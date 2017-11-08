SSR Mining's (SSRI) CEO Paul Benson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRI)

Stacey Pavlova

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SSR Mining’s third quarter 2017 conference call, during which we will provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance.

Our Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, and are also available on our website. To accompany our call, there is an online webcast, and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call.

Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. All references to cash cost and all-in sustaining costs are per payable ounce of metal sold. We will be making forward-looking statements today, so please read the disclosures in the relevant documents.

Joining us on the call this morning are Paul Benson, President and CEO; Greg Martin, our CFO; Alan Pangbourne, COO and Carl Edmunds, Chief Geologist. Also present is Jon Gilligan, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Paul for opening remarks.

Paul Benson

Thank you, Stacy. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, Welcome to our third quarter call. I’d like to start by addressing the tragic event at Marigold that occurred last week. All of us at SSR Mining are devastated by the loss of our colleagues. During this extremely difficult time, our focus has been on supporting their families and friends as well as our employees at Marigold. I was at the site last week to meet with our staff and to provide my support to Dwayne and the team.

I'd like to recognize our mine rescue team and emergency services for their rapid and thorough response, as well as many others from across the community for their support. This incident is particularly upsetting as this is the first fatality in our Company’s 70 year history. And the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority.

Now in regards to the Q3 review, we delivered a solid quarter, a solid third quarter with all three operations demonstrating strong operating fundamentals and we continue to add cash to the balance sheet, while moving forward with a number of initiatives that will support future growths.

At Marigold, the team achieved a record total material mined of over 20 million tonnes for the quarter, including 7 million tonnes of ore. In the current phase of the Mackay pit, we've encountered more tonnes and gold ounces than the model predicted, which is good in the long-term. However, this material is associated with an above average level of clay, which has presented challenges on the leach pad that Alan will discuss later.

The impact of this clay on Q3 and Q4 has led us to lower our annual guidance for Marigold by 10,000 ounces to between 195,000 ounces and 205,000 ounces. Pleasingly strong performance, the year-to-date at both Seabee and Puna offset this and we still expect to be – to end the year within the previously increased company production guidance of at least 350,000 gold equivalent ounces.

At Seabee, we continue to operate at an average mill throughput above 900 tonnes per day, despite the operation being impacted by nearby forest fires and scheduled crusher maintenance. Importantly during the quarter, we delivered a PEA for the Seabee operation, which evaluated an expansion case, with the higher gold production, lower cash costs and low CapEx over at least the seven-year mine life.

This is a testament to the quality of the Santoy ore body and is underpinned by significant upside potential through expiration of those Seabee and Fisher properties. The release of the PEA was followed by a site tour of the operation, which was very well received by all who attended.

At Puna, by the end of September, we had early achieved the lower-end of our improved annual production guidance for the year, with over five million ounce of silver produced. We continue to process lower grade stockpiles at higher sustained throughput levels and expect the operation to end the year near the higher-end of our previously improved annual guidance.

At Chinchillas, we continue to move ahead with purchase commitments and construction contracts and expect to receive permit approvals for construction by year-end. Alan will provide more color on our activities later in the call. On the exploration front, we’re confident that our drill programs will add to mineral resources and should replace depleted reserves at Seabee and Marigold. Carl will discuss some of the encouraging results, we've received at each operation.

Financially, this was a strong quarter, with all three mines contributing over $30 million of operating cash flow. This along with $54 million from the sale of a portion of our Pretium shares resulting in cash of $424 million, a $70 million increase from the previous quarter.

We also have retained $110 million, in marketable securities at quarter-end. As you can see, we’ve continued to strengthen our balance sheet in addition to investing over $78 million in our business during the quarter.

As previously announced, following the sale of an additional 1.5 million Pretium shares in October. We now hold nine million shares, which represents a little less than 5% of the Company. We view that position as non-strategic for some time. So this was done in a timely manner to ensure we maintain a strong balance sheet, considering the upcoming Chinchillas project development.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Alan, who will discuss our operational performance in more detail.

Alan Pangbourne

Thank you, Paul. Paul has already spoken about the tragic incident at Marigold. I would like to reiterate that at this difficult time, our sympathy and condolences go to the family and friends of our two colleagues.

