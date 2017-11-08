Northview Apartment REIT's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Todd Cook - CEO

Louise Elsey - Corporate Secretary

Leslie Veiner - COO

Travis Beatty - CFO

Analysts

Heather Kirk - BMO Capital Markets

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC World Markets

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Jenny Ma - Canaccord Genuity

Jimmy Chen - GMP Securities

Mario Saric - Scotia Capital

Operator

Mr. Todd Cook, President and CEO of Northview Apartment REIT, you may now begin your conference.

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2017 conference call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Louise Elsey, our Corporate Secretary. The webcast of today’s conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

We’ll begin the conference call after Louise reads our brief cautionary statement as outlined on Slide 2. Louise?

Louise Elsey

Thank you. Today’s conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, November 8, 2017 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Louise. Yesterday we released our third quarter financial results for 2017. We are happy to report diluted FFO per unit of $0.59 for the quarter and $1.57 year-to-date compared to $0.60 and $1.66 respectively in 2016.

In addition, for the first time we reported AFFO of $0.49 per unit for the quarter and $1.28 per unit year-to-date. Travis will provide additional color on our new disclosures a little later in the call. Of the interest is that on our FFO per unit basis we are just $0.01 below the Q3 2016 FFO per unit. This is notable and that the organic same door NOI growth of 6.8% and earnings from the acquisitions and developments brought online during the year have largely offset the earnings solution and created through the combination of nearly $90 million of non-core asset sales during the past 18-months, and the $75 million equity offering completed last October.

On Slide 3, there are a number of highlights I’d like to touch on before Les and Travis provide more details on our operations and financial results.

First, we delivered same door NOI growth again. This was delivered across the portfolio in all business lines with continued execution of our BCIs and Ontario and the continued stabilization of our Western Canadian portfolio.

Well apartments result in the west have continued through 2017, the economy remains somewhat delicate in that previous levels of economic activities and our resource base markets have not returned. There will need to be a longer and stabilization of natural resource prices and increased economic activity in these markets that serve driving population growth, which is essential in the long-term growth in these regions. We are cautiously optimistic that we need at the beginning of this but then again, the economy has remained unpredictable.

Second, our leverage increased slightly from the second quarter which resulted the timing of capital redeployment and additional funding of our development program, we are still more than 300 basis points less than our peak of 60% in June 2016.

Third, with continued progress according to plan on our value creation initiatives with 1.3 million in annual NOI created this quarter and 5.1 million since inception. Lastly, we continue to successfully execute on our 2017 strategic priorities. Overall, we're happy with the continuing improvement in the financial results on the REIT versus central execution on the VCIs and improvements to the balance sheet.

I'll turn the call over to now to Leslie to dive deeper into our operating results.

Leslie Veiner

Thank you, Todd. I’ll now provide an update on how we are performing in our multifamily commercial and executive suites portfolios. Starting with multifamily, we are pleased to have achieved same door NOI growth of 7.7% in the third quarter, which is now our third consecutive quarter of same door growth in our residential portfolio, exceeding our first and second quarter guidance by 7.2% and 3.6% respectively. Of this particularly pleasing is that all our regions have positive same door price led by Ontario with 13% up from 7.5% in the second quarter and Western Canada with 9.6% up from 3.3% in the second quarter.

As shown on Slide 4, we continue to make progress with our value creation initiatives which have been one of the key contributors to the strong same door NOI growth achieved in Ontario during the quarter.

The high renovation program gained further momentum in the third quarter and we completed the 165 units under the program compared to a 106 in the second quarter of 2017. Year-to-date we have now completed 331 units and we expect to finish the year exceeding the 268 other units completed in 2016 by over 100 units.

The leasing of these units has been strong and here at least 323 of the 331 units completed this year, achieving an average monthly rent increase of $250 and with the rate of return of 23% ahead of our 15% to 20% target. Our value creation initiatives including the land market rents and the above guidelines increases were also on target for the quarter despite metering some little behind on our expectations.

