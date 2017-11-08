Royal Dutch Shell - Profit Keeps Coming

Shell is one of the best oil majors and should be one of the first stock to be considered as a long-term investment.

Shell is making $16.85 billion in Free cash flow (not including divestitures) on a yearly basis while Dividend payout is approximately $15.64 billion now.

On November 2, 2017, Europe's largest oil firm, Royal Dutch Shell, beat analyst expectations again, reporting strong profits for its third quarter.

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) (RDS.B) recent quarterly results are representative of a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $50 a barrel price environment. Ben van Beurden, the CEO, said:

It is good to see that at $50 we can comfortably cover our cash dividend, pay down our debt and maintain investment to grow the business, and at the same time see running room to improve further.

After three years of a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was on June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work wonders looking at the oil prices today, holding at 2-1/2 year high at over $64 per barrel.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry.

Shell is one of the best oil majors and should be one of the first stock to be considered as a long-term investment.

Note: Difference between RDS-A and RDS-B

RDS-B provides the "dividend access mechanism", while the RDS-A shares do not.

RDS-B shareholders are allowed to forgo withholding tax -- 15% under Dutch law, verified by the Dutch Revenue Service and you will receive the whole dividend. Conversely, you'll effectively receive 85% in a net dividend payout, if you invest in RDS-A (unless you are in a non-taxable account).

I chose arbitrary RDS-B for my article. It is perhaps better to switch to RDS-A next year though. RDS-A and RDS-B will be consolidated in 2018-2019 apparently. Royal Dutch Shell plans to cancel its scrip dividend when its net debt ratio is back to a level of 20%.

Fun Trading: Other Oil majors: Third-quarter earnings available:

1 - October 30, Exxon Mobil (XOM). Please read my article here.

2 - October 31, Chevron (CVX). Please read my article here.

3 - November 6, BP (BP). Please read my article here.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table (10 quarters)

Royal Dutch Shell 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 73.95 69.18 60.18 49.73 60.27 62.94 67.09 73.31 72.70 77.73 Net Income in $ Billion 3.99 −7.42 0.94 0.48 1.18 1.38 1.54 3.54 1.55 4.09 EBITDA $ Billion 10.71 3.56 5.56 5.88 7.83 9.00 9.91 12.32 9.66 13.08 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 5.4% 0 1.6% 1.0% 1.9% 2.2% 2.3% 4.8% 2.1% 5.3% EPS diluted in $/share 1.24 −2.34 0.30 0.14 0.30 0.34 0.38 0.86 0.38 0.980 Cash from operations in $ Billion 6.05 11.23 5.42 0.66 2.29 8.49 9.17 9.51 11.28 7.58 Capital Expenditures [TTM] in $ Billion 29.03 27.66 26.13 25.24 24.83 23.70 22.12 21.10 20.96 20.70 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion −0.16 4.82 −1.88 −4.66 −3.50 3.21 3.46 5.20 5.63 2.56 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 26.98 31.85 31.75 11.02 15.22 19.98 19.13 19.60 23.99 20.70 Long term Debt in $ Billion 52.94 55.59 58.38 80.87 90.33 97.83 77.62 91.63 90.35 88.36 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.19 3.20 3.21 3.62 4.03 4.05 4.09 4.11 4.15 4.16 Oil Production K boep/d 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,731 2,880 3,039 3,661 3,508 3,595 3,905 3,752 3,495 3,657 Global liquid price ($/b) 55.84 45.22 38.81 29.49 39.31 40.43 44.54 48.36 45.62 47.06 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.44 4.98 4.23 3.89 3.21 3.42 4.03 4.29 4.22 4.15 RDS-A/B Earnings repartion per segment in $ billion 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Integrated gas 0.00 0.92 0.00 0.99 0.87 0.93 0.91 1.18 1.17 1.28 Upstream 1.04 −0.58 0.49 −1.44 −1.33 0.00 0.05 0.54 0.34 0.56 Downstream 2.96 2.62 1.52 2.01 1.82 2.08 1.34 2.49 2.53 2.67 Other −0.16 −0.58 0.19 −0.01 −0.31 −0.22 0.47 −0.35 −0.32 −0.30

Source: Company filings, Presentation, Ychart and Mornigstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Revenues.

Revenues were very strong at $77.73 billion, which are the highest revenues since 1Q'15 which basically marked the start of the bear cycle for oil. This is a very positive accomplishment. Shell CFO, Jessica Uhl said on the conference call:

Our results today show that we are successfully pulling on powerful financial levers that strengthen the balance sheet, as we continue to reshape Shell's portfolio and transform the company. This competitive performance is further evidence of Shell's growing momentum and strengthens our firm belief that our strategy is working.