Returning to our quarterly performance, in the third quarter production exceeded 77,000 gold equivalent ounces at cash cost of $757 per ounce. At Marigold, we produced over 38,000 ounces of gold in Q3, as the impacts of the lower grade ore that was stacked in Q1 and Q2 flowed through leaching sequence.

Cash costs increased to $684 per ounce, due to the higher inventory costs from the lower ounces stacked in Q1 and Q2. During Q3 mining rates continued to improve and exceeded 20 million tonnes as the impact of shorter hauls were realized. This is a historic record tonnage movement.

Mining costs dropped to $1.52 per ton in the quarter, as a result of the higher total tonnes moved. The grade mined in the quarter of 0.31 was similar to the Q2 grade and is below the average reserve grade of 0.45 grams per tonne.

As we move deeper into the current phase, grades are expected to rise. During Q3 as Paul mentioned, we’ve experienced several issues related to higher than expected clay content in some of the ore in the higher areas of the current phase. This has caused us to experience funding issues on the pad and as a result lower the irrigation rate on these areas. This is expected to be a short-term impact and overall recoveries will be maintained. It did however result in a slower leaching rate in Q3 and will continue to have some impact in Q4. Hence the slight reduction in annual guidance for Marigold.

Moving on to Seabee, we produced over 18,000 ounces of gold at the cash cost of $634 per ounce. At the Santoy mine, the major change in ventilation system was implemented in August and this has allowed for higher quantities of fresh air to be directed to the lower levels of the Santoy mine. Ventilation should no longer be a constraint including the higher planned mining rates at Santoy.

Mill feed grade is 7.03 grams per tons, was lower when compared to the previous quarter. This was mainly due to sequence of stopes being mined at Santoy and several of the remaining lower grades starts mining in Seabee.

The mill performed well in the quarter. Additionally in Q3, we released the results of the Seabee PEA evaluating an expansion case of up to 1,050 ton per day, producing 100,000 ounces per year over a seven-year mine life. In October, we also filed the PEA technical report on SEDAR.

As I mentioned at the Investor Day and during the Seabee site tour, we're working towards understanding how we can reach even higher tonnage rates through the mail. So I'm happy to report that in Q4 we’ve had several days at over 1,070 tonnes per day and have even achieved 1,103 tonnes on one day. So Seabee, despite the operational impacts of the forest fires and planned crusher maintenance, we continue to deliver strong production and we expect that Seabee will achieve the top half of the previously improved annual production guidance.

At the Puna operations in Argentina, we continue to successfully process medium and low grade stockpiles at the Pirquitas plants, while development of engineering and purchasing activity continued for the Chinchillas project. The process plant continued to operate well, at around 5,000 tonnes per day for the quarter. As per our process plan, the mill grade this quarter started to drop. As the higher grade stockpiles were exhausted.

Despite this grades continued to be higher than expected and this led several positive impacts and allowed us to produce $1.5 million ounces of silver and reached the bottom end of our annual guidance of 5 million ounces with one quarter still to go. As expected recoveries and concentrate grades in Q3 were lower than Q2 as we continue to process lower grade stockpile.

This led to higher cash cost of $12.76 per ounce as production levels declined. However, we still remain well within our annual cost guidance. Cash costs include the accrued costs associated with stockpiles of approximately $5.20 per ounce in the third quarter.

At the Chinchillas project, we continued the recruitment of key operational personnel, the preliminary pre-stripping, life of mine plan, and production schedules were completed in September with detailed start-up planning now being completed by the Chinchillas technical crew.

The project execution is well underway, with purchased commitments being made on all of the critical long lead equipment, the Pirquitas area of the scope. Commitments associated with the Chinchillas site include all mining and support mobile equipment. Construction contracts for both Pirquitas and Chinchillas have been issued for tender and the award is anticipated in Q4 2017.

The project is still awaiting permit approval to start construction, a project planning and execution is moving forward to maintain momentum with the objective of having the first ore fed to the Pirquitas mill in the second half of 2018. As we complete our community consultation and association with the government, we expect to receive our permits before the end of the year. We also note that the recent mid-term elections in Argentina showed strong support for pro-investment, Macri government.

