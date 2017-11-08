Jones Energy's (JONE) CEO Jonny Jones on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 08, 2017, 10:30 ET

Executives

Page Portas - IR

Jonny Jones - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Eric Niccum - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Robert Brooks - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jones Energy 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements.

During the call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Participating with me on today's call will be Jonny Jones, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Eric Niccum, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Robert Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we'll open up the line for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonny Jones.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Page. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. Let me begin with a few logistics for today's call. I will begin with an industry backdrop followed by a discussion of our current strategy and highlights of our third quarter results, I will then turn call over to Eric Niccum who is joining us today from our Oklahoma City Merge office. Eric will provide a deep dive into our merge operations and the exciting results we are seeing there. Following Erik, Bob Brooks who is here with me here in Austin will discuss our go forward financial strategy and financial results for the quarter. One of the advantages of being near the end of earning season is the opportunity to reflect on what others in the industry are focusing on. It appears to me there's been a lot of discussion around drilling within cash flow and a renewed focus on corporate returns. This has been compared to an all-out focus on production growth at any cost while Jones Energy just celebrated our fourth year as a public company our strategy of focusing on well level returns and thus corporate returns goes back almost three decades to our inception more than 29 years ago. For Jones Energy production growth has always been an outcome of a sound strategy of focusing on margins, not the driver of our strategy.

To support this strategy in the past we have dropped our entire rig fleet on two separate occasions demonstrating that we have walked the talk on a corporate returns focus both as a private company and now as a public company. For example in 2008 after the financial crisis and again in late 2015 when OPEC decided to flood the market with crude we responded by going to zero rigs.

Simply put when commodity prices and drilling costs get out of whack and we are unable to achieve satisfactory margins we laid down rigs and cut CapEx. Our decision this year to go from three rigs on our Western Anadarko asset to our current level of activity with zero rigs further illustrates this point. This has served us well in the past and will continue to drive our behavior going forward. Let me be clear corporate returns have and will continue to be our focus. We believe this is the best way to serve all our constituents both equity and debt holders. Given this backdrop I would like to discuss the Jones strategy in the current environment.

First off we recognize we have too much leverage, you will remember that when commodity prices fell at the end of 2015 we laid down rigs and focused on improving our balance sheet. To this end we were successful in buying back more than $192 million of our notes lowering our total debt by 14%, furthering this effort when we made the strategic decision to enter the merged play we use zero debt and over equitize this transformative asset purchase. Today we continue to look for creative ways to lower our total debt level. Second, we have a total focus on delivering top results on our exciting merge asset. We believe this is the best way to grow our EBITDA to help support the level of debt that we currently have. While still in the early innings there is a buzz around the office in Oklahoma City driven by our recent drilling and production results which Eric will speak to.

Third, we will continue to look for ways to maximize value on our 155,000 net acre legacy Western Anadarko position because this asset is primarily HBP [ph] we are not being forced to drill as we work on maximizing value but with more than 1900 gross undeveloped locations we have a renewed sense of urgency to pursue the many opportunities at our disposal to maximize the value of this asset without sacrificing our balance sheet. Our focus today and going forward is execution on our merged position. I'm pleased to say we are hitting on all cylinders with our transition to emerge focused company. In fact our merged production reach 5997 boe a day net over the weekend. We currently have two rigs running drilling on wells number 20 and 21, we have seven wells on production four in the Woodford, three in Meramec and six wells currently in flowback which will speak to two Woodford, four Meramec, this gives us a total of 13 operated wells online and we have an interest in over 60 producing wells. We have a dedicated Halliburton frac crew and are continued set records on both drill time and production results. We still plan to increase to three rigs in the coming months and expect to have our position primarily HBP by early next summer. This will give us the flexibility to add rigs, decrease rigs or take whatever action market conditions dictate at the time.

I would like to mention that the company drilled its first pair of long laterals during the third quarter which are currently being completed. As Eric will talk about in a minute our merge program has taken some big steps recently and we really are well on our way to transitioning to a merge focused company. Switching gears to the Western Anadarko Basin, or WAB as we like to call it, our completions team has been working down a large duck inventory since late August fracking more than 623 stages and bringing 21 wells, 18 of which were online by the end of the third quarter. The timing of these completions was later than we initially anticipated and as a result contributed very little to third quarter production. However we do expect to see a meaningful uplift from these wells along with our recent merge wells during the fourth quarter.