Following the successful completion in 2016 of internalization of most of Ontario further, we successfully completed the internalization of approximately 2,400 units [indiscernible]. This leaves Quebec to be internalized and we are on schedule to have this completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Moving on to multifamily operating performance for the third quarter of 2017. Our performance was ahead in most regions throughout the country. In the markets where we are facing occupancy challenges, we continue to use lease incentives and marketing initiatives to optimize occupancy.

Looking at Slide 5, I will now provide some background on the performance of our markets. In Western Canada same door NOI was 9.6% for the quarter, which can be largely attributed to better than expected occupancy in the number of markets in BC in Alberta.

Pipeline growth continued to have favorable impacts on occupancy in Northern BC. [Checkland] had its highest occupancy as seen long time averaging 99% for the quarter compared to 65% in the same period of 2016. The town recently accrued two [indiscernible] 450 base, it could have negative impacts on future occupancy. Higher occupancy in Dawson Creek and St. John is also both regions being well ahead of expectations for the quarter and the year.

Most of the leases in Northern, BC are short term and with the uncertainty of the policies of the newly elected ADP government, occupancy in the region maybe volatile in the coming quarters. Our Southern BC regions of the [indiscernible] continues to be steady performance with strong occupancy in both markets. We do expect any slowdown in these markets to continue to maximize rates where we can.

Most of our better regions had a strong third quarter with Lloydminster and Grand Prairie, AB particularly strong. Occupancy in Grand Prairie is currently at 93% compared to 82% in the same period of 2016. The Grand Prairie being half of most of Northern, BC we're seeing a lot of activity in the city. Lloydminster occupancy was 72.8% for the quarter compared to 65.4% in the same period last year.

In net rates occupancy financial performance was lower than expected due to higher vacancy and unexpected expenses from the fire in one of our buildings.

Turning to the full quarter, occupancies improved as we continue to strengthen in the fourth quarter. Fort McMurray which accounts for approximately 14% of Western Canada NOI continued its struggle in the third quarter with occupancy at just under 80%. This was an improvement from the same period in 2016 but not where we expect it to be. We are now competing directly with the housing rental markets as there're currently over 100 houses listed for rent in Fort McMurray.

The calculation of the energy east pipeline will also have a negative impact in the region. Management continues to focus on generating improvements in Fort McMurray as we do not expect to see any significant improvements in 2017.

In Saskatoon, in Kansas that helps stabilize occupancy at 94% which is a small improvement from the same period last year as Regina continues to perform well with occupancy of 95%.

Moving onto Slide 6, Ontario continues to be a major contributor to the positive multi-family NOI performance, the same door NOI at 13% for the third quarter. This strong growth has been driven in part by the value creation initiatives including the management internalization which has helped grow AMR by 4% in the quarter from the prior year. We continue to see operating efficiencies from the transactions contributing to lower expenses. The Ontario colony remains strong and we expect the region to continue its strong performance.

Slide 7 in Atlantic Canada, overall occupancy has improved since the second quarter with a modest NOI growth of 0.8%. This was mainly due to occupancy in St. John starting to normalize as the higher vacancy experienced [indiscernible] begins to decline. There was some positive news in Labrador City with the announcement of the largest iron ore company going ahead with its expansion and expect the reopening of the [low bridge] mine site in 2018. This is expected to bring 300 pivotal jobs in addition to the construction workers that were coming to town. Moncton, Halifax [indiscernible] all remained stable.

On Slide 8 on global Canada markets where same door NOI increase of 3.4% compared to the same period in 2016, largely due to the performance of our properties in Iqaluit which continues to be the strongest performing market in the region, with high market rents and occupancy of less than 1% in the quarter.

We continue to see softness in Yellowknife and Inuvik in the Northwest territories. Yellowknife continues to be impacted by economic challenges in the mining industry and the loss of jobs in the government sector. The heavy construction season is coming to an end so we do not expect to see revenue pickup in the fourth quarter in the Yellowknife or Inuvik.

Finally, on Slide 9, in Quebec we had same door NOI increase of 5.5% up from 1.7% in the second quarter. Higher occupancy in our large complex in Montreal helped achieve the same door NOI increase. The occupancy at this project was 94% for the quarter compared to 90% in the third quarter of 2016.

