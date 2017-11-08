Hawaiian Telcom Holdco's (HCOM) CEO Scott Barber on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 08, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Ngoc Nguyen - Director of IR

Scott Barber - CEO

Dan Bessey - CFO

Analysts

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc., Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ngoc Nguyen, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you, Judy. Aloha, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Bessey, Chief Financial Officer, who will be making prepared remarks about the quarter and participating in the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our earnings release and financial statements are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at hawaiiantel.com. In addition, you'll find a slide presentation for today's call, which we will be referencing throughout our remarks.

Now, I'd like to draw your attention to Slide 3 and our safe harbor statement and remind everyone that some of the information provided on this conference call constitutes forward-looking statements that are based on currently available information that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors are described in the Company's recent filings with the SEC, including Hawaiian Telcom's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Hawaiian Telcom and SEC website.

Also, our discussion may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the tables attached to the earnings press release, which are also available for review in the Investor Relations section of the Hawaiian Telcom website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Telcom. Scott?

Scott Barber

Thanks Ngoc. Aloha, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Starting with Slide 5, yesterday we received overwhelming shareholder approval for our proposed merger with Cincinnati Bell. We are very pleased with this outcome and appreciate our shareholder support which we believe further underscores the value and benefits of this merger.

This approval marks an important milestone in this merger process and we continue to make good progress toward obtaining regulatory approvals. We have filed all necessary federal and state regulatory applications and recently cleared Hart-Scott-Rodino Act review. The remaining regulatory approval processes are well underway and we expect the merger to close as soon as remaining regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are satisfied.

Turning now to the quarter. In the third quarter, we continue to see strong demand in market for our fiber services. In the business channel, the number of business Internet subscribers on packages with 50 megabits to 1 gigabit fiber speeds grew 38% year-over-year. To address this growing demand for bandwidth and cloud adoption in our third quarter, we continue leverage our existing fiber footprint that was initially built for residential consumers to fiber-enabled an additional 800 targeted small business addresses providing them with access to a market-leading 1 gigabit Internet service.

This brings our total fiber-enabled small business addresses to approximately 9,400 statewide at the end of the third quarter. We continue to see customer accelerated broadband usage which drove increased take rates and customer upgrades to higher bandwidth products in these fiber areas. So by the end of this year as part of our plan capital budget, we expect to fiber-enabled over 1,300 additional business addresses while continuing with pair bonding and the initial deployment technology such as G.fast to increase speeds to areas where it makes sense.

Along with fiber Internet, our strategic business hosted voice bundle continued do well. Business voice-over IP lines grew 15% year-over-year and continues to mitigate legacy voice line loss as well provide higher ARPU on longer term contracts. In the consumer channel, demand for IPTV and fiber Internet speeds continues to be strong. TV subscribers grew 11% year-over-year recording our 21st consecutive quarter of subscriber growth and driving our $44 million annualized TV revenue stream and growing.

The number of Internet subscribers on packages with 100 meg to 1 gig fiber to home speed through an impressive rate of 64% year-over-year helping to drive our Internet revenue and subscribers sequential growth for the first time in two years. We are encouraged by these results because they prove that market demand for our superior fiber product suite continues to grow. And also highlight the fact that where we have fiber we ultimately win.

With over 44,300 TV subscribers and approximately 6,000 additional single-play and double-play non-TV Internet subscribers on our next generation network, our NGN footprint penetration O'ahu is approximately 25%, which is an increase from 22% in the same period just a year ago. Within inventory of 205,000 fiber-enabled homes on O'ahu, we saw ample opportunity continue to increase penetration in our market.

In addition with O'ahu, we continue to see remarkable demand and take rates for high-speed Internet on the rural and high-cost areas the neighbor islands where we have deployed fiber under Connect America Fund II program. In the third quarter, we enabled 1,100 CAF II locations in the quarter with a total of 2,300 CAF II enabled homes on the neighbor islands. By the end of this year, we expect to have 4,400 neighbor islands, island homes enabled for CAF II the majority of which will have Fiber-to-the-Home and the ability to 1 gigabit of internet speed.

