A New Assault On PayPal

Paypal can look to Netflix to see how a big player can succeed in competing with those tech ecosystems: being everywhere, moving fast and being focused.

Competition from players that see payments as a feature and are willing to make no money will put pressure on market share and margins.

Paypal will face competition from big tech platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon which are all in the payments space and all testing to some extent P2P payments.

In case you can't tell, the world is now dominated by a few select big tech firms. Some call them FANG, others such as myself FANGAM, but it's fair to say that Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and, to a lesser extent, Netflix (NFLX) have been and continue to be extremely disruptive in just about every part of the economy. As you can imagine, the financial sector is one of the most lucrative sectors and has been a clear target of FANGAM. However, up until now, they have had modest success. Part of the reason is that they've stayed away from more regulated industries such as banking and insurance but it is also an extremely competitive sector mostly dominated by high profile banks.



Paypal (PYPL) is one player that has managed to do extremely well in part because it was there very early. Key acquisitions, such as Venmo and Braintree, have helped Paypal dominate online payments.



Paypal has also been dominant in P2P transfers and most of its competition had come from Venmo. However, Venmo was acquired by Paypal as part of the Braintree acquisition in 2013.



The Assault Is About To Enter A New Phase



While Apple's "Apple Pay" and Google's "Android Pay" have seen some success in offline transactions, it does feel like things are about to become much more tricky for Paypal. First off, on Tuesday, Apple launched a beta version of Apple Pay Cash (How Tos on MacRumors which, if it is setup using a debit or Apple Pay Cash card, has no charge. On the same day, Facebook's Messenger launched P2P payments for France and the UK. It's easy to imagine that Google is not far behind. How serious is this threat? It's very serious for these reasons:



-Apple, Google and Facebook have the ability and scale to offer this around the world quickly if things go well

-They see P2P payments as a feature and do not need to make money out of it

-Customers spend the vast majority of their time on mobile devices using services from Apple, Google and Facebook making it much more convenient to send money directly through that application. If a friend tells you about an item they purchased through Messenger, why not press a button and pay them instead of going to a separate application such as Paypal, especially when Paypal is more expensive.

-Amazon, which has hundreds of millions of customers, has been testing P2P payments as well and has also been expanding its offering as a payment platform between consumers and businesses through Amazon Pay.



The challenges in succeeding against the big tech platforms are very difficult to move past. Competition from these tech players will clearly mean less market share but also pressure on margins. There is one company that has been able to do well across these platforms.



Following The Netflix Path?



Very few companies have succeeded where Netflix has. It built a business that directly competes with the likes of Amazon, Apple, and Google but has succeeded in getting tens of millions of the consumers of those platforms to sign up as members. I think it's interesting to see how Netflix was able to survive the attacks by the likes of Apple's iTunes, Google's Play store, and Amazon's media offerings despite being at a heavy disadvantage by not owning the platform. How have they done it?



-Being Everywhere: One key part of Netflix's strategy early on was being everywhere. They struck deals to be on DVD players and smart tv's, and hey also accepted the less favorable conditions (paying a cut to Apple for example) in the different app stores



-Moving Fast: Netflix has moved incredibly fast in striking deals for content, producing its own content, marketing it, and executing better than those big players could ever do. You can now see that those players are now working on copying Netflix's strategy for international expansion, original content, etc. The increased speed by Netflix has been key in holding its spot. Once Netflix got to a certain size, it became difficult, perhaps even impossible, to kick it out of those platforms.



-Remain Focused: As much as some players looked to Netflix to expand its services, it has remained incredibly focused on its strategy and staying away from things like news and sports for example.



What Those Strategies Look Like For Paypal



-Being Everywhere: Paypal has a critical advantage as it has a global presence, has integrations with much of the banking system, and has a very trendy P2P service (Venmo).



-Execution is Accelerating: Paypal clearly knows what's coming and it has been increasing its speed by striking deals:







Remain Focused: Paypal must also focus on retaining its existing partnerships. Ebay and Etsy, for example, do seem to represent an important part of Paypal's business and now that Ebay no longer owns Paypal, you could imagine them offering and even promoting alternative payment options.



That has led to what Paypal needs to focus on: increasing its number of users and the usage velocity:







So far, the strategy does seem to be working and it is translating into accelerating growth in PYPL's top line which is exactly what the company needs to focus on right now.

The online payments default is not set (unlike in China for example where Alipay stands alone) and Paypal does have a shot at being a very important player in the online payments space. Execution has been impressive in recent months and the company will need much more of it but it is leaving me cautiously optimistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.