Evergreen Investments For Every Economic Season: Emerson's Approach To Business Transformation

Our current Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions businesses are uniquely positioned today as a result of this transformation and the successful integrations of acquired companies over the decades.

By Mike Train, Executive President, Automation Solutions, Emerson, and Bob Sharp, Executive President, Commercial & Residential Solutions, Emerson

There aren’t many universal truths in managing business operations, but here is one: always invest in more effective and efficient processes. When the economy is down, these investments pay off in lower costs and improved margins. In times of increased demand and activity, leaders who invest in operations are able to move more nimbly to seize opportunities and profit.

The challenging parts are anticipating the evolving needs of customers and then building the right capabilities to help them improve their business and stay ahead of their competition. Case in point: over the past several years, Emerson has worked to transform itself to do just that in two key areas: Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. It hasn’t always been easy; we worked to reshape our own business even as we helped customers navigate a slowing economy and changing markets. But this transformation puts us in an ideal position today: uniquely capable of meeting customer needs, and already anticipating what they’ll need in the future to automate processes and put data insights to work to improve their operations.

Our fourth-quarter earnings announced this week provide promising results that back up the strategic direction we’ve pursued, with growth and earnings per share both exceeding estimates from earlier this year.

We’ve worked to stay several steps ahead of our customers’ needs by following a three-pronged strategy, which is essentially unchanged over the past several decades:

Partner with our customers and cultivate unsurpassed expertise in the markets we serve. Use that knowledge and insight to make informed decisions regarding customers’ future needs. Take the right path to assemble solutions to meet those needs, whether it’s strategic acquisitions, internal innovation or a combination of the two.

This approach has required us to develop extensive expertise in effective management and integration of acquisitions. The acquisition path is often the most effective path to staying ahead of customers’ future needs, but it requires the ability to identify value-added targets, make sensible deals that create value for both customers and shareholders, and manage seamless integrations of both people and products.

When done correctly, acquisitions deliver increased value that neither company could achieve on its own. Solutions that offer depth and breadth that were not previously possible. Our acquisition formula includes fresh investment in both the new companies and new employees. We have a long history of people who joined us via acquisition who have stayed, enjoyed many opportunities to move across the enterprise and built long successful careers at Emerson.

In Automation Solutions, we’ve used this approach to build an unsurpassed capability to help process manufacturers automate systems and leverage data insights to achieve Top Quartile performance. It started with the acquisition of multiple manufacturers of sensors and other devices, such as Rosemount in the mid-1970s and ASCO in 1985. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, we added control features into automation solutions, integrating businesses like Fisher, Westinghouse Process Controls and RS3 Control Systems. And in the 2000s, we began to build data management to the mix, adding the expertise of companies like Syncade, ESI and Mynah, to arm our customers with actionable insights that enable more proactive management of systems.

It took more than just the piece-parts to build true automation solutions, however. As we integrated capabilities over the years, we expanded on them with internal innovation, creating DeltaV and Plantweb, our integrated automation infrastructure that today includes a broad portfolio of Pervasive Sensing technologies, an extensive suite of analytical software tools, secure and robust data infrastructure devices and expert services. We’re now helping customers adopt and benefit from the Industrial Internet of Things to achieve new levels of automation and operational certainty. Through this disciplined process of acquisition and organic growth, we’ve been able to build Automation Solutions into a business with sales of more than $9.4 billion.

Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business grew in a similar manner, using a combination of acquisitions and internal innovation to build on a vision for smarter and more capable heating and cooling solutions. This process started in the mid-‘80s with Copeland, maker of high-efficiency scroll compressors for air conditioners. We expanded into control capabilities in the ‘90s, and by the 2000s we were adding data management capabilities through internal advances like the ProAct Services, software that allows businesses like supermarkets, convenience stores and transportation companies to monitor heating and cooling to optimize operations.

Ultimately, we were able to build a comprehensive solution for management of what is called the cold chain, the infrastructure through which we are able to keep food cold and fresh from farm to ship to truck to supermarket. Through Emerson innovation, customers can now determine instantly when the temperature of a single cargo container on a single ship falls outside of optimal range, helping to reduce losses and maintain the safety and quality of the food we all depend on, even as they boost efficiency and reduce environmental impact. And like our Automation Solutions platform, Commercial & Residential Solutions – thanks to our M&A approach – today is a global leader with more than $5.8 billion in sales.

As we look ahead to 2018 and beyond, we’ll continue to build on our strategy to deliver capabilities that benefit customers in any business environment. Helping manufacturers to boost efficiency and reduce downtime. Helping businesses and homes to maximize efficiency, comfort and safety. We are excited about the prospects for both industries as the economy improves, but we will follow our approach to best serve our customers regardless of the economic environment.