We suspended drilling in our core Cleveland and Turkey Track areas in mid-October to allow a greater focus on delineating our merge asset. Today we have five wells in the Turkey Track area online and while we have positive activity we are monitoring the progress of these wells which have just come on production. As a result of these changes we do not anticipate drilling additional wells in the Western Anadarko Basin during the fourth quarter. This has been reflected in updated production guidance we issued yesterday which incorporates fewer total wells in the Cleveland core and the Turkey Track than initially planned for 2017.

Let me be very clear, we are all in on developing our merge assets. Bob and his team have been tasked with working alongside our lending group to create additional flexibility that allows us to pursue merged development in 2018 and beyond. We plan to continue delineating our position to allow for rapid acceleration when conditions are right but eventually we see the potential for the asset to sustain up to a six rig program under the right conditions.

Now turning to our 2018 plans although we will not likely issue formal guidance until next year. We do have some initial thoughts on what to expect. Today our plan is to run three rigs in the merge beginning around the end of the year concerning our legacy asset we have taken a pause on Cleveland drilling and are evaluating capital options for the Western Anadarko asset. No doubt the level of activity we decide to commit to in the Western Anadarko in 2018 will have an impact as we contemplate next year's budget. Cash flow from the Cleveland play has been the vehicle to get our merged position up and running and we acknowledge its contribution to making Jones Energy what it is today. As we continue the asset transition from Cleveland to merge our 2018 capital dollars were first and foremost be dedicated to the merge. As you will recall our President Mike McConnell opened our merge office at Oklahoma City back in November and has relocated his family to Oklahoma City. Eric Niccum recently joined Mike in the Oklahoma City office to spearhead our operations and technical teams as they work towards full field development over the next several years. Eric will also be relocating to Oklahoma City very soon.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Eric in Oklahoma City. Eric?

Eric Niccum

Thank you, Johnny. Good morning everyone. I would like to take a few minutes to talk about some operational highlights in merge. Our operations are beginning to fall in step and our technical teams are doing a great job. As Johnny mentioned today we have 13 wells online with the latest batch of six wells turned to sales in late October. Those six include the three well, Rosewood pad, the two-well Hardesty pad and [indiscernible]. In total that represents four Meramec and Woodford wells. None of the wells in the group of six have reached peak IP 30 rates however we are encouraged by early results. Each of these wells continue to increase in both grade and pressure. After only 18 days on flowback both Rosewood and Meramec wells which are single section laterals are each producing call for 1100 barrels of gross oil equivalent per day with production currently exceeding type curve expectations. As a reminder the Rosewood pad offsets our prolific [indiscernible] which also continues to show strong production. Previously we announced IP30 beating expectations BOMHOFF as well as our second Meramec well, the Garrett. I'm pleased to report that these wells the BOMHOFF and the Garrett are still holding in there very strong. In fact the IP90 for these wells are 1218 boed and 850 boed and are exceeding oil type curves by 34% and 25% respectively.

To-date we have completed seven Meramec wells targeting six unique benches. While it's early days in our operated program we will continue to update you with new and existing well performance and peak rates as they are achieved. Yesterday we reported that merge production for the third quarter increased to 3576 net boe per day with 1140 net barrels of oil per day for the quarter this rate continues to increase. We exited October at 5741 net boe per day in merge producing 1783 net barrels of oil per day, Merge now represents 26% of our total company production.

Jones Energy is rapidly advancing it's drilling efficiencies in the merge. This is evident with our last four wells drilled reaching spud 2D at an average of 14.3 days which is an improvement of roughly 30% over the previous three wells that average 20.3 days. In fact we set a new record drill time with our [indiscernible] 2H well in October. We have reached spud 2D in 10.5 days building an average of 1325 feet per day.

