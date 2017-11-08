Upbeat 2018 Outlook Overshadows Mixed Quarter For CBS

Beaming Up Growth Across Multiple Fronts

CBS (CBS) reported a mixed quarter as profitability that exceeded consensus was offset by a revenue miss of $100 million stemming from lower ad sales. Advertising sales were surpassed by affiliate and subscription fee revenue of $1.15 billion, up 52.1% y/y, as All Access and Showtime OTT continued to transform CBS into a multi-platform content company less reliant on ad sales. Management gave four drivers for 2018 expected to deliver over $100 million top line growth in Local Media, OTT/skinny bundle platforms, Retrans and reverse comp, and international content sales. On the Local Media side, I believe CBS will benefit in 2018 from a solid year of political advertising, and C7 viewing on the advertising front. Continued growth in All Access and Showtime OTT platforms should offset any softness in advertising, in addition to higher retrans fees. As previously noted, CBS garners five times the viewership than the retrans dollars they receive. Management reiterated their goal of $2.5 billion in retrans and reverse fees by 2020, which I believe is achievable given their content distribution across traditional MVPD’s, and higher revenue per sub, digital OTT and skinny bundle platforms.

CBS is also producing 65 shows in 2018, in addition to expanding Showtime overseas and launching All Access internationally. The company also plans to repurchase $800 million - $1 billion in stock in 2018, which I think could be conservative. In addition, with recent Fox-Disney chatter picking up, the media industry could be ripe for consolidation with CBS as a prime takeout candidate. CBS harbors multiple catalysts for growth, and at just 10.6x 2017E Adjusted Operating Income, offers compelling value for shares. I maintain my Buy rating and $77 price target, implied upside of 33.7%.

Entertainment revenue in the quarter was $1.8 billion, a y/y decline of -6.9%. Affiliate and subscription fees were up 52% augmented by the Mayweather-McGregor fight, growth in reverse compensation, All Access and skinny bundle revenue. Network advertising was down 2% y/y from facing political comps and one less Thursday Night Football game. I continue to believe NFL ratings declines aren’t a long term issue and simply experiencing normal fluctuations as they have in the past. Ratings for Monday Night Football are up this year, a positive sign for the NFL and CBS that ratings decline are mostly attributable to the quality of games rather than viewership boycotts from fans. CBS noted the premiere episode of Star Trek Discovery led to notable strength in All Access sign-ups, and that Star Trek has been renewed for a second season. The company is also launching The Twilight Zone on All Access and management believes it will dramatically boost subscribers. Both series should help All Access achieve the 2 million subscriber mark by the end of 2017 in my view. In content licensing, CBS announced multi-platform syndication deals for Madam Secretary, the economic benefits of which should be seen in Q4, and stated a forthcoming announcement for NCIS: New Orleans. I forecast Entertainment revenue in Q4 of $2.4 billion, driven by gains in content licensing and continued gains in affiliate and subscription fees.

Cable Network revenue was $840 million, up 40.5%, surpassing my estimate of $643 million, driven by revenue at Showtime from the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Management noted Showtime has 25 million subscribers across both traditional and digital platforms. Cable Networks revenue could be $531 million in Q4, driven by continued subscriber gains. Publishing revenue in Q3 was $228 million, up 0.9% y/y, lower than my estimate of $250 million. Publishing growth was driven by number one titles across eight different NYT best seller categories. Publishing revenue could be $230 million in Q4, buoyed by continual gains across categories. Local Media revenue was $397 million, down 2.9% y/y, short of my $425 million estimate. Local Media was impacted by lower ad sales resulting from a tougher political comp, partially offset by sales from the Emmys. Total core advertising revenue excluding political was up mid-single digits, with retrans and reverse revenue up 27%. Management guided to core ad revenue ex political up mid-single digits, in line with Q3. I estimate Local Media revenue in Q4 will be $542 million, augmented by core advertising and healthy demand in the scatter market. Corporate revenue was a loss of $109 million, in line with my estimate of a $105 million loss. I estimate corporate revenue will be a loss of $112 million.

Management also estimated to repurchase about $800 million to $1 billion of shares in 2018 as a result of the proceeds from the CBS Radio merger, and noted it may sell its 25 acre TV City production facility. Estimates have been at $900 million+ in a sale, and I believe CBS could use the proceeds for either increased share repurchases in addition to further content investment. I estimate total Q4 revenue will be $3.6 billion with Adjusted Operating Income of $777 million.