So in summary, all of our operations continue to deliver strong production and costs and we remain focused on meeting our annual production and cost guidance.

I’ll now hand over to Carl, who will take you through our exploration activities.

Carl Edmunds

Thank you, Alan. At SSR Mining, our exploration strategy has been one that strongly supports activities at our mines while maintaining a disciplined approach to Greenfields activities. The plan offers the most immediate impact for reserve and resource growth but keeps some exposure to new discovery, at each of our North American mine sites we budgeted $5 million for 2017 and through the third quarter, we remain on track in respect of expenditures and activities.

Greenfields work saw the completion of our first drill program at the early stage SIB project located in Northwest, BC. And I’ll now go through some of the details for the quarter's activities in each of these work areas. At the Seabee Gold Operation, our main objectives throughout the year have been on mineral resources conversion to reserves and upgrade of inferred resources.

Work done during the quarter amounted to 15,810 meters of diamond drilling with 57% at Santoy underground, 27% at Seabee underground and the remaining 16% being completed from surface at Santoy.

The targets drilled at Santoy included Gap 9A through 9C, 8A, 8A Footwall and Gap Hanging Wall zones, several significant intersections were received on these structures which we expect will contribute to resource growth and conversion at year-end.

Highlighted examples include 1.3 meters of 14.4 grams per tonne gold and 2.4 meters of 14.8 grams per tonne gold at Gap 9B along with 2.1 meters of 24 grams per tonne gold at 8A target. Greenfields exploration on the Seabee property included the completion of the detailed soil sampling to investigate the down-ice dispersion patterns of anomalous gold. This work will improve valuable on our other regional targets and we identified two other anomalous areas near Santoy that are worthy of follow-up.

At the adjacent Fisher property, where we have an option to acquire up to an 80% interest on the 34,000 hectares south of the Santoy mine, we completed our prospecting, mapping, and geochemical surveying of the soil and till over the key areas of the property. The program results were received and are being compiled with recently acquired high resolution geophysical data.

The field program discovered two new gold showings located 2 kilometers and 8 kilometers south of the Santoy mine portal. We plan to follow-up on these and other targets generated from the summer seasons work with drilling, commencing in the first quarter of 2018.

Shifting over to Marigold, third quarter exploration work has been targeting resource through reserve conversion in close proximity to exciting open pits reserves. 39 reverse circulation drillholes were completed for a total of 13,167 meters, bringing the total for the year 238 holes and 38,752 meters. Areas drills include the Central Mackay Pit, East Basalt, and Valmy pit for reserve addition, and Red Dot and its Northern extension, which offer opportunity for resource additions.

During the quarter we announced exploration drill results that support our expectation that we will replace our 2017 depleted Mineral Reserves. And since that date we have received additional encouraging results that are expected to contribute to resources at Red Dot, including a drillhole intersected 47 meters at 0.79 g/t gold. This result combined with others in close proximity, increases the volume and grade compared to previous models. This area is located between 100 meters and 200 meters down deep in west of the current MacKay Reserve Pit.

On the Northern extension and about 800 meters away at North Red Dot, we received drill results supporting the presence of a higher grade zone 200 meters west of our currently modeled Mineral Resource Pit. One drillhole returned 50 meters or 0.95 g/t gold where we currently show average grade mineralization that is not within a resource pit.

Moving to the early stage of silver exploration project located near the high grade pass producing Eskay Creek mine, we completed 9,336 meters of diamond drilling in 12 holes, as said we hold a three-year option to acquire a controlling interest in the property and have met the first year spending requirements. All 12 drillholes encountered the targeted Salmon River formation geology over a strike length of 1,100 meters to a depth of 700 meters below surface.

Nine of the holes returned off-hole electromagnetic conductors and two of those with off-hole conductors have encountered 10 meter to 12 meter intervals of salt pipelining in Breccia that returned anomalous base and precious metal values. Analytical results are pending for 7 of the 12 holes. And once those results have been received we will review and plan our next steps.

