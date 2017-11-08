Recent Equity Offering Could Be A Buying Opportunity For This 8.2%-Yielding BDC

PFLT is expected to grow its spillover income in calendar Q3 2017. Subsequent to quarter-end, PFLT was awarded approximately $0.14 per share in a litigation settlement.

The information in this article discussing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) PFLT reports calendar Q3 2017 results on November 30, 2017, after the close of the markets.

Does Lower Yield = Lower Risk?

Typically, lower yield implies lower risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs"). Listed below are the BDCs with yields below 9% after taking into account semiannual and special dividends for Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX).

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) have recently been taken over by Oaktree Capital (OAK), and there is a good chance that OCSL will cut its dividend in 2018 due to the reduced hurdle rate with the new management agreement as discussed in "Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts".

October 24, 2017 – Equity Offering:

On October 24, 2017, PFLT announced that it plans to make a public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock and granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock. As you can see from the chart below, the stock has fallen since the announcement and could potentially be a buying opportunity. The company will report September 30, 2017, results on November 30, 2017, after the close of the markets.

Disclosures from SEC filings:

Net investment income is estimated to have totaled between $0.30 and $0.33 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. This includes amounts received in a litigation settlement related to a former portfolio company of MCG of $0.07 per share net of incentive fee payable on such amounts. Net asset value as of September 30, 2017 is estimated to be between $14.08 and $14.11 per share. As of September 30, 2017, we had borrowed $253.8 million under our $375 million Credit Facility. Our and PSSL’s total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately $12 million and $29 million, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2017, after giving effect to purchases, sales, repayments and net change in unrealized appreciation. ... Based on our historic activity levels and current pipeline, we anticipate an active fourth calendar quarter of origination activity. In the near term, the Company intends to organize a series of debt investor meetings outside of the United States. A debt transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. We cannot assure you as to when a transaction would occur, if at all.

Initial takeaways:

Net investment income is close to what I was expecting given the MCG settlement proceeds of $0.14 before taking into account incentive fees.

Slight increase in NAV per share (was $14.05) indicates that credit quality was stable.

There was lower-than-expected portfolio growth in Q3 and likely pushed into Q4 as management “anticipates an active fourth calendar quarter of origination activity”.

PSSL portfolio grew by $29 million and is now around $100 million.

I have lowered my Q4 NII projections due to lower portfolio growth in Q3 and the increase in amount of shares related to the offering.

There is a chance of higher cost of borrowings related to “a series of debt investor meetings”.

Quotes from management: All quotes from management in this article can be found at "PFLT Transcripts" on SA.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

PFLT is expected to grow its spillover income in calendar Q3 2017. Subsequent to quarter-end, PFLT was awarded approximately $0.14 per share in a litigation settlement related to a former portfolio company of MCG Capital Corporation that will impact calendar Q3 2017:

After quarter end, we were awarded approximately $0.14 per share in a litigation settlement related to a former portfolio company of MCG Capital. We have significant spillover income that we can use as a cushion to protect our dividend while we ramp the portfolio. As of September 30, our spillover was $0.38 per share.

PFLT hit my base projections for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and was not expected to fully cover its dividend due to the previous equity offering. Core net investment income was $0.274 after taking into account capital gain incentive fees, with around 96% coverage of the current dividend.

Management is focused on portfolio quality, which has resulted in lower yields from new investments and declining overall portfolio yield. However, as predicted in my previous reports, PFLT’s portfolio yield has started to increase partially due to additional returns from the newly formed PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”).

The proceeds from the previous equity offering were used to fund the PSSL, which is joint venture with Trinity Universal Insurance Company (“Trinity”). PFLT and Trinity have committed to provide $100 million of subordinated notes and equity to the joint venture, with PFLT providing $87.5 million and Trinity providing $12.5 million. In addition, PSSL intends to seek up to $200 million in third party financing.

Management is expecting higher returns from its PSSL (see discussions below) that should improve dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

Similar to PFLT, PSSL will invest primarily in senior secured loans for companies that are more defensive, have low leverage and strong covenants. We expect the ROE on our overall investments in PSSL to be in the low to mid-teens, which should be accretive to PFLT and increase the net investment income over time.

