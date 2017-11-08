The Tail Is Wagging The Dog

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income rose 0.4% in September, matching the increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, which if the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. When we account for the rate of inflation and taxes, real disposable personal income is barely growing on an annual basis, as can be seen below. The significant increase in oil prices over the past few weeks, should it hold, could lead to another outright decline in real disposable income over the next several months.

Consumer spending surged 1.0% in September, but this was driven largely by vehicle replacement sales and utility services. Consumers are borrowing to make necessary purchases rather than spending disposable income on discretionary items, as evidenced by the plunge in the saving rate to 3.1%, which was a 10-year low. I expect the rate of consumer spending growth to continue to slow, especially if we see a decline in real disposable income and real average hourly earnings. The rate of overall consumer spending growth continues to weaken.

Construction Spending

The construction spending report includes the total value of all new construction activity for residential, non-residential, and public projects. You can see a chart of the year-over-year rate of growth in construction spending below - it does not indicate strength.

Overall construction spending rose 0.3% in September, while August's increase of 0.5% was revised lower to just a 0.1% increase. This leaves spending up 2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by a 9.6% increase in residential housing, but public spending (state, local and federal) continues to decline. We need infrastructure spending, but it seems unlikely when tax revenues are declining, and current legislative efforts are focused on tax cuts.

Factory Orders

Factory orders measure the change in dollar value for both durable and non-durable goods orders. Orders rose 1.4% in September, and when we exclude the volatile transportation sector (aircraft), orders were still up a solid 0.7%, indicating a strengthening manufacturing sector.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capex, rose 1.7% to close out what was a very strong quarter of business spending. The shipments of these goods, both durables and non-durables, which is what is used to calculate GDP growth, rose a solid 0.9%. These shipments were driven by transportation equipment (durable) and coal and petroleum products (non-durable), Orders and shipments are rising at a mid-single digit annual rate.

While orders have been strong in recent months, we have yet to see a commensurate increase in industrial production, which should follow.

ISM and Markit Manufacturing and Service Sector Indexes

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, reflecting survey results of purchasing managers at some 300 companies across the country, has been flirting with expansion highs for several months. It has been consistently stronger than the manufacturing survey conducted by Markit, yet both indicate strength for the sector which has not resulted in real economic activity that is consistent with historical readings of similar strength.

We have seen the same development in the service sector where the ISM survey indicates more strength than the Markit survey, yet both continue to overestimate the rate of economic growth. One explanation is that business executives continue to anticipate legislative action on the regulatory, tax, and healthcare fronts that would lead to improved business conditions. While actions have been taken on the regulatory front, we have seen no developments with respect to tax or healthcare reform.

I think the best way to use these survey results moving forward is to simply look at whether they strengthen or weaken from current levels rather than focus on the absolute levels.

Conclusion

Businesses have increased spending, but consumers have not. This isn't sustainable in a consumer-driven economy. It is the tail wagging the dog. The consumer is the engine, and the fuel is income growth, which leads to increased spending on goods and services. That spending is what drives production, capital investment, and eventually employment. The hurricanes resulted in an increase in spending on goods and services, which has given a short-term boost to GDP, but this not sustainable. We will likely fall back to a sub-2% rate of growth in 2018. A middle-income tax cut that is revenue neutral would lead to faster rates of economic growth, but that is not what is on the table today.