In summary, we feel confident in meeting our equipment injectors of replacing mine depletions with conversion of resources and increasing resources at our North American operation. The next quarter we’ll see further infill and extension drilling in Santoy Gap, Gap Hanging Wall and 8A for Seabee, while work at Marigold will be targeting further resource addition on Valmy.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Greg for a discussion of our financial results.

Greg Martin

Thanks, Carl. The quarter was quite straightforward, so I’ll keep my comments brief. As expected the third quarter was not as strong as our previous couple of quarters, but we had a number of notable achievements. Our record of adding operating free cash flow extends to its 8th quarter in a row and an 11 out of the last 13 quarters. Puna Operations continues to outperform, which has been a nice surprise as we ramp up to invest in that operation, and our year-to-date financial performance remains strong and right on track.

For the quarter we generated revenues of $106 million, an income from mine operations of $22.5 million. G&A was somewhat elevated due to non-cash stock-based compensation expense, while cash G&A spend remained on budget.

Reported net income was $1.8 million or attributable $0.01 per share with adjusted attributable net income of $4.4 million or $0.04 per share. Cash flow generated by our operations remains strong, as cash generated by operating activities was $30 million, taking us year-to-date to $100 million which even outpaces our strong 2016.

Third quarter capital spending remained consistent with the second quarter at $17 million. And as a result, free cash flow from operations was approximately $13 million. So our operations continue to provide access capital for reinvestment. Our cash position was further bolstered by our sales of a portion of our Pretium Holdings. As a result, we ended the quarter with $424 million in cash, while still retaining a position in Pretium that exceeded $100 million.

Our ability to drop cash to the bottom line from sources across our asset base remains enviable. Our working capital position now totaled $684 million, showing the resources we have to generate future value for shareholders. Our $75 million credit facility remains completely undrawn and provides flexibility should we require it.

Our operations continue to manage and perform on the metrics they can control; tonnes moved, tonnes processed and holding site spending tight. As a result, the cash cost for the quarter remained on track to our guidance despite some headwinds from foreign exchange and moderately higher energy prices. The positive cost performance combined with the lower capital intensity of our assets continues to maintain all-in sustaining costs at each operation below $1,000 per ounce.

With those comments, I'll turn the call back to Paul.

Paul Benson

Thanks, Greg. In summary, in the third quarter we delivered solid operating results and at the corporate level we expect to meet our improved mid-year guidance. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet which posted over $424 million of cash and $110 million in marketable securities at the end of the quarter. The quarter was highlighted by the delivery of our Seabee Gold Operation PEA, as well as our Seabee site two in our Investor Day, all of which were extremely well received by the investment community.

Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver on our goals to create value and growth for our shareholders through disciplined operating, exploration and investment activates. As you can imagine, the last few days have been very hard for all of us at SSR Mining. And I'd like to thank those who have reached out with kind words and offered assistance including local communities. The safety and morbidity of our employees remain paramount and our commitment is highly reinforced through this event.

This concludes the formal remarks of our earnings call. I’ll now pass the line over to the operator to take any questions you may have. Thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Benson. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rahul Paul from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. You explained that – you indicated that the main objective of exploration in Q3 was resource conversion. And you also mentioned that the next quarter you expect to do more resource expansion drilling in Marigold. But when do you expect that focus to shift to resource expansion at Seabee? And when should we expect the next exploration update?

Paul Benson

Thanks, Rahul. I’ll pass this one over to Carl.

Carl Edmunds

Yes. The resource expansion part of Seabee, there is a component of it that is that’s done throughout the year as they do infill and then build off of that conversion process. So you’re seeing in what we presented here, a little bit of that work that's always ongoing. There's another component of it that is seasonal and we get access to being able to drill off the ice, and so it’s compliant to the winter months. So for me that’s the more exciting part, because we go and drill some of the targets that are further afield, and could really yield some larger rather than incremental additions. So that’s typically in the first quarter leading off into the early portion of the second quarter just depending on how the season goes.

Rahul Paul

Perfect, that’s helpful. And then, at the – moving on to the SIB project, it looks like you've met the first year's spending requirement. Do you see any benefit with accelerating the program there or is that something that you will decide when you have all the pending assays or is it just too early to say?