Now turning to our commercial and executive suites operations on Slide 10. Revenue was lower by 6.7% compared to the same period in 2016, and this is mainly due to the sale of [Indiscernible] and a commercial warehouse in BC that has remained vacant since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Same door NOI was relatively flat 0.8%. The executive suite business benefitted from six months long contract for 52 rooms in St John's which expired at the end of the August. This is also benefitting from higher occupancy in [Indiscernible] as the hotel we saw was being converted into another use by the purchaser resulting in fewer rooms being available in the market.

With the exception of the warehouse I previously mentioned commercial occupancy has remained relatively flat compared to the same period in 2016.

I’ll now turn over to Travis to review the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Les. As shown on Slide 11, we reported diluted FFO per unit of $0.59 in the quarter compared to $0.60 gain on recurring items. Total FFO increased by 1.4 million to 33.6 million in the quarter from the same quarter of 2016. The FFO increase is mainly due to 3.2 million same door NOI increases from all part of our multifamily regions. The newly developed properties in Airdrie, Calgary and [Indiscernible] acquisition also contributed to a higher FFO.

Our distribution remains at a $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis which is sustainable long term. Part of our continued efforts to improve reporting in Q3 we have commenced with AFFO disclosure. We calculated an estimate annual reserve amount of 880 per multifamily unit and $0.70 per square foot for their commercial business segments based on the average of the 2017 budget and 2016 actual expenditures. These two years best represent the annualized capital expenditures for the portfolio subsequent to the 2015 transaction. Ultimately, we plan to use the three-year rolling average. We reported diluted AFFO of $0.49 per unit and AFFO payout ratio of 98% in the quarter.

Moving on to Slide 12, at September 30, 2017, our cumulative progress on debt to gross book value 3.2% since June 30, 2016. From the previous quarter, leverage temporarily due to the timing of capital redeployment, in the third quarter a portion of the proceeds from the sale of [Indiscernible] was not received until after the quarter.

Also, we've spent 11 million on developments which has been temporarily funded from our operating credit facilities. Interest in debt service coverage ratios continued to remain strong and our consistent with the prior quarters.

Future improvements to the leverage ratio are expected to come from organic growth reflected in total same door NOI growth and improvements in investment property values.

On slide 13, we show our weighted average interest rate of 3.24% consistent with 2016. During the quarter Northview completed 54 million in mortgage refinancing excluding short-term financings with a weighted average interest rate of 2.99% and an average term to maturity of 9.8 years. In addition, Northview completed 41 million of short-term mortgage renewals which are being evaluated for replacement funding.

As we look towards the 2018 the interest rate on mortgage maturity is currently 4.1%. We will continue to identify interest saving opportunities as we refinanced these to the currently lower market interest rates. As we continue through 2017 we've sufficient liquidity which allows us to support growth, our financial position has improved in 2017 and we look forward to further progress in 2018.

I'll now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Travis. We're progressing according to plan on our 2017 developments as shown on Slide 14, construction of 132 units in Southwest Regina is proceeding well with the first building nearing completion and in the preleasing stage. And the second building is currently at the framing stage.

The project remains on time and on budget with an expected delivery date the end of Q1 2018. The developments in Iqaluit consist of 30 units and 11,000 square feet of commercial space. These developments are progressing as expected and will be completed in the end of the first quarter 2018.

Finally, our 140-unit Canmore development was commenced in early October, with site work and foundation underway. Framing finally commenced with the New Year with the mid 2018 completion date.

We continue to move forward on our 2017 strategic priorities as shown on Slide 15. As we've spoken to a couple of times in the last few minutes we're excited about the organic growth both in the same door results and the progress on our value creation initiatives. Our long-term debt -- our long-term target for debt to gross book value remains in the 50% to 55% range. We're pleased with the continued progress in our leverage reduction, and also our continuing strong coverage ratio.

We're actively looking at opportunities for capital redeployment on both asset, sales and acquisition fronts. In November we completed the sale of a noncore piece of land in Regina, Saskatoon for just over $6 million and are working through some opportunities in our targeted regions in Ontario.