As Johnny mentioned during the third quarter we drilled our first pair of long laterals from the state-co [ph] pad. These wells achieved spud 2D [ph] at an average of 16.3 days, the space-co wells were drilled at an average lateral length of 9487 feet. We drilled one Meramec and one Woodford from this pad and these wells are currently undergoing completions. These two wells combined have a total of 95 stages to complete. With this impressive drilling pace we have reached a milestone with our two rig program that now supports a dedicated frac crew which we intend to carry into 2018. Cost remain in-line with previous guidance as drilling continues to be very active in the Merge. On average we have seen rig activity increase from roughly three rigs running in 2016 to around 20 rigs across our footprint today. While our drilling efficiencies have created saving the majority of the cost that’s in the completion our current frac design include between 2000 and 2500 pounds of [indiscernible] lateral. We have six clusters per stage with 200 foot stage spacing. To that end we are working on initiatives with completion vendors to streamline our processes with the intention of finding incremental savings to improve our returns. As we stated this summer we think additional acres is no longer a major focus as the land grab phase is primarily over. Our strategy today is to maximize our operated sections, hoping to achieve this we continue to be successful in acreage trades with other operators which is both increasing our working interest as well and helping to reduce the number of protests related to our OCC filings.

With more companies choosing to run rigs and develop their position we are seeing greater cooperation with offset operators. In fact we routinely host other Merge operators to share best practices and findings. We have committed more than 50 well proposal, do not see any problems with acreage expirations in their current big plan on our operated sections. As Johnny announced I'm making a transition to Oklahoma City as we continue to ramp up the pace of our operations and drive operational efficiencies. We plan to do in the Merge what we have done in the Cleveland and other place which is find the optimal way to develop the asset to maximize margin. We have only begun to optimize the program and look forward to our teams future success.

With that kind I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bob Brooks. Bob?

Robert Brooks

Thank you, Eric. Good morning everyone. You can find the results of our third quarter and our earnings press release announced yesterday and in our 10-Q which will be filed later today.

I'd like to begin today by addressing our leverage and liquidity, as we began the year our primary financial objectives were to ensure that we had enough capital to pursue our drilling programs in both the Merge and Western Anadarko Basin to reduce debt and to be positioned to raise capital for acquisition opportunities should they arise. We've been very active through the year taking steps to manage the balance sheet and reduce our debt including asset sales hedge onlines and a stock dividend. In addition we have reduced budgeted CapEx by reducing drilling in the Western Anadarko twice and lowering LOE both of which result in lower debt levels.

In October we completed our final asset sale for the year raising approximately $1 million the proceeds of which will be used to reduce the balance of our revolver. In light of our depressed stock price however we did not sell any equity under ATM program during the quarter. In addition of these initiatives we've been pursuing steps to increase our financial flexibility and to allow us to raise additional capital. In conjunction with our normal borrowing base redetermination this fall we've been working with our lending group to accomplish both of these objectives. We're working on modifications to our credit agreement that will result in flexibility to use the full amount of our borrowing base by modifying the financial covenants under the agreement and allowing for additional capital to be raised at the corporate and at the asset level. We expect that if raised this additional capital could be used for a combination of drilling and completing wells and liability management. These modifications would allow us to increase our Merge activity in 2018 potentially resume drilling in the Western Anadarko and further reduce our total debt levels.

In relation to our borrowing base we expect it to be redetermined in a range from $325 million to $350 million which is a reduction from the current $375 million level. This likely reduction reflects a lower in the money hedge value and reduced drilling in the Western Anadarko partially offset by significantly increasing production levels in the Merge. We're well advanced in our discussions and expect to have initial results announced in the next couple of weeks. Interviewing the balance sheet we reported yesterday that as of September 30, 2017 the company had senior unsecured notes outstanding of $559.1 million and outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of $151 million and approximately $5.5 million in cash resulting in borrowed capacity on a evolver approximately $224 million.

I'd now like to cover a few highlights from our third quarter 2017 results, the company reported a loss of $83 million of which a loss of $66.8 million was attributable to common shareholders representing a loss of $0.91 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings were a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.13 per share for the third quarter. The company reported EBITDAX of $47.1 million for the third quarter. Drilling and completion cost inflation which began in the second quarter persisted through the third quarter while costs are elevated compared to the beginning of the year they continue to be around our budgeted level of inflation and AFBs are in line with those discussed in August. We expect costs remain elevated given firm commodity prices and the high current level of activity particularly in the Merge. Due to our reduced drilling in the Western Anadarko we anticipate CapEx to be approximately $10 million less than our revised mid-year budget of $250 million for a new total of $240 million, a detailed breakout of the updated guidance was provided in our earnings release yesterday.

