StarTek's (SRT) CEO Chad Carlson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chad Carlson

Thank you, Amanda. And thank you all for joining. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing StarTek's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. As discussed on our last quarterly conference call we made the decision to accelerate our high-grading efforts in Q3 and moved approximately $10 million lower than acceptable margin business during the quarter. This was a difficult decision to make. We are obviously in this business to grow, not replace revenue. However, we believe strongly that this was the right decision to ensure proper return on invested capital for shareholders and to further enable StarTek to achieve sustainable profitability.

This decision was made possible by strong bookings and an increasing pipeline of new opportunities. Unfortunately, there is a gap over a couple of quarters to work through these transitions and replace lower margin revenues with higher margin revenues. The process of transitioning revenue is difficult work. And impacted results during the quarter with the temporary decline in production billings. While we continue to incur site fixed cost and variable cost related to these efforts. The new business and the locations evolved should be fully ramp by earlier 2018. At which point we expect to realize the revenue and margin improvements. A high-grading initiative that began nearly two years ago is almost complete. All said by the end of year when we have replaced approximately $86 million of planned annualized revenue throughout this period.

Our pipeline of new business opportunities continues to grow to the highest level yet. And our booking for 2017 are already well over plan. In fact, we booked more than $11 million in business in the third quarter bringing our year-to-date total bookings to $104 million of annual contract value. We are currently on track to have approximately 70% of this annual contract value ramp by year end. We will continue to leverage these opportunities to further diversify StarTek's revenues. It's worth noting that our pipeline reflects increased momentum in healthcare and e-commerce retail business. And includes many new logos throughout all of our different industry verticals. Specifically relating to healthcare which is a priority for us. Earlier in the year I challenged the team to stretch goal of exiting 2017 with $50 million of annualized healthcare revenue in hand and we are very close to achieving this target. This will be an exceptional achievement for the team as we've effectively taken our healthcare business from zero to approximately $50 million annual run rate in roughly three years and plan to continue this growth trajectory.

So we have many reasons to be optimistic for 2018 and beyond. We've also been working through some other adversities. Last quarter, I mentioned agreeing to shift revenue from one client to offshore to onshore. While we are still working through this transition and its impacts, partnering with this client and accommodating their needs has positioned us for more opportunities with them into the future. We do not expect to lose any revenues from this transition long term. We also spoke last quarter about the potential benefit to our revenues in the third and fourth quarter resulting from any spike in call volumes associated with iPhone launches. Unfortunately, the iPhone 8 has reportedly experienced soft demand. So we have yet to see the volumes that we had anticipated from wireless clients. And don't expect to see much of a benefit in the fourth quarter. The delays on iPhone 10 will likely push its associated call volume into 2018.

From a balance sheet perspective, we continue to reduce leverage during the quarter. Paying down debt by more $1.5 million to $17.4 million. Despite the challenges to revenue and margins this quarter, we are pleased to maintain our recent track record of generating free cash flow and paying down debt.

In summary, we will continue to focus on key initiatives to enhance growth and profitability. We will maintain tight G&A management and improve capacity utilization by continuing to win and ramp new business. Business development efforts will continue to focus on customer centric clients who value the StarTek Advantage system which provides a differentiating customer engagement methodology guided by insights and analytics. We believe our execution of these initiatives has and will continue to position StarTek for success.

As we exit the year and complete our high-grading initiative, we expect to realize the meaningful financial benefits of that process in 2018. I have stated an objective for StarTek is to achieve double digit top line growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA growth. I stated that if not at those levels you could assume that we will be addressing the challenges and making necessary changes. We are obviously not at those goals yet and we certainly do not like the business of replacing revenue. However, I do believe the high-grading initiative was an important step to achieve acceptable levels of profitability.

The strength of our pipeline and differentiation to the StarTek Advantage system powered by the science of ideal dialogue provides us with confidence these goals are achievable. Amanda, John and I will now open for questions.

And our first question comes from the line of Mark Argento of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open

John Godin

Hey, guys. This is John on for Mark. Thank you for taking questions. I just wanted to clarify -- I know last quarter you stated that your goal was to replace about $86 million of revenue. Would it be safe to say that you are finished now with the high-grading replacement or is there a little bit more to go in Q4? Thank you.

Chad Carlson

We will be done at the end of Q4.

John Godin

The end of Q4. Okay. And then just kind of going over just some of the areas you mentioned where you've seen strength in healthcare. Can you talk a little bit more about what's driving that strength in particular? Thank you.

Chad Carlson

Execution on the business that we have, one. Differentiation with our service offering of ideal dialogue is really resonating with the clients net space who are under continued pressures to compete and offer stronger customer experience within their engagements and I think our approach and certainly that investments we've made in our business development team focused on healthcare where we've added a few resources has all added to that momentum that we are seeing.

John Godin

Any other verticals that you are kind of paying special attention to or focusing on?

Chad Carlson

Yes. I mentioned e-commerce is part of our pipeline. We've seen lot of traction with our customer experience focus leveraging our unique customer engagement methodology with ideal dialogue has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan and others as innovative approach in our industry. We are seeing a lot of traction in e-commerce as well in retail.

David Koning

Yes, hey, guys. Thanks for taking my call. Yes and so I guess first of all just I guess a follow up on last question. The high-grading effort you talked about the replacement and everything by the end of Q4. Does that mean sort of the replacement meaning Q4 will still be down, there are still some revenue to go away from that effort and then as we enter 2018 you start to get some of the higher margin replacement stuff coming on?