To conclude we're looking forward to continued progress on our organic growth initiatives and driving earnings and value forward for our unitholders.

It's been a long time since we've had consecutive quarters of positive momentum and good news in all parts of the portfolio. With the proving out of the 2015 transaction mostly behind us the financial impact of the earnings solutions from the noncore asset sales and equity offerings largely covered up, we're all enjoying looking forward to marching and mow the fields to drive value for the unitholders.

Thank you for your time, I'll now turn the call back to Bridget for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Heather Kirk with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Heather Kirk

We're seeing a great number that of Ontario and I just want to get a sense of how much you think that's driven by the high-end REIT renovation program?

Todd Cook

It's a combination of the high-end renovation REITs program and also [executives] particularly of the high direct growth cost.

Heather Kirk

I missed the second -- high end REIT and what, I missed the second part.

Todd Cook

High growth costs in Ontario. So, I'd say it's probably two thirds that's coming from the high-end renovation program and a third is coming from expense savings.

Heather Kirk

And you mentioned that I think you expect to put 7 million to work this year. I do expect to continue at this clip in terms of the ongoing investments.

Todd Cook

Within the high range of renovation program?

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Todd Cook

Well, it does have some seasonality just because the turnover is large we get into Q4 and Q1 so you are not going to -- the pace of the numbered will be completed in Q2 and Q3 when we seek what you'll see in Q4 but for next year we will expect that in terms of the overall program that we should achieve similar overall numbers to what we are seeing in 2017.

Heather Kirk

And just turning to the west that was a nice recovery in terms of the occupancy. I just want to get your sense of how much more momentum you see there or did you sort of get a step function up and now this is the [indiscernible] you are continuing to see positive momentum in terms of occupancy in those markets going forward?

Todd Cook

I think as you mentioned it is still in a number of these markets it is still a lot of volatility. So we are seeing -- we saw big improvements in markets in [Checkland] in Gran Prairie [indiscernible] but there is a lot of other factors that could change that momentum and as we said there is some uncertainty around the processing band at the moment and that could impact the occupancy check-ups like 35% so it's very difficult to tell although we have not seen sort of three quarters of stability and some positive movement on occupancy but I don’t think we sort of that a point where you can say yes it's not a repeat, we are going to continue to see this trend across all of the regional based markets, but at the moment it's holding its own but we remain cautiously optimistic.

Heather Kirk

And just lastly with the federal government having announced a more aggressive target on immigration I guess my question is Q4, so when you have historically seen pick-ups in immigration how long does it take for that to pull in to market. And do you expect that any of that sort of influx of new immigrants might trickle down to some of the smaller markets by year-end as opposed to the typical Toronto, Vancouver.

Todd Cook

Well, I think with the government announced an increase in the immigration numbers to bring that of equal to 1 million new immigrants through not 2020. I mean historically a lot of the immigrants have gratified tools to the large cities and I think a lot of the immigration can be reunification as well so that tends to draw people again to the larger city. So we would like to see some of those immigration move into the smaller communities but the lot of it is going to be driven by and we have the jobs are and we those opportunities where influence so I think when you look at I mean the various initiatives so it's still going to probably migrate to the larger markets in Canada which is going to put a strain on the system, giving that the supply the new supply there is the supply coming but it is still somewhat limited given we are so size of the immigration numbers coming into Canada.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dean Wilkinson with CIBC World Markets. Your line is open.

Dean Wilkinson

Just a question on the high-end program, you've got quite a few behind you now, you're coming in above target in terms of the financial metrics on that, is it largely a function of you're getting better at the costs around that or are you finding that you're getting higher lift on the rent than you otherwise would have expected?

Todd Cook

It's a little bit of both, so we have managed to bring the average cost down to do the unit renovations and I think we're averaging this year $250 multi-rate increase on the high-end renovation which I think is higher than last year so it's a combination of the two and the high range is just driven by the external demand. We completed 331 units this year and we rented 322 [indiscernible] we see this as strong demand and that demand is driving the ability to get to the higher rents.

Dean Wilkinson

And as you look forward into next year do you think that there might be some cost inflation in those renovations or do you think you could still probably squeeze it a little?