Paul Benson

We're still compiling the data. We're just getting the last assays in presently. And over the remaining portion of the year we'll be making up our mind about what our next moves will be.

Rahul Paul

Okay, fair enough. That’s all that I had. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Medilek with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

David Medilek

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I have three questions. Firstly, Marigold, regarding the areas of higher clay content in the current phase of the Mackay Pit, is it occurring in the street areas that can easily visually be identified and separated or is it somewhat pervasive? And is the clay stratigraphic related or is it alteration related?

Paul Benson

Alan, do you want to answer that one?

Alan Pangbourne

Sure, Paul. Hi, David. It tends to be generally pervasive in the upper levels. It seems to be stratigraphically controlled. So we expect as we get deeper, less oxidation we’ll get more rocky material and that’s certainly been the history in previous areas where we’ve run into the same issue.

Paul Benson

And just to add, the unusual thing about this, if you find more gold ounces you normally don't have a problem, here it's just that we found gold ounces with more clay and if you don't have rock to mix it with, that way you can get the challenges on the leach pad, but they’re doing everything that they can to work through that.

David Medilek

Right, right. And what is the rock kind of blend ratio that you're using?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

I really don’t have that at the moment, David. It’s coming out of the next phase, I’d rather not guess.

David Medilek

Right, okay. And my next question is in terms of the fourth quarter production at Marigold, could you provide some more color on the key factors that you see driving in increasing quarterly production?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

Well, obviously moving the tonnes necessary is a key factor and that unfortunately has been impacted over the last few days with the unfortunate incident we had. The other one is as we can blend the material and get the irrigation rates back up, so if the solution gets though the pads, we get the gold ounce with carbon. And we’re seeing solution grades coming out so that we’re reasonably confident we'll make our guidance.

David Medilek

Right, right. And last question for me is on the positive contract reconciliation at Marigold, what is the approximate percentage that’s being countered? And why you think this is the case?

Paul Benson

Alan, do you have a comment on that?

Alan Pangbourne

Thanks, Paul. The reconciliation is probably 15% maybe ounces, tends to be in the very low grade section. And we're not trying to work out what’s causing it. We're seeing it in the drillholes so obviously as we see the grades that are above total grade, we take it and put it on the heaps. And we're doing a bunch of testing around assay techniques and whether it's precision and trying to understand where it’s coming from.

David Medilek

Okay, great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Paul Benson

Yes. Just sort of reinforce with that one. We've got a couple of things they obviously assign, if you’re getting a lot more data. And so you can see with more data using more information more gold. The other parts, remember, keep in mind, there is no bottleneck. So although it’s low grade if you had a milling operation you’d always be worried that you're replacing higher grade with lower grade because it’s a dumb place you just put it all on the leach pad.

David Medilek

Right, right, exactly. Okay, great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Operator

The next question comes from Dan Rollins with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

Yes, thanks very much. Just on the Marigold just with respect to this high clay content potential this negative impact it could have on near term connected to the leach pad. How – is this extending your leach cycle they get it from basically for cyanide on to actually pour thing build out to a port basis. Is it extending by three months or is it something little bit less material and really just requires a lot more cyanide and some better fluid mechanics?

Paul Benson

Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

It's a combination of things that’s impacting the leach cycle. It’s not just the clay it’s also the high on the pad. So the leech cycle is dependent on the irrigation rate and we've had to slow down because of the clay content. And as we get the blend higher into rocky material or we get deeper into the phase and get more rocky material we can take that irrigation rate back up. But you've also got the effect as the heaps are getting older and we're getting higher. Solution just physically takes longer to come through the heaps. So you see a slowing whether it’s an apparent slowing in the leach rate, leach rate is still the same, it’s the transport rate from 200 feet above plastic or more to the bottom.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And when do you – how high – how many more stacks you have up on those pad before you start to again stacking on some fresh liner.

Paul Benson

We have a plan for another pad as we’ve said before. It is usually every other year or so. So there is a plan for a pad next year.

Dan Rollins

And then Paul, maybe you could just touch base on further future plans for the Pretium stake. Obviously, you’re just now below 5%. Stocks have been sort of rebounding since the levels that you guys were selling at, is your intent just to continue to hold that as a source of future funds or you’re going to be looking to opportunistically reduce that over the next six to 12-months.

