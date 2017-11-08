Bed Bath & Beyond: Trapped Under The Blanket

Revenues have been stagnant and profit margins have been shrinking over the past few years. This trend is unlikely to change over the short term.

The company has been struggling with the competition brought to the market by online retailers led by Amazon.

The Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is an American retailer selling domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Domestics merchandise includes categories such as bed linens and related items, bath items and kitchen textiles. Home furnishings include categories such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables and certain juvenile products.

BBBY has a net debt position of around $1,030M, which is roughly equal to a single year's operating income/cash flow. The company operates a straightforward business, has a strong balance sheet and a proven ability to generate cash. These properties make BBBY a suitable candidate for value investing.

The Amazon Effect

Similar to many other conventional retailers, the last few years saw BBBY struggle with the competition brought to the market by online retailers led by Amazon (AMZN). Recently, Amazon launched two furniture brands of its own as can be read here. This is pretty bad news as it means Amazon is poised to deal yet another blow to the likes of BBBY.

Stagnant Revenues and Shrinking Margins

BBBY has been on a disappointing trajectory since 2014 with revenues going nowhere and margins getting squeezed year after year:

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations

During the period between 2013 and 2016, annual revenues grew by a meager 6% from $11,504M to $12,216. Gross profit margin shrunk 220 bps from 39.7% to 37.5%. Net profit margin lost a whopping 330 bps, going from 8.9% down to 5.6%. BBBY closed the fiscal year 2016 with $685M net income which was $337M lower than the 2013 figure. Though there are seasonality effects at work, BBBY's financial performance over the last few quarters paints even a darker picture:

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations

BBBY registered a sales figure of $2,936M during the quarter ending in August, 2017. This was slightly below the $2,988M achieved during the same period last year. Gross profit margin was at 36.4% for 2Q17 which was the lowest in the last five quarters. Net income dropped from $167M to $94M yoy.

Assuming that the company stays on this trajectory for the rest of the year, I expect BBBY to complete the fiscal year 2017 with a net income within the range of $400M to $500M.

Management's Reaction to Online Competition

Company management initiated a major action plan to cope with the fierce competition raised by online retailers. BBBY has been making a series of acquisitions of e-commerce sites and online retailers since 2015. As BBBY generates sufficient cash flow from its operations and is facing competition from online retailers, this strategy seems to make sense.

BBBY has also done some restructuring in its existing stores, mainly reducing managerial store personnel and increasing non-managerial personnel.

I believe these efforts are in the right direction, however, they are unlikely to change the fortunes of BBBY any time soon.

Can Share Buybacks and Dividends Stop the Bleeding?

I will perhaps discuss why I generally do not like share buybacks and prefer a company to pay cash dividends in a separate article. In this particular case, let me first note that BBBY acquires shares of its common stock to cover employee related taxes withheld on vested restricted stock and performance stock unit awards. The Company also makes share buybacks to support the stock price and optimize its capital structure. According to the latest 10-Q SEC Filing, BBBY repurchased approximately 5.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $183.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2017. This means the company's average cost was around $36 per share this year, and the stock is currently selling for less than $20. The share buyback was not only ineffective in supporting the share price, it proved to be a poor use of the company's hard earned cash.

With falling stock prices, the management also took the initiative and decided to begin distributing cash dividends during the fiscal year 2016. In the first half of the fiscal year 2017, BBBY declared a total of $0.30 dividends per share. An annual dividend of $0.60 per share can be assumed to be sustainable based on the company's financials and management's declared intentions. As a matter of fact, dividends could be increased since the company clearly has the ability of doing so. I will remain on the cautious side and assume a $0.60 dividend. With the current stock price around $20, the current dividend yield of BBBY comes to 3%. One might argue that cash dividends could not stop the bleeding either. I believe this is because the yield is not sufficient to protect against the downside yet.

When to Risk a Buy: Valuation

I will use very conservative assumptions for valuing the company. As mentioned above, I expect the company to complete the fiscal year 2017 with net earnings in the range $400M - $500M. Taking the midpoint of $450M, and MCAP around $2850M at a share price of $20, BBBY is trading at a (conservative) 6.3X P/E which is quite cheap for a company with a proven ability to generate cash and a clean balance sheet. However, with the current and foreseeable gloomy business conditions, BBBY could easily turn into a value trap. In order to have some compensation for taking this risk, we need to be receiving a sufficient amount of cash dividends every year. For me as a value investor, a "sufficient amount" translates into "at least 5% dividend yield." The current 3% dividend yield is far from it. If dividends are kept at $0.6 per share, I would be buying BBBY at $12 per share. I believe the company has plenty of room to increase dividends, though. If the management decides to distribute $0.75 per share instead of the current $0.60, then I would be buying BBBY at $15 per share. Clearly, the current price is too far from these levels. So, it makes sense to stay away from BBBY for a while.

Conclusion

Share buybacks and the current level of dividend yield were not enough to support the share price.

It makes sense to remain on the sidelines until the dividend yield reaches 5% either through further stock price weakness or an increase in cash dividends.

