General Electric: Speculation Runs Rampant Ahead Of Investor Update

It seems like everyone is throwing their hat into the ring with General Electric (GE), with everyone being a little bit late to the bear party. As someone who covers the industrial sector in detail quite often, I keep a close barometer on the firm, but I've never seen enough to entice me to go long. My sole contribution to the GE story here on Seeking Alpha was this research back after Q4 in January 2017, where it became clear that the company was trying to cut costs and financially engineer itself out of its predicament. The pivot back to the core industrial business is correct (and I still think that is the right play), but the execution has been a near failure. Before I get into the nitty gritty of what the company should do to get itself out of the pickle it finds itself in, I'm going to throw the same simple graphic into the start of this note as I did the last. This is particularly important for retirees or investors that do not have time for excessive due diligence on companies they own:

All of your investments need to fall into the bottom half of that box, without question. Can anyone really say that General Electric fit that bill? If anyone called General Electric a non-complicated investment throughout the past several years, I'd have to highly question their logic, and simply point to the returns on the stock as to why they were mistaken. From an earnings perspective, to outside observers, Immelt's $2.00/share in earnings by 2018 target looked mighty lofty, and that kind of growth was necessary to make General Electric look even fairly valued compared to megacap industrial peers.

This isn't meant as a victory lap on a correct call, but just another cautionary tale of why owning a company with eight operating segments, a plethora of intercompany transactions, hazy non-GAAP metrics, and a steep valuation can often be a time bomb sitting in your portfolio.

Trimming the Portfolio

Most of the discussion today revolves around where General Electric can continue to trim the fat, reducing bloat in its portfolio and allowing management to do a better job of guiding the company forward. Ask anyone in the industry, and within most segments, the company's operations are going to be described as bloated and slow; that is the nature of the beat when dealing with a company of this size. In order to better compete in the world, General Electric needs to be more nimble, and that comes easier with a more focused approach and smaller product footprint.

Shareholders are concerned - perhaps rightly so. General Electric has been in divestiture mode for years now, starting with the GE Capital Exit plan in 2015, followed by exits from Appliances (sold to Haier for $5,600mm), Water & Process Technologies (sold to SUEZ for $3,400mmm), and Industrial Solutions (sold to ABB for $2,600mm). The deployment of that net cash appears questionable at this point, given the continued pains in integration and profitability of the Alstom deal, valuation on the Baker-Hughes transaction, and the near $25,000mm in stock repurchases that were done at prices well above where the company's share price sits today. Outside of the exit of GE Capital (which came in ahead of estimates), there is very little to like here, and that is concerning. General Electric, at its core, is an industrials company, and that is where the focus will be - yet management has dropped the ball continuously in a lot of aspects. New CEO John Flannery can only do so much to drive change; it is a tall order for one man to tackle, despite his efforts to reign in the excess of a middle/upper management team that has drained the company from the inside.

That risk of capital misallocation is one that shareholders will have to bear. There will be more cuts to the portfolio, and investors will learn the details on November 13th. One would assume that there are some portions of the business here that are just so purely General Electric that they are off the table. The Aviation segment is going to remain, as well as Power and Renewable Energy. Even though I'm still a touch disappointed in the structure of the Baker Hughes (BHGE) transaction, it likely isn't going anywhere. That is unfortunate, given General Electric's consolidation of 100% of Baker Hughes' assets and cash flows just makes quick and timely analysis of results fuzzy, but I've accepted that as par for the course for looking at this firm.

What Gets Sold or Spun Off?