The company lowered its 2017 lease operating expense or LOE guidance mid-year to range of $40 million, $45 million for the full year 2017 which was reduction of 7.8% from initial 2017 guidance. Reported LOE in the third quarter of $9.5 million highlights the hard work of our field and engineering teams and reflects LOE continuing to track the low end of our updated guidance. We expect this performance to continue through the remainder of the year.

Production for the third quarter of 2017 totaled 21.4 mbue per day which was at the high end of our boe guidance. Lighter than expected oil rates for the quarter were directly related to updated rate and completion schedules which resulted in later completion states for a number of Merge wells which had been slated to be online during the third quarter. We now expect full year production to be 20.8 to 21.2 mbue per day with average fourth quarter 2017 production of 19 to 20.8 mbue per day. We believe this will translate into an exit rate of approximately 21.1 mbue per day at the end of 2017. As a reminder our fourth quarter production does not have any contribution from the Arkoma asset which was included for one month of the third quarter. Also the strong performance from the recent batch of six wells we are seeing in the Merge came online in late October and will only contribute to two months of the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead into 2018 we have begun the initial budgeting process and will plan to issue formal guidance in early 2018. As Johnny mentioned our starting point is a three rig merge program. The level of activity we decide to pursue in the Merge and Western Anadarko next year will depend on a number of factors, including commodity prices and returns, the outcome of a process to modify our credit facility and efforts to raise additional capital. We will carefully weigh any potential cash flow out spend and at this point we believe the 2018 CapEx will be less than the 2017 budget and highly Merge focused.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator would you please open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

My first question for you is Eric just looking at trying to better understand ultimate space in the Merge. Can you advice some line of sight of what you think the space is in today and when you sort of think you will start testing some of this?

Eric Niccum

So to take a step back our published current spacing density is eight wells total in the Meramec which is four wells in one basin and four wells in another basin and then eight wells in the Woodford. Obviously today we're seeing density is much greater than that by offset operators both to the north on the northern edge of our Merge in south on the southern edge. We've actually already with some of our two and three well pads tested this well density in other words we're going in and drilling wells in the stack stagger format that is at that density. We've not done a density test of any kind it's more dense than 16 wells to a section to be clear and that's something we probably wouldn't do till we shift gears from delineation mode as you can imagine as I mentioned earlier on the call I think that's the first time we've addressed the issue of HBP being the position and we expect to have our operated position HBP. by about the middle of the summer and at that point of 2018 at that point in time we would have the flexibility if hypothetically we were in a three rig program of starting to do some density test. So just to address the timing would probably be no earlier than the middle of next year when we shift gears from delineation mode into development mode, but right now we've been pretty clear that we're staying on the conservative side if you will in spite of the fact that we're seeing density trials that are more dense than 16 wells in a section eight being Woodford, and eight being Meramec.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, and then just one follow-up Johnny for you or Bob, just on trying to think where we are in the process now with the revolver is -- and the renegotiations is that you know depended on for the covenants what's going on, I'm just wondering based on the current three rig program so what's your timing is on having to get that done versus having to even change that three rig program potentially.

Jonny Jones

Yes, I will take that I think that as we said in our comments we're well advanced in our process. There was a thought early on that we might have announced it sooner rather than later by the call I think we're probably a couple weeks away and so our revolver process will not comparability get the three rigs out if we choose to do that at the beginning of the year.

Neal Dingmann

And then to Johnny's point or Bob to your point, will that just is as far as the renegotiations, what ultimate I guess is [indiscernible] going to a fourth rig next year?

Eric Niccum

That's an operating question really is -- are we really ready to deploy four rigs whether it be delineation or again development mode which as Johnny mentions probably we're not to think about that until mid-year.

Jonny Jones

Yes as a reminder, Neal, just so we can remember where we go back to a week in HBP to position with two rigs so as we go from a second rig to a third rig it starts giving flexibility to do things other than just holding our acreage and obviously an increase from three rigs would be time to pit in where commodity prices are and what results we're seeing obviously in our delineation program.

Neal Dingmann

But you have a permitting ability to as far as what you didn't have before Johnny permitted now allows you to go anywhere from two to four rigs?