Chad Carlson

Yes, it's kind of all in process Dave so there is mixture as we are coming through fourth quarter and then throughout the quarter continuing to improve obviously from a month over month perspective but still some of that transition working through the system in fourth quarter.

David Koning

Okay. In the kind of the long term targets of double digit revenue and 25% EBITDA margin growth, this year is obviously difficult with the movements but in next year I would imagine it's a little tough with the revenue side of it given kind of the entry point into 2018 but the EBITDA margin target for next year at least seems like it could be possible just if you are getting rid of lower margin and better margin stuff is coming on.

Chad Carlson

Yes. Profitability, the profitability part of that goal is always been our priority and I think that will play out in achievement of that goal as well. So I think you are reading that right, Dave.

David Koning

Okay, okay, good and then did you have -- are you seeing a little of the same I mean it sounds like the iPhone launch not quite playing out as you expected but are you seeing the same difficulty on the AT&T volumes I think some of our bigger competitors have mentioned as well.

Chad Carlson

Yes. That's one of our disclosed clients I believe so you will see softness in AT&T revenue for sure.

Omar Samalot

Hi, guys. How are you? So obviously revenue high-grading efforts resulted and that year-over-year revenue contraction for the quarter. Do you think that you'll be able to get back on track in terms of year-over-year revenue growth come Q4?

Chad Carlson

Yes. It's a little close from a guidance perspective but we are still working through the transition, Omar.

Omar Samalot

Okay, sounds good. In terms of that $86 million that in annual revenue that you are -- you hope to have replaced by year end, can you give us an idea of the magnitude of the gross margin improvement that you expect from this high-grading effort.

Chad Carlson

I'll say that the revenue that we are replacing with should be within our threshold gross margin targets.

Omar Samalot

Okay. But you cannot give us a little more of what type of improvement you could --we should expect or/and when we could see some of that improvement showing the results.

Chad Carlson

I think I said in my script you will begin to see the improvements in those -- in that effort and certainly in the next year. If I were to say what improvement line is client by client, everything it's just -- it's a number that's difficult to articulate not further complicate the issue.

Omar Samalot

I get it, I get it. We are just --obviously we are anxious to see the work that you've done in terms of replacing all of these revenues. And is it a worth the while of going through it? Obviously I am sure it is but just kind of wanted to get an idea. But I understand.

Chad Carlson

Yes. Unfortunately I think your article is apropos, short-term pain long-term gain.

Omar Samalot

Thank you, okay. With all that the new business that you are bringing online does you feels like you are hitting your ramp targets overall.

Chad Carlson

We've seen a couple of our ramps a little behind schedule depended on site locations. And working through some of those challenges. We have had a couple ramps delayed by clients and but still confident that those ramps are going to come through close discussions with the couple of those clients. But all in all I mean we are definitely in ramp mode so.

Omar Samalot

Okay. Any update from your expansion plans. I noticed that few days ago in article mentioning a new facility in San Antonio to serve hurricane relief government contract. I was pretty impressed to learn that within 30 to 45 days you guys had found location, had it set up and hired over 200 agents. That was pretty impressive. I was wondering if you could share a little bit more on those expansion plans and are you expecting this to be temporary site or more of a permanent.

Chad Carlson

Yes temporary site and I didn't really mention any of that within our information. It's really entrée into that type of work for us. There are some learnings that we have to go through and it's a little bit unknown as to how quick we can that up and into billable process and working with the government. We are kind of new to the game there but obviously very intriguing and excited to have our first entrée into government work and we'll have to see how that plays out and we are seeing this is as temporary right now but certainly working to try turn that in permanent opportunities.

Omar Samalot

Okay, very good, all right. I noticed that nearshore revenue was --

Chad Carlson

I will say that our IT team has set a new standard because once we got the address I think we are ready to go in two weeks and I let them know that's our new standard for how quick we can launch new site so.

Omar Samalot

Careful what you wish for. Okay, nearshore revenue was a bit lower than what I had expected. As I assumed that the high-grading effort wouldn't impact that segment that much. Maybe you could share a little color there and if that also impacted the margin that we saw

Chad Carlson

Nearshore wasn't affected by any high-grading efforts. So that was really just shifts going on with some of our existing clients but nothing to cause alarm there. We still have very strong demand for the capacity plans that we have nearshore and that's really just some lumpiness of the business taking place.

Omar Samalot

Okay, all right. And finally I imagine that obviously the growth profit for the quarter was must have been impacted by a significant amount in terms of growth investment expenses as you ramp all of these new businesses. Is that a fair assumption?

Chad Carlson

Yes.

Omar Samalot

Yes, okay. And even though it was a tough quarter obviously I was impressed to see that you still were able to lower your debt. I am assuming that as things pick up for the Q4 does not necessarily what we are going to see.

Don Norsworthy

When we look at what we anticipate from CapEx and what we are going to invest in AR, that's going to be a difficult goal to achieve in fourth quarter.

Omar Samalot

Obviously, okay, all right. Well, guys thank you very much and keep moving forward. It looks good.

Chad Carlson

Well we thank you and appreciate everyone's interest. And we'll get back to work. We'll talk to you next time. Thank you.

