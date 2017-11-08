Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/7/17: GPRO, XNCR, RDUS, CHD, CAKE, NLY, FEIM, PDVW

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/7/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are ramping up again, as more companies open trading windows to executives after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect insider trading volumes to peak in the second week of November, and to stay solidly high right into the last week of the year. We're entering a particularly productive period for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Xencor (XNCR);
  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Gopro (GPRO);
  • Church & Dwight (CHD), and;
  • Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Annaly Capital (NLY);
  • Pdvwireless (PDVW), and;
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Green Plains (GPRE);
  • Scientific Games (SGMS);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Baxter Intl (BAX), and;
  • Amn Healthcare Services (AMN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Lendingtree (TREE), and;
  • Ducommun (DCO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Spero Therapeutics (SPRO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Glaxosmithkline

BO

Spero Therapeutics

SPRO

JB*

$5,999,994

2

Keyes Kevin

CEO,PR,DIR

Annaly Capital

NLY

B

$3,335,250

3

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,457,575

4

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$1,416,600

5

Simon Herbert

DIR

Cheesecake Factory

CAKE

B

$1,087,467

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Pdvwireless

PDVW

B

$746,504

7

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

B

$551,942

8

Neppl John W

CFO

Green Plains

GPRE

B

$503,526

9

Oswald Stephen G

CEO,DIR

Ducommun

DCO

B

$273,900

10

Farrell Matthew

CEO,DIR

Church & Dwight

CHD

B

$219,150

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Third Point

DIR

Baxter Intl

BAX

JS*

$321,150,016

2

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$7,535,406

3

Seligsohn Sherwin I

CB,F,DIR

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$7,500,000

4

Woodman Nicholas

CEO,CB,BO

Gopro

GPRO

AS

$6,520,975

5

Orix Hlhz Holding

BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$5,203,125

6

Kennedy James C

VP,CEO

Scientific Games

SGMS

S

$4,830,127

7

Lebda Douglas R

CB,CEO,BO

Lendingtree

TREE

AS

$4,400,000

8

Salka Susan R

CEO,DIR

Amn Healthcare Services

AMN

AS

$3,116,564

9

Abramson Steven V

CEO,DIR

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$2,969,089

10

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$2,432,332

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

