CenturyLink: Full Speed Ahead

The stock is down as much to missteps of sector players and not company specific problems.

The deal offers significant synergies that will help cover the nearly 13% dividend.

A big thesis for owning CenturyLink (CTL) are the synergy benefits from the recently approved merger with Level 3 Communications (LVLT). The roughly 13% dividend yield implied a huge risk that the merger would not close as expected.

Despite closing the merger near the original forecasted Q3 close, the local telecom provider turned global enterprise telecom stock hasn't seen the benefits of the greatly reduced risk for the merged entity. Considering the slide to multi-year lows heading into earnings, is CenturyLink an ultimate buy in this yield starved market?

Sector Woes

The weakness in CenturyLink is greatly related to the general sector that includes the beaten down stocks of Windstream Holdings (WIN) and Frontier Communications (FTR). CenturyLink is the best performing stock in the group this year only down 31.5% while the other two stocks have both collapsed over 70%.

CTL data by YCharts

The opportunity exists in CenturyLink due to the capital decisions made by those other two sector companies. The reverse split and dividend cut by Frontier and dividend elimination by Windstream were in some respects misinterpreted by the market.

Business is definitely not booming for either local telecom provider, but the moves were generally made to transfer the cash outlays from dividends to pay down debt. Moves that are actually prudent, but ones that don't radiate confidence to the market. Windstream even went so far to approve a share buyback of $75 million that had no apparent benefit to the stock that is only worth a meager $359 million now.

Level 3 Merger

The Q3 results to be reported after the close on Wednesday won't include numbers from the Level 3 merger. The merger though provides enormous benefits in the form of $975 million in cash synergies with one major problem.

CenturyLink paid $26.50 per share in cash to close the deal paid mostly via an additional $7 billion of debt. The market is not fond of the local telecoms taking on debt.

The benefit to the deal is the ability to generate tons of free cash flow that easily protects the large dividend. The company projected FCF reaching $4.6 billion in 2021 prior to additional interest costs with dividend payouts of about $2.2 billion.

The big question with Q3 results is whether the recent market weakness is due to any issue related to initial targets. The company forecast an improved adjusted EBITDA margin to contribute to pro forma net leverage of less than 3.7x at close. The ability to remain close to the target is key to a stock rebound in the decimated sector.

A potential positive side effect of the weakness is the realization of the CEO change pushed by Corvex Management, LP. The market would favor making Level 3 CEO Jeff Story the new executive in charge.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't expect great guidance considering the general sector weakness. The ability to generate nearly $1 billion in synergies when total dividend payouts are only slightly above $2 billion should easily support the dividend going forward allowing for CenturyLink to rebound.

The earnings reaction isn't predictable, but as long as cash flows remain strong the stock is a buy on the extreme fear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.