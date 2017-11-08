Weekly Oil Storage Report - Something Is Clearly, Obviously Missing

We expect US crude storage to accelerate to the downside towards year-end.

EIA reported US weekly oil production hit 9.62 million b/d, but we explain below why that is likely overstating the actual production.

Gasoline and distillate are now sitting below the 5-year average.

Adjustment and much lower w-o-w US crude exports were the culprit.

weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

Something is clearly, obviously missing here. EIA reported an increase in crude storage of 2.237 million bbls, while total liquid stockpile decreased 9.051 million bbls.

Adjustment came in at +399k b/d or +2.793 million bbls, while SPR accounted for another 700k bbls of build.

US crude exports fell sharply this week from 2.133 million b/d the previous week to 869k b/d this week. We knew from last Friday's third-party data that US crude exports were going to be lower w-o-w, but the EIA's report figure is some 500k b/d below where third-party figures were. The divergence accounts for another 3.5 million bbls.

Putting the math together:

Adjustment accounted for 2.793 million bbls.

US crude exports difference accounted for another 3.5 million bbls.

Net? 6.293 million bbls.

To put it more bluntly, over the last 4 weeks, EIA's "unaccounted for crude oil" accounted for 12.453 million bbls of build. Something is clearly, obviously missing here.

Gasoline and distillate storage, however, continued to decrease coming in at -3.312 million bbls and -3.359 million bbls, respectively.

EIA weekly US oil production came in at 9.62 million b/d with Lower 48 increasing by 65k b/d w-o-w.

US crude imports dropped 194k b/d w-o-w to 7.377 million b/d.

Overall, the drop in US crude exports is transitory, with spreads wide apart pointing to US crude exports rebounding fiercely. US refinery throughput is also starting to increase pointing to accelerating US crude draws ahead towards year-end.

Crude and US Crude Exports

US crude storage increased 2.237 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to -21.869 million bbls.

As we noted earlier in the summary section, the build resulted from much lower w-o-w US crude exports, but also adjustment contributed massively by 2.793 million bbls.

US crude exports fell from 2.133 mil b/d last week to 869k b/d this week.

Looking at the Brent-WTI spread, the drop in exports this week will be transitory with exports rebounding fiercely. Higher crude exports along with higher refinery throughput will see US crude draws accelerate despite this week showing a build.

Below is our forecast for US crude storage till year-end:

Accelerating US crude draw will provide tailwind for WTI to reach $60+ by year-end.

Gasoline and Distillate

Gasoline storage declined 3.312 million bbls w-o-w while distillate storage declined 3.359 million bbls w-o-w.

Both gasoline and distillate storage are now below the 5-year average. Here's how the storage draws compare to the last 2 years:

With gasoline and distillate storage so tight, we expect refinery throughput to remain higher than average till year-end.

US Oil Production and Adjustment Factor

EIA reported that US weekly oil production reached 9.62 million b/d with Lower 48 production gaining 65k b/d w-o-w.

EIA also reported its November STEO yesterday, pinpointing September at 9.34 million b/d, while October averaged 9.26 million b/d.

This is how it would compare if we put monthly against weekly:

For all intents and purposes, if it's not obvious by now that the EIA weekly US oil production figure overstates where real production is, then we urge you to just look at that chart above a little longer. Since April 2017, the average overstated production has been ~150k b/d.

Over the summer, we saw adjustment factor flip negative and stay there, but the last 4 weeks have been confusing to say the least:

Notice how the rolling 8-week average adjustment factor was consistently negative from April to September? Well, that was the case until 4 weeks ago. So, unless EIA can tell us that either demand is being massively overstated, or supply is being massively understated (which we know is not the case), then the recent storage reports highlight that something is clearly, obviously missing.

Storage Rebalancing...

Total liquid stockpile decreased 9.051 million bbls w-o-w.

Total liquid stockpile is now on its way to reach the 2014 level.

The year-over-year difference has been accelerating to the downside, and we do not expect this trend to change anytime soon.

This should further illustrate the global oil market rebalancing that we are seeing. US is the only place left with any surplus storage, so when the total liquid stockpile reaches the 5-year average and lower, you know the world is mostly out of excess commercial oil storage.

Conclusion

This week saw EIA report a build for crude storage, but the build came as a result of massively positive adjustment and much lower US crude exports. With spreads still this far apart, we expect US crude exports to rebound materially in the coming weeks, and with refinery throughput on the rise, US crude storage will accelerate to the downside.

All of this, coupled with global oil market tightening, will result in WTI to push above $60/bbl.

