Cisco Systems: Don't Throw In The Towel Just Yet

We believe that the stock is still an excellent buy for patient dividend investors looking to gain exposure in the tech sector, so don’t throw in the towel just yet.

Recent rallies in the tech space have placed many of the industry’s usual suspects back in focus in the financial news media. But one name that has been missed in all of this sector-based optimism is Cisco Systems (CSCO), as the stock’s long-term sideways performance continues to look sluggish on a relative basis. But if you are a dividend investor with a conservative outlook and a little patience, the stock’s elevated yields offer an excellent way to gain exposure to sections of the market that are often overlooked by those focused on income payouts. Cisco is scheduled to report earnings after the market close on Nov. 15th. We expect that anything but a total miss in the consensus expectations will keep the stock on its upward trajectory en route to a more satisfying breakout of the long-term trading range. And while this does not mean that anyone should expect significant capital gains in the near term, CSCO’s 3.37% dividend yield remains highly attractive in the current low-interest rate environment. On balance, the stock remains a strong "buy" and we see very little downside in its valuation heading into 2018.

On a year-to-date basis, CSCO is trading higher by 13.8%. This is nothing to scoff at, given the fact that this is roughly in line with the performances seen in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). But when we look at the 30% gains posted during the same period in the Powershares Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), the stock’s performance starts to look fat less impressive. These trends have only served to strengthen the arguments from bears that suggest the company is a tired old relic that should be relegated to tech’s proverbial dust bin. But the reality is that Cisco continues to post performance results that are consistent and stable - and this is the type of activity that should look most attractive for dividend investors looking to capture sustainable yield.



Earnings Data: Cisco Systems



In the chart above, we can see how this performance consistency has unfolded over the last few years. Cisco’s latest earnings figures were released in mid-August, with the company posting $0.61 in per-share earnings for the second quarter. On the revenue side of the equation, the network equipment company showed $12.13 billion for the period (which was a positive surprise next to the $12.07 billion in revenues that was anticipated). Supportive trends here can be seen in Cisco’s stronger orders from the public sector, which rose 2% on an annualized basis. So while the company is not exactly hitting the ball out of the park, what we do have is a very stable earnings framework that is unlikely to disappoint expectations any time soon.



Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance



Furthermore, this consistency is reflected in the analyst surveys (which firmly place the stock in bullish territory). Since Chuck Robbins assumed the role of CEO two years ago, Cisco has managed to beat estimates in both earnings and sales in every quarter. So, as long as we do not see any major surprises on Nov. 15th, the upside moves in the stock look set to continue.



CSCO Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



Earlier in this article, we described the stock as being caught in its long-term trading range. But, in this case, beauty is really in the eye of the beholder as the upside break of 33.20 was a highly bullish event that suggests a bottom in now firmly in place near 23.80. Additional evidence pointing to the possibility we may have already broken this trading range can be found in the series of higher lows that the stock has posted since 2002 and in the bullish indicator readings in the CCI that have accompanied the move higher. So while it may be possible that we are not totally out of the woods, it does mean that there is still time to position long in CSCO in these early stages. CSCO’s payout ratio of 53.2% suggests that the dividend is safe and the 3.37% yield remains one of the best opportunities for dividend investors looking for added exposure in tech.



What is your position on the CSCO? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.