Robert Brooks

We're catching up on that obviously. We addressed this in the last call but we were seeing a lot of delays at the Corporation Commission as Eric as alluded to, we're starting to catch up there we're actually seeing operators cooperate simply because everybody's in the same boat there's 20 to 23 rigs running and others are trying to get wells drilled today so there's been a much higher level of cooperation and we see that continuing to transition early into the year allowing us to accelerate rig activity if that the right thing to do next year.

Your next question comes from Derrick Whitfield from Stifel Financial. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield

Just kind of tacking on the word Neal ended there, it's the covenant discussion really centering around the ability to raise capital at an asset level?

Jonny Jones

Yes, look I think discussions with lenders are always kind of holistic and there is a number of things if you're going to make a change you want to make as many changes you can, put the company in the best position possible. So I wouldn't say that there's any one issue that had been particularly focused upon and I will say that we also expect the borrowing base to be kind of all come out as one package and again we're close.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. And then understanding that from 2018 guidance will be issued in early 2018 could you share with us current views on 2018 and perhaps just put some brackets around spending and growth?

Jonny Jones

Yes, I think what we said in our comments is and this again this timetable is exactly what we've done before which is we tried to say look let's just assume for now that we begin the year we're kind of where we end the year which today is we expect to be three rigs and you know I think we've done the math for people in the past on that but also you know my comments that we are going to be very, very thoughtful about outspend as Johnny said we certainly recognize the returns are paramount and we will carefully weigh any outspend and that kind of feeds into the comments around looking for additional outside capital to the extent that we decided that outspend was a good idea.

Derrick Whitfield

Okay. And last one for me, regarding capital options for Western Anadarko is it fair to assume any potential scenario to bring forward value and not add net debt?

Jonny Jones

There's certainly is a range of options some of which would have that net effect and I think as we have said in the past we are constantly looking at options and will choose those that we think deliver value. There's not a shortage of capital because there's a question of just choosing the right capital and the best capital that allows us to do what we want on terms of we think will add value to our shareholders.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next comes from Richard Tullis from Capital One Securities. Please go ahead.

Richard Tullis

Johnny I know you and Eric have touched on the Cleveland already to a certain degree but looking at it 2018 say we're $50, $55 oil, $250 gas, you received some flexibility from the lenders, what could be the spending be there in the Cleveland and what impact could that spending plan be if it's on the low side on year end '17 reserves and translate into any borrowing base impact as well?

Jonny Jones

Obviously as I think we've all said over and over our first capital is going to go to the Merge and as we think about that we will fill that bucket full until we have extra money that Merge can't absorb, one of the things I have to remind folks this last year when we put out our plan in February commodity prices and costs were at a point where the Cleveland was very attractive you know we're in a little bit higher price environment, we were in a much lower cost environment. When you combine the drop in prices with the increase in cost at Cleveland today just doesn't compete with the Merge and that's the reason we stop drilling wells today there in October.

So unless there is a change to either the cost environment or the price environment it's unlikely that we would spend any capital in the Cleveland by drawing on our facility. Obviously there's other ways that we can increase activity there through joint ventures and other things of that nature and as Bob mentioned you know we're exploring all options there because as I mentioned in my comments we've got a very large asset there. The good news is that it's HBP, the bad news is we have almost 2000 locations there that are drilled. So we rank in nice that we need to bring that value forward but we will do it in a way that doesn't compete with the Merge and so I think that's the point it's clear. We will have that settled by the end of the year when it's time for us to announce the budget but we will not be drilling any wells or spending any capital in the Cleveland in the remaining part of the quarter as we mentioned, I think the rig was released in mid-October so it will be just a touch of Cleveland spending and I think we mentioned this also we had few well still left to frac out there but we'll basically not be drilling any new wells until we decide what our capital plan is for next year.

Richard Tullis

For Bob, does that have potential impact on the borrowing base via reserves at year end?

