from the catastrophe events but survived, proving the disciplined underwriting culture forged over the years and the diversification of the P&C portfolio were sufficient to face to extreme events. However, the market did not react negatively to the reported losses, considering they were lower than expected. Without any reaction from Mr. Market, Chubb's stock price is currently 10% higher than its intrinsic value.

Author note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.