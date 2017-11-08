Why I Like This Energy CEF With A 7% Yield

Investment thesis: The Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) is a sustainable closed end fund appropriate for aggressive investors seeking equity income and diversification

Fund Overview

The Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund is an equity energy fund that is diversified across many subsectors and focuses on defensive, dividend paying common stocks. Fund management seeks to primarily achieve high current income and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

(Source: TPZ 2016 Annual Report pg. 3)

(Source: CEF Connect)

Analyzing the Monthly Distribution

An analysis of the monthly distribution yields overall positive results but there is room for improvement. TPZ has been a very strong dividend performer and the payout (7.4% current yield) has grown YoY since inception in 2009 and management has declared special distributions when possible. While the fund has generated earnings several times the distribution, it hasn't always been able to do so solely from interest and had to allocate portfolio gains to fund the last bit over the last several quarters. While this isn't conducive towards portfolio growth, it's not the end of the world. In Q3 2017, they ran a deficient and slightly cut the dividend.

Taxation

TPZ has been a very tax-efficient fund to own as the majority of the distributions have been categorized as long-term capital gains, dividends, and (on occasion) return of capital. While the return of capital is surprising given the strength of their financials that year, it doesn't appear to be any cause for concern.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

(Source: Original Image - Data from TPZ 2017 Q3 Report pg. 20)

Highlights from the financial statements:

Fund is sitting on about $10 million in combined Undistributed Net Investment Income and Undistributed Realized Gains

Management curiously authorized an additional issue of 100 million new shares despite strong earnings

Conservatively financed at 1.39X leverage

(Source: TPZ 2017 Q3 Report)

Price Performance

When compared to its index fund counterparts, TPZ has been a consistent performer in both dividends and price appreciation:

Total Return since July 2009:

TPZ - 82%

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 50%

Correlation, Risk/Return Profile, and Future expectations

Because it is correlated to the energy sector and focuses on defensive stocks, one benefit of TPZ is additional diversification as it doesn't really move in tandem with equities and fixed income. Rising oil costs can act as a tailwind for this position as the industry has inelastic demand and is a necessity for most consumers. All things considered, however, the fund is still most appropriate for aggressive investors that can handle the highly volatile energy sector and seek equity income.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

In summation, TPZ has performed admirably as an aggressive equity income position and their financial statements indicate that they are well positioned for future success. Macroeconomic conditions, however, will dictate the performance of the energy sector as a whole. Positive indications include rising oil prices, strong consumer demand, and high investor confidence. Technical analysis doesn't indicate that there is downward pressure for TPZ to reach it's previous low of $15.11, so I would suggest to investors to buy now and hold for up to 2 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.