Robert Brooks

Reserves, no, but I think this overall plan has a huge positive benefit to our borrowing base and the reason is that what we've effectively done is taken our capital and are investing in a much more efficient effective place the Merge and I think Eric cited the stat about how rapid the growth in production has been there and so in lieu of drilling modest return wells we're drilling high return wells and so the net overall effect is that the combine program is better and we will have more of a positive borrowing base impact and continue to drill in the Cleveland would have. I think that clearly there's you know parameters around what gets booked as reserves but the vast majority as you know of a borrowing base comes from PDP current production as well as puds, and I think it's worth noting that as we pursue our reserve report here at the end of the year the fact that we've drilled and others have drilled a fairly large number of wells at this point in the Merge we will start to get you know puds booked in in the Merge. So I think overall the decision to allocate more capital to the Merge has a quite a positive effect on our borrowing base over time.

Jonny Jones

Yes, Richard the other way to think about this obviously as we mentioned this wasn't in the earnings release but you know we exited October with 5700 boe a day out of the Merge and it represents 26% of our total production already.

We did make some comments which also weren’t in the release about two of our recent wells and you can imagine the GAAP between a Cleveland well and Merge well has widened if you want to think about it that way. As we mentioned, this wasn't in the earnings release but you know, we exited October with 5,700 BOE a day out of the Merge and it represents 26% of our total production already. We did make some comments which also weren't in the release about two of our recent wells, and you can imagine the gap between a Cleveland well and a Merge well has widened. If you want to think about it that way, it's not about the Cleveland getting worse, it's about the Merge getting better; you know, two of our recent Meramec wells which offset our BOMHOFF the ROSEWOOD Pad which are built drilled in different benches of the Meramec are both making over 1,100 BOE a day and are still increasing and are beating the type curve.

So as we start to distilling all of this into -- what we want to do is our plans for next year, the Merge results are really driving us hard towards accelerating Merge activity but also putting every dollar we can into the Merge; so as we think about the balance sheet and balancing all this together, you're going to see us accelerate Merge as best we can and look for alternatives for the Cleveland and that maybe isn't real clear because the results of these six new wells are brand new, we have 18 days of production but we're very excited about what we're seeing, we're able to release results on two of them today.

Richard Tullis

Okay. And now for Eric; what's been the cost for the 10,000 foot laterals in the Merge?

Jonny Jones

I'll jump in and grab that. We've not put out any results on that because we don't have the data yet; obviously, we just got those wells drilled and don't even have them completed yet. As we think about '18, we will put out an AFE of expected costs for long laterals because long laterals will be a component of our drilling but we just don't have the data to support that yet, Richard. We're in the middle of fracing the two wells that we -- the long lateral wells that we did drill. One of the good news aspects of this, the data we do have, is we drilled them both very quickly and so if you think about looking backwards at what we were looking at; we were seeing -- expecting a lot longer drill times for long laterals than what we say, you know, Eric in his comments mentioned that we spent less days drilling the well than anticipated; and so that certainly will go into the data that we utilize to put an AFE together looking forward, but right now without any data back yet on the completion of the well, we probably don't want to speak to that at this point.

Richard Tullis

Okay, Jonny. And just lastly, with Meramec shares recently, are those shares being converted to Class A for the buyer?

Jonny Jones

They were converted previously to A's and now they're selling them up, I believe there was some filings about that but at the timing of the settlements back…

Eric Niccum

Sure. So what they did is; of their total holdings they converted about 70% on October 1, so just at the beginning of the quarter. And our latest tally based on public data is that of those converted shares -- the process is converting B's to A's; off those converted shares about 2 million have been sold since that since October 1.

Richard Tullis

Okay, that's helpful. That's all for me. Thank you.

Your next question comes from John Aschenbeck from Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

John Aschenbeck

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. I appreciate all the detail on the balance sheet which has been very helpful. I wanted to ask a couple of questions that are more or so OPs related; first one, following up on Eric's comments that you're current two rig fleet can now support a dedicated frac crew [ph]. I'm not sure if I missed it but I was wondering, if you have been able to lock a dedicated crew down or is that something do you expect in the near future?

Jonny Jones

Actually I addressed that in my comments. I've jumped the gun on Eric I guess, but we do have a Halliburton crew that's committed, they've been fracing all of our -- I don't know they've fraced every well but they're fracing the last batch of wells and I know all six of the wells that we fraced, recently they fraced and they are working for us right now. I think they may just be moving right now or soon will be moving from the long laterals they were fracing but yes, two rigs for us -- two rig basically supports the frac crew and one of the issues that's been going on in the merge with some level of activity is people that have one rig running or having a hard time getting their wells fraced; and so one of the reasons it was very important to us back in July to go from one rig to two is we also were able to couple that with getting a dedicated crew.