Paul Benson

It is very comfortable with the level where it is, obviously before we did the sale, there was significant proportion of our market capitalization. Now, we’re down just below the 5% level. The amount we sold was more or less equal to the capital requirement Pretium next year so it was basically keeping that balance sheet nice and strong. But yes, pretty comfortable at the levels we are at the moment.

Dan Rollins

Okay, and then just with hedging obviously, oil and energy prices are a large component there at Marigold. Again we're so in a low energy price environment, but we have seen about a $5 move on oil recently. Have you guys looked at potentially putting in some protective hedges here going forward or maybe using a laddered approach consistently over the next few quarters.

Paul Benson

We do have a program in place, which has been there for quite a while. I will let Greg talk to that.

Greg Martin

Yeah thanks, Dan. Yeah, we have over the last year or so, have put in place some protection on the diesel consumption at Marigold. We have about 30% of next year’s protected. What we've tended to do is tried to protect prices above kind of $55, so those positions are kind of marginally in the money at this point. And that would be how we’d continue to look opportunistically to put it on. We’ve tried to take advantage of market conditions.

We're not just going to, we’re not going to chase the market. So we try to be opportunistic on those things.

Paul Benson

And as a sort of color, trying to avoid any negative impact of price spikes but then pay for it by giving away, if it happens to drop to very low well levels.

Dan Rollins

Okay, and then you’ve looked at basically keep maybe up to about 12-months forward view.

Paul Benson

Yeah, we can go out further in that. We do have some positions that extend out into 2019. So, we can go out further than just the 12-month period. And we would tend to do that again depending on the forward curve of the market, which has flattened and that provides some opportunities to go longer-term.

Dan Rollins

But you say 30% for the next calendar year.

Paul Benson

For 2018 and then it would drop beyond that.

Dan Rollins

Okay, great thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Gray with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Michael Gray

Thanks very much for taking my question. Mine is for Carl, just another question on SIB. Are you considering this 1.1 kilometer by down to 700 meter testing, 9,000 meters technical success. And can you comment on little bit more on the mineralization, is it semi-massive sulfides, massive sulfides. And then finally do you have the information you think you need to start to vector in this package vis-à-vis alteration and geological markers.

Paul Benson

Yeah, I think I will pass that call to Carl.

Carl Edmunds

Thanks, Paul. Hi Michael, I think you're aware I've worked up there in the district in the back in the homestate [ph] days. Getting to the first point about do I consider it a technical success, I would say, yes. We’ve intersected the stratigraphy and the package that we were looking for. So that's for me that's being the rhyolite and the mafic volcanic. And the mafic volcanic derives much stone sediments or effectively glass. We're seeing that. We see in the nature of – so we've got that package. A failure here would have been to hit intrusive or something else. But this just totally precludes any possibility of BMS.

The other thing that I was looking for was, is it completely dead or not. Do we see any sort of sulfides in the Footwall rocks and we're seeing some of that. So the nature of that is there, it ranges from 1.5 meters. And we have some photographs that are showing the sort of semi-massive pyrite with a little bit of base metal sulfides with it. That can be over a narrow width and we’ve got some pictures of that, that are on website there.

Up to some of that, it's more of a stringer vein. The setting it's up to 20 meters that we got in hole 149 and that had a weekly anomalous section in it also. So we're seeing evidence of sulfide formation in the Footwall rocks that I was also encouraged by. And also there's things in the trace elements to your chemistry of ore rock. I should say the ore chemistry looking for potassic alteration. And we're also seeing that.

So we're putting together some of the geochemistry and that's part of the compilation phase that is going on right now as we decide how we're going through with it. The other thing I’d want to add is that as a failsafe for any nearby conductors we run down hole geophysics. And I made mention to that in the description that a majority of the holes have those in them. They're not high quality conductors, but they're present. And a few of the holes have conductors that it doesn't matter whether it's our loop that was sent out on the east of the drill pattern or to the west.

It's still recording the same orientation and the same offset from the hole. So there's some other features in there that we have that are worth of follow-up also.

