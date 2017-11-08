AT&T Is Top Champion Dividend Dog Gainer Per Broker Targets For November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Champion dog stocks showed 64.99% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast 8.8% To 23.37% Net Gains For Ten Champion Dogs By November 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Champion dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Champions was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts by November 2018:

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $233.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) was projected to net $228.06, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) was projected to net $117.85, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) was projected to net $184.96, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares (UBSI) was projected to net $125.90, based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

National Retail Props (NNN) was projected to net $121.83, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $119.17, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was projected to net $118.97, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) netted $115.33 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $88.00, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 15.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-14): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Projected Four Champion Dogs To Lose 3.99%-13.39% By November, 2018

The four probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $39.06 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) projected a loss of $78.74 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Edison (ED) projected a loss of $81.92 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) projected a loss of $133.92 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 8.36% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four dividend Champion dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champion Dogs Represented All 11 Sectors In September

Results from drip investing listed as of 10/31/17 sorted by yield (dividend / price) calculated from here November 7 for thirty stocks from all eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the various actionable conclusions discussed herein.

The U.S. Dividend Champions are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends." David's list as of 10/31/17 provided the subjects for this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (15-24) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Champion Stocks By Yield

Top ten Champion Dividend dogs selected 10/31/17 showing top yields 11/7/17, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) communication services [1 listed]; (2) energy [3 listed]; (3) real estate [1 listed]; (4) financial services [3 listed]; (5) consumer defensive [2 listed].

In first place by yield, AT&T Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services dog listed. The first of three energy firms, was second in the ten by yield, Helmerich & Payne (HP) [2]. The other two energy representatives showed up in the ninth and tenth slots: Exxon Mobil (XOM) [9], and Chevron (CVX) [10].

One real estate outfit claimed the third slot, National Retail Properties (NNN) [3].

Tops of three financial service firms placed fourth, Mercury General (MCY)[4]. The other two Financial firms placed seventh, and eighth: People's United (PBCT) [7], and United Bankshares (UBSI) [8], .

Finally, the two remaining consumer defensive sector representatives placed fifth, and sixth: Target (TGT) [5]; Altria Group (MO) [6], to complete the top ten November Champion top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (25-34) Ten Champion Dogs Showed 7,7% To 21.12% Upsides, While (35) One Showed Downside Smaller Than Dividends Earned, And (36-39) Four Others Showed Losses Exceeding $30 Above Dividends Earned To November, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (40) A 4.72% Median Target Price Upside & (41) A 5.76% Net Gain From 30 Champion Upside Dogs Come November 2018

Champion stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 7, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.4% in the coming year. Notice, price higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts overbought conditions continuing for the Champion top yield dogs, just like those of the Dow, Achievers, and Aristocrats.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 64.99% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Champion Stocks To November 2018

Ten top Champion Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Champion dogs selected 10/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 11/7/17 represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering (42) 9.59% Vs. (43) 5.81% Net Gains by All Ten by November 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 64.99% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Champion dividend dog, AT&T, Inc (T), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.37%.

The five lowest-priced Champion dividend dogs of November 7 were: People's United (PBCT); AT&T (T); United Bankshares (UBSI); National Retail Props (NNN); Mercury General (MCY), with prices ranging from $18.05 to $55.61.

Five higher-priced Champion dividend dogs for November 7 were: Target (TGT); Helmerich & Payne (HP); Altria (MO); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevron (CVX), whose prices ranged from $57.89 to $117.24.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

One of these Champion dividend pups qualifies as a valuable catch! Find it among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now available. A Dogs of the Week III (DC Safari to Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog in print!

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. Or leave a comment below this article. I will include it in the next follower favorite write-up.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Champion Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: forbes.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.