As mentioned earlier, I am anticipating healthy portfolio growth, including its PSSL, in Q4 2017. Originally, management expected that it will take two to three quarters to ramp the PSSL, which already accounts for 5% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2017.

Also, there was discussion of a second senior loan fund that could provide additional returns and the potential for an increased dividend in 2018.

Although PFLT's investment in PSSL is considered as a non-qualifying asset, we still have plenty of cushion since only 10% of the maximum 30% basket is currently non-qualifying. Over time, we may consider a second senior loan joint venture. PSSL has the additional benefit, that PFLT and PSSL together can write larger checks for our sponsor clients and be more relevant to them, driving enhanced deal flow and better terms. For the quarter ended June 30, we have been active and are well positioned.

Management has doubled the size of the portfolio over the last two years in an effort to maintain a diversified portfolio while taking on larger investments and lead roles in the origination process. This is in large part due to its merger with MCG Capital, which was completed in August 2015. There were many positive impacts from the MCGC merger, including increased scale, float and capital discussed in previous articles.

Risk Profile Discussion

Management describes its portfolio as “safe enough for your grandma,” and I agree that due to its focus on higher-quality, first-lien senior secured investments at floating rates, it is for investors who want solid returns without the typical amount of BDC-related risk.

Our portfolio is relatively low risk. It is highly diversified, with 86 companies across 24 different industries. 88% is invested in first lien senior secured debt, 4% in second lien debt, 5% in subordinated debt and 3% in equity. Our investment in PSSL, whose underlying investments are first lien senior secured loans, represents about 70% of the subordinated debt and equity investments in PFLT's portfolio. Our portfolio is constructed that withstand market and economic volatility. The cash interest coverage ratio, the amount by which EBITDA or cash flow exceeds cash interest expense, continues to be a healthy 3.4 times. This provides significant cushion to support stable investment income. Additionally, at cost, the ratio of debt to EBITDA on the overall portfolio was 3.9 times, another indication of prudent risk.

Credit quality remains strong, and as of June 30, 2017, one investment remains on non-accrual, Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., representing 0.4% and 0.2% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

Our credit quality since inception six years ago has been excellent. Out of nearly 300 companies in which we have invested, we have experienced only five nonaccruals. On those five nonaccruals, we have recovered $1.05 on the dollar so far. On June 30, we had one nonaccrual on our books, representing 0.4% of the portfolio on a cost basis and 0.2% on a market-value basis.

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement

PFLT was founded by Art Penn in 2010, who also founded PennantPark Investment (PNNT) in 2007 and co-founded Apollo Investment (AINV) in 2004. PFLT has an investor-friendly incentive fee structure and among the lowest base management fee in the industry. On February 17, 2017, the company issued 5 million shares, and thanks to PFLT’s higher-quality management, the company's investment adviser, PennantPark Investment Advisers, agreed to pay the underwriters a supplemental payment of $0.46 per share, which reflects the difference between the actual public offering price of $13.62 and the net proceeds of $14.08 per share to be received by the company. In addition, the investment adviser agreed to bear the sales load payable to the underwriters.

The base management fee for PFLT is among the lowest in the industry at only 1.00% of gross assets a year paid quarterly and excludes idle cash. Most BDCs have an income incentive fee with a hurdle rate that requires a minimum return on net assets to be at least 7% to 8% annually before paying incentives to the advisor. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to a certain point. This is called a "catch-up" provision that catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the "catch-up" as shown in the diagram below. PFLT investors only pay 50% of income over its 7.00% hurdle up to another hurdle of 11.67% and then 20% after that. This is a good thing for shareholders.

Upcoming Earnings Announcements

BDCs have begun reporting calendar Q3 2017, including PFLT on November 30, 2017, after the close of the financial markets. What should investors be looking for when PFLT reports later this month?

Portfolio growth potential and use of offering proceeds.

Ramp of the PSSL and expected returns in the coming quarters.

Potential changes to cost of borrowings related to “a series of debt investor meetings”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.