We'll know a more concrete answer in less than a week's time, but it is always fun to speculate. Healthcare is, I think, ultimately going to get spun off, but there are reasons that the market remains uncertain. There isn't a clear reason why a division that makes healthcare technology like ultrasound machines needs to be lumped in with what should be an industrials powerhouse. As a reminder, John Flannery led the turnaround I GE Healthcare, so this is a division he knows extremely well, and it is up for interpretation if that means its off limits (his "baby" so to speak) or the first to jump to mind (concrete understanding of pricing the business for sale). Investors will see if Flannery has changed his spots, given this quote from late in 2015:

Bottom line is we have been black and white that all aspects of healthcare are part of our portfolio [in regard to spin-off question]

The Healthcare unit has been the unsung hero of saving General Electric's earnings over the past several years, and it is going to command a healthy premium in a spin-off situation. Ultimately, depending on the capital structure, I think a spin-off would likely result in at least a $75B valuation for the firm, or roughly 15x EBITDA (my estimate of depreciation/amortization at the unit is $1,800mm based on peer comps). At those levels, shares would trade in-line with large healthcare peers like Medtronic (MDT), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), and Boston Scientific (BSX). Companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Danaher (DHR) have already taken similar actions to separate industrial and healthcare operations from their conglomerate structure, so it would be very easy for General Electric to play follow the leader here.

Counter to most mainstream thinking, I think the Transportation business deserves to be kept. Yes, it is capital intensive and cyclical - so is most of the industrials industry. It is a shame that the division has become a bit of a whipping boy. The fiasco surrounding the large contract with Indian Railways because of their push toward an electrified network isn't great, and neither was the 14% drop in revenue in Q3 2017, , but it still the segment with the highest operating margins at General Electric. Given the low-cost basis, the tax implications would be enormous in an outright sale, and I don't think a spin-off of the unit on a standalone basis is the right move either. The industry has globally seen a lot of consolidation (merger between China North and China South a couple of years ago, as well as the proposed tie-up between Siemens and Alstom rail units), but that makes it compelling for the company. As a whole, General Electric likes holding commanding market share in mature industries that have undergone consolidation - this is incredibly true within Aviation, and was one of the listed reasons for the Oil & Gas tie-up with Baker Hughes.

As far as raising cash, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is highly likely to be on the chopping block, and it is a move that is going to drastically decrease the liabilities on the balance sheet. The aircraft lessor business is something that has taken off over the past two decades, as airlines look to decrease the upfront costs of their business in a highly competitive industry that has seen more than its fair share of bankruptcies. Today, 40% of the airline industry leases versus owning aircraft outright, and the industry has been dealing with a rise in Asian competition. Avolon Holdings, owned by Chinese firm HNA Group, is now the world's third-largest lessor, trailing GECAS and Aercap (AER). The good thing about this business is that it is easily parceled up. Plane deliveries in this business are routinely not ordered until they have a contract attached to them, generally five to ten years in length. As a result, planes don't sit collecting dust; Aercap's utilization rate was over 99% this year.

This is a hot industry, with publicly traded companies at all-time highs. It would be an opportune time to off-load these assets to up-and-coming buyers, or even to private equity firms interested in the cash stream. For existing entities, buying other company's assets like this can be an excellent way to manage risk as well for buyers; for instance, Aercap may be interested in buying planes with attached leases on customers that it does not have a large portion of current exposure to. I don't see the company having an issue off-loading these assets, and the company would likely get a price of $25-30B in a sale for these assets. Given the structure of the lessor business, I would imagine that a large portion of General Electric debt is attributable to the GECAS entity, and it is going to significantly reduce consolidated leverage once it is shed.

Takeaway

The General Electric story remains one that has many moving pieces, which creates uncertainty. I'm not ready to call the company a buy today, but it is certainly on its way to becoming more attractive. Generally, I've been impressed with John Flannery's efforts thus far, and hope shareholders give him the time to do what he can, as well as not punish him for past management mistakes. Readjusting the assets of the company is a necessary step to bring back growth, and hopefully those decisions are done carefully, with assets shed at a proper valuation. While I think dividend cut calls have some merit given near-term cash flows (particularly working capital), 2018 always looked like the better year for earnings than 2017. Shareholders might dodge the dividend cut; I'd put the odds ever so slightly in current dividend policy retention. A cut today would be akin to a kitchen sink approach (what is a little bit more bad news at this point), rather than having a cut forced a year or two down the line.