In wholesale channel, we saw a solid 25% year growth in Ethernet and optical transport service revenue, including revenue from SEA-US that we started to recognize in August. Demand for our fiber services and SEA-US capacity continues to be strong. We're also seeing increased activity for small cell solutions and as a potential justification projects for wireless carriers and are currently working on a number of RFPs. We believe these are solid growth opportunities for the wholesale channel.

So overall, we continue to see strong interest in our fiber products and services in our market. The fiber investments we have made in our network along with our knowledge and innovation have helped us to transform our company. Together with Cincinnati Bell, our company that shares similar products and services, culture and strategy as well as focus on fiber investments, we believe will be able to leverage our combined scale, expanded capabilities, best practices and increase investments in fiber to further capitalize on the growing demand for fiber capacity. We believe this combination will drive sustainable growth and long-term value for all of our stakeholders.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Dan to review the details of our third quarter financial results. Dan?

Dan Bessey

Thank you, Scott. And again, thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. I'll move directly to Slide 7, and we can review the third quarter financial results in more detail. Revenue for the third quarter totaled $91 million, down from the prior year and flat sequentially. The year-over-year decline was largely due to lower levels of equipment sales as well as the growth from our fiber and high bandwidth products and services being offset by ongoing legacy product declines.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $25.8 million down $2.8 million year-over-year due to the decrease in revenue. This was partially offset by operating expense favorability and we continue to benefit from ongoing efficiency improvement and cost reduction initiatives. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $92.7 million and adjusted net loss was $3.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share, primarily related to $2 million in professional fees associated with the Cincinnati Bell merger and $1.1 million in a non-cash pension settlement loss related to employee retirements in the quarter.

I want to take a moment to discuss our GAAP net loss that we reported in our financial statements for the third quarter. This was primarily as a result of $89.4 million one-time non-cash increase income tax provision in connection with the recognition of a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets. The Company maintains deferred tax assets to recognize the future benefit of net operating loss carry forward for federal and state income purposes. As a result of incurring pre-tax losses during 2017, the accounting rules requires to only use historical income to support the deferred tax asset with limited ability to adjust the pre-tax losses for non-recurring items such as our pension settlement losses.

As a result, we required to report a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets. It’s important to note here that this accounting treatment has no impact on our ability to use the net operating loss carry forward to offset future taxable income. So the cash value of our net operating losses remains unaffected by this accounting treatment. We have provided a reconciliation table for GAAP net loss and adjusted net loss in the earnings release and the presentation slide appendix.

Moving onto our revenue channel performance on Slide 8. Third quarter business revenue totaled $41.9 million, down year-over-year, but up slightly, sequentially, compared to the same period two years ago, our business strategic revenue increased 8.6%, driven by continued demand for our fiber based products. The growth in units for a high-bandwidth data service were offset by lower ARPUs from promotional pricing and certain pricing reductions in exchange for renewal opportunities with long-term contracts.

We believe our expanded fiber network and portfolio of the integrated end-to-end products will enable us to take advantage of the growing demand for high-bandwidth and data solutions to continue to help us transformer our revenue streams. The business channel has high-margins and represents 46% of our total revenues. So this is a key strategic focus for us. Third-quarter consumer revenue totaled 33.7 million down year-over-year but flat sequentially.

Video revenue grew 6% year-over-year driven by deeper subscriber penetration into our next generation fiber network. Blended TV ARPU for the third quarter was $84.54 up from last quarters and approximately 5% lower compared to last year's due to the increased level of promotional activities in our market during the first part of the year. We were able to mitigate some of the impact by renegotiating certain content contract and rationalizing channels, which resulted in 2% lower content cost per subscriber compared to the same period a year ago.