So yes, we do have a dedicated crew and we'll need to think about that as we accelerate activity beyond two rigs but we'll keep a frac crew busy full-time with two rigs running.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, got it. That's helpful. And then a follow-up, just on the current state of AFE's, I understand if you don't want to speak too soon on the long laterals, but I was just wondering how the normal laterals are tracking versus the expectations you have out there?

Jonny Jones

Yes, Eric addressed the fact that we're seeing. I think Bob it's also that the costs are coming in line with what we expected. As you'll recall, at the beginning of the year we forecasted some inflation -- the inflation has occurred but classes are here flat right now; there is obviously a tug-of-war going on with service providers right now but we see costs flat moving forward, presuming commodity prices stay where they are today and activity levels stay where they are today. I think I don't have it in front of me but we've got them and we're grabbing the numbers right now, we've got it in our last slide deck, we've got a range of 5.4 to 6.1 and that's in the Meramec for a one mile lateral. So we don't have a two mile lateral out there but you would see a little bit of a hard number relative to that.

So back to what I said, the Meramec range of 5.4 to 6.1 and the variance isn't frac design, it's debt; as you move westerly you get deeper -- getting in the Woodford numbers handed to me right now. So for the Woodford, the number is 5.1 to 5.8, and in spite of the fact that the Meramec is shallower the Woodford, the Woodford is less expensive because the frac design is different. Erick spoke to the design parameters on the frac but the Woodford for us -- the Woodford frac is a little less expensive apples-to-apples than a Meramec frac.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, understood. I appreciate the clarification there. And then last one for me; I was just curious how you guys are thinking about increasing the ramp to six rings ultimately in the Merge; I understand a lot of that is going to be dictated by access to capital but assuming you did have the flexibility there, purely from an operational standpoint; how do you think about the appropriate ramp in the Merge?

Jonny Jones

Yes, as we've mentioned earlier, let's look backwards at what we've actually done. We got our first rig working in the middle of December last year; permitting processess kept us from putting the second rig out, it was a struggle frankly to get enough wells permitted ahead of the drill bed to go to two, that's what's controlled our ability to go to three. And so we're going to three after another about six month pause but as we think about moving forward, say into the second and third quarter of 2018, by that time we believe it would be a capital decision and not driven by permitting.

One of the things that we all have to remember is the well density and spacing is very important as to when and how we add rigs; we don't think that it makes sense to just throw six rigs out there day one until we know with a high level of certainty what density we want to develop, we want to get it right, and so one of the luxuries that we have is there is a lot of rigs running in the play and a lot of density trials and we're in a lot of those wells getting data; so we want front-end loaded, we're not going to jump to six rigs January 1 because it wouldn't make sense from operating perspective.

But as you think about the ramp, it would probably be relatively systematic; we have the capability and we'll build the capability and the team to add the rigs but we think it needs to make sense from a transition, from a delineation mode to development mode. And as I mentioned earlier in the comments, this may get lost on people but you know, we have enough permitting done and enough experience in the play now to believe that we can HBP the position that's operated by the middle of the year. So that would put us in a position to make that decision frankly, and if that's the point in time when we could shift gears from a delineation mode to a development mode which would allow us to increase the rigs dramatically because as you could imagine, when you're in development mode you can park a rig and drill 16 wells; so you in essence could have as much rig activity as your capital would allow you to.

We just don't think beyond six wells makes a lot of sense given our footprint but the spacing from two rigs to six rigs will be controlled primarily about two reasons; one is capital, and the second is when we shift gears from lineation mode to development mode.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, got it. I appreciate the detail, that's it for me.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, operator and I thank all of you for listening today. In closing, I want to thank those of you who continue to have an interest in Jones Energy as we transition to the Merge. To our shareholders, thank you for your investment and continued support. Just quickly, I want to emphasize that as is our practice, we continue to have regular dialogue with our large shareholders, listen to their concerns, and welcome the perspective of all Jones Energy stakeholders. Please feel free to reach out to Bob or Page if you have additional follow-up questions from today.

I look forward to speaking with you all again soon and providing additional results from our Merge program. Operator, you may now bring the call to a close.

