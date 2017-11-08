Create A Tax-Efficient Income Stream Using This 7% Closed-End Fund

In my continued series on searching for high yield positions that can protect principal investment through NAV growth and diversification, I came across the DNP Select Income Fund (DNP).

Investment thesis: DNP can be used as a replacement for long-term bonds or the core holding in an alternative income portfolio.

Fund Overview

Investment objective: Long-term growth of current income and capital appreciation.

Strategy: Invest in a diversified portfolio of the debt and equity of utility companies.

An Analysis of the Monthly Distribution

Investors are well aware of the low yields we now endure due to the financial crisis. As such, DNP presents itself as an interesting option to those who want to safely increase their portfolio yield and/or create a sustainable income stream (i.e. retirees or other income investors).

You can see below that the 7% current yield has been maintained over the past 10 years without fluctuation. The monthly distribution also has been relatively tax efficient as they have been mostly split between long-term capital gains and return of capital. We will discuss whether the fund can effectively be used when considering price performance and sustainability of the distribution.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Financial Statement Analysis

An analysis of the financial statements yields concerning results. The fund is on pace to increase 2016 NII figures but still hasn't generated enough investment income to cover the distribution. Usually realized gains would be used to cover the difference but the problem is that NAV won't grow if this strategy is used over the long term and there weren't any realized gains in 2017 as of April. This could be the reason for management issuing more stock as they want more capital to invest in securities. However, after looking at DNP's price chart, there doesn't appear to be an issue of dilution for existing investors.

(Source: DNP 2017 Semi-Annual Report)

(Source: DNP 2016 Annual Report)

How to get the most out of this fund

Despite the underlying securities being mostly equities, DNP most closely resembles long-term investment grade bonds and REITs. The resulting interest rate sensitivity and cyclical price performance presents interesting ways for prospective investors to get the most out of this fund without feeling the pain of rising rates (i.e. 2013 bull market and bond tapering) or a bear market (2008 and 2011).

Bear Market

2011

Bull Market

2013

2014

Traditional Portfolio

Although slightly more volatile, DNP offers a very similar price performance to corporate bonds (VWESX). As such, because DNP has sufficient negative correlation to equities and doesn't display a declining NAV, investors should consider using this as long-term fixed income exposure.

Alternative Income

Although it doesn't offer the same principal growth as core equities, combining the following asset classes together results in a stable portfolio that yields a high amount of income.