For the third-quarter consumer Internet revenue was down year-over-year but up sequentially. Third-quarter saw the best consumer net add since 2014, as the growth in our high-speed fiber areas outweighed the disconnects in the copper areas. Revenue growth driven by video and high-bandwidth fiber Internet services has transformed our consumer channel and drove a solid 4.6% growth in our consumer strategic revenue over the last two years. Third-quarter wholesale revenue totaled 12.6 million down year-over-year and flat sequentially. The growth in Ethernet and optical transport service including SEA-US capacity was offset by revenue declines from certain wholesale customers migrating from legacy TDM circuits on month to month rates to moving to more efficient higher bandwidth fiber-based Ethernet circuits on multiyear contracts.

Moving to Slide 9. Let me now turn to operating expenses. If we exclude all non-cash and special items, our third-quarter operating expenses totaled 65.3 million down 4 million when compared to the same period a year ago. The bridge on Slide 9 illustrates our continued focus on expense reduction and efficiency improvement. As you can see the decrease in our operating expenses was due to lower salaries, wages and benefits primarily from headcount rationalization, lower cost of goods from lower levels of equipment sales and benefits of various other cost-saving initiatives. These decreases more than offset higher direct cost of services related to video from increasing number of subscribers.

Moving onto Slide 10. Let me turn to capital expenditures. CapEx was 75.7 million for the first nine months of 2017, 2.6 million lower compared to the same period in 2016. Nearly 90% of total capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2017 was directed towards growth and expansion initiatives including SEA-US related payments, CAF II build out, spending to continue to increase our network capacity such as fiber overlays and targeted business and residential areas as well as success base spending to support the growth of next generation services. So far this year we spent nearly 8 million SEA-US related payments, we expect to spend about 6 million to the next few months to wrap up the final milestones related SEA-US payments. Overall, our total level of capital expenditures for 2017 is expected to be in the high $80 million range as we previously had indicated.

Moving to Slide 11. Let me provide some detail on cash flow. At the end of the third quarter, we had approximately $45 million in cash and cash equivalents. Year-to-date, net cash provided by operating activities grew year-over-year, primarily driven by receipt of upfront payments for SEA-US capacity sales. Net cash used in investing activities was lower year-over-year due to lower year-to-date capital spending. And net cash provided by financing activities was higher year-over-year, largely due to our term loan refinancing in the second quarter. Our levered free cash flow for the first nine months of 2017 was negative $7 million. We continue to be conservatively capitalized with a net leverage ratio of 2.5 times and a debt service coverage ratio of approximately 4.4 times.

So that concludes my comments today. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Scott for his closing remarks.

Scott Barber

Thanks, Dan. So, in closing, we’ll continue to execute on our plan to drive our business forward, at the same time, we're working diligently to make sure the merger transaction closes as smoothly and timely as possible. We look forward to updating you on our progress in future calls. That concludes our prepared remarks today.

I'll turn the call over to the operator, so we could take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Barry Sine from Drexel Hamilton. Your line is now open.

Barry Sine

First question on -- I know the SEA-US, undersea fiber went live in the quarter and your cash is pumped up. Could you talk about how much cash you generated from that? And then on an ongoing basis I know you received the cash, but you have to amortize that revenue rather than recognizing all at once upfront. Could you talk about what we’ll expect from that on a quarterly basis going forward?

Scott Barber

Yes. Good question, Barry. Yes, we received about $29 million in capacity sales on that and we went ready for service in August. And so that is what's driving the increase in our cash balances on the balance sheet. However as you alluded to, we amortize that over the term of the contract, there's various terms and various contracts, but effectively we amortize that over 15 to 20 year period, and those revenues show up in the wholesale channel and we began recognizing those revenues in August of this year. So a partial quarter's worth of revenue and we'll get a full quarter’s worth, starting in Q4.

Barry Sine

In that $29 million, you didn’t completely sell all the excess capacity, so you saw some inventory I believe. And so you might see something significant on top of that $29 million?

