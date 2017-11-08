Charter Communications: Deal Me In

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is once again in the M&A spotlight as it has renewed talks with dealmaker SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (headed by Masayoshi Son, the Japanese telecommunications mogul) about a possible merger. SoftBank has money to burn and an insatiable appetite for dealmaking as it has been very active trying to find an answer to boost Sprint's (S) (Sprint is a subsidiary of SoftBank) prospects as it is seen as a laggard among the big 4 telecom companies in the U.S. Examining the details of SoftBank's last couple of M&A attempts might help us understand how fast the potential deal might progress. SoftBank's overtures are not taken that seriously by the market, as seen by Charter's current stock price, but I would not count one of the kings of deal-making out with a chance at a big score for Charter stockholders.

When SoftBank initially went after Charter last July, it was looking for a merger partner that would result in a separate, publicly traded entity, that would encapsulate Sprint and Charter and be controlled directly by SoftBank much like Sprint is now. Charter initially refused any merger scenario, and SoftBank soon countered with a more aggressive direct bid for Charter a few days later. This deal, still in hush hush mode, centered around Charter being acquired at $540 a share, in cash and stock, and SoftBank would have contributed Sprint shares to the new company at a $10 a share rate. Not bad for Charter that, at the height of the merger speculation, traded at approximately $400ish a share.

SoftBank got the interest of John Malone, who's Liberty Media company owns about 27% of Charter's shares, but failed to entice Charter's management (particularly CEO Tom Rutledge who holds options that come into the money only if Charter's share price reaches $564 a share). CEO Tom Rutledge is a believer that Charter's stock will top the $564 a share price target over the next four years making any deal below that price target sour in his eyes. Before the deal ultimately failed, SoftBank had three global banks on board for financing and was fully comfortable with levering up its balance sheet according to a CNBC report on the deal. The whole scenario, once it hit the public eye, took about a week to a week and a half to finish up with SoftBank then turning its attentions to a possible Sprint/Dish (DISH) combo, or a Sprint/T-Mobile (TMUS) tie-up as it desperately is trying to find a partner for Sprint to better compete amongst the U.S. telecom giants.

Since the failed Charter deal, SoftBank pursued a much more time intensive merger proposition between Sprint and T-Mobile. This deal entailed a stock for stock merger deal with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) (T-Mobile is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom) coming out as the majority owner over SoftBank with T-Mobile CEO John Legere leading the entity, and Masayoshi Son and Deutsche Telekom's Tim Hostages serving as co-chairmen of the board. One of the main reasons I and others believe this deal failed was that Son was not going to receive the controlling interest he is looking for in a Sprint combination with Deutsche Telekom insisting on a majority stake in the new entity. Even if the companies had figured out the stock for stock details, and the controlling interest issues, the new entity would have still have had to get past antitrust issues at the Justice Department.

Now, let's look at how the possible Charter and Sprint merger might look today as both stocks have had significant stock movement since the late summer merger talks.

CHTR data by YCharts

As you can see, both stocks have had a rough time since the collapse of merger talks last summer. This has several affects on the current possible deal. First, it will be harder for SoftBank to toss in Sprint stock at $10 a share when the stock is currently trading close to half that value, at least until merger details appear which might spark price appreciation in the main stocks involved in the deal. Also, we have to consider that $540 a share in cash and stock most likely will not be enough to get a deal done for Charter shareholders (even though this is like a 57% premium to Charter's recent closing price). The magic number seems to be around $564 a share (in cash and stock) which would most likely get Liberty Media on board, along with Charter CEO Tom Rutledge, who could cash out big without waiting years for Charter's stock to appreciate to his in the money options. With three global banks backing SoftBank's earlier acquisition aspirations, what might the company have in its back pocket to get the financing it needs for that extra $24 a share premium? How about Alibaba (BABA)?

Slide from SoftBank Presentation

Take a look at how SoftBank's significant holdings in Alibaba stock have more than doubled over the past year along with very nice gains since even the end of the summer when the first Charter deal broke off. This current market darling might be the ace in the hole that SoftBank needs to acquire the additional financing that it would need to get Charter on board with a full acquisition. Son has said in the past that he is not afraid to borrow whatever it takes to get what he wants and has borrowed big in the past to prove it.

Charter is again potentially the target of SoftBank's aggressive M&A dealmaking, as the company continues to struggle finding a suitable partner for its Sprint subsidiary. I believe the market is undervaluing the potential for another aggressive bid by SoftBank for Charter by Charter's stock price currently trading at a 64% discount to a potential $564 cash and stock deal. The market, I believe, is also undervaluing Masayoshi Son's ability to get a deal done when he really wants something. I recently acquired a small stake in Charter because of the potential homerun aspect of a possible bid by SoftBank. If the bid or negotiations never materialize, I will re-evaluate my position, and consider if the CEO's goal of the stock reaching a $564 price target are doable over the next 4 years, or if it is time to just move on. Best of luck to all.