Todd Cook

I don't think we see any material increase in the costs, we'd expect the cost would sort of come in at similar levels to this year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Kelcher with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Jonathan Kelcher

So just sticking with the high-end renovation program it sounds like a theme for you guys this morning, it sounds like you plan on doing around 350 units a year or I guess at least for next year?

Todd Cook

Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

How many units in total would there be in this plan?

Todd Cook

Yes, we will slip through that because what we're doing now is we're looking and we managed to sort of broaden the population size in terms of [indiscernible] that we have other buildings. I think there were 19 buildings when we started out and we've about 42 buildings in the program now. So, the number of units has expanded and that kind of helps us keep the annual numbers up because as you get deeper into the program at a particular building the turnover is slower because there is less chance that the unit returns has never really been renovated and I don't have the exact number with it, but it is a couple of 1,000 units, that would be the sample size obviously [indiscernible]

Jonathan Kelcher

So at least another three or four more years in the current pace, and now is that something that you would take that you've looked at taking outside of Ontario?

Todd Cook

We've looked at it. I mean there might be a little bit in Montreal but that controlled environment is a bit different. You really need that high vacancy or the high occupancy to be able to drive the program so I don't think much of Western Canada is ready for it, but we're testing a little bit in places like [indiscernible].

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just lastly do you expect to see -- you saw a little bit of land in Regina and you're looking for land in Ontario, do you think you'll start any new developments in 2018?

Todd Cook

Yes, we are just working to finalizing our business planning process but I would expect a similar level of developments activity in 2018.

Jonathan Kelcher

Like one to three projects, $50 million or $60 million?

Todd Cook

Yes, in that range I think we are sort of looking at 300 to 400 units and two, three, four projects in that $56 million range should be reasonable that's our target.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jenny Ma with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Jenny Ma

Todd, with regards to the disposition program, is there anything else within the portfolio in terms of the in completing properties that you would still consider to be non-core or is it really largely focused on divesting of land in Western Canada and towards Ontario.

And then the second question is with the cap rates coming down on your property so that really changed your view what you might look to sell whether it changes the core versus non-core bucket or if you are getting some interesting pricing or offers on select properties?

Todd Cook

So, in order there are still non-core income producing assets that we continue to review. And as we've said before some are less saleable than others, so if you want to look at some of the Alberta BC there is not a strong market.

The pricing on Ontario change the nature of what we look at. It's a combination of that and our forward-looking view of the exact markets because while Ontario is strong some markets are stronger than others so there maybe a couple that don’t have as strong a growth profile as others so if you had the right price in that market you would consider some select dispositions there as well.

Jenny Ma

Okay, and how should we think about your growth strategy on the acquisition front. You got a nice deal in new [Brunswick] is there anything else that you are seeing on the horizon when we look at building out what we have modeled for 2018 and 2019?

Todd Cook

I mean we are always looking at opportunities so right now we are looking -- it's a constant churn, so there are always deals on this table. We are looking at whether it makes sense our primary target now is to time to capital resizing so looking to sell A and buy B it doesn’t make sense that sort of things so there are opportunities as what all I can say at this point.

Jenny Ma

Okay, and then my last question is you've probably address this in the past calls but do you have much excess land on your Ontario properties for development or are the projects you are looking at now still in your traditional Alberta, Western Canada markets?

Todd Cook



There is a little bit of land in the Ontario portfolio. They are a little harder -- there is lot of rebuilding and density so they are longer-term projects so we are looking at to call it a standalone land acquisitions to bring the development program to Ontario.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jimmy Chen with GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Jimmy Chen

But maybe just one for you Todd as a follow-up in your wrap up comments you talked about how you've dealt with a lot of the issues, the past issues and now looking forward to maybe playing more offense than defense, I'm just wondering if there was any major initiative that you're considering sort of out of the ordinary that you might be considering to move the company forward at this point?

Todd Cook

Nothing that we haven't already talked about. I mean at this point we're still looking for cap recycling, expanding the development program, into the [indiscernible] so everything we've been looking at is around the table Jim.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mario Saric with Scotia Capital, your line is open.