Scott Barber

Yes, we continue to have active dialogue with a number of potential customers there and as we've kind of indicated before, we think we have 40% of capacity left to monetize. And so, we're looking for the most economical arrangement with the potential customers to do that.

Barry Sine

And the impact on capital spending, you gave a range high $80 million -- high 80s for full-year CapEx year-to-date, you’re at $75.7 million, so it implies a pretty big step down in the fourth quarter. Are you able to break out how much, I believe is a delta between 3Q and 4Q is SEA-US the final spending? Are you able to break that out? And then if we look at that implied fourth quarter capital spending level. Is that a reasonable run rate going forward or other pockets that may start to ramp up and bring that number back?

Scott Barber

Yes, we don’t have any new projects we are initiating in the fourth quarter, so it's going to be a function of two things. We will have about 6 million in final SEA-US payments to finish that out. Some of that could bleed over just on the timing of payables to Q1 of next year, but the majority will be in Q4, and then just as a reminder the majority of our CapEx is really success based capital. So it will fluctuate from quarter to quarter depending on the amount of sales we have the Christmas time is usually a fairly life time there is some seasonality involved in the fourth quarter from Thanksgiving and Christmas. So success based capital all of the things being equals is a little bit more muted due to seasonality.

Barry Sine

And then shifting gears, the competitive environment, your friends over at Spectrum have really raped up. I think they were in the quarter in the market for a full quarter under that new brand name now with a new Spectrum pricing. How bad did they hit you? How competitive did that? Is it a change? Are you still coping with it reasonably well? I mean the numbers that you posted in consumer broadband and video actually look better than your product ramps.

Scott Barber

Yes, Barry. The Charter basically concluded their branding on the consumer side in the early part of the year and went more to a national pricing structure. So that kind of using and leveraging their advertising and their promotion from a national perspective on the consumer side. And they followed on more so in the third-quarter, midyear with the business side, so the branding has been concluded there. The advertising is very heavy a lot of its brand related so there is a lot of branding going on to change the Spectrum name, but they are very, very heavy in terms of their voice in the market in that regard.

So we did see a slight change in the consumer side as a result of the national pricing but probably even more aggressive in terms of promotional pricing and advertising on the business side. So you know they are big company. They are going to continue to advertise a lot. We got better product we believe and where we have fiber we win. And so, we are emphasizing the value of our products compared to their but there's definitely a change in approach in terms of a national type presence in the market versus more of a local.

Barry Sine

And my last question obviously and congratulations you just hit a big milestone on the merger process. I guess one of the big long poles in the tent is still the state of Hawaii regulatory approval. Could you walk us through the process there? Where are you? What's still needs to be done? Are there any issues that have been raise? Have we gone to a public comment period? Are there public hearings? What do we need to see there?

Scott Barber

So, there is two local regulatory approval we received Barry, and one is with the cable commission or the department of consumer affairs. That -- they have -- by mandate or statute, they actually make a decision within 120 days, receiving an approved application. So they have been -- they have had public hearings they are now -- we are in negotiation process with them and we expect that sometime after the first to the year that a decision we made there. On the PUS, we have been working with the consumer aggregate on the timeline or schedule and in terms of data gathering that’s been concluded, we have submitted that to the PUC.

It's probably a little longer in terms of process, and so at this point and time there is no public hearings scheduled, but we hope by the end of the first quarter that all the data worked, collection and information gathering is concluded and the PUC can make a decision sometime after that. So far there has been no hiccups, no issues that we’ve seen that that makes us to believe. We’re going to have a problem, but certainly we understand that the deliberation we have to go through and we’re going to follow that diligently with them.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ngoc Nguyen, Director of Investor Relations for any closing remarks.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you again for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Hawaiian Telcom. I'm available for any follow-up questions and can be reached in the office at 808-546-3475 or by email. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.