A Fox and Mouse Tie-Up Seem Unlikely

Recently 21st Century Fox (FOXA) has been in talks to sell its film assets to Disney (DIS). With Disney launching its own OTT platform, content is their friend, as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) looks to spend roughly $7.5 billion on content in 2018. Some analysts have expressed pessimism over the deal occurring, and one analyst notes the value of the deal could be between $20-$30 billion. CBS is light on film content, relative to their television assets, and thus I don’t believe Disney will have any acquisitive talks with CBS going forward. However, if a Disney-Fox deal were to occur in some fashion, it could be the harbinger to a rising tide lifting all media stocks effect via multiple expansion. The CFRA noted that the media sector, “is in need of a major catalyst.” This could be it, given that the AT&T (T) -Time Warner (TWX) deal seems to be becoming more uncertain, with the DOJ requiring Time Warner to sell CNN to proceed with the merger. While CBS does trade at a trailing EBITDA valuation higher than its competitors in Disney, Fox, Comcast, (CMCSA) and Viacom, (VIA) as I point out, CBS trades at just 10.6x times my 2017E Adjusted Operating Income multiple, which I don’t think is expensive at all.

Even in light of the CNN news, I would expect to see more attempted consolidation in the media space with a seemingly friendlier White House administration regarding M&A, and the likelihood of repatriation. As I noted in my Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings review, Apple would be a prime beneficiary of tax repatriation and they are rumored to be looking to spend $1 billion on original content in 2018. They could buy CBS and have high quality programming under their belt such as The Big Bang Theory, Star Trek, Criminal Minds, etc. An Apple-CBS merger would certainly not be unreasonable to me given the fact that Apple approached Time Warner about a deal in the past. Furthermore, an Apple-CBS merger would have a more favorable shot at getting approved by regulators as Apple has no broadcast operations at present, eliminating any anti-trust concerns. Presently, I don’t expect to see any pending CBS acquisition in the cards, but longer term, CBS has both the content and market cap beneficial to a deal which could augur well in a more lively M&A environment.

Closing Remarks

The story this quarter was the top line $100 million miss stemming from lower ad sales, but as affiliate and subscription fees surpassed advertising, this reiterates my thoughts that CBS has become less reliant on traditional advertising via its OTT platforms. And even still, CBS is generating revenue from increased advertising measurement via C7 ratings and C7+ in some cases. Content licensing and high double digit growth in retrans fees bode well for the company, in addition to what could be a very good political year in 2018. Investors stand to benefit from share repurchases that could surpass the $800 million-$1 billion 2018 guidance management gave on the call if CBS sells its production facility, and an uptick in merger activity could make CBS a prime takeout candidate, or at the very least, provide multiple expansion as a standalone entity. With $100 million of expected top line growth from four areas in 2018, CBS is a solid buy in today’s media landscape.

Risks

CBS faces economic risks associated with overall advertising spending. In the event of an economic downturn, advertising and marketing budgets may be cut to align expenses with weaker business prospects. A slower than anticipated economic recovery could hinder revenue growth. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers, and a declined interest in the NFL may lead to lower ad revenue.

As CBS moves away from a majority exposure to advertising revenue and transitions to OTT, failure to maintain subscriber growth with its platforms of All Access and Showtime may dampen business. A failure to renew network affiliations with local broadcasters and retrans agreements with MVPD's may give CBS less exposure in the television marketplace. CBS is also majority owned by National Amusements via the Redstone family, and can exercise controlling influence over the company's affairs, which may present a conflict of interest with the shareholder base.

Valuation

I estimate CBS will generate revenue in 2017 of $13.4 billion primarily driven by increased ad sales and OTT subscriber growth and operating income of $2.85 billion based on higher sales and more profitable OTT subs. Shares trade at 13.4x my estimated Adjusted 2017 EPS, 21.4x my estimated 2017 Free Cash Flow and 10.6x my estimated Adjusted Operating Income. Assigning a blended multiple of 18x estimated 2017 Adjusted EPS, a 28x 2017 Free Cash Flow multiple, and a 13.5x 2017 Adjusted Operating Income multiple, results in a price target of $77, implied upside of 33.7%.