Mario Saric

I just want to quickly touch on the property operating expenses during the quarter, if I look at it on a percentage of revenue basis, Q2 I think you're down about 380 basis points or so year-over-year and Q3 you are down about 100 basis points as a percent of revenue year-over-year, how should we think about that year-over-year growth rate Q4?

Todd Cook

Sorry Mario, we're not -- we didn't catch that question.

Mario Saric

So, I'm looking at the property operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and in Q2 given the cost control that percentage was down 380 basis points, year-over-year, at about 20% of revenue and Q3 it was down about 100 basis points year-over-year as a percentage of revenue, I'm just curious in terms of how that percentage may play out over the next couple of quarters?

Todd Cook

So, this year there's been a heavy focus on operating costs, there's been a lot of synergy just on -- when we internalize the property management in Ontario, and now we've done that in Atlantic Canada as well, so I'd say we did sort of capture a lot of the low hanging fruits, this year, and then we also saw the benefits in Ontario with the lower [indiscernible] costs in Ontario this year.

So, I don't think the sort of the operating costs you're going to see a reduction in cost at the same sort of pace that you saw in 2017 just given that we've done a lot of the [indiscernible] renegotiation of whether [government] or fund contracts etc., but we'd like to think we can still -- there's still more but it's not going to be the 380 basis points that you referenced in your question.

Mario Saric

So, still potentially lower but not as meaningful?

Todd Cook

Correct.

Mario Saric

And then I don't want to disappoint, so I have another question on the high end reno, so your plan is going from 19 buildings to 42, has that been more market driven or has it been something that you've experienced from the 19 buildings that suggests you can achieve those extra returns?

Todd Cook

It's very much market driven because you need the strong markets you need the large vacancy you need the ability to get the revenue increases, that you need to support the programs, so you can see at Ontario occupancy has strengthened year-over-year and we just found that there are more and more markets now that are receptive to depending higher rates or for more quality accommodation.

And the last thing about the program is that to obviously it's an easy program to test before you roll it off on the large discounted property and it's just being very successful and we've managed to do the program in some markets in that 24-months ago and now we are conducive to the returns that we gave.

Mario Saric

And on average, within the buildings that you've done the renewals and what percentage of the suites would have been converted on average?

Todd Cook

Well, I mean it varies because some of these programs were already underway prior to the projects a few years ago. Some of them are in buildings that we've just identified and have started this year. There is a wide range obviously the buildings that we started the program was a bit lowering the lower incentives and I think it could go up to 50% to 60% in buildings and feeding the program for a number of years. So, there is a wide spectrum.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then on the suites that haven't been reno-ed within the building, have you seen any implications for the rents that you were able to charge in those suites, given that the building now has some high rent product in it?

Travis Beatty

Marriott, it's because those the suites we haven't renovated in those buildings are typically occupied by longer term residence so they fall under the rent guidelines. So, you have a larger discrepancy between market and in place rent for those suites.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then when we look over to 2018, if you had to kind of breakdown the portfolio between regions where you expect an inflationary occupied per suite rent growth versus kind of flat versus down, how would you -- on a year-over-year basis, how would you break down the portfolio?

Todd Cook

I think in the North, we probably see similar growth that we've traditionally so has so I think we'll carry on with that. I think probably in Canada, it’s probably fairly similar. I think the growth in rents are a little bit lower but I think you get similar rates what we're seeing now. Ontario I'd love to see the continued rental rate growth but it's been exceptional this year but hopefully we'd carry forward with that. In the west I'm going to say it’s probably flat, it is probably a good result.

Mario Saric

Okay. And in the west, would it be flat on a net affected basis or just, from an occupied base rate?

Todd Cook

Probably on the net effective. I mean you've got certain pockets again we talk about this 7 BC sets we are getting stronger and full growth but on the whole, I think between the incentives and the growth rents I think we are probably flat on that on a net basis.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions. I'll now turn the call back over to Todd Cook for further remarks.

Todd Cook

Thank you for your time and your interest in Northview and specifically I guess our high end-run rate