This quarter saw a strengthening of the prices of oil and gas as well. Global liquid price of oil was $47.06 compared to $40.43 a year ago. Jessica Uhl continued:

on the Downstream side, refining margins were significantly higher than a year ago, in all regions, driven mainly by supply disruption; and in Chemicals, industry cracker margins were impacted by higher feedstock costs, partially offset by the impact of supply tightness in Asia and Europe.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow has decreased this quarter compared to the last four precedent quarters. Shell is making $16.85 billion in Free cash flow on a yearly basis. Notice that Dividend payout is approximately $15.64 billion now.

Note: The company indicated $3.7 billion FCF versus Ychart $2.56 billion (which excludes the cash proceeds from divestments).

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others.

Upstream production was 3,657 K Boep/d this quarter, up 1.7% compared to a year ago and up 4.6% sequentially. This was a supportive production number that signaled a stop in the negative trend experienced since December 2016.

New field start-ups and ongoing ramp-up of existing fields -- FPSOs in Brazil, the Kashagan in Kazakhstan, Stones in the Gulf of Mexico and finally Gorgon in Australia contributed to more than 340K Boep/d.

Total LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 10% compared with 3Q'16. This was mainly driven by Gorgon where three trains are online compared with one train in the same quarter last year.

3Q'17 Earnings were boosted by the Motiva transaction in May, resulted in the full consolidation of the Norco and Convent refineries.

Commentary about the third-quarter production details.

Upstream and downstream:

To-date, the company has completed $20 billion of divestments and has more than $7 billion in announced or in-progress divestments, on track to meet the target of $30 billion of divestments between 2016 and 2018.

Chemicals:

The business delivered great results in 3Q'17 and is offering a strong opportunity for growth.

Integrated Gas (From the company press release):

During the quarter, Shell completed the acquisition of Chevron's subsidiary in Trinidad and Tobago, closed the sale of its 50% interest in the Kapuni asset in New Zealand, and acquired MP2 Energy LLC in the USA. In September, Shell and KUFPEC mutually agreed to cancel the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of Shell Integrated Gas Thailand Pte Limited and Thai Energy Co Limited (Shell interests 100%) in Thailand. In October, Shell announced an agreement to sell its 16.8% interest in Companhia de Gas de São Paulo ("Comgás") to Cosan Ltd in Brazil.

4 - Net debt and cash.

The net debt stayed constant at $67.7 billion at the end of September, compared with $67.85 billion a year earlier. Nonetheless, we can see that Shell net debt is now 2.82 times higher than in 1Q'15, which is threatening the dividends solidity albeit Shell has never cut or suspended its dividend in 40 years or more. Shell is paying currently 5.6% annually, which is one of the best dividends in this sector.

Jessica Uhl said:

On a four-quarter rolling basis, we've generated some $27 billion of free cash flow, including around $11 billion of cash proceeds from divestments. In Q3 2017, for the fifth consecutive quarter, free cash flow more than covered cash dividend paid, at $52 per barrel. Our divestment program continues to make good progress on both raising cash and reshaping the company.

5 - 2017 Outlook.

6 - Technical analysis.

The stock is clearly showing a positive breakout starting end of October, driven by strong bullish oil prices. I see a rising wedge pattern forming mid-June to $68 as an upper resistance which means a potential retracement at $63 support. In any case, the stock should be considered as overbought and I recommend to take some profit off the table between $67-$68.50 ( no more than 20%). The rising wedge pattern is generally bullish midterm.

Commentary

On November 2, 2017, Europe's largest oil firm Royal Dutch Shell beat analyst expectations again, reporting profits for its third quarter. Shell is really a strong and powerful machine with growth potential and ability to adapt.

Oil prices start to turn seriously bullish the last few weeks, with crude future trading today above $64 a barrel. OPEC is expected to extend a cut of around 1.8 million barrels per day into the whole of 2018 and the geopolitical tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, could be the two main catalysts that a few analysts are referring to, when they are predicting $70 a barrel for Brent and above $60 for the WTI by "the end of the year".

Exuberance put aside for a minute, this momentum is really great for the fourth quarter earnings results for Shell and other oil majors.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

One potential weakness I am concerned about is the level of net debt of the company versus the high-yield dividend. But it is here for a reason.

The increase over the past year is accounted for by Royal Dutch Shell’s acquisition of BG Group (Total price tag was $~70 billion). CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement:

It significantly boosts our reserves and production and will bring a large injection to our cash flow.

The deal is making the energy giant Shell, the biggest global producer of liquefied natural gas, a fast-growing market anticipated to boom as developing countries and industrial energy users switch from coal and oil to LNG.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock on special occasions as well.