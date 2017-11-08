Gold Price Expectations After The December Rate Hike

Barring any significant surprises in inflation, economic news, and geopolitics I expect gold to test the $1350 range again in November.

Based on the direction of 10-Year Treasury yields I lay out my expectations for gold price by the year end.

In my previous article, I outlined my thesis that gold price is inversely proportional to the real returns on asset classes such as US treasuries and the stock market. I also provided a graph of the gold price and S&P500 index normalized with respect to the money supply. I believe the asset prices should be viewed with respect to the available money supply. I proposed that the real returns on treasuries and stock market is the most meaningful way to understand the direction of gold price. Based on my previous analysis I expect a gold price of $2500 the next time real returns (yield minus inflation) on 10-year Treasury bonds turn negative (similar to 1980 and 2011).

In this article, I attempt to look at the direction of real returns on 10-year Treasury bonds in the near term considering the upcoming rate hike in December. As the Fed increases the funds rate, it has a material effect on the short term Treasury yields.

The 3-month Treasury bill moves with the federal funds rate with a tight correlation (R2=0.97).

As the 3-month yield increases with the federal funds rate, the 2-year yield is pushed up as well. The correlation is still positive and fairly significant at R2=0.87. There is a very high probability of a rate hike in December 2017. In case of a rate hike, the federal funds rate increases to approximately 1.41%.

Based on the correlations presented in the two charts above, the federal funds rate of 1.41% leads to a 3-month Treasury yield of 1.33%. This will lead to a bump in the 2-year Treasury yield, to 1.67%. Since September the 2-year yield has increased from 1.30% to 1.60%. I believe this is due to the high expectation of the rate hike in December. In other words, the rate hike in December is almost entirely priced in.

The influence of the federal funds rate stops there. The longer term yields are set by the market depending on the risk appetite, the expectation of future growth, and future inflation. The graph below shows the spread between the 10 and 2-year Treasury bonds.

The spread is sitting at 0.7% at the moment, the lowest in the past decade. The spread increased significantly post-election but started declining since then at a pace similar to pre-election. Even the better than expected Q3 GDP growth has not changed the trajectory of the spread.

There are two likely scenarios that can play out with respect to Treasury rates in December.

Scenario 1

With the expectation of 1.67% yield on 2-year Treasury bonds after December rate hike with 0.7% spread leads to 2.37% yield on 10-year Treasury bonds. The current 10-year yield is 2.34%. Therefore, if inflation doesn't change materially and the spread stays around 0.7% I expect the gold price to be in the range of $1260-$1280 in December.

The fact that the 10-year yield is still under the downward trend line in this cycle is additional sign that there is not much room for the yield to go up.

Scenario 2

If the spread continues to go down at the same pace which I find likely, it will reach 0.6% in December. That will reduce the 10-year yield to 2.24%. Assuming a constant inflation, that puts gold in $1300-$1330 range.

It is worth noting that if the spread decreases at the same pace, the yield curve will invert in the second half of 2018. An inverted yield has been traditionally an accurate sign of an impending recession.

At this point I don't see a reason for these trends to break by the year end. The above expectations are all assuming the same level of inflation. If inflation picks up at any point until the end of the year, it will drop the real return (while potentially changing the trend on the yield) on the 10-year Treasury bonds and lead to a further increase in gold prices.

I expect the same downward trend in long term Treasury yields in November barring any significant surprises in economic data. Therefore I believe it is likely that the 10-year rate could drop close to the September levels which will lead to the gold price testing the $1350-$1360 levels again, in November.

I am bullish on gold in 2018. I believe if gold price drops to $1260 by December rate hike, it presents a great buying opportunity. I recommend starting long positions in several gold miners or gold miner ETFs, with some cash aside to potentially average down in December. I will discuss my expectations for Treasury rates and gold price in 2018 in my next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GDXJ, GLD, PVG, GUYFF, VNNHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.