We looked at almost 1,200 meters 1,100 meters of strike length. The southern extension to the same geology too that we can look at. And also in the final holes we were seeing that this stratigraphy was getting involved in a fold flattening, and trending, curling around in a synclinal form off to the west of us, which is reachable and offers another exploration direction.

Michael Gray

And maybe just a quick follow up on SK in your experience, what is the conductivity like with the amounts sulfide there, in the past good conductors or weak or any color there.

Carl Edmunds

Weak are not a conductor, but that’s some mineralization that is transported, so it's individual grains. So it tends to be very poor if at all conductor. So my approach on doing this was it's a fail safe and there's no guarantee that the next BMS out there might not be a good conductor. So we should do it.

Michael Gray

Okay, very helpful appreciate this thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Cosmos Chiu from CIBC Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Cosmos Chiu

Thank, Paul, Alan, Carl and Greg. Thanks for the call. Maybe a few questions from me here. Just a quick one on Marigold, you talked about the longer leach cycle, the clay material, do you have any idea how much longer it is. I guess what I'm trying to get to is you're saying that it could impact – it has impacted Q3, it will impact Q4 but is there any impact on Q1? Or would you expect some of the material, the clay material that you've stacked in Q3 to kind of get leached of by Q1.

Paul Benson

Yeah, we are in the process of running the budgets now. So we don't have a view on that at the moment. Well put the guidance out early in the new year.

Cosmos Chiu

And Paul, I guess this issue here is certainly something that you have contemplated in the past. And I was reading up on a technical report from before, it said that when you encounter some of this clay material you want to mix it with about 40% rocky material, is that still like the optimal mix and I guess that's not where you're getting to at this point in time.

Paul Benson

Alan.

Alan Pangbourne

Can’t really comment on the right mix. We're adding as much of the rocky materials we can at the moment and it seems to be alleviating the problem and we are getting percolation.

Cosmos Chiu

And then may be switching gear a little bit Paul, I am still kind of curious about the timing of the sale of the Pretium shares. I know you had talk about the need to fund Chinchillas but looking at your balance sheet, you have over $400 million in cash. Chinchillas will cost less than $100 million in terms of CapEx. So just maybe a bit more color on that, if I can ask. And certainly market speculation is that the sales for an acquisition by SSR Mining, maybe a comment on how you view your M&A strategy. I know you've talked about this in the past, but maybe in the context of what happened, maybe you can reiterate?

Paul Benson

Sure. Unfortunately, not a lot more color according to what we've said, we thought it was – an appropriate time, we've done well out of holding those shares, we’ve sold down some. As I said before it was over around 10% of our market capitalization. So we view that as appropriate considering, we are then going into a pending cycle. Yes, I heard the reaction that someone interpreted that we're going to use the cash for M&A, absolutely not, that's not what it was there for, what was exactly done, the reasons of keeping the balance sheet strong.

With respect to our M&A strategy, we are very clear. I know shareholders get disappointed, when they saying – trust us we're not going to do any M&A and then turn around and do something. We are very transparent, we say we continuously look for opportunities both internally and externally, we were in the enviable position of being able to fund all the growth options we have internally.

But we look externally, we've had a good track record, if you look over the last three years, we've done the Marigold acquisition, the Valmy acquisition, the Chinchillas and the Claude acquisition and we’ve done well with that. We continuously look I made the point that we invested – since we did the Claude acquisition, we’ve looked at six opportunities under CI and decided not to make a proposal both at assets and companies and to raise more, we couldn't see any value for our shareholders, there is not a comment on the quality of the company or the project we just couldn't see value. So we will continue to look but we will be as disciplined as we have in the past. So some stage in the future, until we do some other sort of investment or transaction.

Cosmos Chiu

Great, and then maybe looking at Seabee area, certainly you’ve talked about why the grade, that grade was lower in Q3, and grades will be higher in Q4. Are we looking at closer back to sort of reserve grade in Q4 or what are we looking at?

Paul Benson

Alan, your comment?

Alan Pangbourne

We generally don’t try and give guidance on a quarter-by-quarter basis, we obviously need the higher grades to meet the top end of the guidance as we expect to do.

Cosmos Chiu

Got you. Okay. And then maybe one last question here, you’ve talked about the unfortunate incident at Marigold, could you maybe kind of – or educate me on how the U.S. system works in terms of the investigation is there, do they have a full year from the Ministry of Labor in terms of an investigation and what’s the potential outcome here in terms of based on the findings, investigation could there be a potential for fines or criminal charges or anything like that?

Paul Benson

Just let me say a couple of things and then Alan can follow-up. I’m sure is the federal body and they are the ones who undertake investigation, the state also has mines inspectors involved but as I'm sure that runs the investigation we work with them, fully cooperatively. And then we will – once they complete, we'll also undertake our own investigation. Alan, any other comments you want to add?

Alan Pangbourne

Not really, I mean we gearing up now to start our own internal investigation, I’m sure as being on-site continuously over the last week and a half, really don’t want to try and guess what the outcome of their investigation will be until we actually get to see it, they’ve taken a mountain of evidence away and they’ll go through that as it due course and we continue to help support in any way we can.

Cosmos Chiu

Yes, but Alan, they have a full year to investigate, right. Does that correct?

Alan Pangbourne

I’ve heard 180 days but I’m not sure…

Cosmos Chiu

180 days, okay. I’m not sure, okay. Cool. Thank you. Thanks Paul, Alan and team and that’s all I have.

Paul Benson

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robert Reynolds with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Robert Reynolds

Good morning. Two questions, my first question is at Puna, how much materials left on that stockpile and what’s the estimated grade?

Paul Benson

Just what I’ve said is that there's a way of processing through the stockpiles, we've got enough to see us through into midway through next year, obviously with stockpiles retain the mine, the highest grade first and just work your way through lower and lower grade. So I'd expect that just continued to decline gradually from those levels we are currently at. Alan?

Alan Pangbourne

That’s correct, Paul. We started with best most recent highest grade stockpiles and we're presently surprised, we sampling in front of ourselves so we got some idea of what we expect to get. And as I said earlier we've exhausted the highest grade stockpiles, we're now on to the medium grade stockpiles, you’ve seen grades in the quarterly report. And we expect those to keep dropping over time and as Paul said, we think we've got enough to get as into the mid-2018, by which time we expect to have Chinchillas ore starting to come through.

Robert Reynolds

So that would be mid-2018 at the processing rates that we’ve seen year-to-date, just grade drop?

Alan Pangbourne

Correct.

Robert Reynolds

Okay and then…

Alan Pangbourne

Yes, there is no reason to slow down.

Robert Reynolds

A capital allocation question then is buybacks subjected ever come up with your board or is it something that you would consider maybe putting in place an opportunistic NCIB?

Paul Benson

We discuss capital allocation with the board on a regular basis. Obviously our balance sheet has continued to grow over recent quarters and the recent years, if you go back to when we acquired Marigold for $268 million in cash back in 2014. So we continue to grow cash, it is a question that we consider at the moment is not on our immediate agenda but we're going through that budget cycle now the way we look at capital requirements over the next 12 months and longer and that obviously is a typical time when people can make those decisions.

Robert Reynolds

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

I was going – thank you, ask questions about acquisitions or share buybacks, those already came along. It is quite remarkable that your stock is around 10 and hasn't risen more with your large cash balances and the good acquisitions and the great attempted acquisition you may a year ago concerning half of Kirkland Lake. Do you think that buyback should be a bigger priority and there's a particular mechanism of which company warehouse are used, where you had shares in two other companies that sold divisions too and it issue, it swapped shares of Domtar and shares of Homebuilder to buy back its own shares, such a thing is swapping PVG shares for SSRM directly?

Paul Benson

I don't know about that specific case that you're talking about, I’m sure Greg will immediately go and look it up after the call. As I said, it just one of those things that we do consider but certainly our balance sheet has improved continuously and fairly rapidly. So we are entering into the position where that’s a totally legitimate question, we haven't made any decisions around that at the current time.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I will turn the call back to Mr. Benson.

Paul Benson

Thanks very much operator. Thanks very much everyone for joining our call today and look forward to the next call. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating. And have a pleasant day.

